Silly Serrano
2006 Cameron Street
Eau Claire, WI 54703
FOOD
Appetizers
Taco Plate
Barbacoa Taco Plate
Make your own tacos. Slow roasted & marinated beef with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Chicken Taco Plate
Make your own tacos. Grilled chicken breast with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Chorizo Taco Plate
Make your own tacos. Spicy ground sausage with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Pastor Taco Plate
Make your own tacos. Cubed, marinated pork with rice, beans, tortillas, pineapple, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Pork (Carnitas) Taco Plate
Make your own tacos. Slow roasted shredded pork with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Steak Taco Plate
Make your own tacos. Finely cut grilled steak with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Veggie Taco Plate
Make your own tacos. Grilled zucchini, sautéed onions & pepper, lettuce & pico de gallo with rice, beans, & tortillas. Salsa on the side.
Tinga Taco Plate
Make your own tacos. Shredded chicken marinated in chipotle & sautéed onions served with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Pibil Pork Plate
Make your own tacos. Slow roasted shredded pork marinated in citrus & cinnamon served with rice, beans, tortillas, pickled red onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Chicken Taco
Chorizo Taco
House made spicy ground sausage
Pastor Taco
Cubed marinated pork topped with roasted pineapple
Pork (Carnitas) Taco
Steak Taco
Veggie Taco
Tinga Taco
5 Pack Tacos
Your choice of 5 Street Tacos
Pibil Taco
Gringo Taco
Burrito
Salad Bowls
Quesadilla
Enchiladas
Tamales
Specials
3 Street Tacos,Rice, Beans
2 Gringos, Rice, Beans
Chicken Fajitas
Tender slices of chicken breast sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Fajita Combo
Chicken Mole
Chocolate and spice marinated chicken, white rice, pinto beans and corn tortillas.
Chicken Chipotle Salad
Seasoned chicken, bacon, field greens, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, boiled egg, queso fresco cheese, roasted corn, tortilla strips and SPICY chipotle dressing
Shrimp Tacos (2)
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled jumbo shrimp. Topped with serrano mayo, cole slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese & cilantro.
Ceviche Caesar Salad
Lime marinated shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado served over a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with tortilla strips, shaved parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Nacho Burrito
Flour tortilla wrapped with choice of meat, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso cheese dip and tortilla bits.
Nachos
Alambre
5 corn tortillas topped with choice of meat, sautéed onions and peppers, bacon, melted cheese and salsa on the side.
Fish Tacos
Walleye
Seared Walleye seasoned with Spanish Smoked Paprika & topped with a serrano mayo. Served with sautéed zucchini, onions & peppers, rice & cole slaw.
El Cubano
Veggie Potato Tacos
Chorizo Burger
Bowl Beef Soup
Ranchero Chicken
Pozole Soup
Milanesa
Seafood Soup
Carne Asada Plate
Taquitos
Mexican Torta Sandwich
Kids Menu
Sides
Beans
Rice
Sm Guacamole
Lg Guacamole
Avocado Sliced
Pico 2 oz
Pico 4 oz
Pico 1 Cup
Sour Cream 2 oz
Sour Cream 3oz
Sauteed Onions & Peppers Side
Sautéed Zucchini
Sauteed Zuchinni, Onions, Peppers
Queso Fresco
Mozzarella Cheese
Small Side Queso
Lg Queso Dip
Side Diced Tomato
Side Lettuce
Side Cilantro
Side Onion
Barbacoa Side
Chorizo Side
Chicken Side
Pork Side
Pastor Side
Steak Side
Shrimp Side
Small MILD Salsa 3 oz
Large MILD salsa 6 oz
Small MEDIUM Salsa 3 oz
Large MEDIUM Salsa 6 oz
Small HOT Salsa 3 oz
Large HOT Salsa 6 oz
Avocado Serrano 2 oz
Avocado Serrano 3 oz
Avocado Serrano 6 oz
Serrano Mayo
Serrano Pepper
Side Chips
Tortillas
Applesauce
Side Fajita Salad
1 Scram Egg
Side Sautéed Potato
Side Fish (Haddock) 6 oz
Vegan Serrano Mayo
Pickled Red Onions
Bulk Items
Family Enchiladas Shrimp 4-6 people
Family Enchiladas Steak 4-6 people
Family Enchiladas Chicken 4-6 people
1 Lb Chicken
1 Lb Pork Carnitas
1 Lb Beef Barbacoa
White Rice 2 Cups
Brown Rice 2 Cups
White Rice 4 Cups
Brown Rice 4 Cups
Beans 2 Cups
Beans 4 Cups
Package Corn Tortillas 12 Count
Package Flour Tortillas 12 Count
Guac 2 Cups
Guac 4 Cups
Queso 2 Cups
Queso 4 Cups
Pico 1 Cup
Pico 2 Cups
2 Cup Mild Salsa
2 Cups Medium Salsa
2 Cups Hot Green Salsa
Ceviche 1 Cup (1 avocado)
Ceviche 2 Cups (1 avocado)
Big Bag Broken Chips
Chipotle Dressing 1 Cup
1 Fish Taco
1 Lb. Steak
Mole 2 Cups
Dessert
Sides of Salsas
MILD Salsa 3 oz
MEDIUM Salsa 3 oz
HOT Green Salsa 3 oz
6 oz Mild Salsa
6 oz Medium Salsa
6 oz Hot Green Salsa
Avocado Serrano 2 Oz
Avocado Serrano 3 Oz
Avocado Serrano 6 oz
1 Cup Avocado Serrano
1 Cup Mild Salsa
1 Cup Medium Salsa
1 Cup Hot Salsa
2 Cup Mild Salsa
2 Cups Medium Salsa
2 Cups Hot Green Salsa
2 Cups Avocado Serrano
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Soda
Jarritos
Choose from Orange, Fruit Punch, Lime or Grapefruit
Mexican Coke
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Bottle Water
Red Bull
La Croix
Bubbly
Horchata
Milk
Hot Tea
Orange Juice
Smoothie
Glass Water
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Fresh Juice
Beer
Bottles of Wine/To Go Drinks
Merlot Bottle Vista Point
Chardonnay Bottle Vista Point
Moscato Bottle Albertoni
Mini Bottle Pinot Noir Cavit
Mini Sauv Blanc Seaglass
Mini Bottle Riesling Cavit
Sex On The Beach
Cayman Jack Margarita Can
White Claw
Bottle Lime Margarita 1.5 Liter
Bottle Strawberry Margarita 1.5 Liter
Ritas
Bottle Sweet Red Sangria
COFFEE DRINKS
Hot Drinks
Irish Cream Cappuccino
Latte
Horchata Latte
Cappuccino
Mocha
Chai
Raspberry White Mocha
White Pep.mint Mocha
Almond Joy Mocha
Machiatto
Breve
Cafe Au Lait
Cafe Miel
Americano
Hot Chocolate
Espresso
Tea
London Fog
Carmel Apple Butter Chai
Gingerbread Vanilla Chai
Iced Coffees
Mexican food that is made with quality ingredients, freshly prepared all from scratch. We offer a unique blend of authentic Mexican food & modern Mexican cuisine.
2006 Cameron Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703