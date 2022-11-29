Silo Falls

Main picView gallery
Starters

Captain and Coke

$14.00

Cap'n Crunch breaded chicken tenders / french fries / Eddie's Coca-Cola BBQ sauce

Jumbo Wings

$16.00

classic buffalo / Old Bay / extra spicy Silo sauce / Eddie's Coca-Cola BBQ / celery and carrot sticks / blue cheese dressing

Crab & Spinach Dip

$17.00

Old Bay pita chips

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$11.50

beer cheese / mustard

Hummus

$12.50

pita / raw vegetables / olive salad / extra virgin olive oil / za'atar

Steamed Shrimp

$13.50

Old Bay / cocktail sauce

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

linguiça / feta / Sriracha pineapple sauce

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.50

sour cream / pomegranate / spiced pepitas

Potato Gnocchi Chaat

$14.50

Cheese and Salami Board

$18.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$16.00

97 Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Reuben

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Pita

$14.50

Crab Cake Sandwich

$29.00

Turkey Bahn Mi

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Italiano

$15.00

Ham and Cheese

$14.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.50

House Salad

$10.50

Lacinato Kale

$13.00

Fig & Apple Salad

$13.50

Entrees

Crab Cake

$26.00

Crab Cake Double

$49.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Grain Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Ribeye Steak

$36.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Prime Filet Mignon

$40.00

Chicken Schnitzel

$19.00

Cauliflower and Lentil Curry

$18.00

Cider Braised Pork Shoulder

$20.00

Grilled Bratwurst

$19.00

Pastas

Italian Sausage Penne

$20.00

Ravioli

$20.00

Linguine & Mussels

$22.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Honeycrisp Apple Galette

$14.00

Fig Tart

$9.00

Pumpkin Toffee Cake

$9.00

Kids

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Buttered Pasta

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

Lil Hamburger

$10.00

Lil Cheeseburger

$10.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Starch

$5.00

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Firewood

$25.00

Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$12.00

80's Night Tix

$10.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We can't wait to see you at Silo Falls!

Location

19501 Georgia Ave, Brookville, MD 20833

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

