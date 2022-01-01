American
French
SillyEats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at the Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches.
Location
99 Adelaide Ave, East Moriches, NY 11940
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LT Burger West - 115 Main Street
No Reviews
115 Main Street Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
View restaurant