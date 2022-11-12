Silver Apricot

Sommelier's Double-Hinged Wine Key

$12.00

A sommelier or server's best friend, this wine key is what we use in the restaurant! Features a matte finish metal body with stainless steel inserts. Features a sturdy corkscrew and lever that easily opens wine bottles. Black nonstick coating on the corkscrew enables easier insertion into cork. Durable blade cleanly slices through the most stubborn foils. A must-have for any kitchen or bar. Size: 7/8" x 4-5/8".