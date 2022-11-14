Restaurant header imageView gallery

SILK GLOBAL CUISINE

review star

No reviews yet

1 Edgell Road

Framingham, MA 01701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN BAO BUNS

Soups

Lentil (GF, V)

$9.00

Carrots, French Lentils, Garlic, Spinach, Olive Oil

Corn Chowder

$9.00

Young Corn, Peppers, Cream, Onions, Garlic, Provolone

Hot & Sour Tofu

$9.00

Mushroom, Tofu, Cabbage, Scallion

Chicken and Broccoli

$9.00

Broccoli, Cream, Onion, Roasted garlic

Salads

LITTLE LEAF CEASAR SALAD

LITTLE LEAF CEASAR SALAD

$18.00

Olives, Croutons, Black Pepper, Parmesan Cheese with Greek Dressing

ROASTED BEET AND BUTTERNUT SALAD (GF)

ROASTED BEET AND BUTTERNUT SALAD (GF)

$18.00

Honey Crisp Apple, Walnuts, Goat Cheese with Blood Orange Vinaigrette

FATTOUSH SALAD

$18.00

Mediterranean Mixed Vegetables, Chickpeas, Pita, Radish, Feta Cheese with Parsley Lemon Olive Oil

GREEK SALAD (GF)

$18.00

Tomatoes, Olives, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Romaine with Creamy Oregano Dressing

Silk Handhelds

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$18.00

Hummus, Red Beet and Cabbage Slaw, Goat Cheese On Sesame Brioche

The Burger

$18.00

US Prime Beef, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Pickle, On Sesame Brioche

Moroccan Lamb Burger with Harissa

$22.00

Ground Lamb, Cumin, Paprika, and Pickled Vegetables with Green Goddess Dressing, On Sesame Brioche

Pita

$18.00

Hummus, Aleppo Peppers, Greens and Za’atar, on Pita Choose From: Falafel OR Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Flour Wrap, Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, and Parmesan

Spinach & Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Cranberry Mayo, Brie on Rosemary Ciabatta

Wood fire Flat breads

BRAISED VEGETABLE FLAT BREAD

$20.00

Spicy Roasted Vegetables, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes, Clothbound Cheddar

FLORENTINE FLAT BREAD

$20.00

Spinach, Onion, Halloumi, Figs, Arugula and Pickled Chilies

MARGARITA FLAT BREAD

MARGARITA FLAT BREAD

$18.00

Tomato, Basil Pesto, and Mozzarella

DUCK & BALSAMIC FLAT BREAD

$22.00

Confit Duck, Rosemary, Cheddar, Roasted Garlic & Tawny, Greens with Balsamic Glaze

BUKHARA CHICKEN FLAT BREAD

BUKHARA CHICKEN FLAT BREAD

$20.00

Tahini, Hummus, Preserved Lemon, Shawarma Spice, Arugula, and Goat Cheese

TANDOORI CHICKEN FLAT BREAD

$22.00

Ginger And Garlic Marinated Chicken, Peppers, Red Onion, Cilantro, and Mozzarella

BACON & FIG FLAT BREAD

$20.00

Clothbound Cheddar, Lavender Honey, Rockets, and Red Pepper Flakes

LA HMAJUNE FLAT BREAD

LA HMAJUNE FLAT BREAD

$22.00

Armenian Spiced Ground Sirloin, Vegetable, Herbs, Greens, and Feta

Appetizer

CRISPY TOFU

$15.00

Ginger Ponzu Sauce and Kashmiri Chili

GREEN PEAS & POTATO S`MOSA

GREEN PEAS & POTATO S`MOSA

$14.00

Fried Turnovers, Pomegranate, Date Sauce, and Labneh

MANGOLIAN LENTIL NACHOS

MANGOLIAN LENTIL NACHOS

$18.00

Pita Crisp, Jalapeno, Cheese Sauce, Lentils, and Halloumi (Add Chicken $7)

SPINACH MASALA FALAFAL

SPINACH MASALA FALAFAL

$14.00

Muhammara Sauce, Hummus, Labneh, Pickled Jalapenos, Pickled Vegetables, and Roasted Sesame

TOFU BAO

$16.00

Firm Tofu Seasoned with Galangal, Garlic, and Red Chilies, Served on Steam Buns

SHISITO PEPPERS

$16.00

Chargrilled, With Toasted Nori, Crushed Chili, Halloumi Cheese, Ponzu and Peanuts

