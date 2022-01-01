Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sign of The Whale

6 Harbor Point Road

Stamford, CT 06902

Order Again

Popular Items

Korean Crispy Shrimp Tacos

Small Plates

Chipotle Beef Empanadas

$12.00

classic argentinian chimichurri

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00Out of stock

spicy remoulade

Crispy Wings

$14.00

choice of: buffalo, chipotle bbq, teryaki, sweet chili, parmesan

Garlic Bread

$8.00

four chese, oragano, war, san marzano tomato sauce

Korean Ginger Red Chili Crusted Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

pickled ginger, shaved radish, sesame seeds, soylime aioli

Local Whipped Ricotta

$10.00

white truffle oil, honey, toasted bread

Nonna's Veal Ricotta Meatballs

$14.00

garlic bread, basil, slow cooked plum tomatoes

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

crispy idaho potatoes, piquiloo pepper creme, garlic aioli

Slow Roasted Chicken Skewers

$15.00

Choice of: Buffalo or honey ginger

Steamed Mussels

$19.00

san marzano tomatoes, roasted garlic, katamala olives, capers, white wine, herbs (add fries +4)

The Whale Favorites Sampler

$38.00

jumbo cocnut shrimp, beef empanadas, buffalo chicken skewers, nonna's meatballs

Salads

Fall Arugula Salad

$18.00

baby arugula, cranberries, woodcock farm feta, julianne apples, shaved radish, toasted almonds, honey citrus vinaigrette (add egg +2)

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing

House Salad

$12.00

baby arugula, julinned carrots and radish, parm, house vinagrette

Farro Bowl

$18.00

Pizza

Carne Amore Pizza

$20.00

smoked bacon, sweet sausage, veal meatballs, mozzarella, pepperoni, spinach, crushed tomato

Cheese

$14.00

house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, chili flakes

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, garlic infused olive oil

Nonna's Meatball Pizza

$16.00

slow cooked plum tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, chili flakes, oregano

Quattro Formaggi White Pizza

$18.00

smoked bacon, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, mascapone, rosemary (add egg +2)

Wild Mushroom Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

garlic ricotta spread, caramelized onion, mushrooms, honey rosemary drizzle

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Burgers, Sandwiches, Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Wrap ( lunch or brunch only)

$16.00

Smoked bacon, slaw, blue cheese cream, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese

Build your own Burger

$16.00

tomato, lettuce, the rest is up to you!!

Four Spiced Burger

$20.00

chorizo, chipotle bbq, avocado puree, japaleno jack, sesame bun

Korean Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

green cabbage, guchojang aioli, (korean red chili paste) pickled ginger, shaved radish, fresh lemon

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

crispy fresh cod, cabbage, sliced tomaot, dill pickle, meyer lemon aioli, brioche roll

Nonna's Meatball Sandwich (lunch or brunch only)

$16.00

slow cooked plum tomato, ricotta spread, mozzorella, baby arugula, basil oil

Blue Cheese Burger

$22.00

cooked in thyme butter, red wine onion marmalade, aged asiago, black pepper aioli, brioche bun

Whale Burger

$20.00

applewood smoked bacon, gruyere, fried egg, truffle spread, english muffin

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Buffalo Chix Tacos

$17.00

Large Plates

Crispy Skin Atlantic Salmon

$30.00

crushed fingerling potatoes, caramelized onios, wilted spinach, shrimp scampi sauce, lemon oil, crispy rock shrimp

Harbor Point Seafood Platter for 2

$90.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp, crispy calamari, panko crusted cod fish, manila clams, mussles, fried blue point oysters, tomato relish, fingerling potatoes, lobster congac sauce, lemon sesalt

Herb Pan Roasted Meat Platter for 2

$92.00

New York strip steak, berkshire pork chop, fennel sausage, roasted chicken "half a bird', garlic parmesan fries, roasted veggies, truffle oil, argeninian chimichurri

Iron Skillet New York Strip Steak

$42.00

twice baked potato (smoked bacon, cheddar, sour cream) farmer's veggies, red wine caramelized onoins, rosemary olive oil

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

8 hour slow braised,mashed potato, caramelized shallots, baby carots, english peas, horseradish cream au jus

Pan Roasted Berkshire Pork Chop

$29.00

bourbon bbq glaze, braised pulled pork, loaded baked potato, green cabbage, cherry peppers, creme fraiche

Pasta Pescatore

$29.00

jimbo shrimp, fresh calamari, manila clams, mussels, san marzano tomatoes, garlic, parsley, lobster broth, lemon zest, olive oil

Spaghetti Arrabiata

$23.00

wild mushrooms, baby spinach, katamala olives, roasted garlic, san marzano tomato sauce, red pepper flakes (add fennel sausage +5, chicken +7, pulled pork +7, shrimp +10)

Roasted Chicken "Half a Bird"

$28.00

herd potato puree, roasted farmer's veggies, wild mushrooms, white wine sauce, garlic aioli

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$23.00

nonna's veal meatballs, slo cooked plum tomato, fresh basil, parnesan, olive oil

Surf and Turf

$55.00

NY Strip, smoked bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp, roasted farmer's veggies, crusted fingerling potatoes, cabernet reduction

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$29.00

Cioppino

$35.00

LN Roasted Shrimp

$24.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

French fries (add parm +2, add truffle oil +4)

Garlic mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes Fingerling Potaoes

$9.00

Roasted Varmer's Veggies

$9.00

Twiced Baked Potato

$9.00

bacon, cheddar, sour cream

Roasted Broccoli

$9.00

Dessert

Banana Spring Rolls

$10.00

cinnamon sugar, kahlue caramel, vanilla gelato

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$10.00

butterschotch sauce, vanilla ice cream

Going Over Board

$30.00

Coconut pineapple cheesecake, double chip bronies, chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches, banana spring rolls, caramel sauce, vanilla gelato

Sweet Taste of Spring

$18.00

Coconut pineapple cheesecake, double chocolate chip brownie, caramel sauce, maine blueberry gelato

Warm Chocolate Cake (to order)

$12.00

vanilla yogurt mousse, vanilla gelato, (takes 10-15 minutes to prepare)

Dulce Pretzel

$18.00

Fried Oreo

$10.00

Beer

Downeast Pumpkin CIDER

$8.00

Blue moon

$7.00

Blue Point Toasted

$7.00

Dogfish Head 60

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00Out of stock

Sam Wicked Hazy

$8.00

Purple Haze

$8.00

Lionshead Pumpkin Beer

$8.00

Sam Seasonal Oktoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Night Shift Lager

$8.00

Guinness

$9.00

Magners

$8.00

Three Floyd's

$9.00

Wild Berry Truly

$7.00

Stella

$8.00

Amstel

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$8.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Sam Adams Just the Haze (NA)

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Budwieser

$7.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Truly Vodka Can

$10.00

Corona

$8.00

Flying Dog Raging Bitch

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Dog Fish 90

$9.00

Peak Pilsner

$8.00

Budlight

$8.00

Gose

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Corona

$9.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Heineken

$9.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Truly Vodka Can

$10.00

DeFi

$8.00

High Noon

$10.00

Cocktails

Watermelon Basil Martini

$14.00

Brunch Mimosa Special (bottle)

$18.00

Captain's Orders

$16.00

Cinnamon Toast

$9.00

Cosmopolitan Goose

$14.00

Cucmber Cosmo

$14.00

Dirty Martini Goose

$15.00

Erik's Bloody Mary

$14.00

Green Tea shot

$9.00

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Long Island

$20.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan Redemption Rye

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned Redemption

$14.00

Paloma 1800

$14.00

Sangria Red

$14.00

Cider Margarita

$14.00

Skinny Gin Martini

$14.00

Spicy Whale-a-rita

$14.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$14.00

Strawberry Whale-a-rita

$14.00

The Pancake

$9.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$14.00

Whale-a-rita

$14.00

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$14.00

Red Bull Sangria

$16.00

OPEN SPECIALTY

$13.00

Sex On The Beach

$13.00

Casamigos Margr

$17.00

Mango-whale-a-rita

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Aviation Gin

$10.00

Grey Whale Gin

$10.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Blue Curocoa

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Irish Cream

$9.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$11.00

Razzmatazz

$9.00

Sour apple

$9.00

Na Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Saratoga

$7.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Tonic

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Captain Coconut

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Captain White

$10.00

Gosling's

$11.00

Meyers

$11.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Scotch

Glennfidich 12

$12.00

Glennfidich 15

$15.00

Glennlivet 12

$12.00

Glennlivet 15

$15.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Blue

$25.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Dewars

$11.00

Tequila

Avion 44

$25.00

Casamigos reposado

$15.00

Casamigos silver

$13.00

Clasa Azul

$25.00

El Jimedor

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

1942

$26.00

Corralejo

$10.00

Dos Primos Repo

$11.00

1800

$10.00

DosPrimos Silver

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$10.00

Smirnoff Peach

$10.00

Smirnoff Pineapple

$10.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Starwberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$10.00

Svedka Cucumber

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

GreyGoose Watermelon

$11.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Crown royal

$10.00

E. H. Taylor

$25.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black

$11.00

Jameson Caskmates

$11.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Jamson Orange

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Michter's

$12.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Redemption

$10.00

Shibu

$10.00

Suntory Toky

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Blantons

$12.00

Wine

14 Hands Cab

$11.00

Firesteed PN

$10.00

Garzon Tannat

$14.00

Gougenheim Malbec

$11.00

Josh Cab

$12.00

Mount Cadet Bordeaux

$14.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay PN

$11.00

Ruffino Aziano

$11.00

Siglo Tempernillo

$11.00

Silk N Spice

$10.00

BTL 14 Hands Cab

$38.00

BTL Firesteed PN

$30.00

BTL Garzon Tannat

$50.00

BTL Gougenheim Malbec

$38.00

BTL Josh Cab

$42.00

BTL Mount Cadet Bordeaux

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Oyster Bay PN

$38.00

BTL Ruffino Aziano

$38.00

BTL Siglo Tempernillo

$38.00

Silk N Spice

$40.00

Bargamore Rose

$13.00

Domaine De Paris Rose

$11.00

Kylie Minogue Rose

$10.00

BTL Bargamore Rose

$46.00

BTL Domaine De Paris Rose

$38.00

Kylie Rose

$40.00

BTL Lamarca Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Perrier Joet Blonc de Blonc

$100.00

BTL Pierre Joet 2013

$300.00

BTL Wycliffe

$36.00

Wycliffe

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Barone Fini Pino Grigio

$11.00

Chateau St Michell Chard

$10.00

Josh Chard

$12.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Portillo Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Seaglass Reisling

$10.00

Viccolo Pino Grigio

$9.00

BTL Barone Fini Pino Grigio

$38.00

BTL Chateau St Michell Chard

$34.00

BTL Josh Chard

$42.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blonc

$38.00

BTL Portillo Sauv Blonc

$30.00

BTL Seaglass Reisling

$34.00

BTL Viccolo Pino Grigio

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6 Harbor Point Road, Stamford, CT 06902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

