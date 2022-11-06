  • Home
A map showing the location of Signature Sports Bar & Grill 3215 Union AvenueView gallery

Signature Sports Bar & Grill 3215 Union Avenue

No reviews yet

3215 Union Avenue

Steger, IL 60475

Appetizer

Party Wings (6)

$8.99

Party Wings (10)

$12.99

Eggrolls - Cheeseburger

$7.99

Eggrolls - Cheesesteak

$7.99

Eggrolls - Jerk Chicken

$7.99

Eggrolls - Veggie

$6.99

Quesadilla - Chicken

$8.99

Quesadilla - Steak

$9.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Nacho Grande - Chicken

$10.99

Nacho Grande - Steak

$11.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Fried Shrimp - 1/2 Lb

$12.99

Fried Shrimp - 1 Lb

$23.99

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$6.99

Wraps

Signature Wrap

$8.99

Signature Wrap - Jerk

$10.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Signature Burger

$14.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Classic Hotdog Special

$7.99

Polish Meal

$8.49

Entree

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Fried Catfish

$14.99

Taco Trio

$8.99

Whole Wing Dinner - Fried

$13.99

Whole Wing Dinner - Smothered

$12.99

Whole Wings - with Fries

$10.99

Jerk Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

Sirloin Steak Dinner (6oz)

$19.99

Perch Dinner

$14.99

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Sides

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Collard Greens

$4.99

Cornbread Muffin

$1.99

Handcut Fries

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Okra

$3.99

Peas & Rice

$3.99

Yams

$4.99

Ceasar Salad (Side)

$4.99

House Salad (Side)

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3215 Union Avenue, Steger, IL 60475

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

