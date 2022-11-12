- Home
Silkie's Chicken and Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Starters
Drop Biscuits
IND: Buttermilk Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.
1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit
Buttermilk Drop Biscuit Combo
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Salted Butter, Strawberry Ginger Jam, Pickled Pineapple
IND: Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.
1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit
Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit Combo
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Cane Syrup Butter, Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
IND: Truffle Smoked Gouda with Chives Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.
1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit
Truffle Smoked Gouda with Chives Drop Biscuit Combo
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Spiced Pecan Butter, Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
IND: Plantain Ginger Drop Biscuit w/complimenting acc.
1 ea Warm or Cold Biscuit
Plantain Ginger Drop Biscuit Combo
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, Orange Blossom Honey Butter, Coconut Guava Jam, Kimchi Watermelon Rind
Silkie's 4 Drop Biscuit Sampler Combo
4 ea Warm or Cold Biscuits, 4 Butters, 4 Jams, 4 Pickles
2 oz Dill Pickles
2 oz Pickled Pineapple
2 oz Kimchi Watermelon Rind
2 oz Assorted Pickles
8oz Dill Pickles
8oz Pickled Pineapple
8oz Kimchi Watermelon Rind
8oz Assorted Pickles
2 oz Green Tomato Jalapeño Jam
2 oz Strawberry Ginger Jam
2 oz Bacon Onion Jam
2 oz Coconut Guava Jam
2 oz Orange Blossom Honey Butter
2 oz Spiced Pecan Butter
2 oz Cane Syrup Butter
2 oz Maple Syrup
2 oz Cane Syrup
8 oz Cane Syrup Butter
8 oz Orange Blossom Honey Butter
8 oz Salted Butter
8 oz Spiced Pecan Butter
8 oz Strawberry Ginger Jam
8 oz Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam
8 oz Coconut Guava Jam
8 oz Bacon Onion Jam
Solo Buttermilk Biscuit, only
Solo Truffle Gouda Biscuit, onlu
Solo Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit, only
Solo Plantain Ginger Biscuit, only
OB Honey, 2 oz
OB Honey, 4 oz
Butter, Jams and Pickles
Salted Butter, 2 oz.
Salted Butter
Salted Butter, 8 oz.
Salted Butter
Spiced Pecan Butter, 2 oz.
Spiced Pecan Butter
Spiced Pecan Butter, 8 oz.
Spiced Pecan Butter
Orange Blossom Honey Butter, 2 oz.
Orange Blossom Honey Butter
Orange Blossom Honey Butter, 8 oz.
Orange Blossom Honey Butter
Cane Syrup Butter, 2 oz.
Cane Syrup Butter
Cane Syrup Butter, 8 oz.
Cane Syrup Butter
Strawberry Ginger Jam, 2 oz.
Strawberry Giner Jam
Strawberry Ginger Jam,8 oz.
Strawberry Giner Jam
Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam, 2 oz.
Green Ginlapeno Jam
Green Tomato Jalapeno Jam, 8 oz.
Green Ginlapeno Jam
Coconut Guava Jam, 2 oz.
Coconut Ginam
Coconut Guava Jam, 8 oz.
Coconut Ginam
Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, 2 oz.
Smoked Ginion Jam
Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, 8 oz.
Smoked Ginion Jam
Pickled Pineapple, 2 oz.
Pickled Pineapple, 8 oz.
Pickled Dill Cucumbers, 2 oz.
Pickled Dill Cucumbers, 8 oz.
Kimchi Watermelon Rind, 2 oz.
Kimchi Watermelon Rind, 8 oz.
Assorted Pickled Vegetables, 2 oz.
Assorted Pickled Vegetables, 8 oz.
Orange Blossom Honey, 2 oz
Sandwiches
The Classic Sandwich, only
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh, Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles
The Classic Sandwich, combo
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
The BLT Sandwich, only
Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermillk Drop Biscuit, Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Artisan Greens, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Avocado Crema
The BLT Sandwich, combo
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, only
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh tossed in Flavor Bomb Sauce, Truffle Smoked Gouda Biscuit with Chives, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
The Flavor Bomb Sandwich, combo
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
FL/GA Boy Sandwich, only
Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Drop Biscuit, Cane Syrup Butter, Dill Pickles
FL/GA Boy Sandwich, combo
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
Korean Sandwich, only
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Gochujang Honey Sauce, topped Benne Seeds, Kimchi Watermelon Rind
Korean Sandwich, combo
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
FB Hot Sandwich, only
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh tossed in FB Hot Sauce, Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuit, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Dill Pickles
FB Hot Sandwich, combo
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
The Caribbean Sandwich, only
Jerk Chicken Thigh served on Plantain Ginger Drop Biscuit with Turmeric, Coconut Guava Jam, Pickled Pineapple
The Caribbean Sandwich, combo
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
The Country Club Sandwich, only
Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, Buttermilk Drop Biscuit, Artisan Greens, Tomato, Dill Pickles
The Country Club Sandwich, combo
The Sandwich served with choice of 1 side and 1 soft drink
Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, only
Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, combo
Specialty Platters
Silkie's Bowl, Regular
Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, Edamame, Raw Broccoli, Brown Rice + Quinoa, Tuscan Baby Kale, Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Champagne Mustard Dressing
Bowl, sub Jerk
Jerk Chicken Thighs, Edamame, Raw Broccoli, Brown Rice + Quinoa, Tuscan Baby Kale, Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Champagne Mustard Dressing
Bowl, sub SF Thigh
Smokey Fried Chicken Thigh, Edamame, Raw Broccoli, Brown Rice + Quinoa, Tuscan Baby Kale, Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Champagne Mustard Dressing
Bowl, sub Fried Breast
Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, Edamame, Raw Broccoli, Brown Rice + Quinoa, Tuscan Baby Kale, Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Champagne Mustard Dressing
Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese
Macaroni Pasta tossed in Truffle Smoked Gouda Mornay Cheese Sauce and Sharp Cheddar Gratin
Mac w/ Garlic Chicken Breast
Mac + Cheese, topped with Garlic Chicken Breast
Mac w/ Nuggets & Jerk BBQ Sauce on Side
Mac + with, topped with 6th & Walnut Chicken Nuggets, Gochujang Honey, Benne Seeds and Herbs
Mac w/ Jerk Chicken Thighs
Mac + Cheese, topped with Jerk Chicken
Mac w/ Broccoli
Mac + Cheese, topped with Steamed Broccoli and Pesto
Market Street Sampler, serves 1-2 ppl
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh, Jerk CHicken Thigh, Fried Chicken Breast, Roasted Chicken Breast Salad, 2 Buttermilk Biscuits, Butter, 3 sauces and Pickles
Mac w/ Fried Smokey Thigh
Mac w/ Fried Chicken Breast
9th & Market Burger
9th & Market Burger, with Cheddar
9th & Market Burger, with Fried Egg
9th & Market Burger, with Fried Egg & Cheddar
Sides
Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, 8 oz
Macaroni Pasta tossed in Truffle Smoked Gouda Mornay Cheese Sauce and Sharp Cheddar Gratin
Brown Rice & Red Quinoa, 8 oz.
Steamed Brown Rice + Red Quinoa, Glutern Free Soy, Fried Shallots + Garlic, Specials Spices, Benne Seeds
Steamed Green Beans + Turnips, 8 oz.
Braised Kale in Smokey Chicken Potlicker, Sundried Tomatoes, Fried Shallots and Garlic, Lemon Juice and Honey
Sided Green Goddess Salad, 8 oz.
Artisan Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Raw Broccoli, Green Goddess Dressing, Soft Herbs
Stewed Lima Beans + Tomatoes & Okra 8 oz.
Granny Smith Apple Sauce, Cinnamon + Ginger + Vanilla, Pickled Raisins, Spiced Pecan Granola
Loaded Fingerling Potatoes 8 oz
Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes, topped with Smoked Bacon Onion Jam, Blue Cheese, Savory Herbs
Blistered Shishito Peppers + Cauliflower 8 oz.
Blistered Shishito Peppers + Cauliflower, Gochunag Honey, Benne Seeds, Fermented Black Beans, Cilantro
Tomatoes + Cucumbers + Radish Salad, 8 oz.
Tomatoes, Cucumber and Radish tossed in Champagne Mustard Dressing, Sumac, Soft Herbs
Silkies Potato Salad, 8 oz
No Side
Entrée Salads
Hubbard Street Cobb Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Egg, Blue Cheese, Tuscan Baby Kale, Bacon Onion Jam, Avocado Dressing
The Mediterranean
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Red Onions, Tuscan Kale, Soft Herbs, Feta Cheese, Kalamatta Olives, Sumac Champagne Mustard Dressing, \
Tuscan Caesar Salad
Tuscan Baby Kale, Parmesan Garlic Dressing, Kalamatta Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit Croutons,
Green Goddess Salad
Raw Broccoli, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tuscan Baby Kale, Soft Herbs, Green Goddess Dressing
South of the Border Salad
Fried Tortillas, Black Beans Corn Salsa, Cheddar, Tuscan Kale, Cilantro, Avocado Dressing
Daily Specials
Fri: Southern Fried Texas Catfish
7 oz Southern Fried Catfish, choice of 1 side and choice of 1 drop biscuit served with Creamy BBQ Slaw, Hot Mustard Sauce, Datil Pepper Remoulade Sauce
Sat & Sun: Biscuits + Gravy
Two Fried Eggs served on top of Jalapeno Cheddar Drop Biscuits, smothered with Chicken Andouille Sausage Gravy and Herbs
Sat & Sun: OG CW
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. Tequila Honey Butter, FB Hot Sauce, Pickled Pineapple
Sat & Sun: The 904
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. 100% Maple Syrup + 2 oz. Salted Butter
Sat & Sun: Berry Berry
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. Berry Compote, 4 oz. 100% Maple Syrup, 4 oz. Whipped Cream, 2 oz. Orange Blossom Honey Butter
Sat & Sun: Country Boy
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Cheddar Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. 100% Maple Syrup + 2 oz. Cane Syrup Butter, 2 oz. Smoked Bacon Onion Jam
Sat & Sun: Caribbean Dreams
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Citrus Buttermilk Waffle: 4 oz. Rum Coconut Syrup, 4 oz. Pickled Pineapple, 2 oz. Coconut Guava Jam, 2 oz. Orange Blossom Honey Butter
Sat & Sun: Mexico City
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh and Fried Chicken Breast, Churro Style Citrus Buttermilk Waffle with Toasted Marshmallow: 4 oz. 100% Maple Syrup, 4 oz. Spanish Hot Chocolate Sauce
Sat & Sun: Waffle Only, single with 2 oz Maple Syrup and 2 oz Salted Butter
Date Night Specials
Foie Gras Truffle Biscuit
Seared Foie Gras, Truffle Gouda Biscuit, Bacon Onion Jam, Tuscan Kale, Pickled Grapes, Kiss of Orange Blossom Honey
Half Bird, FRIED
4 pcs Chicken Fried and served with choice of 1 side, choice of 1 Biscuit, Salted Butter, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
Half Bird, ROASTED
4 pcs Chicken Roasted and finished with Herb Pesto and served with choice of 1 side, choice of 1 Biscuit, Salted Butter, Assorted Pickled Vegetables
Silkie's Spring Chicken and Biscuits
Bucket of 8 pcs Fried Chicken, 2 Truffle Smoked Gouda and Chive Biscuits, Salted Butter, Assorted Pickles, Smoked Gouda Truffle Mac and Cheese and choice of 1 Dessert
Silkie's Spring Chicken and Biscuits, with Champagne
served with a bottle of hours Bubbles
Desserts
Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake
Warm Spanish Hot Chocolate Cake with Toasted Marshmallow, Fresh Orange
FL Citrus Cake
FL Citrus Cake, FL Citrus Cream Cheese Frosting, Fresh Blackberries
Strawberry Cobbler Pie
Strawberry Cobbler Pie, Strawberry Ginger Jam, Vanilla Whipped Cream
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Add Ice Cream
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Add Vanilla Whipped Cream
Vanilla Whipped Cream
Guest Cake Fee
Kids Menu
Kids: Buttered Hot Buttermilk Biscuit
Toasted Warm Buttermilk Biscuit served with Salted Butter and Orange Blossom Honey
Kids: Eian's Cucumber and Tomatoes
Raw Cucumbers and Tomatoes
Kids: Buttered Noodles with Parmesan
Macaroni with Salted Butter and Parmesan Cheese
Kids: Fried Chicken Breast
Fried Chicken Breast with choice of 1 side, and beverage choice of Kool Aide, Lemonade or Tea
Kids: Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh
Fried Smokey Chicken Thigh with choice of 1 side, and beverage choice of Kool Aide, Lemonade or Tea
Vanilla Ice Cream
2 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids: Mac and Cheese
Chefs Specials
Viola Lewis Syrup Cookie
Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream
St Augustine Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, only
St Augustine Chicken and Waffle, combo
Side: Black Eyed Peas
Strawberry Ice Cream
Side: Churro Waffle Bites
Jerk Chicken Tostados
Pulled Pork Sandwich, sandwich only
Pulled Pork Sandwich, combo
Protein ONLY
Garlic Chicken Breast
Jerk Chicken
Fried Breast
Fried Smokey Thigh
Roasted Chicken Salad
Roasted Half Bird Only
Fried Half Bird Only
Silkies Chicken Nuggets w/ Jerk BBQ Sauce
6th and Walnut Chicken Nuggets
Fried Chunks of Smokey Fried Chicken Thigh and Fried Breast along with Plantain Ginger Biscuit, laced with Gochujang Honey Sauce, Pickled Pineapple, Benne Seeds and Herbs
Fried Catfish Only, w/ Bama & Dill Pickles on side
Two Eggs, any style
Protein of the Day, 8 oz.
Sauces only
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Coke Zero
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half and Half Tea
Arnold Palmer with Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer with Unsweet Tea
Orange Juice
Mango Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pear Juice
Guava Nectar
Pineapple Juice
Coffee, Regular
Coffee, Decaf
Hot Tea
San Pellegrinno, Mineral
San Pellegrinno, Orange
Aqua Panna Bottled Water
Kool aid
20 oz Powerade (Red or Blue)
Bottled Water
Beer
Lemonstreet Double Hops
Silkie's - Ruby and Pearls
Pink Automaton, Sour
Lemonstreet Lager, Lager
Huatli, Spiced Mexican Chocolate Stout
Corbett Street
Crazy Mona
Slate Light
Pristine Citrine
Bud Light Seltzer
High Noon
Michelob Ultra Seltzers...special
Anniversary Draft of the Day
House Bubbles
Cocktail Mixer
Champagne Half Bottles
1/2 Bisol Prosecco
1/2 Gruet Brut
1/2 La Marca, Prosecco
1/2 Massolino, Muscato di Asti
1/2 Schramsberg, Blanc de Blanc
1/2 Ayala
1/2 Billecart
1/2 Charles Heidsieck, Brut
1/2 Delemotte
1/2 Gosset
1/2 Piper Heidsieck, Rose
1/2 Piper Heidsieck, Brut
1/2 Vorin Jumal
Champagne Bottles
Mimosa
White Half Bottles
Red Half Bottles
Full Bottles
(B) Love Drunk, Rose
Love Drunk, Rose
(B) In Sheeps Clothing, Red Blend
In Sheeps Clothing, Red Blend
(B) Knock on Wood, Chardonnay
Knock on Wood, Chardonnay
(B) La Vielle, Ferme Red
La Vielle Ferme, Red
(B) La Vielle Ferme, Rose
La Vielle Ferme, Rose
(B) La Vielle Ferme, Chardonnay
La Vielle Ferme, Chardonnay
(B) Mi Terruno Malbec
Mi Terruno, Malbec
(B) Mi Terruno Rose
Mi Terruno, Rose
(B) Mi Terruno, Chardonnay
Mi Terruno, Chardonnay
(B) Mi Terrino, Torrontes
Mi Terruno, Torrontes
(B) Chaos Theory
(B) House of Brown, Chardonnay
Guest Wine Fee per bottle
Bisol Prosecco
(B) Bisol Prosecco
SPICES
SAUCES
CKG SAUCE 16 oz, in house
CKG DATIL PEPPER 12 oz. retail bottle
CKG S.C MUSTARD BBQ 12 oz. retail Bottle
CKG TOMATO MOLASSES 12 oz. retail Bottle
CKG FB HOT 16 oz, in house
CKG FLAVOR BOMB 16 oz, in house
CKG 1/2 & 1/2 BBQ 12 oz. retail bottle
CKG GIFT BOX SAUCES, 4 (12 oz. Bottles + Gift Set Box)
CLOTHING
Silkies Tee Shirts
Silkies Visors
Silkies Trucker Hats
Silkies Shopping Bag
Gilbert's Tee
Gilbert's Hooie
Gilbert's Hat
Gilbert's Hat,Hoodie,Tee
Silkies Small Sweat Shirt
Silkies Medium Sweat Shirt
Silkies Large Sweat Shirt
Silkies Extra Large Sweat Shirt
Silkies Small Sweat Pant
Silkies Medium Sweat Pant
Silkies Large Sweat Pant
Silkies Extra Large Sweat Pant
Pre paid Shipping
Pre-paid shipping charges. 1. Select when you purchase retail clothing Shipped to you after purchase. 2. Add your full shipping details in the comments section: Full name Address Phone number Email address
Doggie Treats
Biscuits: Peanut Butter Banana
Biscuits: Salmon with Kombu
Biscuits: Chicken and Sweet Potato
Biscuits: Lamb and Sweet Potato
Biscuits: Plain
Meatballs: Beef
Meatballs: Lamb
Meatballs: Chicken
Meatballs: Salmon
Organ Toppers: Chicken Gizzards
Organ Toppers: Pork Liver and Spleen
Organ Toppers: Beef Kidneys
Soup: Chicken Gizzard Broth
Soup: Beef Kidney Broth
Soup: Pork Liver and Spleen
Historic Springfield upscale casual restaurant featuring Chef Kenny Gilbert's signature Fried Chicken, Biscuits & Champagne Cocktails.
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206