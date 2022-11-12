Silver Apricot imageView gallery
Silver Apricot

33 Reviews

$$

20 Cornelia Street

New York, NY 10014

Popular Items

Sausage & Garlic Crispy Bits Fried Rice
Peking Grilled Cheese
General Tso's Broccolini

SAVORY

Scallion Puffs

Scallion Puffs

$19.00

Zhajiang, Scallion Butter

Kung Pao Peanuts

Kung Pao Peanuts

$9.00

Green Peppercorn, Sweet Chili Spice

Deviled Tea Eggs

Deviled Tea Eggs

$16.00

Pickled Mustard Seeds, Chili-Ginger-Garlic Aioli

Cucumber & Autumn Mushroom

Cucumber & Autumn Mushroom

$19.00

King Oyster, Honshimeji, Apple-Sesame Vinaigrette

Chamomile Fluke Crudo

$28.00

Snow Fungus, Green Apple, Persimmon-Chamomile Vinaigrette

Cold "Mouthwatering" Chicken

Cold "Mouthwatering" Chicken

$24.00

Fennel, Herb Relish, Koushui Trinity Chili Crisp

Charred Baby Romaine

Charred Baby Romaine

$22.00

Garlic-Sesame Crispies, Chinese Caesar, Dace

General Tso's Broccolini

General Tso's Broccolini

$24.00

Maple Fermented Chili, Crispy Shallots, Guoba

Mushu Roasted Cabbage

Mushu Roasted Cabbage

$23.00

Spicy Wood Ear, Veggie XO Crisp, Kabocha Gravy

Chili Garlic Prawn Potato Gratin

Chili Garlic Prawn Potato Gratin

$29.00

Chili Crab Sauce, Caramelized Cheese Curd, Black Tobiko Caviar

Peking Grilled Cheese

Peking Grilled Cheese

$28.00

Duck Confit, Caramelized Cheese Curd, Flaky Pancake

Grilled Arctic Char

Grilled Arctic Char

$32.00

Herb-Pine-Nut "Squirrel Fish" Relish, Pineappled Radish Carrot Salad

Grilled Mongolian Strip

$38.00

Confit Garlic, Glazed Cipollini, Mongolian Beef Jus

Mapo Squash Rice Cakes

Mapo Squash Rice Cakes

$26.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Chili-Fermented Broad Bean, Yacai

Sausage & Garlic Crispy Bits Fried Rice

Sausage & Garlic Crispy Bits Fried Rice

$19.00

Chinese Sausage, Baby Chinese Greens, Chinese Trinity

Tip the SA Team!

Tip the SA Team!

$5.00

If you're ordering for delivery, your tip goes directly to the Relay delivery courier, not Silver Apricot. You may add a tip here for the SA team, should you like to make a contribution to the service staff.

SWEET

Oranges & Cream

Oranges & Cream

$15.00

Citrus 3 Ways, Calpico Cream, Citrus Quinoa Crispies

Pumpkin Niangao Cake

Pumpkin Niangao Cake

$17.00

Black Sesame Crisp, Pumpkin Rice, Whipped Cheesecake

GIFT PACKAGES & MERCH

Roll Up Fleece Blanket - Charcoal

Roll Up Fleece Blanket - Charcoal

$25.00

The perfect, super soft and cozy blanket to BYOB — bring your own blanket — for outdoor dining! This polyester fleece blanket folds neatly inside itself, secures with a hook-and-loop closure and has an attached handle for easy carry. Perfect for those picnics in the park, outdoor events or cozy winter snuggles. Dimensions: 53" x 48."

Natural Recycled Cotton Tote

Natural Recycled Cotton Tote

$30.00

This imprinted V Natural™ shopping bag is made from 8-oz 85% recycled cotton material. Huge 9" gusset designed into the natural-colored bag offers extra space. Recycled cardboard insert keeps the bag stable while you’re packing up. Carry it all home with dual 26" handles. Size: 14" x 12-1/2" x 9".

Sommelier's Double-Hinged Wine Key

Sommelier's Double-Hinged Wine Key

$12.00

A sommelier or server's best friend, this wine key is what we use in the restaurant! Features a matte finish metal body with stainless steel inserts. Features a sturdy corkscrew and lever that easily opens wine bottles. Black nonstick coating on the corkscrew enables easier insertion into cork. Durable blade cleanly slices through the most stubborn foils. A must-have for any kitchen or bar. Size: 7/8" x 4-5/8".

Thermal Copper Vacuum Bottle

Thermal Copper Vacuum Bottle

$30.00

Stay cool in summer or warm in winter by keeping your on-the-go beverage at your preferred temperature. This thermal bottle is made from double-walled stainless steel. Copper-lined vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. Double-wall design also prevents condensation from forming on the outside. Includes a matching screw-on cap. Size: holds 17 ounces.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Chinese-inspired ode to New York

Website

Location

20 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Silver Apricot image

