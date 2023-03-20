Main picView gallery

Silk Factory 299 Washington Street

299 Washington Street

Newburgh, NY 12550

Breakfast

Breakfast

Avo Toast

$17.00

sourdough, crispy egg, togarashi, pickled onion

Belgium Waffle

$18.00

berry compote, whipped cream, maple

Buttermilk Pancakes

$18.00

3 stack, berry compote, whipped cream

Egg It Your Way

$20.00

2 eggs (ask), bacon, sausage, ham, potaoto, toast2

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

Bacon, grilled tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise

French Toast

$18.00

Challah, whipped cream, berry compote

Silk Wrap

$18.00

potato, eggs, bacon, sausage, pico, pepper jack

Soft Scramble Toast

$19.00

Smoked Salmon, herb chive, capers, pickled onion

Twice Baked Oats

$15.00

Brown sugar, apple compost, sweet nuts

Salads

Winter Greens

$16.00

root veg, goat cheese, cherries, hazulnuts, figs, mustard vin

Thai Greens

$16.00

Napa cabbage, arugula, veggies, crispy wontons, peanuts, miso vin

Silk House

$14.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mustard vin

Add chicken

$6.00

add bacon

$3.00

add avocado

$2.00

add lox

$4.00

add egg

$3.00

Sandwiches

Silky Sandy

$18.00

everything roll, eggs, maple bacon, cheddar

Silky BLT

$18.00

lettuce, grilled tomato, maple bacon, avo, pesto aioli

Lox of Love

$20.00

bagel, smoked salmon, herb chive, caper aioli, red onion

Newburgh cheese steak

$20.00

sliced beef, onions, peppers, shroms, chipotle aioli, cheddar

Silky Stack Burger

$20.00

smashed patties, tomato jam, house pickles, white cheddar, maple bacon, crispy cshallots

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$18.00

parm crust, cheddar, gouda, pepperjack, chili jam, maple bacon, tomato

Chicken Panini

$19.00

grilled chicken, maple bacon, red onion, avo, pesto aioli, mozzarella

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$19.00

chicken, lettuce, tomato, house made honey mustard, red onion

Entrees

Chef's Fried Chicken

$21.00

butter fried breast, house pickles, hot honey, cheddar, crispy shallots

Fried chicken & Waffles

$22.00

buttermilk waffles, berry compote, maple

Wild Mushroom Tacos

$17.00

roasted chef blend shrooms, avo cilantro crema, pickled onion, jalepeno

carnitas tacos

$19.00

slow roasted pork, diced onion, cilanto, jalepenos, molasses jus

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.00

roasted chef blend shrooms, peppers, onions, jalepenos, shredded jack

Carnitas Quesadilla

$20.00

slow roasted pork, onions, peppers, molasses jus, shredded pepper jack

Sides

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Bacon

$7.00

Side Ham

$7.00

Side Chorizo

$7.00

patty

Side Country Potatoes

$7.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Cup O Bacon

$10.00

brown sugar and cracked pepper

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Eggs (2)

$5.00

Side Toast

$5.00

Plan Bagel with Cream Cheese

$7.00

Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

$7.00

Plain Bagel with butter

$6.00

Everything bagel with butter

$6.00

Croissaint warmed with butter

$7.00

Kids Menu

French Toast kids

$12.00

Silver Dollar Cakes Kids

$12.00

Waffle Kids

$12.00

Egg it Kids

$12.00

Chicky Tenders Kids

$13.00

Smash it Kids

$13.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Crispy Pork Belly

$18.00

apple ginger beet relish, brown sugar bourbon consume

Bone Marrow

$20.00

carmelized onions, basil pesto, garlic breadcrumbs

East Meets West

$17.00

local arugula, frisee, treviso, pickled veggies, miso vin

Caesar

$17.00

garlic butter croutons, parm, local little gems

Spanish Octopus

$20.00

marinates sous vide octo, celery root passto, broccoli rabe puree

Sticky Crispy Wings

$18.00

sticky sauce, dried ginger, sesame seeds, wasabi dust

Scapece

$17.00

marinated eggplant, squash, zucchini, tomato vin, ricotta salata

Truffle Fries Appetizer

$12.00

hand cut, rosemary, parmesan, truffle oil

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$15.00

Burrata Spread

$18.00

Beef Tartare

$20.00

Pasta

Pork Belly Ramen

$27.00

2 day broth, scallions, pickled veg, radish, umami sauce, soft egg

Veggie Ramen

$24.00

2 day broth, local mushrooms, pickled veg, scallians, soft egg

Pansotti

$26.00

guanciale, smoked ginger, scallions, 2 day pork consume

Agnolotti

$28.00

wild mushrooms, parm, garlic, black truffle, burrro fuso

Casarecce

$28.00

spicy pork ragu, parm, crispy basil, basil oil

Linguine

$28.00

baby zucchini, cherry tomatos, garlic, blue crab, uni butter

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$25.00Out of stock

capers, cherry peppers, garlic, tomato, anchovies

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$26.00

Sub Gluten Free

$6.00

Entrees

Market Fish

$35.00

sauteed broccoli rabe, celery root passato, charred lemon vinaigrette

Japenese Eggplant

$28.00

sauteed broccoli rabe, celery root passato, blistered tomato

Berkshire Pork Chop

$36.00

caramelized fennel, capers, cherry peppers, citrus gremolata

Airline Chicken

$32.00

1/2 chicken, pave potato, wild mushrooms, rosemary demi

Stracotto

$38.00

braised short rib, creamy polenta, demi glace, citrus gremolata

New York Strip Steak

$48.00

mushroom rubbed, aceto balsamic, arugula, shaved parm

Silk Burger

$24.00

Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

Dinner Sides

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Pave Potato

$7.00

Creamy Polenta

$7.00

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$7.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Roasted Carrots

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicky Tenders

$12.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti

$13.00

Kids Smash it

$13.00

NA Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Tea

$3.00+

Matcha

$6.00+

Chai

$5.00+

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$4.00+

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00+

Red eye

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Side milk

Side Cream

Side oat milk

$0.15

Side almond milk

$0.15

Add cinnamon

Add whip cream

$0.15

Add Shot of Espresso

$3.00

light ice

extra ice

Add Caramel

$0.50

Add Lavender

$0.50

Add mocha

$0.50

Add Toffee

$0.50

Add flavor

$0.50

Sub Almond Milk

$0.50

Sub Oat Milk

$0.50

NA Beverages

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50+

Bottled Water

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Ticketing

Funk Junky Show

$25.00

Emo Night

$10.00

Desserts

Dinner Desserts

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Budino

$11.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00

Rice Cloud

$11.00

Apple Tart

$11.00

Gelato

$11.00

Cafe Pastries

Cafe Pastry

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for checking us out! For all upcoming events check us out www.silkfcty.com Follow us on instagram & TikTok: @silkfcty We hope to see you soon! Keep on dancing!

Location

299 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

