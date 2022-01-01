Silo Restaurant imageView gallery

Silo Restaurant 115 N Water Street

review star

No reviews yet

115 N Water Street

Lewiston, NY 14092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Soft Drink
Classic Fries - Regular
Silo Burger

Burgers

We take pride in our burgers! 1/3 lb. lean 100% ground chuck, certified humane, steroid and hormone free. All burgers come with "The Works" - Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo on our signature sourdough roll.

Silo Burger

$8.99

Double Silo Burger

$11.59

Our classic premium beef burger, with twice the meat. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25.

The Austin Burger

$11.49

A shout out to Austin, Texas, with this gourmet specialty burger featuring Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, and a little Chipotle kick!

Buffalo Burger

$14.29

Cheese Sauce On Side

$0.75Out of stock

Chicken

6oz juicy, perfectly seasoned, char-grilled breast topped with "The Works" - Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo on a fresh sourdough roll.

Grilled Chicken

$9.79

Our traditional chicken, cooked to perfection over open flames. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25. Topped with Lettuce, Tom. Mayo, Onion

Cajun Chicken

$9.99

Char-grilled & rubbed down with our own blend of Cajun spices. Add Cheese $.65.

BBQ Chicken

$10.49

Melted Swiss blanketed over our own special Silo BBQ sauce.

Silo Chicken

$10.99

Melted American Cheese, crispy bacon & ranch dressing.

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.79Out of stock

Golden & tender, our chicken fingers are served with french fries & creamy bleu cheese. Buffalo style hot sauce is available for your dipping pleasure.

Cheese Sauce On Side

$0.75Out of stock

Hot Dogs & Sausages

NEW! Try our new "Silo Sauce" - created in The Silo kitchen & destined for the dog! Onion & Pickle available upon request at no additional charge.

Silo Dog

$5.49

A classic premium hot dog char-grilled to perfection, served on a fresh-baked roll. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.

Footlong Silo Dog

$7.99

The premium, char-grilled Silo dog you love - only an entire foot long! Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.

Dixie Dog

$8.99Out of stock

A Silo Dog on a fresh hoagie roll, topped with onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, coleslaw & a few french fries - YUM!

Footlong Dixie Dog

$13.99Out of stock

A footlong Silo Dog on a fresh hoagie roll, topped with onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, coleslaw & a few french fries - YUM!

Premium Black Angus Beef Dog

$6.99

A jumbo 100% premium beef dog char-grilled & served on a fresh-baked roll.

Jumbo Italian Sausage

$9.99

A jumbo premium Italian sausage with all natural casing served with peppers & onions.

Cheese Sauce On Side

$0.75Out of stock

Our Specialties

The Original Haystack

$11.29

Invented in The Silo kitchen, and seen on Man V. Food! Seasoned Rib-eye steak with loads of melted Mozzarella, and piled high with toasted hashbrowns. Served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with mayo. Lose your mind and add bacon for $1.25.

The Footlong Haystack

$16.89

Same as above only this version is an entire foot long! Man V. Food's Adam Richman dubbed this sandwich

Beef on Weck

$10.09Out of stock

Roasted in house & carved by our cheg. We offer the most succulent, tender beef around. Kummelweck rolls, Miller's Horseradish and authentic Au Jus straight from the pan. Adam Richman from Man V. Food called this

BLTT Hoagie

$9.99Out of stock

A fresh, mouth-watering classic! Succulent smoked turkey, topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on a fresh baked hoagie!

Silo Chili Bowl

$6.49Out of stock

10 oz. of rich & hearty homemade chili topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Sauce On Side

$0.75Out of stock

Healthy Choices

Fresh & Flavorful options for the veggie lover!

Smoked Turkey Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Fresh garden salad topped with smoked turkey and dried cranberries.

Veggie Haystack

$11.29

A meatless version of our popular haystack. Made using Original Garden Burgers, with loads of melted mozzarella, piled high with toasted hash browns and served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with mayo.

The Austin Veggie Burger

$11.49

The Garden Burger topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Fesh Guacamole, and a little Chipotle Kick, with

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$9.99

A Chipotle Black Bean Garden Burger topped with, and

Original Garden Burger

$8.99

A tasty vegetarian alternative, topped with

Off The Dock

Salmon Burger

$9.99

A fresh salmon patty grilled to perfection and served with

Kids Meals

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$8.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Chicken Finger Meal

$8.99Out of stock

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Grilled Cheese Meal

$8.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Hamburger Meal

$8.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$8.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Haystack Meal

$8.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Cheese Sauce On Side

$0.75Out of stock

Sides

Classic Fries - Regular

$5.99

Skin on, straight-cut, golden and dressed with sea salt. Dress them up and add Cheese Sauce $.65, Bacon $1.25, Chili $1.25.

Classic Fries - Large

$6.99

Apple Sauce

$1.59

Baby Carrots

$1.59

Garden Side Salad

$5.99

Fresh green leaf lettuce, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Onion Rings

$5.99Out of stock

One of our favorites! A pile of golden onion rings, lightly battered.

Silo Split

$6.99Out of stock

A heaping helping of Golden French Fries and Onion Rings. Perfect for splitting!

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.29Out of stock

A plentiful serving of our famous sweet potato fries, crispy outside, tender inside. Served with natural honey for dipping.

Coleslaw

$2.49Out of stock

Cheese Sauce On Side

$0.75Out of stock

Beverages

Regular Soft Drink

$3.99

Be sure to grab your cup from the attendant upon arrival!

Bottled Water

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Energy Drink

$4.99

Snapple Apple Juice

$3.99

Burgers

We take pride in our burgers! 1/3 lb. lean 100% ground chuck, certified humane, steroid and hormone free. All burgers come with "The Works" - Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo on our signature sourdough roll.

Silo Burger

$11.99

Double Silo Burger

$14.49

Our classic premium beef burger, with twice the meat. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25.

The Austin Burger

$14.49

A shout out to Austin, Texas, with this gourmet specialty burger featuring Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, and a little Chipotle kick!

Buffalo Burger

$17.29

Cheese Sauce On Side

$3.75Out of stock

Chicken

6oz juicy, perfectly seasoned, char-grilled breast topped with "The Works" - Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo on a fresh sourdough roll.

Grilled Chicken

$12.79

Our traditional chicken, cooked to perfection over open flames. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25. Topped with Lettuce, Tom. Mayo, Onion

Cajun Chicken

$12.99

Char-grilled & rubbed down with our own blend of Cajun spices. Add Cheese $.65.

BBQ Chicken

$13.49

Melted Swiss blanketed over our own special Silo BBQ sauce.

Silo Chicken

$13.99

Melted American Cheese, crispy bacon & ranch dressing.

Chicken Finger Basket

$14.79Out of stock

Golden & tender, our chicken fingers are served with french fries & creamy bleu cheese. Buffalo style hot sauce is available for your dipping pleasure.

Cheese Sauce On Side

$3.75Out of stock

Hot Dogs & Sausages

NEW! Try our new "Silo Sauce" - created in The Silo kitchen & destined for the dog! Onion & Pickle available upon request at no additional charge.

Silo Dog

$5.49

A classic premium hot dog char-grilled to perfection, served on a fresh-baked roll. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.

Footlong Silo Dog

$10.99

The premium, char-grilled Silo dog you love - only an entire foot long! Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.

Dixie Dog

$11.99Out of stock

A Silo Dog on a fresh hoagie roll, topped with onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, coleslaw & a few french fries - YUM!

Footlong Dixie Dog

$16.99Out of stock

A footlong Silo Dog on a fresh hoagie roll, topped with onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, coleslaw & a few french fries - YUM!

Premium Black Angus Beef Dog

$9.99

A jumbo 100% premium beef dog char-grilled & served on a fresh-baked roll.

Jumbo Italian Sausage

$12.99

A jumbo premium Italian sausage with all natural casing served with peppers & onions.

Cheese Sauce On Side

$3.75Out of stock

Silo Dog (Copy)

$8.49

A classic premium hot dog char-grilled to perfection, served on a fresh-baked roll. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.

Our Specialties

The Original Haystack

$14.29

Invented in The Silo kitchen, and seen on Man V. Food! Seasoned Rib-eye steak with loads of melted Mozzarella, and piled high with toasted hashbrowns. Served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with mayo. Lose your mind and add bacon for $1.25.

The Footlong Haystack

$16.89

Same as above only this version is an entire foot long! Man V. Food's Adam Richman dubbed this sandwich

Beef on Weck

$13.09Out of stock

Roasted in house & carved by our cheg. We offer the most succulent, tender beef around. Kummelweck rolls, Miller's Horseradish and authentic Au Jus straight from the pan. Adam Richman from Man V. Food called this

BLTT Hoagie

$12.99Out of stock

A fresh, mouth-watering classic! Succulent smoked turkey, topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on a fresh baked hoagie!

Silo Chili Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

10 oz. of rich & hearty homemade chili topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Sauce On Side

$3.75Out of stock

Healthy Choices

Fresh & Flavorful options for the veggie lover!

Smoked Turkey Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh garden salad topped with smoked turkey and dried cranberries.

Veggie Haystack

$13.29

A meatless version of our popular haystack. Made using Original Garden Burgers, with loads of melted mozzarella, piled high with toasted hash browns and served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with mayo.

The Austin Veggie Burger

$14.49

The Garden Burger topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Fesh Guacamole, and a little Chipotle Kick, with

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$12.99

A Chipotle Black Bean Garden Burger topped with, and

Original Garden Burger

$11.99

A tasty vegetarian alternative, topped with

Off The Dock

Salmon Burger

$12.99

A fresh salmon patty grilled to perfection and served with

Kids Meals

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$11.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Chicken Finger Meal

$11.99Out of stock

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Grilled Cheese Meal

$11.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Hamburger Meal

$11.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$11.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Kids Haystack Meal

$11.99

Includes a 12 oz., your choice of fries, carrots or apple sauce, and a Mini Scoop flavor of your choosing, at our Ice Cream Caboose.

Cheese Sauce On Side

$3.75Out of stock

Sides

Classic Fries - Regular

$6.99

Skin on, straight-cut, golden and dressed with sea salt. Dress them up and add Cheese Sauce $.65, Bacon $1.25, Chili $1.25.

Classic Fries - Large

$8.99

Apple Sauce

$4.59

Baby Carrots

$4.59

Garden Side Salad

$8.99

Fresh green leaf lettuce, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Onion Rings

$8.99Out of stock

One of our favorites! A pile of golden onion rings, lightly battered.

Silo Split

$9.99Out of stock

A heaping helping of Golden French Fries and Onion Rings. Perfect for splitting!

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.29Out of stock

A plentiful serving of our famous sweet potato fries, crispy outside, tender inside. Served with natural honey for dipping.

Coleslaw

$5.49Out of stock

Cheese Sauce On Side

$3.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Haystack restaurant that serves Gourmet burgers, Vegetarian dishes, Ice Cream and oh so much more. Adam Richman of Man V Food liked us, you will too!

Location

115 N Water Street, Lewiston, NY 14092

Directions

Gallery
Silo Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

G4 - The Griffon Gastropub - Lewiston
orange starNo Reviews
115 South Water Street Lewiston, NY 14092
View restaurantnext
Apple Granny
orange starNo Reviews
433 Center St Lewiston, NY 14092
View restaurantnext
Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
402 Center Street Lewiston, NY 14092
View restaurantnext
Gather American Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
453 Center Street Lewiston, NY 14092
View restaurantnext
Carmelo's Coat of Arms
orange star4.7 • 931
425 Center Street Lewiston, NY 14092
View restaurantnext
Wine on Third
orange starNo Reviews
501 3rd Street Niagara Falls, NY 14301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewiston

Syros Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,451
869 Cayuga St Lewiston, NY 14092
View restaurantnext
Carmelo's Coat of Arms
orange star4.7 • 931
425 Center Street Lewiston, NY 14092
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewiston
Niagara Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston