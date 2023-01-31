A map showing the location of Silks Sports BarView gallery

Silks Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

8 Allegheny Ave

Towson, MD 21204

FLATBREADS

Chicken BBQ

$13.00

Pepperoni

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Cheese

$12.00

Meat Lovers

$13.00

SOUPS

MD Cream Crab Soup

$10.00

BURGERS

Silk's Classic 1/2 Pound Burger

$12.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

Chicken Tenders

$15.50

DESSERTS

Brownie + Ice Cream

$7.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$7.00

WINGS (10)

Silks

$13.00

BBQ

$13.00

Honey Old Bay

$13.00

Buffalo

$13.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemon Ade

$1.00

Martini

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Islands

Top shelf

$18.00

Regular

$13.00

Tequilla Flights

Tequila

$16.00

Cognac

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
