American
SillyEats

99 Adelaide Ave

East Moriches, NY 11940

Popular Items

French Fries
Lobster Roll
Kobe Beef Hot Dog

FOOD TRUCK

Lobster Roll

$32.00

100% Lobster on a Toasted Brioche Bun, Potato Chips on the Side

Lobster Cobb Salad

$32.00

100% Lobster Salad, Romaine, Avocado, Bacon, Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette on the Side

Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich

$17.50

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna, Asian Slaw, Crunchy Potato Chips, Special Sauce, Toasted Sesame Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast, Asian Slaw, Cilantro, Mint, Crunchy Chili Mayo

Kobe Beef Hot Dog

$6.50

100% Kobe Beef Hot Dog, add ons - truffle mustard or sauteed onions $1.00

Holy Crab!

$16.50

Crispy Fries, Lump Crab Meat, Garlic Aioli

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$17.50

Poached Shrimp, Cilantro, Lime, Aji Amarillo, Jalapeno , Crispy Tortilla

Fish Taco

$6.50

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Guacamole, Grilled Scallions, Shredded Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Mild Chipotle Sauce, Corn Tortilla (GF)

Pulled Pork

$6.50

Grilled Lime Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, Guacamole, Cilantro, Grilled Scallions, Lime, Pickled Red Onions, Mild Chipotle Sauce, , Corn Tortilla (GF)

Roasted Cauilflower Taco

$6.50

Roasted Cauliflower, Yellow Beets, Shredded Cabbage, Guacamole, Grilled Scallions, Pickled Red Onions, Mild Chipotle Salsa, Cashew Cream, Corn Tortilla (GF)

Taco-Combo

$18.50

Please specify which 3 tacos you would like

French Fries

$8.00

Choice of Garlic Aioli or Ketchup served on the side

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00Out of stock

House Made Daily

Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Warm Donuts

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Located at the Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches.

99 Adelaide Ave, East Moriches, NY 11940

SillyEats image

