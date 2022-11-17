M.F. Dulock - DO NOT USE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
97 Medford St, Malden, MA 02148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Breakfast Club- Malden - 269 Main Street
No Reviews
269 Main Street Malden, MA 02148
View restaurant