Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Sign of the Horse Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

979 York St

Hanover, PA 17331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3pk Crowler
Sign of the Horse Burger
Chili Mac Bowl

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Pan Nachos

$12.00+

Pretzel Flight

$9.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Vegan Tenders

$9.00

Salads

Tex-Mex Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$7.00

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Smoke House Pizza

$22.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Cheesy Flatbread

$10.00

Pork Flatbread

$12.00

Crab Flatbread

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Entrees

Cheese Steak

$14.00

Build it

$13.00

Sign of the Horse Burger

$11.99

The "Carl"

$14.00

Grilled chicken sandwich on toasted brioche bun topped with melted cheddar cheese, 2 whole slices of bacon, and topped with bacon jam.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork with bbq sauce on toasted bun with your choice of brad Wilson's almost famous mustard bbq sauce or ketchup based bbq sauce. Served with pickle, your choice of tangy slaw or chips.

Pit Beef

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

A blend of American and cheddar cheese served on texas toast brushed with roasted garlic butter

Chili

Chili Bowl

$9.00

Chili Frito Pie

$8.00

Chili Mac Bowl

$14.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Baked Mac

$4.00

Desserts

Cookie a La Mode

$5.00

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime PIe

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Add Ons

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Pita bread

$1.00

Pablono Ranch

$0.50

Cauliflower crust

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$0.75

Bacon Jam

$0.75

16oz-4pks

4pk Zombie Frog

$16.00Out of stock

4pk Rogues Harbor

$14.00

4pk Thirsty Nomad

$14.00

4pk Scream Queen

$14.00

4pk You're Gourdgeous

$14.00

4k Digges Choice

$14.00

4pk Ally Cat: Range End

$16.00

4pk 16oz Palomino

$14.00Out of stock

4pk We're Bock

$14.00
4pk 16oz York Street Wheat

4pk 16oz York Street Wheat

$14.00Out of stock

Our House American Wheat Ale, brewed w/ a blend of 2 Row, Wheat and Rye Malts!

4pk Hopdrop

$16.00Out of stock
4pk 16oz Rogues Roost

4pk 16oz Rogues Roost

$14.00Out of stock

Our House Amber, brewed w/ a blend of crystal malts and lightly hopped in the kettle with Magnum, Willamette & Cascade!

4pk Flux

$16.00Out of stock

Crowlers and Growlers

1. Citra Come Lately

$12.00+

2. You're Gourdgeous

$12.00+

3. Scream Queen

$12.00+

4. Against The Grain

$12.00+

5. Gourdgeous Night

$12.00+

6. Caramel Apple Crush

$12.00+

7. York Street Wheat

$12.00+

8. Palomino

$12.00+

9. Flux

$12.00+

10. I'll Have S'more

$12.00+

11. Zombie Frog

$12.00+

12. Historical Hybrid

$12.00+

3pk Crowler

$28.00

3pk of assorted 32oz Crowlers. Must be 3 different beer selections.

Late night

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Pretzel Flight

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.50

Crab Dip

$15.00

Crab Flatbread

$15.00

Cheesy Flatbread

$10.00

Pan Nachos

$12.00+

Desserts (Copy)

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie a La Mode

$5.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Creme Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Salted Caramel

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take Out Orders Only

Location

979 York St, Hanover, PA 17331

Directions

Gallery
Sign of the Horse Brewery image
Sign of the Horse Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeichen des Pferdes - 6 Center Sq
orange starNo Reviews
6 Center Sq Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Co. Gettysburg Battlefield
orange starNo Reviews
259 Steinwehr Avenue Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurantnext
BC Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
10950 Gilroy Road Hunt Valley, MD 21031
View restaurantnext
Monocacy Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1781 North Market Street Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Brewer's Alley
orange star3.8 • 1,346
124 N Market St FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Brewer's on the Green
orange star3.8 • 1,346
124 N Market St FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hanover

Jerry & Sal's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,543
1155 carlisle st Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurantnext
Shultz's Delicatessen
orange star4.5 • 304
918 Carlisle Street Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hanover
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston