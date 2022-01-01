Main picView gallery

Signature Pho - Buena Park 8340 La Palma Ave





8340 La Palma Ave

Buena Park,, CA 90620

Order Again

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50
Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.50
Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.50
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$5.50

House Drinks

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$5.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50
Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.50
Strawberry Mojito

Strawberry Mojito

$5.50
Fresh Passion Fruit

Fresh Passion Fruit

$5.50

MilkShake

Cookie Monster Shake

Cookie Monster Shake

$5.50
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.50
Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$5.50
Taro Shake

Taro Shake

$5.50
Honeydew Shake

Honeydew Shake

$5.50
Matcha Shake

Matcha Shake

$5.50

Coffee

Iced Caramel Macciato

Iced Caramel Macciato

$5.50
Iced Vietnamese Coffee

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00
Cafe Frapp

Cafe Frapp

$5.50
Mocha Frapp

Mocha Frapp

$5.50
Caramel Frapp

Caramel Frapp

$5.50
Hot Vietnamese Cafe

Hot Vietnamese Cafe

$4.00

Coffee mix with Condense Milk and Hazelnut Flavor

Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.50
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.50
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50
Lychee Strawberry Tea

Lychee Strawberry Tea

$5.50

Desserts

Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$6.00
Caramel Macaron

Caramel Macaron

$2.50
Passion Fruit Macaron

Passion Fruit Macaron

$2.50
Coffee Macaron

Coffee Macaron

$2.50
Lemon Macaron

Lemon Macaron

$2.50
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$2.50
Coconut Macaron

Coconut Macaron

$2.50
Pistachio Macaron

Pistachio Macaron

$2.50
Green Tea Macaron

Green Tea Macaron

$2.50
Raspberry Macaron

Raspberry Macaron

$2.50
Taro Macaron

Taro Macaron

$2.50
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$2.50
Rose Pedal Macaron

Rose Pedal Macaron

$2.50
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$2.50
Hazelnut Macaron

Hazelnut Macaron

$2.50

Beverage

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pho

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$13.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) White Meat Chicken Breast Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

House Special Pho

House Special Pho

$15.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) 4oz of Chop Marinated Filet Mignon and Beef Meatball Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

Beef Meatball Pho

Beef Meatball Pho

$13.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Premium Beef Meatball Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

Filet Mignon Pho

Filet Mignon Pho

$14.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Premium 4 oz of Filet Mignon (Chop and Marinated) Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$14.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) 5 Jumbo Shrimp Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

Fish Pho

Fish Pho

$14.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Premium Catfish Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

No Meat Pho

No Meat Pho

$10.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

Grilled Beef Back Rib Pho

Grilled Beef Back Rib Pho

$15.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Grilled Marinated Beef Back Rib Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli - Eggroll

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli - Eggroll

$13.00

Grilled White Meat Chicken Breast, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Seafood Eggroll

Grilled Pork Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll

Grilled Pork Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll

$13.00

Grilled Marinated Pork, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Seafood Eggroll

Jumbo Shrimp Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll

Jumbo Shrimp Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll

$14.00

5 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with Butter and Garlic, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Seafood Eggroll

Combo Grilled Pork and Jumbo Shrimp Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll

Combo Grilled Pork and Jumbo Shrimp Vermicelli Rice Noodle - Eggroll

$15.00

Grilled pork and 3 Jumbo Shrimp, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Seafood Eggroll

Egg Roll Vermicelli

$13.00

3 Seafood Egg Roll, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce.

Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice

$16.00

3 Jumbo Shrimp - BBQ Pork - Dice Chicken Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

BBQ Pork Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

White Meat Dice Chicken Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice

Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice

Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Chop and Marinated 4oz of Filet Mignon Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice

Tofu Fried Rice

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.00

Premium Dice Tofu Stir Fry in White Rice and one Whole Egg, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice

Salads

Filet Mignon Steak Salad

Filet Mignon Steak Salad

$15.00

Lettuce - Cucumber - Tomato and House Salad Dressing Protein: Top with 7oz Premium Filet Mignon tendon stir fry with White Onion and house sauce

Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap

Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce Served in Dice (Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Water Chestnut, White Onion, Premium Tofu) toast all together in house special sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce Served in Dice (Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Water Chestnut, White Onion, White Meat chicken Breast) toast all together in house special sauce

Spring Roll

Pork and Shrimp Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

Pork and Shrimp Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

$8.50

Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce

Shrimp Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

Shrimp Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

$8.50

Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce

Grilled Chicken Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

Grilled Chicken Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

$8.50

Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce

Grilled Pork Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

Grilled Pork Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

$8.50

Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce

Grilled Premium Tofu Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

Grilled Premium Tofu Spring Roll (Quantity of 2)

$8.50

Rice Paper Wrap in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Lettuce, Mint, and Protein Dipping with Peanut sauce

Baguette

Grilled Pork Baguette

Grilled Pork Baguette

$8.50

Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein

Grilled Chicken Baguette

Grilled Chicken Baguette

$8.50

Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein

Grilled Tofu Baguette

Grilled Tofu Baguette

$8.50

Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein

Beef Filet Mignon Baguette

Beef Filet Mignon Baguette

$9.50

Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein

Grilled Catfish Filet Baguette

Grilled Catfish Filet Baguette

$9.50

Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein

Egg Baguette

Egg Baguette

$8.50

Homemade Baguette, Served with House Sauce, Pickle, Cucumber, Cilantro and Protein

Vegan

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$13.00

Broth of your Choice (Beef/Chicken/Vegan) Premium Fried or Steamed Tofu Serve with Mix White Onion, Green Onion, and Cilantro Side: Bean Sprout, Basil, Lime, Jalapeno Sauce: Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha

Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap

Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce Served in Dice (Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Water Chestnut, White Onion, Premium Tofu) toast all together in house special sauce

Crispy Fried Vegan Eggroll (Quantity of 2)

Crispy Fried Vegan Eggroll (Quantity of 2)

$5.00

Mushroom, Carrots, Glass Noodle, Jicama, Served with Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Fried Rice

$13.00

Dice Premium Tofu Stir Fry with Rice, Green Peas, Carrots, White Onion, toast with house Soy sauce and Spice

Premium Sauteed Tofu Vermicelli Rice Noodle

Premium Sauteed Tofu Vermicelli Rice Noodle

$13.00

Grilled Sauteed Premium Tofu, Served in Vermicelli Rice Noodle, Chop Lettuce, Cucumber, Mint Leave, Bean Sprout, Marinated Fish Sauce and one Vegan Eggroll

Premium Crispy Fried Tofu

Premium Crispy Fried Tofu

$10.00

Premium Crispy Tofu Toasted with house spice, Green Onion, Jalapeno, dipping with sweet chili Sauce

Steamed Rice

Signature Filet Mignon Cube Rice

Signature Filet Mignon Cube Rice

$16.00

7oz Premium Cube Filet Mignon Marinated in House Sauce and Stir fry with White Onion and Mushroom, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce

Sauteed Chicken Rice - Fried Egg

$14.00

Fried Crispy Chicken Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce

Grilled Pork Steamed Rice - Fried Egg

Grilled Pork Steamed Rice - Fried Egg

$14.00

Grilled Pork Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce

Sweet and Spicy Salmon Steamed Rice - Fried Egg

Sweet and Spicy Salmon Steamed Rice - Fried Egg

$16.00

Sauteed Stir Fry Salmon with White Onion and Bell Pepper in Sweet Chili Sauce Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce

Grilled Pork Chop Steamed Rice - Fried Egg

Grilled Pork Chop Steamed Rice - Fried Egg

$14.00

Grilled Pork Chop Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Egg and Marinated Fish Sauce

Signature Dish

Vietnamese Beef Stew

Vietnamese Beef Stew

$15.00

A Luscious Stew of Beef & Carrots and Potato Flavored, With Five Star Spice & Fresh Basil, Served With (Steamed Rice, Baguette or Rice Noodle of your Choice)

Vietnamese Chicken Curry

Vietnamese Chicken Curry

$12.00

Dark with Bones Chicken, Potatoes, Carrots, Coconut Cream, Lemongrass in Yellow Curry Flavored, Served With (Steamed Rice, Baguette, or Rice Noodle of your Choice)

Shrimp Fire Noodle "Spicy for Real"

Shrimp Fire Noodle "Spicy for Real"

$15.00

Ramen Noodle Stir Fry With Tomato, White Onion, Green Onion, Green Bell Pepper, 6 Jumbo Shrimp in house Spicy Sauce

House Special Crispy Noodle

House Special Crispy Noodle

$18.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp, Cube Filet Mignon Steak, Mix Vegetable Stir Fry in House Sauce, Served With Crispy Noodle

Stir Fry Noodle

Vegetable Lomein

Vegetable Lomein

$11.00

Yellow Noodle, Seasonal Vegetable, Stir Fried With House Oyster Sauce

Shaken Filet Mignon Noodle

Shaken Filet Mignon Noodle

$16.00

Spaghetti Noodle, Stir Fried With Marinated Filet Mignon Cube and White Onion, and top with Fried Egg

Chicken Garlic Noodle

Chicken Garlic Noodle

$14.00

Spaghetti Noodle Stir Fried in House Sauce, Chicken Breast Toasted With Garlic and Butter, Parsley Flakes, Cilantro

Jumbo Shrimp Garlic Noodle

Jumbo Shrimp Garlic Noodle

$15.00

Spaghetti Noodle Stir Fried in House Sauce, 6 Jumbo Shrimp Toasted With Garlic and Butter, Parsley Flakes, Cilantro

Combo Jumbo Shrimp and Chicken Garlic Noodle

Combo Jumbo Shrimp and Chicken Garlic Noodle

$15.00

Spaghetti Noodle Stir Fried in House Sauce, Chicken Breast and 3 Jumbo Shrimp Toasted With Garlic and Butter, Parsley Flakes, Cilantro

Grilled Pork Garlic Noodle

Grilled Pork Garlic Noodle

$14.00

Spaghetti Noodle Stir Fried in House Sauce, Grilled Pork, Parsley Flakes, Cilantro

Grilled Tofu Garlic Noodle

Grilled Tofu Garlic Noodle

$14.00

Appertizers

Grilled Pork On The Stick (Each)

Grilled Pork On The Stick (Each)

$3.50

Grilled Pork on The Stick

Fried Rice Flour Cake With Egg

Fried Rice Flour Cake With Egg

$10.00
Corn Stir Fried With Butter

Corn Stir Fried With Butter

$6.00
Eggroll Platter (Quantity of 4)

Eggroll Platter (Quantity of 4)

$10.00

4 Crispy Seafood Egg roll, Served with Lettuce, Mint, Pickle and Marinated Fish Sauce

Seafood Egg Roll (Quantity of 2)

Seafood Egg Roll (Quantity of 2)

$5.00

2 Crispy Seafood Egg Roll Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Fried Crispy Calamari Toasted With Butter, Green Onion and Jalapeno, Served with Salt pepper

Crunchy Garlic Butter Chicken Wing (6 Pieces)

Crunchy Garlic Butter Chicken Wing (6 Pieces)

$12.00
Crunchy Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wing (6 Pieces)

Crunchy Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wing (6 Pieces)

$12.00
Crunchy Garlic Buter Fries

Crunchy Garlic Buter Fries

$7.00
Crunchy Popcorn Chicken With Garlic Butter

Crunchy Popcorn Chicken With Garlic Butter

$8.00
Steamed Pork Bao (Quantity of 1)

Steamed Pork Bao (Quantity of 1)

$4.00Out of stock

Quantity of One Steamed Bao Only

Fried Pork Bao (Quantity of 1)

Fried Pork Bao (Quantity of 1)

$4.50Out of stock

Quantity of 1 Fried Bun Only

Side Orders

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$3.00

Vermicelli Rice Noodle

$3.00

Baguette

$3.00

Boba/Jelly

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Fish Sauce

$0.50

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Peanut

$0.25

Broth

$6.00

Seafood House

Crawfish Box

Crawfish Box

$21.00

Shrimp Box

$21.00
Shrimp By Pound

Shrimp By Pound

$16.00

Crawfish By Pound

$16.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8340 La Palma Ave, Buena Park,, CA 90620

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

