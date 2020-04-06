A map showing the location of SIGNAS 1443 Oakwood DriveView gallery

SIGNAS 1443 Oakwood Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1443 Trailwood Drive

Greenville, MS 38701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Bang Bang Shrimp App

$12.00

Boudin Balls

$11.50

Broiled Shrimp (6)

$12.00

FRIED ASPARAGUS

$10.00

Fried green tomatoes

$10.00

FRIED RAVIOLI

$9.00

Fried Shrimp (6)

$12.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

PORTABELLA FRIES W/ SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$11.00

SAUSAGE CHEESE

$13.00

SCALLOP

$12.00

CHEESE STICKS

$8.00

SCALLOPS

$12.00

sweet potato fries with marsh sauce

$9.00

BOUDIN ROLLS

$11.50

PITA PIZZA

$13.00

PORK TENDERLOIN

$12.00

SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Full Salad

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SPINACH SALAD

$10.00

CHICKEN

$5.00

SHRIMP

$7.00

Salmon

$8.00

TUNA

$10.00

SEAFOOD ENTREE

served with garlic bread

Bang Bang Shrimp Entree

$25.00
BROILED SEABASS

BROILED SEABASS

$36.00

SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Broiled Shrimp

$29.00

FRIED GULF SHRIMP

$29.00

SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Fried Oyster

$24.00

Red Fish

$31.00

Salmon

$25.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$29.50

SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Tuna

$30.00

PASTA ENTREE

served with garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$22.00

SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

MANICOOTI

$26.00

CHEESE GRITS

$5.00

Extra Bread (2)

$1.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

HOUSE FRIES

$4.00

ROASTED ASPARAGUS

$7.00

ROASTED GARLIC MASH POTATOES

$5.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLINI

$6.00

SAUTEED SQUASH & ZUCCHINI

$6.00

Side Caesar salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries - Marsh Sauce

$6.00

VEG ORZO

$6.00

RISOTTO

$7.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

PORK & BEEF ENTREE

served with your choice of side

FILET

$55.00

GRILLED DUCK BREAST

$30.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

PORTERHOUSE PORK CHOP

$33.00

SERVED WITH salad

RIBEYE

$49.00

SIDES

CHEESE GRITS

$5.00

RISOTTO

$7.00

VEG ORZO

$6.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

HOUSE FRIES

$4.00

ROASTED ASPARAGUS

$7.00

ROASTED GARLIC MASH POTATOES

$5.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLINI

$6.00

Pasta with sauce

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar salad

$3.00

Extra Bread (2)

$1.00

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$7.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI W/ BUTTER & CHEESE

$7.00

SWEET

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Chocolate Cobbler

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

KING CAKE

$9.00

LEMON CREAM CAKE

$8.00

Oreo Cream Pie

$5.00

RASPBERRY CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Cream Pie

$5.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Tonight's Special

Beef Kabob

$27.00

FRIED ARTICHOKE

$5.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$5.00

FLATBREAD PIZZA

$5.00

BOIL AND EAT 1 LB

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Chili bowl

$9.00

Chili cup

$5.00

CRAWFISH 1 LB

$10.00

CRAWFISH 3LB

$28.00

CREMINI MUSHROOM

$9.00

Fried BBQ Oyster App

$13.00

Fried BBQ Oyster Entree

$26.00

Fried Oyster App

$10.00

Fried Oyster Entree

$24.00

Fried Quail

$27.00

OYSTERS BIENVILLE

$12.00

Loaded Potato Soup bowl

$11.00

Loaded Potato Soup cup

$7.00

Lobster Tail

$25.00

New Orleans Shrimp app

$12.00

New Orleans Shrimp Entree

$24.00

OYSTERS RAW APP

$10.00

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$10.00

Quail 2

$25.00

Quail Parmesan

$38.00

Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Gouda Bisque

$11.00

SEABASS EN PAP

$28.00

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$15.00

SeafoodGumbo cup

$9.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$25.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

STUFFED CATFISH

$23.00

CATFISH & SHRIMP CREOLE

$29.00

Veal Cannelloni

$21.00

Veal Parmesan

$24.00

Veal Piccata

$24.00

CREOLE PASTA

$27.00

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$48.00

TORTELLINI

$25.00

PRIME RIB

$32.00

Blackened Shrimp with creole cream sauce

$30.00

Bolognese

$24.00

MANICOTTA

$24.00

LUNCH

PORK TENDERLOIN

$12.00

FATHERS DAY

10 OUNCE FILET&SCALLOPS

$65.00

16 OUNCE RIBEYE W/SHRMP

$60.00

Taco Tuesday

QUESO AND CHIPS

$6.00

SALSA AND CHIPS

$4.00

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

SEARED STEAK TACO

$6.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN TACO

$6.00

BANG BANG SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

PORK

$6.00

SEASONED GROUND BEEF TACOS

$6.00

BARBACOA

$6.00

Taco Salad

$6.00+

catfish taco

$6.00

BURRITO SUMPREME

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Barqs

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

LUNCH TEA

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half & Half

$2.50

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$6.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Canteen High Noon

$5.00

Cathead

$5.00

Coors light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$2.00

Heinekan

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Leinenkugels Summer Shady

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Lime

$4.00

Millerlight

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

OBeron

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Samuel Adams Sumer Ale

$5.00

Southern Pecan

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Vizzy

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Guinness

$8.00

House Specialty Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Martini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Funky Monkey

$10.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Jack Knife

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Lunar

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini Dry

$11.00

Martini Wet

$11.00

MJ Sunrise

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Momosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Nutty Irishman

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pine Apple Cola Da

$10.00

SANGRIA

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$10.00

Strawberry Fields

$11.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Walk Me Down

$12.00

Watermelon Martini

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Rabbit

$10.00

House Wine (black box)

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cabernet / Franc

$6.00

Chardonny

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Pink Mascato

$6.00

White Mascato

$6.00

Wine by the Bottle Chardonnay

Elouan chard

$44.00

Josh Chard

$25.00+

Kendall Jackson

$28.00+

La Crema chard

$43.00+

Mirassou chard

$21.00

Simi Chardonnay

$35.00+

Sonoma Cutrer

$39.00

Wine by the Bottle Pinot Grigio

Cavit pinot grigio

$19.00+

Santa Margarita

$55.00+

Mirassou Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Ecco Domani pinot grigio

$22.00+

Josh Pinot grigio

$25.00+

A-Z pinot grigo

$35.00+

MEZZACORONA

$8.00+

Wine by the Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

Matua

$22.00

Kim Crawford

$35.00+

Josh Sauvignon

$25.00+

Simi sav blanc

$35.00+

Wine by the Bottle Rose

Beringer White Zinfandel

$15.00+

Rose Allee Sparkling

$39.00

La Vieille Ferne

$20.00+

Wine by the Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

Bogle

$8.00+

Bonanza

$8.00+

Cartlidge & Brown

$29.00+

Celest 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

$79.00

Crusher

$7.00+

Josh Cab

$25.00+

Line 39 cab

$35.00+

St. Francis cab

$39.00+

Three Finger Jack

$32.00

Wine by the Bottle Pinot Noir

Chloe pinot noir

$25.00

Underwood pinot noir

$26.00+

La Crema Sonoma pinot noir

$48.00

Meioni pinot noir

$47.00

La Crema Split 375ml

$26.00

Mirassou pinot noir

$21.00+

Red Diamond pinot noir

$29.00+

Wine by the Bottle Red Blend

19 Crimes

$26.00+

Menage a Trois Luscious

$27.00

Apothic

$25.00+

Penfolds Hill Shiraz-Cab

$27.00+

Wine by the Bottle Zinfandel

Bogle

$25.00+

Seven Deadly

$29.00

Burbon

4 Roses

$8.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blantons

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Canadian Hunter

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Black

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$12.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$8.00

Doe

Evan Williams Cherry

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Hardwood Canadian

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson Irish

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Old Charter

$6.00

Old Overholt

$6.00

Seagams VO

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$15.00

WL Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$8.00

Vodka

Fris

$5.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Absolute

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Gray Goose

$10.00

Gin

Burnetts Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray Rangpur Gus

$8.00

Beefeaters Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Scotch

Scoresby

$6.00

Usher

$6.00

J & B

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Chivas

$9.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Tequila

Torada

$5.00

Sauza

$6.00

Jose Cuervo White

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

Cognac

Revanche

$9.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy Martin Vsop

$12.00

Rums

Castillo Light

$6.00

Bacardi Light

$7.00

Bacardi Dark

$7.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$8.00

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00

Wine by the bottle Verde

BROADBENT

$19.00

Wine by the Bottle Sparkling

Martini Rossi Asti

$28.00

La Marca

$32.00

Rose Allee

$39.00

SEND NUDES

$9.00+

Riesling

Guntrum

$25.00+

KUNG FU GIRL

$9.00+

Liquors

Kahlua

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

CINCO DE MAYO

MARGARITA

$10.00

LA PALOMA

$10.00

MEXICAN MULE

$8.00

MERLOT

VELVET DEVIL

$9.00+

J.LOHR

$10.00+

T shirts

Gray small , medium , large , XL

$20.00

Gray 2XL

$25.00

Gray 3XL

$26.00

Blue small , medium , large , XL

$20.00

Blue 2XL

$25.00

Blue 3XL

$26.00

Doe's Seasoning

Steak

$11.00

Poultry & Seafood

$11.00

Salad Dressing

$11.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1443 Trailwood Drive, Greenville, MS 38701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sherman's @ South Main - 1697 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1697 South Main Street Greenville, MS 38701
View restaurantnext
Doe's Eat Place - GREENVILLE 502 Nelson Street
orange star4.0 • 362
502 Nelson Street Greenville, MS 38701
View restaurantnext
Lake Village Country Club - 3311 N Lakeshore Dr
orange starNo Reviews
3311 N Lakeshore Dr Lake Village, AR 71653
View restaurantnext
122 Hang Suite - 122 North Street
orange starNo Reviews
122 North Street Cleveland, MS 38732
View restaurantnext
Darry's Food & Drink - Boyle, MS
orange starNo Reviews
122 East TM Jones HWY Boyle, MS 38730
View restaurantnext
Mexico Grill - Cleveland
orange star4.6 • 20
406 1/2 N Davis Ave Cleveland, MS 38732
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Doe's Eat Place - GREENVILLE 502 Nelson Street
orange star4.0 • 362
502 Nelson Street Greenville, MS 38701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
West Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston