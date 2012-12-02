Brewpubs & Breweries
Silver City Brewery Taproom
107 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Beer for ONE, Beer for ALL.
Location
206 Katy Penman Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale - 3388 NW Byron Street #100
No Reviews
3388 NW Byron Street #100 Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurant
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
4.5 • 2,615
4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurant