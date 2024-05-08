Silk N Spice Silk N Spice
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Silk n Spice – where every meal is an experience, and every guest is family.
Location
24330 Hwy 290, Cypress, TX 77429
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spicy Chen Asian Bistro - 12343 Barker Cypress Rd
No Reviews
12343 Barker Cypress Road Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurant
Cypress Breakfast House - 12344 Barker Cypress Rd
No Reviews
12344 Barker Cypress Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurant