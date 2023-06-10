Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silver and Sons - Windridge Vineyards

15700 Darnestown Road

Darnestown, MD 20874

Drink Menu

N/A Beverages

Poland Springs Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Kutztown Sarsaparilla

$2.00

Spindrift Half Tea Half Lemon Sparkling Water

$2.00

Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.00

Food Menu

Mains

All mains come with challah buns, pickles, and choice of sauce.
Freebird Farms Smoked Chicken

Freebird Farms Smoked Chicken

$14.00+

24-hour brine, smoked paprika, garlic powder, white peppercorn

Creekstone Farms Prime Brisket

Creekstone Farms Prime Brisket

$16.00+

Mix of fatty and lean brisket, blend of five peppercorns

Pulled Lamb Shoulder

$18.00+

Garlic-ginger crusted lamb, cumin, fennel seed, oregano

Short Rib Pastrami

Short Rib Pastrami

$18.00+

7-day brine, coriander and five peppercorn crust

Baby Back Beef Ribs

Baby Back Beef Ribs

$32.00+

Full 7-bone rack has approximately 2 pounds of meat (cooked weight)

Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms

Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms

$14.00

Half pound smoked mushrooms. Garlic, coriander, five peppercorn blend

Test

Specials

Smoked Beets

$8.00

pumpkin seed crumble, pickled red onion, mint, pomegranate vinaigrette

Braised Greens

$8.00

Beef Bacon, Kale, Swiss Chard, Pea Shoots, Lemon

Spinach-Feta Dip

$8.00

Spinach, leeks, feta, cream cheese, dill, corn chips

Sandwiches

Your choice of protein and sauce comes on a freshly baked challah bun with house pickles on the side
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked and shredded chicken with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Prime Brisket Sandwich

Prime Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced combination of fatty and lean brisket with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Pulled Lamb Shoulder Sandwich

Pulled Lamb Shoulder Sandwich

$13.00

Garlic and spice crusted pulled lamb shoulder with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Short Rib Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Coriander and five blend peppercorn crusted short rib pastrami, sliced with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms Sandwich

Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked mushrooms with garlic, coriander and peppercorns with bbq sauce on a challah bun

Platters

Sandwich Platter

$18.00

Choice of main, sauce, side and sweet. Served on a challah bun with pickles.

2x2 Platter

$24.00

Choose 2 mains (1/4 lb each), sauce, and 2 sides/desserts. Comes with challah bun and pickles. Recommended for 1

Sampler Platter

$49.00

Choose four mains (1/4 lb each), bbq sauces, two sides, and two desserts. Comes with challah buns and pickles. Recommended for 2-3

Pitmaster Platter

$79.00

Choice of four mains (1/2 lb each), sauces, four sides, and two desserts. Comes with challah buns and pickles. Recommended for 4-6

Sides

Chickpea Napa Cabbage Slaw

Chickpea Napa Cabbage Slaw

$5.00

Cucumber, red onion, roasted peppers, lemon vinaigrette

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Sharp cheddar, garlic breadcrumbs

Lemon Schmaltz Potatoes

Lemon Schmaltz Potatoes

$5.00

Rendered schmaltz, fresh lemon juice, dry oregano

Smoked Deviled Eggs

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Smoked egg yolks, roasted garlic aioli, pimenton

Harissa Smoked Carrots

$8.00

Pistachio dukkah, cucumber yogurt tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Cucumber, Greek Yogurt, Lemon, Garlic, Dill

Walnut Muhammara Dip

$8.00

Roasted peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, confit garlic, pomegranate molasses

Challah Bun

Challah Bun

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Pickles

$0.50

4 oz house pickled cauliflower, carrot, and celery

Sweets

Smoked Walnut Baklava

$6.00

Smoked walnuts and almonds, flaky phyllo dough, butter, cinnamon sugar

S'mores Rice Krispies Treat

$5.00

Smoked marshmallows, dark chocolate, brown butter

Apple Bread Pudding

$8.00

brown sugar, bourbon vanilla, oat crumble

Chocolate Pudding Pot de Creme

$8.00

bourbon caramel, yogurt whipped cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Please refer to our website to confirm the correct delivery location. SilverandSonsBBQ.com

Location

15700 Darnestown Road, Darnestown, MD 20874

Directions

