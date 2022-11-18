Zeichen des Pferdes imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Zeichen des Pferdes 6 Center Sq

review star

No reviews yet

6 Center Sq

Hanover, PA 17331

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Pretzel
Potato Salad

Appetizers

Pretzel

$12.00

Wings

$8.00+

Potatoes and Pie

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Pork Sliders

$12.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$6.00

Flatbreads

Flat Reuben

$12.00

Flat Pork

$12.00

Flat Caprese

$10.00

Flat Piggy

$12.00

Flat Cheese

$10.00

Flat Pepperoni

$10.00

Flat Hawaiian

$10.00

Specialties

Build it

$10.00+

Pferdes plate

$16.00

entrees

Bierhaus Blue Burger

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Germany Meets Cuba

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Rachel

$12.00

Pit Beef

$12.00

Deli Sammy

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$14.00Out of stock

Pudding

$6.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sauerkraut

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Add ons

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

Tiger sauce

BBQ

Mustard vinaigrette

4 perogies

$7.00

Crowlers and Growlers

1. Diggs Choice

$12.00+

2. Caramel Apple Crunch

$12.00+

3. Rogues Harbor

$12.00+

4. Hausarrest

$12.00+

5. My Rich Dunkel

$12.00+

6. Zip Zoom Zoinks!

$12.00+

7. Palomino

$12.00+

8. Hop Drop

$12.00+

9. Flux

$12.00+

4-Packs

4pk My Rich Dunkel

$14.00

4pk We're Bock

$14.00

4pk Hausarrest

$14.00

4pk Digges Choice

$14.00

4pk Flux

$16.00

4pk Zombie Frog

$16.00

4pk Rogues Harbor

$14.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6 Center Sq, Hanover, PA 17331

Zeichen des Pferdes image

