Brewpubs & Breweries

Silver City Brewery Taproom

107 Reviews

$$

206 Katy Penman Ave

Bremerton, WA 98312

Popular Items

Old Scrooge 4pk-16oz Cans
Old St. Pumpkin 4pk-16oz Cans
Magnificent 6pk - 12oz Can

Cans

CASE SALE Tropic Haze Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

$24.99

CASE SALE Alive and Amplified Case (4 x 6pk) 12oz Can

$19.99

CASE SALE Ridgetop Red Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

$24.99

CASE SALE Ride the Spiral Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

$26.99Out of stock

CASE SALE Sonic Reign Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz can

$19.99

CASE SALE Tropic Chronic Case (4 x 6pk) 12oz Can

$24.99

CASE SALE Loud Love Case 2/12/12oz Cans

$17.99

Sonic Reign Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz can

$38.99
Tropic Haze Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

Tropic Haze Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

$38.99

Alive and Amplified Case (4 x 6pk) 12oz Can

$42.99
Ride the Spiral Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

Ride the Spiral Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

$42.99
Ridgetop Red Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

Ridgetop Red Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

$38.99

Loud Love 2/12/12oz Cans

$35.99

Tropic Chronic Case (4 x 6pk) 12oz Can

$42.99

Sonic Reign 6pk - 12oz can

$10.99+
Tropic Haze 6pk - 12oz Can

Tropic Haze 6pk - 12oz Can

$10.99+

Alive & Amplified 6pk - 12oz Can

$11.99+
Ride the Spiral 6pk - 12oz Can

Ride the Spiral 6pk - 12oz Can

$11.99+

Tropic Chronic 6pk - 12oz Can

$11.99+
Magnificent 6pk - 12oz Can

Magnificent 6pk - 12oz Can

$11.99+
Magnificent Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

Magnificent Case (4 x 6pk) - 12oz Can

$42.99

Ziggy Zoggy 4pk-16oz Cans

$9.99Out of stock
Ridgetop Red 6pk - 12oz Can

Ridgetop Red 6pk - 12oz Can

$10.99+

Ride the Spiral Case (2 x 12pk) - 12oz Can

$40.99

Ride the Spiral 12pk - 12oz can

$21.99+
Tropic Haze 12pk - 12oz Can

Tropic Haze 12pk - 12oz Can

$20.99+

Tropic Haze Case (2 x 12pk) 12oz Cans

$40.99

Party Favors Variety 12pk-12 oz Can

$20.99+

Loud Love Variety Pack 12pk-12oz Cans

$20.99+

Three Six-O Hefe 4pk-16oz Cans

$9.99

Old St. Pumpkin Single 16oz Can

$5.00

Wonderland 6pk-12oz Cans

$10.99+

Wonderland Case (4x6pk) 12oz Cans

$38.99

Old Scrooge 4pk-16oz Cans

$12.99+

CASE SALE Ziggy Zoggy 6/4/16oz Cans

$19.99Out of stock

CASE SALE Ziggy Zoggy 4pk-16oz Cans

$4.99Out of stock

Old St. Pumpkin 4pk-16oz Cans

$15.99+

Thaw Out 4pk-16oz Cans

$10.99+

Shift Beer 4pk-16oz Cans

$12.99+

OA Scrooge 4pk-16oz Cans

$17.99+

Whoop Pass 4pk-16oz Cans

$12.99+

Loud Love Tropical Breeze 6pk-12oz Cans

$9.99+

Bottles

Foxy Lady 2022

$15.99

Sultry Siren

$15.99

Oak Aged Big Mag

$16.99

Vintage 19 and on

$16.99Out of stock

Vintage Oak Aged and 17-18

$18.99Out of stock

Fat Woody 2019

$10.99Out of stock
The Magnificent Scotch Ale (Single 22oz)

The Magnificent Scotch Ale (Single 22oz)

$7.29
CASE SALE The Magnificent Scotch Ale Case (12 x 22oz Case)

CASE SALE The Magnificent Scotch Ale Case (12 x 22oz Case)

$24.99Out of stock

Snacks

Peanuts

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

La Croix/San Pel

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

CB Nuts

$2.25

Knotty Pretzels

$6.99

Adult Lunchable

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Pistachios

$1.50

Smoked Salmon Pack

$14.99

Meat Stick

$2.00

Class Registration

January Registration

January Registration

$10.00Out of stock

Class 3: Fermentation Saturday, January 8, 2022 11am-12:30pm - Instruction Time 12:30p-1:30p - Beer Social Hour Class Topics: -Sanitation -Impact of Temperature on Fermentation -Types of Yeast and Bacteria -Fermentation Character Sensory -Diacetyl *All Classes are ages 21+ ONLY

February Registration

February Registration

$10.00Out of stock

Class 4: Packaging - Kegging & Bottling Saturday, February 26, 2022 11am-12:30pm - Instruction Time 12:30p-1:30p - Beer Social Hour Class Topics: -Science of CO2 -Gravity Readings with Hydrometer -ABV Calculation -Lightstruck -Tran-2-nonenol *All Classes are ages 21+ ONLY

April Registration

April Registration

$10.00

Class 5: Packaging - Group Brew Day Saturday, April 30, 2022 10am-2pm - Instruction Time 2pm-3pm - Beer Social Hour Class Topics: -Brew batch start to finsih *All Classes are ages 21+ ONLY

SMOOCH 6/4/16oz Case

15 cases @ $62.96 per case 3% Credit Card Fee

15 Cases SMOOCH 6/4/16oz

$694.48
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Beer for ONE, Beer for ALL.

Location

206 Katy Penman Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Directions

