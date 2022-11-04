Restaurant header imageView gallery

72 Pease Blvd

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Please select your delivery location and add to cart before moving on

SIG SAUER CAFE

SIG SAUER CAFE

Pick up Only. All orders placed for the Sig Sauer Cafe can be picked up in the cafe at the time it shows on your receipt. The cafe is located at 72 Pease Blvd. Newington, NH.

SIG ACADEMY

SIG ACADEMY

Please place all orders for Sig Academy prior to 9:00AM on your class day. Orders may be placed the day before your scheduled class.

SIG AVIATION

SIG AVIATION

Please place all orders for Sig Aviation prior to 9:00AM. Any orders placed after 9:00AM are at risk of refusal

DELICATESSEN

HOMEMADE NEW ENGLAND CHICKEN SALAD

$7.25

House-Made Chicken Salad with Green Apples, Dried Cranberries & Green Leaf Lettuce on Your Choice of Bread | Cal: 450, Keyword: NECHICKEN

TURKEY PEPPER JACK WRAP

$7.25Out of stock

Fresh Carved Turkey, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Sauce on your Choice of Wrap

E TU BRUTE

E TU BRUTE

$7.25

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$7.25

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap

ROAST BEEF FLATBREAD

$7.25

Roast Beef, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Spinach & Cheddar Cheese on a Flatbread

ITALIAN PANINI

ITALIAN PANINI

$7.25

Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

$7.25

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO

U.K. TUNA MELT

$7.25

Wild Planet Sustainably Caught Tuna, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion & Tomato on a Flatbread CAL 680 | Keyword: UNIONJACK

HAM & SWISS PANINI

$7.25

Shaved Ham with Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Dijon Mustard on a Flatbread | Cal: 500, Keyword: HAMSWISSPAN

THE GREENERY

GARDEN SALAD

$6.95

Fresh Local Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Banan Peppers and Red and Green Peppers.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$6.95

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, House-Made Croutons, Caesar Salad Dressing

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$6.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

BEVERAGES

20oz SMARTWATER

$1.89
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.89
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit254sigsauer@nexdine.com for any additional comments and/or questions!

Website

Location

72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