BAKED CHEVRE

$16.00

Goat Cheese Dip with Raisins and Roasted Nuts Served with House-made Pita Bread

LINE CAUGHT BIG EYE TUNA CRISP

$20.00

Cucumber, Chili Aioli, Tahini, and Greens

SALT & PEPPER SQUID

SALT & PEPPER SQUID

$18.00

Jalapenos, Crushed Red Pepper Oil, Onion, and Arugula

EAST AND WEST SHRIMP

$23.00

Golden Fried Shrimp, Quinoa Salad, Radish, and Yuzu Chili Oil

FRIED CRISPY SILK CHICKEN WINGS

FRIED CRISPY SILK CHICKEN WINGS

$18.00

Buckwheat, Sweet Soy Sesame, and Chili Oil

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN BAO BUNS

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN BAO BUNS

$18.00

Radish, Kim Chi, and Gochujang Aioli, Served on Steam Buns

PORK BAO

PORK BAO

$18.00

Smoked Pork Belly, Brown Sugar Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Yuzu, Served on Steam Buns

Chef's choice

SILK MEZZE

$22.00

Fire Roasted Pepper Hummus, Masala Olives, Pickled Vegetables & Peppers, Spicy Whipped Goat Cheese, and House-made Pita Bread

EGGPLANT BORANI (GF)

$22.00

Flame Roasted with, Pomegranate, Cilantro, Fried Chickpeas, Greek Yogurt, Feta Cheese, Aleppo Peppers, and House-made Pita Bread

STIR FRY TIGER PRAWNS (GF)

$32.00

Romaine Lettuce, Szechuan Peppercorns, and Lemon Soy Vinaigrette

KALAMPOLI FISH TACO

$18.00

Corn, Radish, Onion, Chilies, Yogurt, and Olive Oil

PAN SEARED DUCK LEG

$32.00

Slow Cooked Duck Confit, Caramelized Onions, Olives, Sautéed Orzo Pasta with Pomegranate & Balsamic Glaze

TANDOORI CHICKEN KABAB

$28.00

Fire Roasted Chicken Skewer, Pickled Vegetables, Tikka Masala, and House-made Pita Bread

ROASTED GINGER & SUGARCANE PORK BELLY (GF)

$22.00

Ginger and Yellow Pepper Coulis with Pickled Vegetables

LAMB TZATZIKI (GF)

$36.00

Grilled Lamb Chops, Red Pepper Hummus, Pesto, Garlic, and Mashed Potato

Sides

Mashed Potato

$5.00

French Fries (Seasoned)

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

House made Pita

$5.00

Spinach & Onions

$5.00

Mix Veg Medley

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Entrée

PANEER AND SAAG (GF)

PANEER AND SAAG (GF)

$22.00

Spinach, Garlic, Cream, Butter, and Jasmine Rice

STIR FRIED VEG THAI CURRY (GF, V)

STIR FRIED VEG THAI CURRY (GF, V)

$20.00

Red Basil, Coconut, Green Chili, and Jasmine Rice

WOK FRIED TRIO OF MUSHROOMS (GF, V)

WOK FRIED TRIO OF MUSHROOMS (GF, V)

$22.00

With an Accompaniment of Seasonal Vegetables, Ginger, Onion, and Jasmine Rice

MISO-HONEY MARINATED COD (GF)

$34.00

Stir Fried Vegetables and Jasmine Rice

MARRAKESH BOUILLABAISSE

MARRAKESH BOUILLABAISSE

$30.00

Local Seafood with Tomato Saffron Sauce, Aioli, and Pesto Garlic Bread

MEDITERRANEAN BARRAMUNDI (GF)

MEDITERRANEAN BARRAMUNDI (GF)

$34.00

Spinach, Onion, Cannellini Beans, Tomatoes, and Olives

SHRIMP PROVENCAL

$34.00

Spinach, Orzo, Pesto Cream, and Parmesan

ZAATAR CHICKEN

ZAATAR CHICKEN

$28.00

Za’atar Marinated Grilled Chicken on Orzo Pasta, Olives, Emulsified Tomato Sauce with Olive Oil

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (GF)

$28.00

Creamy Tomato Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Jasmine Rice

TANDOORI SPICED 1/2 CHICKEN (GF)

$34.00

Spice Blend Marinated Oven Roasted ½ Chicken with Ginger, Fenugreek, Paprika Oil, Yogurt, Cilantro, with Pickled Onions and Vegetables

SICILIAN SHORT RIB GNOCCHI

$36.00

Green Peas, Bacon, Romano, and Red Pepper Coulis

PERSIAN KABAB (GF)

PERSIAN KABAB (GF)

$36.00

Charred Grilled Beef Tips, Ras Al Hanout, Vegetables, and Saffron Rice

Rice and Noodles

CRAZY NOODLES

CRAZY NOODLES

$20.00

Vegetables, Hon-Shimeji Mushrooms, Thai Chilis, and Soy Ginger

SILK DRUNKEN NOODLES

$26.00

Stir Fried Flat Rice Noodles with Shrimp, Hot Basil Sauce, Shredded Egg, Peppers, Onions, and Cabbage

SHANGHAI STYLE NOODLES

$20.00

Braised Shredded Beef, Curry, Chili, Cabbage, Red and Green Peppers

MARKET VEG FRIED RICE

$18.00

Sweet Onions and Toasted Sesame Oil

KIM CHI FRIED RICE

KIM CHI FRIED RICE

$20.00

Sunny Side Up Egg, Chicken, and Market Vegetables

Dessert & Hot Beverages

CHOCOLATE CAKE & CHICORI CREAM

$8.00
CREAM FETA CHEESE CAKE

CREAM FETA CHEESE CAKE

$8.00
CHOCOLATE DREAM (GF)

CHOCOLATE DREAM (GF)

$9.00Out of stock
BAKED APPLE AND CARAMEL CRISP WITH CREME DE FRESH

BAKED APPLE AND CARAMEL CRISP WITH CREME DE FRESH

$9.00Out of stock

COOKIE AND ICE CREAM

$10.00

JAGGARY MILK MOUSSE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE TORTE (GF)

$8.00

TART LIME PIE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE ICECREAM (KIDS)

$5.00

VANILLA ICECREAM (KIDS)

$5.00

HOT BLACK TEA

$4.50

HOT FLAVORED TEA

$5.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.95

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$6.95

AMERICANO

$6.95

LATTE (HOT)

$7.95

MOCHA LATTE (HOT)

$7.95

ICED LATTE

$7.95

ICED MOCHA LATTE

$7.95

CAPPUCCINO

$7.95

DCAFE DBL ESPRESSO

$6.95

DCAFE AMERICANO

$6.95

DCAFE LATTE (HOT)

$7.95

DCAFE MOCHA LATTE (HOT)

$7.95

DCAFE ICED LATTE

$7.95

DECAFE ICED MOCHA LATTE

$7.95

DCAFE CAPPUCCINO

$7.95

Kids Menu

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP (Kids)

$7.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS with Fries (Kids)

$10.00

CHICKEN FINGERS With Fries (Kids)

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH with Fries (Kids)

$10.00

MINI CHEESE PIZZA (Kids)

$12.00

NUTELLA PIZZA (Kids)

$12.00

PLAIN BURGER With Fries (Kids)

$12.00

NOODLES (Kids)

$12.00

MAC & CHEESE (Kids)

$8.00

Specials

BINCHO GRILLED WILD SALMON

BINCHO GRILLED WILD SALMON

$26.00

Kohlrabi Puree, Fava Bean "Succotash", White Sesame and pesto

JUICES

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

SODA

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ORANGE CREAM SODA

$3.00

ROOT BEER BOTTLE

$4.95

SPRITE

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

TEA (ICED)

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.00

SWEETENED ICED TEA

$4.00

WATER

PANNA FLAT LARGE

$6.00

PELLEGRINO (SMALL)

$4.95

PELLEGRINO (LARGE)

$6.95

POLAND SPRING BOTTLE

$2.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

VOSS WATER

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

BLUEBERRY LEMON ZINGER

$7.50

CILANTRO CUCUMBER MOCK-A-RITA

$7.50

MANGO MOCK - JITO

$7.50

PEEPERS PUNCH

$7.50

BLACKBERRY VANILLA SPRITZER

$7.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE (KIDS)

$5.00

Sweet Guava Getaway

$7.50

MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK (KIDS / COLD)

$5.00

MILK (KIDS / COLD)

$5.00

MILK (KIDS / HOT)

$5.00

SPECIAL FOR THE DAY

Bincho Grilled Wild Salmon

$32.00

Mashed Potatoes, Fava bean "Succotosh" white Sesame and pesto

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Edgell Road, Framingham, MA 01701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.0 • 302
47 Beacon St Framingham, MA 01701
View restaurantnext
Bella Costa Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
147 Cochituate Road Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
KOUS KOUS
orange starNo Reviews
40 Hollis street Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
Sam Sushi Art and Music - Framingham
orange starNo Reviews
181 concord st Framingham, MA 01701
View restaurantnext
Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV
orange star4.4 • 177
183 Concord St Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
Jack's Abby Beer Hall & Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,730
100 Clinton Street Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Framingham

Jack's Abby Beer Hall & Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,730
100 Clinton Street Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.0 • 302
47 Beacon St Framingham, MA 01701
View restaurantnext
Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV
orange star4.4 • 177
183 Concord St Framingham, MA 01702
View restaurantnext
Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St. - 969 Concord St
orange star4.6 • 92
969 Concord St Framingham, MA 01701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Framingham
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Natick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston