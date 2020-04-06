- Home
SIGNAS 1443 Oakwood Drive
1443 Trailwood Drive
Greenville, MS 38701
STARTERS
Bang Bang Shrimp App
$12.00
Boudin Balls
$11.50
Broiled Shrimp (6)
$12.00
FRIED ASPARAGUS
$10.00
Fried green tomatoes
$10.00
FRIED RAVIOLI
$9.00
Fried Shrimp (6)
$12.00
ONION RINGS
$10.00
PORTABELLA FRIES W/ SWEET CHILI SAUCE
$11.00
SAUSAGE CHEESE
$13.00
SCALLOP
$12.00
CHEESE STICKS
$8.00
SCALLOPS
$12.00
sweet potato fries with marsh sauce
$9.00
BOUDIN ROLLS
$11.50
PITA PIZZA
$13.00
PORK TENDERLOIN
$12.00
SALAD
SEAFOOD ENTREE
served with garlic bread
PASTA ENTREE
served with garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
$22.00
SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
$22.00
SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD
MANICOOTI
$26.00
CHEESE GRITS
$5.00
Extra Bread (2)
$1.00
Fried Green Tomatoes
$6.00
HOUSE FRIES
$4.00
ROASTED ASPARAGUS
$7.00
ROASTED GARLIC MASH POTATOES
$5.00
SAUTEED BROCCOLINI
$6.00
SAUTEED SQUASH & ZUCCHINI
$6.00
Side Caesar salad
$3.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries - Marsh Sauce
$6.00
VEG ORZO
$6.00
RISOTTO
$7.00
BAKED POTATO
$4.00
PORK & BEEF ENTREE
served with your choice of side
SIDES
SWEET
Tonight's Special
Beef Kabob
$27.00
FRIED ARTICHOKE
$5.00
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
$5.00
FLATBREAD PIZZA
$5.00
BOIL AND EAT 1 LB
$20.00
Chicken Marsala
$24.00
Chicken Parmesan
$28.00
Chili bowl
$9.00
Chili cup
$5.00
CRAWFISH 1 LB
$10.00
CRAWFISH 3LB
$28.00
CREMINI MUSHROOM
$9.00
Fried BBQ Oyster App
$13.00
Fried BBQ Oyster Entree
$26.00
Fried Oyster App
$10.00
Fried Oyster Entree
$24.00
Fried Quail
$27.00
OYSTERS BIENVILLE
$12.00
Loaded Potato Soup bowl
$11.00
Loaded Potato Soup cup
$7.00
Lobster Tail
$25.00
New Orleans Shrimp app
$12.00
New Orleans Shrimp Entree
$24.00
OYSTERS RAW APP
$10.00
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER
$10.00
Quail 2
$25.00
Quail Parmesan
$38.00
Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Gouda Bisque
$11.00
SEABASS EN PAP
$28.00
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
$15.00
SeafoodGumbo cup
$9.00
SHRIMP SCAMPI
$25.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$9.00
STUFFED CATFISH
$23.00
CATFISH & SHRIMP CREOLE
$29.00
Veal Cannelloni
$21.00
Veal Parmesan
$24.00
Veal Piccata
$24.00
CREOLE PASTA
$27.00
SEAFOOD PLATTER
$48.00
TORTELLINI
$25.00
PRIME RIB
$32.00
Blackened Shrimp with creole cream sauce
$30.00
Bolognese
$24.00
MANICOTTA
$24.00
Taco Tuesday
Beer
Blue Moon
$6.00
Blue Moon Light Sky
$6.00
Budlight
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Canteen High Noon
$5.00
Cathead
$5.00
Coors light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Dos Equis
$2.00
Heinekan
$6.00
Lagunitas IPA
$5.00
Leinenkugels Summer Shady
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Michelob Ultra Lime
$4.00
Millerlight
$4.00
Modelo
$5.00
OBeron
$5.00
Peroni
$5.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Samuel Adams
$5.00
Samuel Adams Sumer Ale
$5.00
Southern Pecan
$5.00
Stella
$5.00
Truly
$5.00
Vizzy
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
Yuengling
$5.00
Guinness
$8.00
House Specialty Drinks
Amaretto Sour
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Blue Martini
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Dark & Stormy
$11.00
French 75
$11.00
Funky Monkey
$10.00
Gimlet
$9.00
Jack Knife
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Long Island
$12.00
Lunar
$10.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Martini Dry
$11.00
Martini Wet
$11.00
MJ Sunrise
$10.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Momosa
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Nutty Irishman
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Pine Apple Cola Da
$10.00
SANGRIA
$7.00
Sea Breeze
$9.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$10.00
Strawberry Fields
$11.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Walk Me Down
$12.00
Watermelon Martini
$11.00
Whiskey Sour
$9.00
White Rabbit
$10.00
House Wine (black box)
Wine by the Bottle Chardonnay
Wine by the Bottle Pinot Grigio
Wine by the Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
Wine by the Bottle Rose
Wine by the Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon
Wine by the Bottle Pinot Noir
Wine by the Bottle Red Blend
Wine by the Bottle Zinfandel
Burbon
4 Roses
$8.00
Angels Envy
$10.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Blantons
$25.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Bulleit
$9.00
Canadian Hunter
$5.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Crown Royal Apple
$8.00
Crown Royal Black
$8.00
Crown Royal Peach
$8.00
Crown Royal Reserve
$12.00
Crown Royal Vanilla
$8.00
Doe
Evan Williams Cherry
$5.00
Gentleman Jack
$8.00
Hardwood Canadian
$6.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson Irish
$8.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Old Charter
$6.00
Old Overholt
$6.00
Seagams VO
$7.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Wild Turkey
$8.00
Willett Pot Still Reserve
$15.00
WL Weller Special Reserve
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Jim Beam Devil's Cut
$8.00
Gin
Scotch
Rums
Wine by the bottle Verde
Wine by the Bottle Sparkling
Riesling
CINCO DE MAYO
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1443 Trailwood Drive, Greenville, MS 38701
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
