Sign of The Whale
6 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT 06902
Popular Items
Small Plates
Chipotle Beef Empanadas
classic argentinian chimichurri
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy Calamari
spicy remoulade
Crispy Wings
choice of: buffalo, chipotle bbq, teryaki, sweet chili, parmesan
Garlic Bread
four chese, oragano, war, san marzano tomato sauce
Korean Ginger Red Chili Crusted Calamari
pickled ginger, shaved radish, sesame seeds, soylime aioli
Local Whipped Ricotta
white truffle oil, honey, toasted bread
Nonna's Veal Ricotta Meatballs
garlic bread, basil, slow cooked plum tomatoes
Brussel Sprouts
crispy idaho potatoes, piquiloo pepper creme, garlic aioli
Slow Roasted Chicken Skewers
Choice of: Buffalo or honey ginger
Steamed Mussels
san marzano tomatoes, roasted garlic, katamala olives, capers, white wine, herbs (add fries +4)
The Whale Favorites Sampler
jumbo cocnut shrimp, beef empanadas, buffalo chicken skewers, nonna's meatballs
Salads
Fall Arugula Salad
baby arugula, cranberries, woodcock farm feta, julianne apples, shaved radish, toasted almonds, honey citrus vinaigrette (add egg +2)
Classic Caesar Salad
parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing
House Salad
baby arugula, julinned carrots and radish, parm, house vinagrette
Farro Bowl
Pizza
Carne Amore Pizza
smoked bacon, sweet sausage, veal meatballs, mozzarella, pepperoni, spinach, crushed tomato
Cheese
house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, chili flakes
Margherita Pizza
marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, garlic infused olive oil
Nonna's Meatball Pizza
slow cooked plum tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, chili flakes, oregano
Quattro Formaggi White Pizza
smoked bacon, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, mascapone, rosemary (add egg +2)
Wild Mushroom Pepperoni Pizza
garlic ricotta spread, caramelized onion, mushrooms, honey rosemary drizzle
Kids Pizza
Burgers, Sandwiches, Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Wrap ( lunch or brunch only)
Smoked bacon, slaw, blue cheese cream, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese
Build your own Burger
tomato, lettuce, the rest is up to you!!
Four Spiced Burger
chorizo, chipotle bbq, avocado puree, japaleno jack, sesame bun
Korean Crispy Shrimp Tacos
green cabbage, guchojang aioli, (korean red chili paste) pickled ginger, shaved radish, fresh lemon
Korean Chicken Sandwich
crispy fresh cod, cabbage, sliced tomaot, dill pickle, meyer lemon aioli, brioche roll
Nonna's Meatball Sandwich (lunch or brunch only)
slow cooked plum tomato, ricotta spread, mozzorella, baby arugula, basil oil
Blue Cheese Burger
cooked in thyme butter, red wine onion marmalade, aged asiago, black pepper aioli, brioche bun
Whale Burger
applewood smoked bacon, gruyere, fried egg, truffle spread, english muffin
Kids Grilled Cheese
Buffalo Chix Tacos
Large Plates
Crispy Skin Atlantic Salmon
crushed fingerling potatoes, caramelized onios, wilted spinach, shrimp scampi sauce, lemon oil, crispy rock shrimp
Harbor Point Seafood Platter for 2
Bacon wrapped shrimp, crispy calamari, panko crusted cod fish, manila clams, mussles, fried blue point oysters, tomato relish, fingerling potatoes, lobster congac sauce, lemon sesalt
Herb Pan Roasted Meat Platter for 2
New York strip steak, berkshire pork chop, fennel sausage, roasted chicken "half a bird', garlic parmesan fries, roasted veggies, truffle oil, argeninian chimichurri
Iron Skillet New York Strip Steak
twice baked potato (smoked bacon, cheddar, sour cream) farmer's veggies, red wine caramelized onoins, rosemary olive oil
Rigatoni Bolognese
8 hour slow braised,mashed potato, caramelized shallots, baby carots, english peas, horseradish cream au jus
Pan Roasted Berkshire Pork Chop
bourbon bbq glaze, braised pulled pork, loaded baked potato, green cabbage, cherry peppers, creme fraiche
Pasta Pescatore
jimbo shrimp, fresh calamari, manila clams, mussels, san marzano tomatoes, garlic, parsley, lobster broth, lemon zest, olive oil
Spaghetti Arrabiata
wild mushrooms, baby spinach, katamala olives, roasted garlic, san marzano tomato sauce, red pepper flakes (add fennel sausage +5, chicken +7, pulled pork +7, shrimp +10)
Roasted Chicken "Half a Bird"
herd potato puree, roasted farmer's veggies, wild mushrooms, white wine sauce, garlic aioli
Spaghetti and Meatballs
nonna's veal meatballs, slo cooked plum tomato, fresh basil, parnesan, olive oil
Surf and Turf
NY Strip, smoked bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp, roasted farmer's veggies, crusted fingerling potatoes, cabernet reduction
Kids Pasta Butter
Kids Pasta Marinara
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Cioppino
LN Roasted Shrimp
Dessert
Banana Spring Rolls
cinnamon sugar, kahlue caramel, vanilla gelato
Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
butterschotch sauce, vanilla ice cream
Going Over Board
Coconut pineapple cheesecake, double chip bronies, chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches, banana spring rolls, caramel sauce, vanilla gelato
Sweet Taste of Spring
Coconut pineapple cheesecake, double chocolate chip brownie, caramel sauce, maine blueberry gelato
Warm Chocolate Cake (to order)
vanilla yogurt mousse, vanilla gelato, (takes 10-15 minutes to prepare)
Dulce Pretzel
Fried Oreo
Beer
Downeast Pumpkin CIDER
Blue moon
Blue Point Toasted
Dogfish Head 60
Kona Big Wave
Pacifico
Sam Wicked Hazy
Purple Haze
Lionshead Pumpkin Beer
Sam Seasonal Oktoberfest
Night Shift Lager
Guinness
Magners
Three Floyd's
Wild Berry Truly
Stella
Amstel
Miller Lite
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin
Yuengling
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Sam Adams Just the Haze (NA)
Heineken
Budwieser
Topo Chico
Sierra Nevada
Truly Vodka Can
Corona
Flying Dog Raging Bitch
Twisted Tea
Coors Light
Angry Orchard
Dog Fish 90
Peak Pilsner
DeFi
High Noon
Cocktails
Watermelon Basil Martini
Brunch Mimosa Special (bottle)
Captain's Orders
Cinnamon Toast
Cosmopolitan Goose
Cucmber Cosmo
Dirty Martini Goose
Erik's Bloody Mary
Green Tea shot
Hazelnut Espresso Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan Redemption Rye
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned Redemption
Paloma 1800
Sangria Red
Cider Margarita
Skinny Gin Martini
Spicy Whale-a-rita
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Whale-a-rita
The Pancake
Negroni Sbagliato
Whale-a-rita
Pumpkin Espresso Martini
Red Bull Sangria
OPEN SPECIALTY
Sex On The Beach
Casamigos Margr
Mango-whale-a-rita
Mimosa
Gin
Liqueurs
Na Beverages
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Green Apple
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Pineapple
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Starwberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermelon
Svedka Cucumber
Tito's
Well Vodka
GreyGoose Watermelon
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown royal
E. H. Taylor
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson Caskmates
Jameson Cold Brew
Jamson Orange
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michter's
Old Forester
Redemption
Shibu
Suntory Toky
Well Whiskey
Woodford Reserve
Blantons
Wine
14 Hands Cab
Firesteed PN
Garzon Tannat
Gougenheim Malbec
Josh Cab
Mount Cadet Bordeaux
Oyster Bay PN
Ruffino Aziano
Siglo Tempernillo
Silk N Spice
BTL 14 Hands Cab
BTL Firesteed PN
BTL Garzon Tannat
BTL Gougenheim Malbec
BTL Josh Cab
BTL Mount Cadet Bordeaux
BTL Oyster Bay PN
BTL Ruffino Aziano
BTL Siglo Tempernillo
Silk N Spice
Bargamore Rose
Domaine De Paris Rose
Kylie Minogue Rose
BTL Bargamore Rose
BTL Domaine De Paris Rose
Kylie Rose
BTL Lamarca Prosecco
BTL Perrier Joet Blonc de Blonc
BTL Pierre Joet 2013
BTL Wycliffe
Wycliffe
Mimosa
Barone Fini Pino Grigio
Chateau St Michell Chard
Josh Chard
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Portillo Sauv Blanc
Seaglass Reisling
Viccolo Pino Grigio
BTL Barone Fini Pino Grigio
BTL Chateau St Michell Chard
BTL Josh Chard
BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blonc
BTL Portillo Sauv Blonc
BTL Seaglass Reisling
BTL Viccolo Pino Grigio
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 am
6 Harbor Point Road, Stamford, CT 06902