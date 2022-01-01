Silo Restaurant 115 N Water Street
115 N Water Street
Lewiston, NY 14092
Popular Items
Burgers
Silo Burger
Double Silo Burger
Our classic premium beef burger, with twice the meat. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25.
The Austin Burger
A shout out to Austin, Texas, with this gourmet specialty burger featuring Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, and a little Chipotle kick!
Buffalo Burger
Cheese Sauce On Side
Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Our traditional chicken, cooked to perfection over open flames. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25. Topped with Lettuce, Tom. Mayo, Onion
Cajun Chicken
Char-grilled & rubbed down with our own blend of Cajun spices. Add Cheese $.65.
BBQ Chicken
Melted Swiss blanketed over our own special Silo BBQ sauce.
Silo Chicken
Melted American Cheese, crispy bacon & ranch dressing.
Chicken Finger Basket
Golden & tender, our chicken fingers are served with french fries & creamy bleu cheese. Buffalo style hot sauce is available for your dipping pleasure.
Cheese Sauce On Side
Hot Dogs & Sausages
Silo Dog
A classic premium hot dog char-grilled to perfection, served on a fresh-baked roll. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.
Footlong Silo Dog
The premium, char-grilled Silo dog you love - only an entire foot long! Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.
Dixie Dog
A Silo Dog on a fresh hoagie roll, topped with onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, coleslaw & a few french fries - YUM!
Footlong Dixie Dog
A footlong Silo Dog on a fresh hoagie roll, topped with onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, coleslaw & a few french fries - YUM!
Premium Black Angus Beef Dog
A jumbo 100% premium beef dog char-grilled & served on a fresh-baked roll.
Jumbo Italian Sausage
A jumbo premium Italian sausage with all natural casing served with peppers & onions.
Cheese Sauce On Side
Our Specialties
The Original Haystack
Invented in The Silo kitchen, and seen on Man V. Food! Seasoned Rib-eye steak with loads of melted Mozzarella, and piled high with toasted hashbrowns. Served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with mayo. Lose your mind and add bacon for $1.25.
The Footlong Haystack
Same as above only this version is an entire foot long! Man V. Food's Adam Richman dubbed this sandwich
Beef on Weck
Roasted in house & carved by our cheg. We offer the most succulent, tender beef around. Kummelweck rolls, Miller's Horseradish and authentic Au Jus straight from the pan. Adam Richman from Man V. Food called this
BLTT Hoagie
A fresh, mouth-watering classic! Succulent smoked turkey, topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on a fresh baked hoagie!
Silo Chili Bowl
10 oz. of rich & hearty homemade chili topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Sauce On Side
Healthy Choices
Smoked Turkey Salad
Fresh garden salad topped with smoked turkey and dried cranberries.
Veggie Haystack
A meatless version of our popular haystack. Made using Original Garden Burgers, with loads of melted mozzarella, piled high with toasted hash browns and served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with mayo.
The Austin Veggie Burger
The Garden Burger topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Fesh Guacamole, and a little Chipotle Kick, with
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
A Chipotle Black Bean Garden Burger topped with, and
Original Garden Burger
A tasty vegetarian alternative, topped with
Kids Meals
Kids Cheeseburger Meal
Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.
Kids Chicken Finger Meal
Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.
Grilled Cheese Meal
Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.
Kids Hamburger Meal
Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.
Kids Hot Dog Meal
Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.
Kids Haystack Meal
Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.
Cheese Sauce On Side
Sides
Classic Fries - Regular
Skin on, straight-cut, golden and dressed with sea salt. Dress them up and add Cheese Sauce $.65, Bacon $1.25, Chili $1.25.
Classic Fries - Large
Apple Sauce
Baby Carrots
Garden Side Salad
Fresh green leaf lettuce, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Onion Rings
One of our favorites! A pile of golden onion rings, lightly battered.
Silo Split
A heaping helping of Golden French Fries and Onion Rings. Perfect for splitting!
Sweet Potato Fries
A plentiful serving of our famous sweet potato fries, crispy outside, tender inside. Served with natural honey for dipping.
Coleslaw
Cheese Sauce On Side
Beverages
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Haystack restaurant that serves Gourmet burgers, Vegetarian dishes, Ice Cream and oh so much more. Adam Richman of Man V Food liked us, you will too!
115 N Water Street, Lewiston, NY 14092