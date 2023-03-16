Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

101 E King St

Lancaster, PA 17602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.85

Tofu Bowl

$10.85

Portobello Bowl

$10.85

Steak Bowl

$11.79

Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.79

Shrimp Bowl

$11.79

Veggies Only Bowl

$8.02

Bing

Chicken Bing

$10.85

Tofu Bing

$10.85

Portobello Bing

$10.85

Steak Bing

$11.79

Pulled Pork Bing

$11.79

Shrimp Bing

$11.79

Veggies Only Bing

$8.02

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.36

Passion Fruit Oolong Tea

$4.25

Thai Tea Latte

$4.25

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.36

Canned Sparkling Water

$1.89

Bottled Water

$2.36

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.72

Shrimp Chips

$3.30

Vegan Cheesecake

$7.55

Bing

$0.94

Rice

$3.30

Veggie

$3.30

Protein - Chicken/Tofu/Portobello

$3.77

Protein - Steak/Pulled Pork/Shrimp

$4.72

Cup of Sauce

$0.47

Bottle of Sauce

$7.55

Merchandise

Tote Bag

$11.32

T-Shirt

$14.15

Kids Bowl FREE DRINK

Chicken Kids Bowl

$9.91

Tofu Kids Bowl

$9.91

Portobello Kids Bowl

$9.91

Steak Kids Bowl

$10.85

Pulled Pork Kids Bowl

$10.85

Shrimp Kids Bowl

$10.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast and casual Asian fusion eatery, with rice bowls, salad bowls, and our famous scallion bings.

Location

101 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

