Signature Southern Bistro 110 e Main Street

110 East Main Street

New Roads, LA 70760

Daily Breakfast

SIGNATURE BREAKFAST

$12.00

Grits or hash brown, (2) eggs your way, meat choice (pan sausage, ham, bacon, or smoke sausage), biscuit or toast.

BISCUIT W/MEAT CHOICE

$3.00

Ham, bacon, pan sausage or smoke sausage. Add egg 2

3 STACK OF PANCAKES

$10.00

Add Toppings for $2 Pecan | Chocolate Chip | Blueberry | Strawberry

PORK CHOP BREAKFAST

$15.00

Grits or hash brown, (2) eggs your way, biscuit or toast.

BISCUIT & GRAVY W/MEAT CHOICE

$12.00

Ham, bacon, pan sausage, or smoke sausage.

ANY WAY YOU WANT OMELET

$13.00

Meat choice: Ham, sausage or bacon, cheese, onion, mushrooms and green peppers. Hash brown, biscuit or toast. More than one meat 2.

CRUMPETS (5)

$5.00

Mini sugared donut holes.

Starters

DA NEKA FRIES

$15.00

Golden crispy fries topped with a crawfish cream sauce, melted cheese, bacon bits jalapeño peppers, and grilled shrimp.

YA YA SEAFOOD EGGROLLS (3)

$15.00

Crawfish, shrimp, and crabmeat.

BOUDIN BALLS (4)

$12.00

SPINACH DIP

$12.00

Served with garlic pita bread tossed in garlic butter sauce.

CRAWFISH BREAD (2)

$13.00

2 pieces of buttery cheesy garlic toast topped with crawfish tails and grated cheese blend.

Salads

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Bed of salad mix, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits.

BROCCOLI SALAD

$12.00

Broccoli, apples, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, purple onion, and croutons, tossed in house salad dressing.

SPINACH SALAD

$12.00

Spinach, cranberries, sugared pecans, croutons, mandarin oranges drizzled with strawberry vinaigrette.

Soups

NAWLINS YAKA MEIN

$10.00

SHRIMP & CORN SOUP

$10.00+

Served with garlic toast.

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$8.00+

Served with garlic toast.

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO

$10.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$15.00

Shrimp, Crawfish & Crabmeat

SUSAN'S SPICY RAMEN

$25.00

Ramen noodles spiced up Louisiana style with sausage, chicken, shrimp, and stone crab claws with added vegetables for flavor.

Po Boys

HOT SAUSAGE PO'BOY

$12.00

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

FRIED CATFISH PO'BOY

$15.00

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$15.00

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

HOT HAM & CHEESE PO'BOY

$12.00

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

CRAWFISH PO'BOY

$15.00

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Bistro Gourmet Burgers

MAGNOLIA CLASSIC

$13.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

TRAILRIDE KING

$13.00

Barbecue pulled pork topped with coleslaw and onion ring.

CORDI D'S

$13.00

Pepper jack, lettuce, special sauce.

SUNNY DELIGHT BURGER

$15.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and cheese topped with 1 egg your way.

LAND & SEA BURGER

$16.00

Beef burger topped with crawfish, shrimp, bacon, cheese, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions

Specialty Sandwiches

THE YARD BIRD

$12.00

Golden fried chicken breast dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles & tomato

BIG WILBUR

$12.00

Crispy fried pork chop dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato.

Platters

SHRIMP PLATTER

$25.00

Fried Gulf shrimp on a bed of crispy fries and crawfish rice.

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$40.00

Catfish, shrimp, and crawfish on a bed of crispy fries and crawfish rice.

CATFISH PLATTER

$25.00

Fried Louisiana catfish on a bed of crispy fries and crawfish rice.

A LIL TROUBLE

$60.00

Golden fried shrimp, catfish, crawfish, and onion rings on a bed of crispy fries and crawfish rice.

Entrees

CHICKEN WINGETTES (6)

$15.00

Served with truffle fries.

CHICKEN STRIPS (4)

$15.00

Served with truffle fries.

BLACKJACK FISH

$25.00

Blackened or fried fish topped with seafood (crabmeat, crawfish, and shrimp) cream sauce served with potato casserole and vegetable of the day.

PAM'S FRIED RIBS

$18.00

Served with Signature rice dressing and sweet potato casserole.

TREY'S GRILLED SWEET CHILI CHOP

$18.00

Served with rice dressing and sweet potato casserole.

OLD FASHIONED FRIED CHICKEN

$10.00

Served with 2 sides (rice dressing, fries, or coleslaw)

THE GENERAL'S DINNER

$45.00

14 oz. ribeye served with baked potato casserole and vegetable of the day.

Pasta

LOUISIANA SWAMP

$25.00

Shrimp, crawfish, sausage, chicken, and vegetables in a creamy cheese sauce

BISTRO FETTUCCINE

$18.00

Choice of shrimp, crawfish, or chicken. Served in a rich cream cheese sauce over fettuccine noodles.

Sides

SIGNATURE RICE DRESSING

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

CRAWFISH RICE

$7.00

COLESLAW

$5.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

DAILY VEGETABLE

$5.00

FRIES

$3.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

Desserts

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

with caramel sauce.

MINI BUNDT CAKE

$8.00

Caramel, chocolate, or cream cheese.

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

with caramel or strawberry topping.

CARROT CAKE

$8.00

with cream cheese icing.

Kids

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$8.00

KIDS 2PCS FISH STRIPS

$10.00

KIDS 6PCS SHRIMP

$10.00

KIDS 2PCS CHICKEN

$8.00

KIDS 2 CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

Chicken

Yard Bird

$3.00

Thigh

$2.00

Leg

$1.00

Breast

$2.00

2pc.Dark

$3.00

2pc. White

$4.00

3pc. Dark

$4.00

3pc. White

$5.00

Signature Drinks

SU PARADISE ISLAND

$10.00

PATRON, WATERMELON & LEMONADE

THE MAYOR'S COCKTAIL

$10.00

CHAMPAGNE, TITO'S & ORANGE JUICE

JUST CAKE

$15.00

BAILEY'S, COFFEE LIQUEUR, DON JULIO & VANILLA ICE CREAM

VIRGIN ISLAND

$15.00

SWEET AND SOUR, GREY GOOSE, TRIPLE SEC & HYPNOTIC

TASTE OF THE OCEAN

$15.00

GREY GOOSE, VODKA, HENNESSY, BLUE CURACAO, SWEET AND SOUR, PINEAPPLE JUICE, SPRITE, SWEDISH FISH, LIME SLICE, LEMON SLICE & ICE

FISH BOWL

$15.00

GREY GOOSE, VODKA, BLUE CURACAO, SWEET AND SOUR, PINEAPPLE JUICE, SPRITE, SWEDISH FISH, LIME SLICE, LEMON SLICE & ICE

HENNY DREAM

$12.00

HENNESSY, TRIPLE SEC, SOUR MIX & PINEAPPLE JUICE

LOVE SPELL

$12.00

CROWN APPLE, SPRITE & CRANBERRY JUICE

RIVER PUNCH

$8.00

HOUSE PUNCH & MALIBU

LEMON DROP

$12.00

KETAL ONE, TRIPLE SEC, SWEET & SOUR MIX, LEMON JUICE

HENNY DROP

$15.00

KETEL ONE, TRIPLE SEC, LEMON JUICE & HENNESSY

MARDI GRAS MAMBO

$15.00

DUSSE, MALIBU, BLUE CURACAO & PINEAPPLE JUICE

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

HOUSE PUNCH

$4.00

TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

ICE COFFEE

$5.00

MILK

$4.00

WATER

Vodka

Tito's Single

$6.00

Tito's Double

$11.00

Ketel One Single

$6.00

Ketel One Double

$11.00

Grey Goose Single

$6.00

Grey Goose Double

$11.00

Absolut Single

$6.00

Absolut Double

$11.00

Belvedere

$6.00

Belvedere Double

$11.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Ciroc Double

$11.00

Gin

Bombay Single

$7.00

Bombay Double

$11.00

Segeram's Single

$5.00

Segeram's Double

$10.00

cognac

HENNESEY SINGLE

$8.00

HENNESEY DOUBLE

$12.00

MARTEL SINGLE

$8.00

MARTEL DOUBLE

$12.00

Can Beer

Budweiser

$2.00

Budlight

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Michelob

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Miller Hi Lite

$2.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Budlight

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Lasagna

Lasagna with Chicken (Dark)

$10.99

Lasagna with Porkchop

$11.99

Lasagna with Fish

$12.99

Lasagna with Ribs

$13.99

All Meat Gumbo

Cup

$9.99

Bowl

$11.99

Beef Soup

Cup

$9.99

Bowl

$11.99

Seafood Gumbo

Cup

$10.99

Bowl

$12.99

hashbrowns or grits

hashbrown

$2.99

grits

$1.99

eggs

scrambled

$2.00

over easy

$2.00

over medium

$2.00

over hard

$2.00

sunny side up

$2.00

toast or biscuit

toast

$1.00

biscuit

$1.00

bacon

crispy

$3.00

soft

$3.00

pan sausage

pan sausage

$2.99

ham

ham

$2.00

smoke sausage

smoke sausage

$2.99

1 pancake

pancake

$1.99

Red Beans

2 pc dark

$10.99

fried pork chop

$11.99

fried fish

$12.99

fried ribs

$13.99

White Beans

2 pc dark

$10.99

fried pork chop

$11.99

fried fish

$12.99

fried ribs

$13.99

Friday's Lunch

Combo 1

$10.00

Combo 2

$12.00

Combo 3

$10.00
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
110 East Main Street, New Roads, LA 70760

