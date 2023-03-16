Silantra Asian Street Kitchen Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast and casual Asian fusion eatery, with rice bowls, salad bowls, and our famous scallion bings.
Location
101 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company
No Reviews
29 E. King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lancaster
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurant