  • Home
  • /
  • Richmond
  • /
  • Signature Bar and Lounge - 7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Signature Bar and Lounge 7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120

review star

No reviews yet

7101 West Grand Parkway S. Suite 120

Richmond, TX 77407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Apps

Signature Fries

$16.50

Seasoned fries, mac n cheese, chopped chicken tenders, pickles, signature sauce.

Cheese Sticks

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh cut mozzarella, breadcrumbs, served with marinara or ranch.

Crispy Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese deep fried into crispy handheld bites served with choice of sauce (marinara, signature sauce or wing sauce)

Three Sliders App

$10.00

(Burgers or fried chicken)

Signature Trio

$20.00

Pick 3 Starters!

Onion Rings

$10.00

Jalapeno Alligator Poppers

$10.00

Signature Egg Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Short Rib Loaded Philly Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Sliced short rib, sateed onions and bell peppers, mozzarella cheese

Burgers/Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$10.50

All beef patty, onions, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce.

Signature Patty Melt

$12.00

Two all-beef patties, Texas toast, sautéed onions, cheese sauce, choice of wing sauce.

Signature Burger

$14.50

All beef patty, mac & cheese, cheese sauce, crunchy pickles, signature sauce.

Philly Short Rib Sandwich

$8.25

Original Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Wing Sauce Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Wings/Tenders/Shrimp

Boneless wings

$12.00

Flavors: Buffalo, Lemon pepper, Texas Gold, Honey Chipotle, Sweet Heat, Garlic Parmesan, Black Gold, Black Garlic Molasses, Sriracha Peanut Butter, Mexican Buffalo, Orange ShoaMai. Special Flavors +$3 ( Hot Hennessy, Sweet Whiskey, Peachy Crown )

Traditional Wings

$14.00

Sticky Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

4pc Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.00

Mac N Cheese

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Desserts

Grand Slam Cookie

$9.00

Huge Chocolate chip cookie topped with blue bell vanilla ice cream.

Seasonal Slice of Cake

$10.00

Red Velvet Brownie Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids Menu

2pc Kids Chicken tenders

$8.00

Two Sliders Kids

$8.00

Boneless wings

$8.00

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00Out of stock

Mains

Whiskey Drunken Short Rib

$36.00Out of stock

Blackened Red Fish Fillet

$28.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken & Grits

$15.00Out of stock

Wednesday Steak Night

$38.00Out of stock

Flatbreads

Fried Chicken Flatbread

$10.50Out of stock

Shrimp Flatbread

$10.50Out of stock

All Cheese Flatbread

$10.50Out of stock

Signature Flatbread

$10.50Out of stock

Philly Short Rib Flatbread

$11.50Out of stock

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.50Out of stock

Non-Alcholic Beverages

Water

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Stubborn Vanilla cream

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Dos XX Bottle

$5.50

Guinness Bottle

$5.50

Michalob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$5.00

Heineken bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Pint

$4.00

Crawford Bock Pint

$4.00Out of stock

Fullbrook Blueberry Ale Pint

$5.00

Fullbrook IPA Pint

$5.00

Fullbrook Orange Vanilla Ale Pint

$5.00

Golden Road Mango Cart Pint

$5.50Out of stock

Kona Big Wave Pint

$4.00

Love Street Pint

$4.00

Modelo Pint

$5.00Out of stock

Parish Ghost in the Machine Pint

$8.00

St Artnold Art Car Pint

$5.00

Stella Artois Pint

$6.00Out of stock

Tupps Pint

$5.00

Ultra Pint

$5.00

Ziegenbock Pint

$4.00Out of stock

Octoberfest

$5.00

Bud Light Mug

$6.00

Crawford Bock Mug

$6.00Out of stock

Full Brook Blueberry Ale Mug

$7.00

Full Brook Orange Vanilla Ale Mug

$7.00

Full Brook IPA Mug

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart Mug

$8.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave Mug

$7.00

Lovestreet Mug

$7.00

Modelo Mug

$7.00Out of stock

Parish Ghost in The Machine Mug

$9.00

St Arnold Art Car Mug

$7.00

Stella Mug

$8.00Out of stock

Tupps Mug

$7.00

Ultra Mug

$6.00

Ziegenbock Mug

$5.00Out of stock

Octoberfest

$8.00

Liquor

Dusse

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Martell V.S.O.P

$12.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00