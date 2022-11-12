Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Fri: Southern Fried Texas Catfish
Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, 8 oz
The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, only

Starters

Steamed Edamame

$6.99Out of stock

Steamed Edamame in the Pod, tossed with pesto

BRÛLÉED Brie

$11.99

Drop Biscuits

IND: Buttermilk Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.

$4.99

1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit

Buttermilk Drop Biscuit Combo

$13.99

4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Salted Butter, Strawberry Ginger Jam, Pickled Pineapple

IND: Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.

$4.99

1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit

Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit Combo

$13.99

4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Cane Syrup Butter, Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam, Assorted Pickled Vegetables

IND: Truffle Smoked Gouda with Chives Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.

$5.99

1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit

Truffle Smoked Gouda with Chives Drop Biscuit Combo

$15.99

4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Spiced Pecan Butter, Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Assorted Pickled Vegetables

IND: Plantain Ginger Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.

$4.99

1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit

Plantain Ginger Drop Biscuit Combo

$13.99

4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Orange Blossom Honey Butter, Coconut Guava Jam, Kimchi Watermelon Rind

Silkie's 4 Drop Biscuit Sampler Combo

$17.99

4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, 4 Butters, 4 Jams, 4 Pickles

2 oz Dill Pickles

$1.50

2 oz Pickled Pineapple

$1.50

2 oz Kimchi Watermelon Rind

$1.50

2 oz Assorted Pickles

$1.50

8oz Dill Pickles

$5.99

8oz Pickled Pineapple

$5.99

8oz Kimchi Watermelon Rind

$5.99

8oz Assorted Pickles

$5.99

2 oz Green Tomato Jalapeño Jam

$1.50

2 oz Strawberry Ginger Jam

$1.50

2 oz Bacon Onion Jam

$1.50

2 oz Coconut Guava Jam

$1.99

2 oz Orange Blossom Honey Butter

$1.99

2 oz Spiced Pecan Butter

$1.99

2 oz Cane Syrup Butter

$1.99

2 oz Maple Syrup

$1.99

2 oz Cane Syrup

$1.99

8 oz Cane Syrup Butter

$9.99

8 oz Orange Blossom Honey Butter

$9.99

8 oz Salted Butter

$9.99

8 oz Spiced Pecan Butter

$9.99

8 oz Strawberry Ginger Jam

$5.99

8 oz Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam

$5.99

8 oz Coconut Guava Jam

$5.99

8 oz Bacon Onion Jam

$5.99

Solo Buttermilk Biscuit, only

$1.99

Solo Truffle Gouda Biscuit, onlu

$2.50

Solo Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit, only

$1.99

Solo Plantain Ginger Biscuit, only

$1.99

OB Honey, 2 oz

$1.99

OB Honey, 4 oz

$3.99

Butter, Jams and Pickles

Salted Butter, 2 oz.

$2.50

Salted Butter

Salted Butter, 8 oz.

$9.99

Salted Butter

Spiced Pecan Butter, 2 oz.

$2.50

Spiced Pecan Butter

Spiced Pecan Butter, 8 oz.

$9.99

Spiced Pecan Butter

Orange Blossom Honey Butter, 2 oz.

$2.50

Orange Blossom Honey Butter

Orange Blossom Honey Butter, 8 oz.

$9.99

Orange Blossom Honey Butter

Cane Syrup Butter, 2 oz.

$2.50

Cane Syrup Butter

Cane Syrup Butter, 8 oz.

$9.99

Cane Syrup Butter

Strawberry Ginger Jam, 2 oz.

$1.50

Strawberry Giner Jam

Strawberry Ginger Jam,8 oz.

$5.99

Strawberry Giner Jam

Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam, 2 oz.

$1.50

Green Ginlapeno Jam

Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam, 8 oz.

$5.99

Green Ginlapeno Jam

Coconut Guava Jam, 2 oz.

$1.50

Coconut Ginam

Coconut Guava Jam, 8 oz.

$5.99

Coconut Ginam

Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, 2 oz.

$1.50

Smoked Ginion Jam

Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, 8 oz.

$5.99

Smoked Ginion Jam

Pickled Pineapple, 2 oz.

$1.25

Pickled Pineapple, 8 oz.

$5.99

Pickled Dill Cucumbers, 2 oz.

$1.25

Pickled Dill Cucumbers, 8 oz.

$5.99

Kimchi Watermelon Rind, 2 oz.

$1.25

Kimchi Watermelon Rind, 8 oz.

$5.99

Assorted Pickled Vegetables, 2 oz.

$1.25

Assorted Pickled Vegetables, 8 oz.

$5.99

Orange Blossom Honey, 2 oz

$2.50

Sandwiches

The Classic Sandwich, only

$10.99

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh, Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles

The Classic Sandwich, combo

$17.98

The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink

The BLT Sandwich, only

$10.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermillk Drop Biscuit, Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Artisan Greens, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Avocado Crema

The BLT Sandwich, combo

$17.98

The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink

The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, only

$10.99

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh tossed in Flavor Bomb Sauce, Truffle Smoked Gouda Biscuit with Chives, Assorted Pickled Vegetables

The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, combo

$17.98

The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink

FL/GA Boy Sandwich, only

$10.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Drop Biscuit, Cane Syrup Butter, Dill Pickles

FL/GA Boy Sandwich, combo

$17.98

The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink

Korean Sandwich, only

$10.99

Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Gochujang Honey Sauce, topped Benne Seeds, Kimchi Watermelon Rind

Korean Sandwich, combo

$17.98

The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink

FB Hot Sandwich, only

$10.99

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh tossed in FB Hot Sauce, Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles

FB Hot Sandwich, combo

$17.98

The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink

The Caribbean Sandwich, only

$10.99

Jerk Chicken Thigh served on Plantain Ginger Drop Biscuit with Turmeric, Coconut Guava Jam, Pickled Pineapple

The Caribbean Sandwich, combo

$17.98

The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink

The Country Club Sandwich, only

$10.99

Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, Buttermilk Drop Biscuit, Artisan Greens, Tomato, Dill Pickles

The Country Club Sandwich, combo

$17.98

The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink

Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, only

$10.99

Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, combo

$17.98

Specialty Platters

Silkie's Bowl, Regular

$17.99

Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, Edamame, Raw Broccoli, Brown Rice + Quinoa, Tuscan Baby Kale, Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Champagne Mustard Dressing

Bowl, sub Jerk

$17.99

Jerk Chicken Thighs, Edamame, Raw Broccoli, Brown Rice + Quinoa, Tuscan Baby Kale, Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Champagne Mustard Dressing

Bowl, sub SF Thigh

$17.99

Smokey Fried Chicken Thigh, Edamame, Raw Broccoli, Brown Rice + Quinoa, Tuscan Baby Kale, Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Champagne Mustard Dressing

Bowl, sub Fried Breast

$17.99

Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, Edamame, Raw Broccoli, Brown Rice + Quinoa, Tuscan Baby Kale, Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Champagne Mustard Dressing

Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Macaroni Pasta tossed in Truffle Smoked Gouda Mornay Cheese Sauce and Sharp Cheddar Gratin

Mac w/ Garlic Chicken Breast

$19.99

Mac + Cheese, topped with Garlic Chicken Breast

Mac w/ Nuggets & Jerk BBQ Sauce on Side

$20.99

Mac + with, topped with 6th & Walnut Chicken Nuggets, Gochujang Honey, Benne Seeds and Herbs

Mac w/ Jerk Chicken Thighs

$19.99

Mac + Cheese, topped with Jerk Chicken

Mac w/ Broccoli

$17.99

Mac + Cheese, topped with Steamed Broccoli and Pesto

Market Street Sampler, serves 1-2 ppl

$27.99

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh, Jerk CHicken Thigh, Fried Chicken Breast, Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, 2 Buttermilk Biscuits, Butter, 3 sauces and Pickles

Mac w/ Fried Smokey Thigh

$19.99

Mac w/ Fried Chicken Breast

$19.99

9th & Market Burger

$11.99

9th & Market Burger, with Cheddar

$12.99

9th & Market Burger, with Fried Egg

$12.99

9th & Market Burger, with Fried Egg & Cheddar

$13.99

Sides

Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, 8 oz

$7.99

Macaroni Pasta tossed in Truffle Smoked Gouda Mornay Cheese Sauce and Sharp Cheddar Gratin

Brown Rice & Red Quinoa, 8 oz.

$6.99

Steamed Brown Rice + Red Quinoa, Glutern Free Soy, Fried Shallots + Garlic, Specials Spices, Benne Seeds

Steamed Green Beans + Turnips, 8 oz.

$6.99

Braised Kale in Smokey Chicken Potlicker, Sundried Tomatoes, Fried Shallots and Garlic, Lemon Juice and Honey

Sided Green Goddess Salad, 8 oz.

$6.99

Artisan Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Raw Broccoli, Green Goddess Dressing, Soft Herbs

Stewed Lima Beans + Tomatoes & Okra 8 oz.

$6.99

Granny Smith Apple Sauce, Cinnamon + Ginger + Vanilla, Pickled Raisins, Spiced Pecan Granola

Loaded Fingerling Potatoes 8 oz

$6.99

Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes, topped with Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Blue Cheese, Savory Herbs

Blistered Shishito Peppers + Cauliflower 8 oz.

$6.99

Blistered Shishito Peppers + Cauliflower, Gochunag Honey, Benne Seeds, Fermented Black Beans, Cilantro

Tomatoes + Cucumbers + Radish Salad, 8 oz.

$6.99

Tomatoes, Cucumber and Radish tossed in Champagne Mustard Dressing, Sumac, Soft Herbs

Silkies Potato Salad, 8 oz

$6.99

No Side

Entrée Salads

Hubbard Street Cobb Salad

$11.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Egg, Blue Cheese, Tuscan Baby Kale, Bacon Onion Jam, Avocado Dressing

The Mediterranean

$11.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Red Onions, Tuscan Kale, Soft Herbs, Feta Cheese, Kalamatta Olives, Sumac Champagne Mustard Dressing, \

Tuscan Caesar Salad

$11.99

Tuscan Baby Kale, Parmesan Garlic Dressing, Kalamatta Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit Croutons,

Green Goddess Salad

$11.99

Raw Broccoli, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tuscan Baby Kale, Soft Herbs, Green Goddess Dressing

South of the Border Salad

$11.99

Fried Tortillas, Black Beans Corn Salsa, Cheddar, Tuscan Kale, Cilantro, Avocado Dressing

Daily Specials

Fri: Southern Fried Texas Catfish

$19.99

7 oz Southern Fried Catfish, choice of 1 side and choice of 1 drop biscuit served with Creamy BBQ Slaw, Hot Mustard Sauce, Datil Pepper Remoulade Sauce

Sat & Sun: Biscuits + Gravy

$14.99Out of stock

Two Fried Eggs served on top of Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuits, smothered with Chicken Andouille Sausage Gravy and Herbs

Sat & Sun: OG CW

$21.99Out of stock

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. Tequila Honey Butter, FB Hot Sauce, Pickled Pineapple

Sat & Sun: The 904

$23.99Out of stock

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. 100% Maple Syrup + 2 oz. Salted Butter

Sat & Sun: Berry Berry

$24.99Out of stock

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. Berry Compote, 4 oz. 100% Maple Syrup, 4 oz. Whipped Cream, 2 oz. Orange Blossom Honey Butter

Sat & Sun: Country Boy

$23.99Out of stock

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Cheddar Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. 100% Maple Syrup + 2 oz. Cane Syrup Butter, 2 oz. Smoked Bacon Onion Jam

Sat & Sun: Caribbean Dreams

$23.99Out of stock

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. Rum Coconut Syrup, 4 oz. Pickled Pineapple, 2 oz. Coconut Guava Jam, 2 oz. Orange Blossom Honey Butter

Sat & Sun: Mexico City

$25.99Out of stock

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Churro Style Citrus Buttermilk Waffle with Toasted Marshmallow: 4 oz. 100% Maple Syrup, 4 oz. Spanish Hot Chocolate Sauce

Sat & Sun: Waffle Only, single with 2 oz Maple Syrup and 2 oz Salted Butter

$6.99Out of stock

Date Night Specials

Foie Gras Truffle Biscuit

$19.99

Seared Foie Gras, Truffle Gouda Biscuit, Bacon Onion Jam, Tuscan Kale, Pickled Grapes, Kiss of Orange Blossom Honey

Half Bird, FRIED

$20.99

4 pcs Chicken Fried and served with choice of 1 side, choice of 1 Biscuit, Salted Butter, Assorted Pickled Vegetables

Half Bird, ROASTED

$20.99

4 pcs Chicken Roasted and finished with Herb Pesto and served with choice of 1 side, choice of 1 Biscuit, Salted Butter, Assorted Pickled Vegetables

Silkie's Spring Chicken and Biscuits

$54.99

Bucket of 8 pcs Fried Chicken, 2 Truffle Smoked Gouda and Chive Biscuits, Salted Butter, Assorted Pickles, Smoked Gouda Truffle Mac and Cheese and choice of 1 Dessert

Silkie's Spring Chicken and Biscuits, with Champagne

$54.99

served with a bottle of hours Bubbles

Desserts

Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake with Toasted Marshmallow, Fresh Orange

FL Citrus Cake

$7.99

FL Citrus Cake, FL Citrus Cream Cheese Frosting, Fresh Blackberries

Strawberry Cobbler Pie

$8.99

Strawberry Cobbler Pie, Strawberry Ginger Jam, Vanilla Whipped Cream

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.99

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Add Ice Cream

$1.99

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Add Vanilla Whipped Cream

$0.99

Vanilla Whipped Cream

Guest Cake Fee

$35.00

Kids Menu

Kids: Buttered Hot Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.99

Toasted Warm Buttermilk Biscuit served with Salted Butter and Orange Blossom Honey

Kids: Eian's Cucumber and Tomatoes

$6.99

Raw Cucumbers and Tomatoes

Kids: Buttered Noodles with Parmesan

$5.99

Macaroni with Salted Butter and Parmesan Cheese

Kids: Fried Chicken Breast

$9.99

Fried Chicken Breast with choice of 1 side, and beverage choice of Kool Aide, Lemonade or Tea

Kids: Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh

$9.99

Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh with choice of 1 side, and beverage choice of Kool Aide, Lemonade or Tea

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

2 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

Kids: Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Chefs Specials

Viola Lewis Syrup Cookie

$4.99

Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream

$2.99

St Augustine Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, only

$11.98

St Augustine Chicken and Waffle, combo

$18.98

Side: Black Eyed Peas

$6.99

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.99

Side: Churro Waffle Bites

$7.99

Jerk Chicken Tostados

$14.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich, sandwich only

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich, combo

$16.98

Protein ONLY

Garlic Chicken Breast

$7.99

Jerk Chicken

$7.99

Fried Breast

$7.99

Fried Smokey Thigh

$7.99

Roasted Chicken Salad

$7.99

Roasted Half Bird Only

$11.99

Fried Half Bird Only

$11.99

Silkies Chicken Nuggets w/ Jerk BBQ Sauce

$7.99

6th and Walnut Chicken Nuggets

$11.99

Fried Chunks of Smokey Fried Chicken Thigh and Fried Breast along with Plantain Ginger Biscuit, laced with Gochujang Honey Sauce, Pickled Pineapple, Benne Seeds and Herbs

Fried Catfish Only, w/ Bama & Dill Pickles on side

$12.99

Two Eggs, any style

$3.99

Protein of the Day, 8 oz.

$7.99

Sauces only

Alabama White, 2 oz

$1.99

Alabama White, 4 oz

$3.99

Alabama White, 8 oz

$7.99

FB Hot Sauce, 2 oz

$1.99

FB Hot Sauce, 4 oz

$3.99

FB Hot Sauce, 8 oz

$7.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Half and Half Tea

$1.99

Arnold Palmer with Sweet Tea

$1.99

Arnold Palmer with Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Mango Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pear Juice

$2.99

Guava Nectar

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Coffee, Regular

$2.99

Coffee, Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

San Pellegrinno, Mineral

$2.99

San Pellegrinno, Orange

$2.99

Aqua Panna Bottled Water

$2.99

Kool aid

$1.99

20 oz Powerade (Red or Blue)

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Beer

Lemonstreet Double Hops

$6.99

Silkie's - Ruby and Pearls

$6.99

Pink Automaton, Sour

$6.99

Lemonstreet Lager, Lager

$6.99

Huatli, Spiced Mexican Chocolate Stout

$6.99

Corbett Street

$6.99

Crazy Mona

$6.99

Slate Light

$6.99

Pristine Citrine

$6.99

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.99

High Noon

$4.99

Michelob Ultra Seltzers...special

$1.99

Anniversary Draft of the Day

$2.99

House Bubbles

La Vielle Ferme, Blanc de Blanc

$8.99

La Vielle Ferme, Rose

$8.99

(B) La Vielle Ferme, Blanc de Blanc

$21.99

(B) La Vielle Ferme, Rose

$21.99

(B) Mia Dolcea

$30.99

Mia Dolcea

$8.99

Gusti, 250 ml

$9.99

Cocktail Mixer

Mixer Girls Night Out

$6.99

Mixer Bajan Lover

$6.99

Mixer Sexy Red Dress

$6.99

Mixer Southern Belle

$6.99

Mixer Red Bottoms

$6.99

Mixer Late Night on Walnut Street

$6.99

1 Liter Southern Belle...special

$9.99

1 Liter Red Bottoms...special

$9.99

1 Liter Girls Night Out...special

$9.99

Frose of the Day

$6.99

Champagne Half Bottles

1/2 Bisol Prosecco

$28.99

1/2 Gruet Brut

$38.99

1/2 La Marca, Prosecco

$31.99

1/2 Massolino, Muscato di Asti

$42.90

1/2 Schramsberg, Blanc de Blanc

$35.99

1/2 Ayala

$40.99

1/2 Billecart

$66.99

1/2 Charles Heidsieck, Brut

$59.99

1/2 Delemotte

$60.99

1/2 Gosset

$70.99

1/2 Piper Heidsieck, Rose

$85.99

1/2 Piper Heidsieck, Brut

$63.99

1/2 Vorin Jumal

$48.99

Champagne Bottles

Ayala Brut

$40.99

Billecart - Salmon

$66.99

Charles Heidsieck, Brut

$59.99

Delmotte, Blanc de Blanc

$60.99

Gosset Gran Reserve Rosé

$70.99

Piper Heidsieck Rosé

$85.99

Piper Heidsieck Brut

$63.99

Vorin Jumel Blanc de Blanc

$48.99

Mimosa

Mimosa Glass

$9.99

Mimosa Bottle

$24.99

Mimosa Flight

$19.98

Anniv Mimosa

$4.99

Ladies Night Mimosa Flight

$10.98

White Half Bottles

1/2 Honig, Sauvignon Blanc

$22.99

1/2 Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc

$27.99

1/2 Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay

$22.99

1/2 Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay

$22.99

1/2 Poets Leap, Riesling

$22.99

1/2 Stags Leap Chardonnay

$35.99

Red Half Bottles

1/2 Ponzi, Pinot Noir

$39.99

1/2 Alexander Vallery, Merlot

$18.99

1/2 Chateua Buena Vista

$33.99

1/2 Tommasi Classico

$53.99

Full Bottles

(B) Love Drunk, Rose

$31.99

Love Drunk, Rose

$12.99

(B) In Sheeps Clothing, Red Blend

$31.99

In Sheeps Clothing, Red Blend

$12.99

(B) Knock on Wood, Chardonnay

$35.99

Knock on Wood, Chardonnay

$13.99

(B) La Vielle, Ferme Red

$21.99

La Vielle Ferme, Red

$8.99

(B) La Vielle Ferme, Rose

$21.99

La Vielle Ferme, Rose

$8.99

(B) La Vielle Ferme, Chardonnay

$21.99

La Vielle Ferme, Chardonnay

$8.99

(B) Mi Terruno Malbec

$31.99

Mi Terruno, Malbec

$8.99

(B) Mi Terruno Rose

$31.99

Mi Terruno, Rose

$8.99

(B) Mi Terruno, Chardonnay

$31.99

Mi Terruno, Chardonnay

$8.99

(B) Mi Terrino, Torrontes

$31.99

Mi Terruno, Torrontes

$8.99

(B) Chaos Theory

$59.99

(B) House of Brown, Chardonnay

$29.99

Guest Wine Fee per bottle

$25.00

Bisol Prosecco

$9.99

(B) Bisol Prosecco

$35.99

SPICES

CKG SPICES

$7.00

CKG CAJUN

$7.00

CKG CHICKEN

$7.00

CKG JERK

$7.00

CKG MOROCCAN

$7.00

CKG CINNAMON/COFFEE

$7.00

CKG GIFT BOX SPICES, Father’s Day Summer Special

$24.99

SAUCES

CKG SAUCE 16 oz, in house

$10.00

CKG DATIL PEPPER 12 oz. retail bottle

$10.00

CKG S.C MUSTARD BBQ 12 oz. retail Bottle

$10.00

CKG TOMATO MOLASSES 12 oz. retail Bottle

$10.00

CKG FB HOT 16 oz, in house

$10.00

CKG FLAVOR BOMB 16 oz, in house

$10.00

CKG 1/2 & 1/2 BBQ 12 oz. retail bottle

$10.00

CKG GIFT BOX SAUCES, 4 (12 oz. Bottles + Gift Set Box)

$50.00

CLOTHING

Silkies Tee Shirts

$19.99

Silkies Visors

$19.99

Silkies Trucker Hats

$19.99

Silkies Shopping Bag

$9.99

Gilbert's Tee

$10.00

Gilbert's Hooie

$20.00

Gilbert's Hat

$10.00

Gilbert's Hat,Hoodie,Tee

$35.00

Silkies Small Sweat Shirt

$50.99

Silkies Medium Sweat Shirt

$50.99

Silkies Large Sweat Shirt

$50.99

Silkies Extra Large Sweat Shirt

$50.99

Silkies Small Sweat Pant

$50.99

Silkies Medium Sweat Pant

$50.99

Silkies Large Sweat Pant

$50.99

Silkies Extra Large Sweat Pant

$50.99

Pre paid Shipping

$15.00

Pre-paid shipping charges. 1. Select when you purchase retail clothing Shipped to you after purchase. 2. Add your full shipping details in the comments section: Full name Address Phone number Email address

Cookbook

A Chefs Journal, by Kenneth Gilbert and Virginia Pillsbury

$19.99

Doggie Treats

Biscuits: Peanut Butter Banana

$5.99

Biscuits: Salmon with Kombu

$7.99

Biscuits: Chicken and Sweet Potato

$6.99

Biscuits: Lamb and Sweet Potato

$7.99

Biscuits: Plain

$4.99

Meatballs: Beef

$7.99

Meatballs: Lamb

$7.99

Meatballs: Chicken

$7.99

Meatballs: Salmon

$7.99

Organ Toppers: Chicken Gizzards

$7.99

Organ Toppers: Pork Liver and Spleen

$7.99

Organ Toppers: Beef Kidneys

$8.99

Soup: Chicken Gizzard Broth

$4.99

Soup: Beef Kidney Broth

$5.99

Soup: Pork Liver and Spleen

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Historic Springfield upscale casual restaurant featuring Chef Kenny Gilbert's signature Fried Chicken, Biscuits & Champagne Cocktails.

Location

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206

Directions

