Signature Pho - Buena Park 8340 La Palma Ave
8340 La Palma Ave
Buena Park,, CA 90620
Smoothies
House Drinks
MilkShake
Coffee
Desserts
Tiramisu Cake
Caramel Macaron
Passion Fruit Macaron
Coffee Macaron
Lemon Macaron
Strawberry Macaron
Coconut Macaron
Pistachio Macaron
Green Tea Macaron
Raspberry Macaron
Taro Macaron
Vanilla Macaron
Rose Pedal Macaron
Chocolate Macaron
Hazelnut Macaron
Pho
Chicken Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) White Meat Chicken Breast Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
House Special Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) 4oz of Chop Marinated Filet Mignon and Beef Meatball Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
Beef Meatball Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Premium Beef Meatball Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
Filet Mignon Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Premium 4 oz of Filet Mignon (Chop and Marinated) Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
Shrimp Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) 5 Jumbo Shrimp Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
Fish Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Premium Catfish Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
No Meat Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
Grilled Beef Back Rib Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Grilled Marinated Beef Back Rib Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
Vermicelli
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli - Eggroll
Grilled White Meat Chicken Breast, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Seafood Eggroll
Grilled Pork Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll
Grilled Marinated Pork, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Seafood Eggroll
Jumbo Shrimp Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll
5 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with Butter and Garlic, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Seafood Eggroll
Combo Grilled Pork and Jumbo Shrimp Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll
Grilled pork and 3 Jumbo Shrimp, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Seafood Eggroll
Egg Roll Vermicelli
3 Seafood Egg Roll, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce.
Fried Rice
House Special Fried Rice
3 Jumbo Shrimp - BBQ Pork - Dice Chicken Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
BBQ Pork Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice
Chicken Fried Rice
White Meat Dice Chicken Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice
Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice
5 Jumbo Shrimp Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice
Beef Fried Rice
Chop and Marinated 4oz of Filet Mignon Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice
Tofu Fried Rice
Premium Dice Tofu Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice
Salads
Filet Mignon Steak Salad
Lettuce - Cucumber - Tomato and House Salad Dressing Protein: Top with 7oz Premium Filet Mignon tendon stir fry with White Onion and house sauce
Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap
Iceberg Lettuce Served in Dice (Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Water Chestnut, White Onion, Premium Tofu) toast all together in house special sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Iceberg Lettuce Served in Dice (Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Water Chestnut, White Onion, White Meat chicken Breast) toast all together in house special sauce
Spring Roll
Pork and Shrimp Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)
Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce
Shrimp Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)
Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce
Grilled Chicken Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)
Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce
Grilled Pork Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)
Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce
Grilled Premium Tofu Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)
Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce
Baguette
Grilled Pork Baguette
Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein
Grilled Chicken Baguette
Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein
Grilled Tofu Baguette
Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein
Beef Filet Mignon Baguette
Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein
Grilled Catfish Filet Baguette
Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein
Egg Baguette
Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein
Vegan
Vegan Pho
Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Premium Fried or Steamed Tofu Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha
Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap
Iceberg Lettuce Served in Dice (Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Water Chestnut, White Onion, Premium Tofu) toast all together in house special sauce
Crispy Fried Vegan Eggroll (Quantity of 2)
Mushroom, Carrots, Glass Noodle, Jicama, Served with Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce
Vegan Fried Rice
Dice Premium Tofu Stir Fry with Rice, Green Peas, Carrots, White Onion, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice
Premium Sauteed Tofu Vermicelli Rice Noodle
Grilled Sauteed Premium Tofu, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Vegan Eggroll
Premium Crispy Fried Tofu
Premium Crispy Tofu Toasted with house spice, Green Onion, Jalapeno, dipping with sweet chili Sauce
Steamed Rice
Signature Filet Mignon Cube Rice
7oz Premium Cube Filet Mignon Marinated in House Sauce and Stir fry with White Onion and Mushroom, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce
Sauteed Chicken Rice - Fried Egg
Fried Crispy Chicken Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce
Grilled Pork Steamed Rice - Fried Egg
Grilled Pork Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce
Sweet and Spicy Salmon Steamed Rice - Fried Egg
Sauteed Stir Fry Salmon with White Onion and Bell Pepper in Sweet Chili Sauce Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce
Grilled Pork Chop Steamed Rice - Fried Egg
Grilled Pork Chop Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce
Signature Dish
Vietnamese Beef Stew
A Luscious Stew of Beef & Carrots and Potato Flavored, With Five Star Spice & Fresh Basil, Served With (Steamed Rice, Baguette or Rice Noodle of your Choice)
Vietnamese Chicken Curry
Dark with Bones Chicken, Potatoes, Carrots, Coconut Cream, Lemongrass in Yellow Curry Flavored, Served With (Steamed Rice, Baguette, or Rice Noodle of your Choice)
Shrimp Fire Noodle "Spicy for Real"
Ramen Noodle Stir Fry With Tomato, White Onion, Green Onion, Green Bell Pepper, 6 Jumbo Shrimp in house Spicy Sauce
House Special Crispy Noodle
5 Jumbo Shrimp, Cube Filet Mignon Steak, Mix Vegetable Stir Fry in House Sauce, Served With Crispy Noodle
Stir Fry Noodle
Vegetable Lomein
Yellow Noodle, Seasonal Vegetable, Stir Fried With House Oyster Sauce
Shaken Filet Mignon Noodle
Spaghetti Noodle, Stir Fried With Marinated Filet Mignon Cube and White Onion, and top with Fried Egg
Chicken Garlic Noodle
Spaghetti Noodle Stir Fried in House Sauce, Chicken Breast Toasted With Garlic and Butter, Parsley Flakes, Cilantro
Jumbo Shrimp Garlic Noodle
Spaghetti Noodle Stir Fried in House Sauce, 6 Jumbo Shrimp Toasted With Garlic and Butter, Parsley Flakes, Cilantro
Combo Jumbo Shrimp and Chicken Garlic Noodle
Spaghetti Noodle Stir Fried in House Sauce, Chicken Breast and 3 Jumbo Shrimp Toasted With Garlic and Butter, Parsley Flakes, Cilantro
Grilled Pork Garlic Noodle
Spaghetti Noodle Stir Fried in House Sauce, Grilled Pork, Parsley Flakes, Cilantro
Grilled Tofu Garlic Noodle
Appertizers
Grilled Pork On The Stick (Each)
Grilled Pork on The Stick
Fried Rice Flour Cake With Egg
Corn Stir Fried With Butter
Eggroll Platter (Quantity of 4)
4 Crispy Seafood Egg roll, Served with Lettuce, Mint, Pickle and Marinated Fish Sauce
Seafood Egg Roll (Quantity of 2)
2 Crispy Seafood Egg Roll Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Crispy Calamari
Fried Crispy Calamari Toasted With Butter, Green Onion and Jalapeno, Served with Salt pepper
Crunchy Garlic Butter Chicken Wing (6 Pieces)
Crunchy Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wing (6 Pieces)
Crunchy Garlic Buter Fries
Crunchy Popcorn Chicken With Garlic Butter
Steamed Pork Bao (Quantity of 1)
Quantity of One Steamed Bao Only
Fried Pork Bao (Quantity of 1)
Quantity of 1 Fried Bun Only
Side Orders
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
8340 La Palma Ave, Buena Park,, CA 90620