Silk Road Cafe
No reviews yet
12 W Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
Popular Items
Sweet and Sour
Onions, carrots, pineapple, and green peppers in our homemade sweet & sour sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, this classic Vietnamese dish is a refreshing choice. Served with dipping sauce.
Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Lots of broccoli, onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a garlic, brown sauce.
Starters
Appetizers
Eggrolls
Marinated pork with seasoned vegetables wrapped in a wonton skin and then fried to a golden brown.
Cabbage Kimchi
Napa cabbage seasoned, salted, and aged. Tart and spicy.
Edamame
Soybean pods are boiled in salted water and served hot and fresh.
Vegetable Cakes
Korean-style pancakes using a light batter with seasoned vegetables.
Kimchi Cakes
Our house made pancakes with a spicy cabbage kimchi batter.
Combo Cakes
Two vegetable pancakes and two kimchi pancakes.
Crab Rangoon
Imitation crab meat with seasoned cream cheese in a fried wrapper.
Chicken Wontons
Seasoned vegetables and ground chicken that is stuffed in extra thick wonton skins.
Vegetable Mandu
Chinese dumplings stuffed with seasoned vegetables are fried to a golden brown.
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken grilled at high temp on kebabs. Served with Thai peanut sauce.
Kimchi Potstickers
Larger dumplings with added cabbage kimchi to give a little heat.
Potstickers
Steamed Chinese dumplings stuffed with seasoned vegetables.
Soup of the Day
Meals
Lo Mein
Silk Road Lo Mein
Egg noodles, onions, green onions, carrots, and cabbage in a mild, semi-sweet sauce.
Kimchi Lo Mein
Egg noodles with cabbage kimchi, onions, green onions, carrots, and cabbage in a spicy, semi-sweet sauce.
Stu's Noodles
A staff favorite! Onions, green onions, carrots, cabbage, and a fried egg in a spicy garlic sauce.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles with onions, green onions, bean sprouts, a fried egg, and Thai basil. Topped with crushed peanuts.
Thai Curry Rice Noodles
Rice noodles with onions, green onions, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, and cilantro in a mildly spicy, Thai curry sauce.
Korean Chop Chae
Korean sweet potato noodles with onions, green onions, bok choy, and mushrooms in a semi-sweet, savory Korean sauce.
Breaded Main Dishes
General Tso's (Orange)
Carrots, onions, broccoli, and baby corn in a tangy, semi-spicy ginger sauce.
Pineapple
Onions, carrots, pineapple, and green peppers in a sweet and tart sauce.
Sesame (Princess)
A guest favorite! Carrots, onions, broccoli, and baby corn in a sweet and tangy sauce with sesame seeds.
Sweet and Sour
Onions, carrots, pineapple, and green peppers in our homemade sweet & sour sauce.
Sweet and Spicy
Onions, carrots, and green peppers in a sweet and spicy sauce.
Main Dish Entree
Mongolian
Zucchini, napa cabbage, onions, green onions, and bamboo shoots in a spicy sauce.
Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Lots of broccoli, onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a garlic, brown sauce.
Cashew
Onions, carrots, water chestnuts, green onions, and cashews in a mild sesame sauce.
Crispy Noodles
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onions, water chestnuts, and zucchini in a mild, white sauce. Served over crispy noodles.
Green Beans with Black Bean Sauce
Onions, carrots, green peppers, and green beans in a garlic, black bean sauce.
Hunan
Broccoli, carrots, onions, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots in a spicy ginger sauce.
Hibachi
Onions, carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, and green peppers in select Japanese seasonings. Served on a hot skillet.
Kimchi Stir Fry
Carrots, onions, green onions, mushrooms, and cabbage kimchi in a Korean spicy sauce.
Korean Spicy Stew
Onions, carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, and green onions in a spicy, Korean garlic chili sauce.
Korean Stir Fry Vegetable
Onions, green onions, cabbage, carrots, jalapenos, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and toasted sesame seeds in a spicy garlic chili sauce.
Kung Pao
Onions, green onions, carrots, water chestnuts, and peanuts in a spicy red sauce.
Mu Shu
Onions, green onions, carrots, cabbage, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, bean sprouts, and a fried egg. Served with lettuce wraps, cucumber, and hoisin sauce.
Spicy
Broccoli, onions, carrots, and water chestnuts in a spicy, red ginger sauce.
Sizzling Stir Fry
Onions, carrots, green onions, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and bean sprouts in a mild garlic sauce finished with sesame oil. Served on a hot skillet.
Stir Fry Green Bean
Green beans with onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a mild, brown garlic sauce.
Stir Fry Zucchini
Zucchini with onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a mild, brown garlic sauce.
Szechuan
Carrots, broccoli, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts in a spicy chili sauce.
Vietnamese Lemongrass
Onions, green onions, bok choy, and water chestnuts in a spicy, Vietnamese ginger sauce.
Japanese Curry
Carrots, onions, potatoes, and mushrooms in a mild, thick semi-sweet sauce.
Red Curry
Onions, carrots, green beans, and green peppers in a spicy, red coconut curry sauce with Thai basil.
Yellow Curry
Onions, carrots, and potatoes in a spicy, yellow coconut curry sauce with Thai basil.
Specialties
Bulgogi
Translated to "fire meat" in Korean, Bulgogi is a favorite amongst staff and guests. Stir-fried with onions, mushrooms, carrots, and green onions in a semi-sweet sauce.
Katsu (Chicken)
Panko breaded filet of chicken, deep fried and topped with Japanese curried potatoes, onions, and carrots over a bed of rice.
Korean BBQ
Korean BBQ style marinated meat, served with stir-fried vegetables on a sizzling pan. Accompanied with lettuce wraps, radish, and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Bibimbop
Traditional Korean meal consisting of bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, mushrooms, radishes, and zucchini specially prepared. Topped with a fried egg and served in a sizzling rock bowl.
Fried Rice
Korean Kimchi Fried Rice
Fried rice with cabbage kimchi, onions, green onions, carrots, and a fried egg. Finished with sesame oil.
Thai Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, green onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and a fried egg. Added curry seasonings/sauce brings flavor and a small kick of heat.
Malaysian Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with diced pineapple, onions, green onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and a fried egg.
Vietnamese Combo Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, green onions, carrots, and a fried egg. We add diced sweet sausage and Vietnamese seasonings for this guest favorite.
Silk Road Fried Rice
Soups and Salads
Udong
A Korean noodle soup with onions, carrots, cabbage, bok choy, zucchini, and egg in a mild broth.
Jampong
A Korean noodle soup with cabbage, onions, bok choy, zucchini, and carrots in a seasoned, spicy broth.
Thai Salad
Rice noodles with lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, bean sprouts, and cilantro. Served with a tangy Thai dressing.
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad
Rice noodles served over lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, radishes, cucumbers, and mint leaves. Topped with crushed peanuts and served with a semi-sweet Vietnamese dressing.
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Silk Road Cafe is Vermillion's longest standing Asian restaurant and has been serving guests for over 10 years.
12 W Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069