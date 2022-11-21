Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silk Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

902 Gervais Street

STE C

Columbia, SC 29201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crown Royal
Cajun Pasta

Beer

$15 Domestic Beer Bucket

$15.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bluemoon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

White Claw

$5.50

Yuengling

$6.00

Liquor

Domestic Bucket Special

$15.00

Courvoisier VSOP F

$11.00

D'usse

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

D'usse XO

$40.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Hendrix

$11.00

Plymouth

$10.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$10.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

Hypnotic

$8.00

Rumple

$9.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced 70

$10.00

Malibu Rum F Coconut

$10.00

Kraken

$10.00

Myers Rum

$8.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Casamigo Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Clase Azul

$50.00Out of stock

Deleon Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Especial Gold

$10.00Out of stock

Lunazul

$10.00

Montezuma Silver

$6.00

Patron

$12.00

Teremana

$10.00

Teremana Repo

$11.00

Absolut

$9.00

Barton Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$10.00Out of stock

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00Out of stock

Ciroc Mango

$10.00Out of stock

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00Out of stock

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Mr Boston Riva Vodka

$8.00Out of stock

Titos Handmade Vodka

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels TN Honey

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam Rye

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

The Glenlivet 12 Yr

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

4 Roses

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Boone's Bourbon

$10.00

Wine

Athena

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

$9.00

House Champagne

$6.00

Merlot

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Towers/ Pitchers

Marg Pitcher

$30.00

Cocktails

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Classic Mai Thai

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Honey Bear

$12.00

House Long Island

$11.00

House Marg

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Peach Mule

$12.00

Salted Caramel Mule

$11.00

Silky Dusse Martini

$14.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$10.00

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Beef Taco

$2.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Veggie Spring Rolls (4)

$9.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Wings

$17.00

Nashville Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Bowl Of Chili

$10.00

Entrees

Burgers & Sandwiches come with fries. All entree's come with any choice of 1 side.

12 oz Ribeye W/ One Side

$40.00

Burger Special

$14.00

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Chicken N' Waffles

$22.00

Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon w/ One Side

$30.00

Lamb Chops w/ One Side

$42.00

Why So Tender Chicken Basket

$12.00

Fried Shrimp And Fish Platter W/ Fries

$20.00

Fried Shrimp W/ Fries

$14.00

Fried Whiting W/ Fries

$15.00

Fried Flounder W/ Fries

$16.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwhich

$13.50

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Sides

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Chef Veggies

$5.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Hookah

Blue Melon

$35.00

Melon with Menthol

Lady Killer

$35.00

(Mango, Melon, Berries with Mint

Cool Lemon

$35.00

Lemon Mint

Love 66

$35.00

Ice Mint

$35.00

Blue Berry Exotica

$35.00

Ruby Crush

$35.00

Sweet Blue

$35.00

Cool Breeze

$35.00

Candy Drops

$35.00

Candy Tip (1)

$5.00

Other Flavor

$35.00

Repack

$20.00

Bottles

Belaire

$90.00

Tito's

$150.00

Remy

$300.00

Hennessy

$250.00

Dusse

$300.00

Casamigos

$275.00

Patron

$250.00

Moet

$200.00

House Champagne

$30.00

Don Julio

$275.00

1942

$650.00

1800

$150.00

Ciroc

$150.00

Grey Goose

$150.00

Jack Daniels

$150.00

Teremana

$150.00

Dusse XO

$650.00

Hendrix

$200.00

Casamigos Repasado

$300.00

Lunazul

$150.00

Crown/ Crown Apple

$200.00

Makers

$150.00

Moscto

$30.00

NA Drinks

Red Bull

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Water

Fiji Water

$5.00

Dasani Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale restaurant & lounge, bringing great food, drinks, and vibes to the Columbia Vista area!

Location

902 Gervais Street, STE C, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais - 1004 Gervais Street
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Gervais Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Senate - 1022 Senate Street
orange starNo Reviews
1022 Senate Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Donut Guy
orange starNo Reviews
1215 Lincoln St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Sky Bistro & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Washington St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Tios Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
921 Sumter Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston