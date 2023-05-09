Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Silly Serrano

review star

No reviews yet

2006 Cameron Street

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Boba Horchata

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

FOOD

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.75
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Bag of Broken Chips

$0.75Out of stock
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.50Out of stock

Chip & Queso/Chorizo

$8.25

Elote

$4.99Out of stock

Taco Plate

Make your own tacos. Choice of meat, rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Barbacoa Taco Plate

Barbacoa Taco Plate

$12.25

Make your own tacos. Slow roasted & marinated beef with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.

Chicken Taco Plate

$11.25

Make your own tacos. Grilled chicken breast with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.

Chorizo Taco Plate

$11.25

Make your own tacos. Spicy ground sausage with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.

Pastor Taco Plate

$11.25

Make your own tacos. Cubed, marinated pork with rice, beans, tortillas, pineapple, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.

Pork (Carnitas) Taco Plate

Pork (Carnitas) Taco Plate

$11.25

Make your own tacos. Slow roasted shredded pork with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.

Steak Taco Plate

$11.50

Make your own tacos. Finely cut grilled steak with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.

Veggie Taco Plate

$11.25

Make your own tacos. Grilled zucchini, sautéed onions & pepper, lettuce & pico de gallo with rice, beans, & tortillas. Salsa on the side.

Tinga Taco Plate

$11.25Out of stock

Make your own tacos. Shredded chicken marinated in chipotle & sautéed onions served with rice, beans, tortillas, onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.

Pibil Pork Plate

$11.25Out of stock

Make your own tacos. Slow roasted shredded pork marinated in citrus & cinnamon served with rice, beans, tortillas, pickled red onions & cilantro. Salsa on the side.

Taco

Authentic Street Tacos. 3-4 bite Taco. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa on the side.
Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Chicken Taco

$3.25
Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.25

House made spicy ground sausage

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$3.25

Cubed marinated pork topped with roasted pineapple

Pork (Carnitas) Taco

Pork (Carnitas) Taco

$3.25
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.75

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Tinga Taco

$3.25Out of stock

5 Pack Tacos

$13.99

Your choice of 5 Street Tacos

Pibil Taco

$3.25Out of stock

Gringo Taco

Single taco made American style. On a flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Barbacoa Gringo Taco

Barbacoa Gringo Taco

$4.99

Chicken Gringo Taco

$4.50
Chorizo Gringo Taco

Chorizo Gringo Taco

$4.50

Pastor Gringo Taco

$4.50

Pork (Carnitas) Gringo Taco

$4.50

Steak Gringo Taco

$4.75

Veggie Gringo Taco

$4.50

Tinga Gringo Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Pibil Gringo Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Burrito

Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, field greens, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese and salsa on the side.

Barbacoa Burrito

$13.25

Chicken Burrito

$10.25

Chorizo Burrito

$10.25

Pastor Burrito

$10.25

Pork (Carnitas) Burrito

$10.25

Shrimp Burrito

$12.25

Steak Burrito

$12.25

Veggie Burrito

$10.25

Pibil Burrito

$10.25Out of stock

Tinga Burrito

$10.25Out of stock

Salad Bowls

Salad bowl filled with spring greens and romaine topped with choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese and salsa on the side.

Barbacoa Bowl

$13.25
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Chorizo Bowl

$10.25

Pastor Bowl

$10.25

Pork Bowl

$10.25

Shrimp Bowl

$12.25
Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$12.25
Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$10.25

Tinga Bowl

$10.25Out of stock

Pibil Pork Bowl

$10.25Out of stock

Quesadilla

Flour tortilla with melted cheese, refried beans, choice of meat and salsa on the side.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$12.25
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.25
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.25

Pastor Quesadilla

$9.25

Pork (Carnitas) Quesadilla

$9.25

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.25

Steak Quesadilla

$11.25

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.25

Pibil Pork Quesadilla

$9.25Out of stock

Tinga Quesadilla

$9.25Out of stock

Enchiladas

Corn or flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, queso fresco and mozzarella cheese. Topped with green or guajillo salsa
Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Steak Enchiladas

$14.99
Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

Tamales

Corn-based masa (dough) wrapped around a filling and steamed in a corn husk.

Tamal Beef Barbacoa

$3.50Out of stock

Tamal Pork Green Salsa

$3.50Out of stock

Tamal Chix

$3.50Out of stock

Tamal Plate

$8.99Out of stock

Tamal Veggie

$3.50Out of stock

Tamal Pineapple

$3.50Out of stock

Specials

3 Street Tacos,Rice, Beans

$10.99

2 Gringos, Rice, Beans

$10.99
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Tender slices of chicken breast sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.50

Steak Fajitas

$15.99
Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Fajita Combo

$16.99
Chicken Mole

Chicken Mole

$14.99

Chocolate and spice marinated chicken, white rice, pinto beans and corn tortillas.

Chicken Chipotle Salad

Chicken Chipotle Salad

$13.99

Seasoned chicken, bacon, field greens, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, boiled egg, queso fresco cheese, roasted corn, tortilla strips and SPICY chipotle dressing

Shrimp Tacos (2)

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.99

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled jumbo shrimp. Topped with serrano mayo, cole slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese & cilantro.

Ceviche Caesar Salad

Ceviche Caesar Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Lime marinated shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado served over a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with tortilla strips, shaved parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Nacho Burrito

Nacho Burrito

$10.50

Flour tortilla wrapped with choice of meat, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso cheese dip and tortilla bits.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.99
Alambre

Alambre

$11.50

5 corn tortillas topped with choice of meat, sautéed onions and peppers, bacon, melted cheese and salsa on the side.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99
Walleye

Walleye

$16.99Out of stock

Seared Walleye seasoned with Spanish Smoked Paprika & topped with a serrano mayo. Served with sautéed zucchini, onions & peppers, rice & cole slaw.

El Cubano

$10.99

Veggie Potato Tacos

$9.99
Chorizo Burger

Chorizo Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Bowl Beef Soup

$11.99Out of stock

Ranchero Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Pozole Soup

$10.99Out of stock

Milanesa

$12.99Out of stock

Seafood Soup

$14.99Out of stock

Carne Asada Plate

$13.99Out of stock

Taquitos

$11.99Out of stock

Mexican Torta Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Meals served with a Fountain Drink. Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Rootbeer or Lemonade
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Taco Plate

$5.99

Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans & 2 Corn Tortillas. Make your own Tacos.

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Breakfast Plate

$5.99

Eggs, potatoes, refried beans, tortilla, salsa. Choice of chorizo or bacon 

Sides

Beans

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Sm Guacamole

$1.50

Lg Guacamole

$3.99

Avocado Sliced

$1.50

Pico 2 oz

$0.75

Pico 4 oz

$1.50

Pico 1 Cup

$2.99

Sour Cream 2 oz

$0.50

Sour Cream 3oz

$0.75

Sauteed Onions & Peppers Side

$2.25

Sautéed Zucchini

$3.34

Sauteed Zuchinni, Onions, Peppers

$4.49

Queso Fresco

$0.99

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.99

Small Side Queso

$2.99

Lg Queso Dip

$4.75

Side Diced Tomato

$0.25

Side Lettuce

$0.25

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Onion

$0.25

Barbacoa Side

$3.99

Chorizo Side

$2.99

Chicken Side

$2.99

Pork Side

$2.99

Pastor Side

$2.99

Steak Side

$3.50

Shrimp Side

$3.50

Small MILD Salsa 3 oz

$0.99

Large MILD salsa 6 oz

$1.75

Small MEDIUM Salsa 3 oz

$0.99

Large MEDIUM Salsa 6 oz

$1.75

Small HOT Salsa 3 oz

$0.99

Large HOT Salsa 6 oz

$1.75

Avocado Serrano 2 oz

$1.25

Avocado Serrano 3 oz

$1.90

Avocado Serrano 6 oz

$3.80

Serrano Mayo

$0.99

Serrano Pepper

$0.50

Side Chips

$2.25

Tortillas

$1.50

Applesauce

$0.75

Side Fajita Salad

$1.75

1 Scram Egg

$0.99

Side Sautéed Potato

$1.99

Side Fish (Haddock) 6 oz

$5.99

Vegan Serrano Mayo

$1.50

Pickled Red Onions

$0.75

Bulk Items

Family Enchiladas Shrimp 4-6 people

$60.00

Family Enchiladas Steak 4-6 people

$55.00

Family Enchiladas Chicken 4-6 people

$49.00

1 Lb Chicken

$9.99

1 Lb Pork Carnitas

$10.99

1 Lb Beef Barbacoa

$13.99

White Rice 2 Cups

$5.50

Brown Rice 2 Cups

$5.50

White Rice 4 Cups

$9.99

Brown Rice 4 Cups

$9.99

Beans 2 Cups

$5.50

Beans 4 Cups

$9.99

Package Corn Tortillas 12 Count

$3.50

Package Flour Tortillas 12 Count

$3.50

Guac 2 Cups

$13.00

Guac 4 Cups

$25.00

Queso 2 Cups

$13.00

Queso 4 Cups

$25.00

Pico 1 Cup

$2.99

Pico 2 Cups

$6.00

2 Cup Mild Salsa

$5.00

2 Cups Medium Salsa

$5.00

2 Cups Hot Green Salsa

$5.50

Ceviche 1 Cup (1 avocado)

$9.00

Ceviche 2 Cups (1 avocado)

$18.00Out of stock

Big Bag Broken Chips

$0.75Out of stock

Chipotle Dressing 1 Cup

$5.00

1 Fish Taco

$5.99

1 Lb. Steak

$11.99

Mole 2 Cups

$5.99

Dessert

Churros w/ Caramel

$5.99Out of stock
Choc Cake

Choc Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Flan

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Krispie

$1.50

Mint

$0.23

Dove Choc

$0.23

Fudge Bar

$2.99

Choc Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Sides of Salsas

MILD Salsa 3 oz

$0.99

MEDIUM Salsa 3 oz

$0.99

HOT Green Salsa 3 oz

$0.99

6 oz Mild Salsa

$1.75

6 oz Medium Salsa

$1.75

6 oz Hot Green Salsa

$1.75

Avocado Serrano 2 Oz

$1.25

Avocado Serrano 3 Oz

$1.90

Avocado Serrano 6 oz

$3.80

1 Cup Avocado Serrano

$5.00

1 Cup Mild Salsa

$2.75

1 Cup Medium Salsa

$2.75

1 Cup Hot Salsa

$2.99

2 Cup Mild Salsa

$5.00

2 Cups Medium Salsa

$5.00

2 Cups Hot Green Salsa

$5.50

2 Cups Avocado Serrano

$9.50

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Choose from Orange, Fruit Punch, Lime or Grapefruit

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.75

La Croix

$2.30

Bubbly

$2.19Out of stock

Horchata

$3.14

Milk

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.35

Orange Juice

$3.25

Smoothie

$5.20+

Glass Water

Hot Coffee

$1.90+

Iced Coffee

$2.39+
Fresh Juice

Fresh Juice

$6.75Out of stock

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Lite

$3.50

Busch Lite

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Lite

$4.00

Negro Modelo

$4.00

Rush River IPA

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Ultra

$3.50

New Grist GF

$4.00

Chelada

$4.50Out of stock

32 oz Victoria

$6.50

Bottles of Wine/To Go Drinks

Merlot Bottle Vista Point

$7.99

Chardonnay Bottle Vista Point

$7.99

Moscato Bottle Albertoni

$7.99

Mini Bottle Pinot Noir Cavit

$3.99

Mini Sauv Blanc Seaglass

$3.99

Mini Bottle Riesling Cavit

$3.99

Sex On The Beach

$4.00

Cayman Jack Margarita Can

$3.99Out of stock

White Claw

$4.00

Bottle Lime Margarita 1.5 Liter

$20.00Out of stock

Bottle Strawberry Margarita 1.5 Liter

$20.00

Ritas

$4.00Out of stock

Bottle Sweet Red Sangria

$10.99Out of stock

COFFEE DRINKS

Hot Coffees

Small Coffee

$1.90

Medium Coffee

$2.39

Large Coffee

$2.88

Hot Drinks

Irish Cream Cappuccino

$3.00+

Latte

$3.60+

Horchata Latte

$4.10+

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Mocha

$3.95+

Chai

$3.85+

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.00+

White Pep.mint Mocha

$4.00+

Almond Joy Mocha

$4.00+

Machiatto

$3.85+

Breve

$3.85+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.10+

Cafe Miel

$3.40+

Americano

$2.60+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Espresso

$1.25

Tea

$2.35

London Fog

$3.60+

Carmel Apple Butter Chai

$4.00+Out of stock

Gingerbread Vanilla Chai

$4.00+

Iced Coffees

Iced Coffee

$2.39+

Iced Latte

$4.10+

Iced Mocha

$4.35+

Iced Machiatto

$4.75+

Iced Chai

$4.25+

Boba Horchata

$5.00

Iced Horchata Latte

$4.60+

Iced Lavender Blackberry Latte

$4.25+

Blended Drinks

Blended Coffee

$4.95+

Blended Cream

$4.95+

Fruit Smoothie

$5.20+

Peppermint Chocolate Bomb

$5.00+

Strawberry Raspberry Blended Cream

$5.00+
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Mexican food that is made with quality ingredients, freshly prepared all from scratch. We offer a unique blend of authentic Mexican food & modern Mexican cuisine.

Website

Location

2006 Cameron Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Directions

Gallery
Silly Serrano image
Silly Serrano image

