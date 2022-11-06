Signature Bar and Lounge 7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120
No reviews yet
7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120
Richmond, TX 77407
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps
Signature Fries
Seasoned fries, mac n cheese, chopped chicken tenders, pickles, signature sauce.
Cheese Sticks
Fresh cut mozzarella, breadcrumbs, served with marinara or ranch.
Crispy Mac & Cheese Bites
Mac & Cheese deep fried into crispy handheld bites served with choice of sauce (marinara, signature sauce or wing sauce)
Three Sliders App
(Burgers or fried chicken)
Signature Trio
Pick 3 Starters!
Onion Rings
Jalapeno Alligator Poppers
Signature Egg Rolls
Fried Pickles
Nachos
Short Rib Loaded Philly Fries
Sliced short rib, sateed onions and bell peppers, mozzarella cheese
Burgers/Sandwiches
Classic Burger
All beef patty, onions, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce.
Signature Patty Melt
Two all-beef patties, Texas toast, sautéed onions, cheese sauce, choice of wing sauce.
Signature Burger
All beef patty, mac & cheese, cheese sauce, crunchy pickles, signature sauce.
Philly Short Rib Sandwich
Original Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Philly
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Wing Sauce Sandwich
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Wings/Tenders/Shrimp
Boneless wings
Flavors: Buffalo, Lemon pepper, Texas Gold, Honey Chipotle, Sweet Heat, Garlic Parmesan, Black Gold, Black Garlic Molasses, Sriracha Peanut Butter, Mexican Buffalo, Orange ShoaMai. Special Flavors +$3 ( Hot Hennessy, Sweet Whiskey, Peachy Crown )