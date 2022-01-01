Silos at Freiheit 2064 Central Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Gourmet food trailer court, where we will have a beer and wine bar with a beautiful covered pavilion to relax and enjoy our full bar with friends, family, and your little ones!
Location
2064 Central Plaza, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 201-New Braunfels
No Reviews
844 Loop 337 New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Braunfels
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurant
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
More near New Braunfels