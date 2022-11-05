Main picView gallery

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1

Long island city, NY 10003

S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁
S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉
D4 Shrimp+Chive+Pork (6) 三鲜饺子

Gai Ma盖码

S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉
$15.80

S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉

$15.80
S2. Chairman Mao's Favorite Braised Pork毛式红烧肉
$14.97

S2. Chairman Mao's Favorite Braised Pork毛式红烧肉

$14.97
S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉
$13.96

S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉

$13.96
S4. Hot & Sour Chicken Gizzard 酸辣鸡胗
$14.97

S4. Hot & Sour Chicken Gizzard 酸辣鸡胗

$14.97
S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼
$16.76

S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼

$16.76
S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁
$13.96

S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁

$13.96
S7. Pork Liver With Pepper 猪肝炒肉
$14.47

S7. Pork Liver With Pepper 猪肝炒肉

$14.47
S8 Pork & Pickled Mustard Green 榨菜肉丝
$13.96

S8 Pork & Pickled Mustard Green 榨菜肉丝

$13.96
S9. Stir Fried Egg with pepper 辣椒炒蛋
$13.96

S9. Stir Fried Egg with pepper 辣椒炒蛋

$13.96
S10 Hot & Sour Vegetable 酸辣米粉
$13.96

S10 Hot & Sour Vegetable 酸辣米粉

$13.96
S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉
$16.49

S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉

$16.49
S12 Stir Fried Pig Trotters 小炒香辣蹄花
$15.80

S12 Stir Fried Pig Trotters 小炒香辣蹄花

$15.80
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
$15.80

S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片

$15.80
S14 Braised Pork Ribs 酱香排骨
$16.49

S14 Braised Pork Ribs 酱香排骨

$16.49
S15 Stir Fried Bamboo Shoots w Pork 烟笋炒肉
$15.80

S15 Stir Fried Bamboo Shoots w Pork 烟笋炒肉

$15.80
S16 Cuttlefish and Pork ribs soup noodle墨鱼排骨
$18.83

S16 Cuttlefish and Pork ribs soup noodle墨鱼排骨

$18.83

Dumplings 饺子

D1 Beef+Daikon (6) 牛肉萝卜
$8.91

D1 Beef+Daikon (6) 牛肉萝卜

$8.91
D2 Pork+Celery (6) 芹菜猪肉
$8.45

D2 Pork+Celery (6) 芹菜猪肉

$8.45
D3. Squash+Mushroom+Tofu (6) 素饺子
$8.45

D3. Squash+Mushroom+Tofu (6) 素饺子

$8.45
D4 Shrimp+Chive+Pork (6) 三鲜饺子
$8.91

D4 Shrimp+Chive+Pork (6) 三鲜饺子

$8.91

Sweets 甜品

T2 Cold Sweet Flower Jelly 桂花冰粉粉
$4.96

T2 Cold Sweet Flower Jelly 桂花冰粉粉

$4.96
T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑
$4.96

T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑

$4.96

Appetizer 开胃菜

A5 Stir Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆
$9.92

A5 Stir Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆

$9.92
A6 Hunan Fried Tofu 湖南炸豆腐
$7.99

A6 Hunan Fried Tofu 湖南炸豆腐

$7.99
A3 Pig Ears Salad 凉拌猪耳
$9.97

A3 Pig Ears Salad 凉拌猪耳

$9.97
A4 Beef Tripe Salad 凉拌牛肚
$10.47

A4 Beef Tripe Salad 凉拌牛肚

$10.47
A2 Sour &Spicy Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜
$7.99

A2 Sour &Spicy Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜

$7.99
A1 Wood Ear Salad 凉拌木耳
$7.99

A1 Wood Ear Salad 凉拌木耳

$7.99

Special 特别菜

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Vegan)
$12.00

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Vegan)

$12.00

Beverages 饮料

Coke 可乐

Coke 可乐

$2.48
Diet Coke 健怡可乐
$2.48

Diet Coke 健怡可乐

$2.48
Wong Lo Kat 王老吉
$3.49

Wong Lo Kat 王老吉

$3.49
Bottle Water 矿泉水
$1.93

Bottle Water 矿泉水

$1.93
Sour Hawberry Tea 酸梅汤
$3.77

Sour Hawberry Tea 酸梅汤

$3.77
Ginger Ale 姜汁汽水
$2.48

Ginger Ale 姜汁汽水

$2.48
Apple Sidra 苹果西打
$3.49

Apple Sidra 苹果西打

$3.49
Arctic Ocean 北冰洋
$3.77

Arctic Ocean 北冰洋

$3.77
Green Tea 绿茶
$3.49

Green Tea 绿茶

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Hunan Chinese Delicacies .

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city, NY 10003

