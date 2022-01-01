Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silos at Freiheit 2064 Central Plaza

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2064 Central Plaza

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Order Again

Pub Grub

Add Ons

Drunk N' Fungi

$10.00

Fun Cluckin' Fries

$12.00

Hangover Helper

$12.00

Peperolly

$11.00

Pickled N' Fried

$12.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Tipsy Taters

$8.00

Yam Good Fries

$9.00

Beerskit Bits

$8.00

Silos Fries

$7.50

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Funnel Fries

$7.50

Fried Pies

Fresh and Fruity

Hot Dogs

Chappy

$12.00

All beef Chicago style dog topped with mustard, onion, pickle spear, tomato, and sport peppers.

Jmart

$13.00

Bratwurst and kraut topped with a dab of mustard and covered in beer cheese.

Scott

$12.00

All beef dog smothered in chili and cheese and sprinkled with onion.

Hammer

$12.00

Beef dog topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and cheese.

Soto's Havoc

$13.00

Jalapeno dog topped with grilled peppers and onions, fresh pico, and cheese.

Rocky

$12.00

Bacon wrapped all beef dog topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Summer

$12.00

All beef sausage dog topped with pineapple, jalepeno, cilantro relish, red onion, and sweet & spicy sauce.

Hearn

$12.00

All Beef Dog topped with bacon cream cheese, coca-cola deglazed onions and mustard.

Doc

$14.00

Wild Game Sausage topped with grilled jalapeno, grilled onion, and melted cheese.

Plain ol' Dog

$10.00

All beef dog on a hot dog bun.

Sides & Dessert

French Fries

$4.00

regular potato french fries

Devil Dog

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Specials

247 Dog

$11.10

Veterans Day Dog

$11.11

Sliders

Beef, Pork & Chicken Sliders

The 4 Brothers Pack

$12.00

Fever Pitch

$12.00

The Peter Porker

$12.00

Sloppy Jose

$12.00

The Rocky IV

$12.00

Lisa Special

$12.00

Special of the day

$12.00

Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.50

Our crispy fried wings served with your choice of dressing: Ranch, Blue Cheese. Flavors: Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot and Sweet & Spicy BBQ.

Sides

Pickle Rick Chips w/ Ranch

$4.00

Crunchy Tots

$4.00

Veggie Cup

$4.00

Extras

Dressing

$0.50

Elote Topping

$2.00

Chili

$1.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$1.50

Bowl of Red

Regular bowl

$8.50

Frito bowl

$9.00

Smoothies

Peach

$6.00

Triple Berry

$6.00

Orange Cream

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Bagels

Big Breakfast

$7.50

Salmon Bagel

$8.50

Zesty Bagel

$4.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.65

Plain Bagel

$2.65

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Soup/Salad

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.50

Creamy Chicken Soup

$4.50

Fresh Garden Salad

$8.50

Overnight Oats

Cup

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet food trailer court, where we will have a beer and wine bar with a beautiful covered pavilion to relax and enjoy our full bar with friends, family, and your little ones!

2064 Central Plaza, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Consumer pic
Main pic

