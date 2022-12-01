Restaurant header imageView gallery
Silver Grill

535 North Cedar Street

Imlay City, MI 48444

Popular Items

Chicken Greek Salad
Side Of Meat
Ham & Cheese

Breakfast Entrees & Benedicts

Rise n' Shine

$7.00

2eggs | choice of meat | 1 breakfast side and toast

Rodeo Round Up

$11.00

3 eggs | 2 bacon | 2 sausage | 1 ham | 2 breakfast sides and toast

Big Ham

$10.00

3 eggs | 4 ham | 1 breakfast side and toast

Home Style

$10.00

3 eggs | 3 sausage patties | 1 breakfast side and toast

Hungry Man

$9.00

3 eggs | 3 bacon | 3 sausage | 1 breakfast side and toast

Special Breakfast

$8.00

2 eggs | 2 bacon | 2 sausage | 1 ham | 1 breakfast side and toast

Mini breakfast

$5.00

1 egg | choice of meat | 1 breakfast side and toast

Steak n' Eggs

$16.00

NY steak | 2 eggs | 1 breakfast side and toast

Country Fried Steak n' Eggs

$14.00

Breaded NY steak w/country gravy | 2 eggs | 1 breakfast side and toast

Sirloin n' Eggs

$14.00

Ground sirloin | 2 eggs | 1 breakfast side and toast

Gyro n' Eggs

$12.00

Gyro meat | tomato, onion & cucumber sauce | 2 eggs | 1 breakfast side and toast

Sunrise

$6.00

2 eggs | choice of meat and toast

Cali Benny

$11.00

OG Benny

$9.00
SCB Benny

$11.00

3 Oz Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Irish Skillet

$12.00

Omelettes

Superman

$10.00

Ham | green pepper | onion | bacon | sausage and American cheese

Farmers

$9.00

Ham | green pepper | onion | mushroom | tomato and American cheese

Western

$9.00

Ham | green pepper | onion and American cheese

Meat Lovers

$9.00

Ham | bacon | sausage and American cheese

Vegetarian

$9.00

Onion | green pepper | tomato | mushroom | broccoli and Swiss cheese

Danny's

$9.50

Ham | onion | mushroom | sour cream and Swiss cheese

Mexican

$9.50

Pico de Gallo | green pepper | onion | cheddar cheese and chili

Country

$9.00

Sausage | onions | Swiss cheese and country gravy

BLT Omelette

$9.50

Bacon | tomato | American cheese | lettuce and mayo

Greek

$10.00

Tomato | onion and feta cheese

Philly Steak n' Cheese Oml

$11.00

Roast beef | caramelized onion | green pepper | mushroom | provolone cheese and cream cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Ham and American cheese

Broccoli & Cheddar

$7.50

Build Your Own Omelet

$6.00

Bacon & Cheese Oml

$8.00

Sausage & Cheese Oml

$8.00

Mushroom & Swiss Oml

$7.50

Spinach & Swiss Oml

$7.50

Cornbeef Hash And Swiss Oml

$11.00

Hawiian Oml

$9.00

Ham | onion | pineapple and Swiss cheese

Rueben Omelette

$9.00

Easy Eats

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Mini American cheese omelette | choice of meat | burger bun | lettuce, tomato and Mayo served with hash browns

Corned Beef Hash N' Eggs

$8.50

2 eggs | corned beef hash and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Choose one of our omelette creations and we’ll wrap it up served with hash browns

Breakfast Skillet

$9.00

Choose one of our omelette creations | skillet potatoes | 2 eggs and toast

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.00

Eggs + Side + Toast

$6.00

OG Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Griddle & Biscuits

1 Biscuits n' Gravy

$3.50

2 Biscuits n' Gravy

$4.50

3 Biscuits n' Gravy

$5.50

Country Waffle

$12.00

BACON Waffle

$7.50

Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Chicken n' Waffles

$10.00

Cottage Cheese Crepes

$8.00+

Plain Crepes

$7.00+

Sweet Cream Crepes

$8.00+

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.50+

Bluberry Pancakes

$8.00+

Chocolate Chip pancakes

$8.00+

French Toast

$6.00+

Raisen French Toast

$6.50+

Red Velvet Waffle

$8.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Pancakes

$8.50Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut French Toast

$7.50+

Texas French Toast

$6.50+

CTC French Toast

$10.00

Full Red White Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

Sides

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Side Of Meat

$3.99

Side Of Gravy

$2.00

Tomato Slices

$3.99

Pinapple Slices

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Egg

$1.50+

Toast

$2.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Half Side Of Meat

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$3.99

Skillet Potato

$3.99

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel W/ Crm Cheese

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Side of Pancakes (2 silver dollar)

$3.99

Side of French Toast (1pc)

$3.99

Side Honey

$0.50

Soup & Salad

Honey Walnut Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Beef Taco Chop Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Chicken Greek Salad

$13.00

Chicken Club Salad

$11.00

Apple Orchard Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$3.99

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.00

Bowl Of Soup

$3.99

Cup Of Soup

$2.99

Quart Of Soup

$9.99

Baby Greek Salad

$5.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.99

Add Cheese To Salad

$1.00

Crock Of Chili

$4.99

Loaded Crock Of Chili

$5.99

Chili Upcharge

$3.00

Loaded Chili Upcharge

$4.00

Turkey Cob Salad

$13.00

Extra Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Extra Dressing 3oz

$0.75

Extra Blu Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese 3oz

$1.00

Extra Taziki 2oz

$0.75

Extra Tazkiki 3oz

$1.00

Add Extra Chicken Breat

$4.50

Add Extra Chicken

$4.50

Add Extra Honey Walnut Chicken

$8.50

1 Pc Chicken Breast

$6.00

Sub Honey Walnut Chicken For Salads

$3.00

Sandwiches

Tony's Special

$7.00

Silvers Cheese Steak

$9.00

Chicken Club

$8.00+

Gyros Pita

$7.50

Chicken Cheddar Rollup

$7.50

American Club

$7.50+

Silvers Ultimate French Dip

$8.50

xL BLT

$8.00

Reuben

$8.50+

California Club

$8.50

(Not so) Slim Jim Panini

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Hot Dog

$3.50+

Coney Dog

$4.50+

Cold Sandwich

$4.99+

BLT Sandwich

$6.50

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

Tuna Melt

$7.50

Corned Beef And Swiss Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Gyro

$7.50

Clubhouse Grill Panini

$8.50

Smokehouse Turkey Panini

$8.50

Croissant Sandwich

$8.99

Fajita Roll Up

$7.00

Burgers

The Original American Burger

$7.50

American cheese | burger sauce | lettuce | tomato | onion and pickle

Southwest Quesadilla Burger

$8.00

Pico de Gallo | cheddar | lettuce | jalapeño | southwest ranch in a tortilla

Wild West BBQ Burger

$8.00

Cheddar cheese | grilled onion | bacon | BBQ | onion ring and your choice of fixings

'Shroom n' Swiss Burger

$7.50

Sautéed mushrooms | Swiss cheese and beef gravy

Blue Jay Burger

$8.00

Patty Melt

$7.50

Grilled rye | grilled onions and Swiss cheese

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Applesauce

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Steak Fries

$3.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Vegetable of the Day

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Mac N' Cheese

$5.99

Garlic Toast (1pc)

$1.99

Pita Bread

$2.99

Skillet Pots

$3.99

Appetizers

Macho Nachos

$9.50

Fresh made chips | taco meat | cheese sauce | lettuce | tomato | onion | black olives and jalapeños

Wing Dings

$9.00Out of stock

Bone in wings | sauced up or original

Spinach Dip

$8.50

Creamy spinach dip | baked with mozzarella and fresh made tortilla chips

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Lightly breaded pickle chips and sauce of your choice

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.50

Chicken | pico de Gallo | cheddar cheese | southwest ranch w/ lettuce, tomato and jalapeños on the side

Onion Rings Basket

$6.00

Basket of onion rings and sauce of your choice

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Mozzarella sticks | marinara or ranch dipping sauce

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.99

Beef & Pork

NY Strip Steak

$16.00

Ground Sirloin

$11.00+

Liver n' Onions

$10.50+

Roast Beef

$10.00+

Irish Dinner

$15.00

Chicken

Honey Walnut Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.00+

Herb Grilled Chicken

$11.00+

Chicken Monterrey

$13.00

Seafood

Old English Fish n' Chips

$11.00+

Icelantic Cod

$13.00+

Fish And Shrimp Combo

$14.00

Grill Favorites

Baked Spaghetti

$10.00+

Alfredo

$10.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$13.50+

Smothered Burrito

$11.00

Hot Sandwich

$10.00

Stir Fry

$11.00+

Senior Chicken Stir Fry

$11.00

Senior Shrimp Stir Fry

$12.00

Shrimp N Chicken Stir Fry

$14.00

Chicken Morrella

$13.00

New York Broiled Steak

$16.00

Ocean Perch

$16.99

Michigan Lake Perch

$17.99

Detroit Syle Conneys Special

$8.99

Bbq Grilled Chickn Mac N Cheese

$14.99

Fishermans Feast

$15.00

Steakhouse Ny Steak

$19.00

Veal Parmesan

$13.50

Twice Baked Lasagna

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Pop

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.19

Cappuccino

$2.99

Hot coco

$2.99

White milk

$2.99+

Chocolate milk

$2.99+

Iced tea

$2.49

Hot tea

$2.49+

Orange juice

$2.99+

Tropical Mango Enhanced Water

$2.99+

Tomato juice

$2.99+

Apple Juice

$2.99+

Fruit Lemonade

$3.69

Bottled Water

$1.00

Desserts

Texas French toast sundae

$5.99

Strawberry Short cake

$5.99

Apple Burrito

$6.99

Dessert Crepe With Fruit

$3.99

Specialty cake

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.99+

Apple Pie

$2.99

Cherry Pie

$2.99

Coconut Cream

$3.99

Lemon merengue

$3.99

Brownie Al A Mode

$6.99

NY Cheesecake

$3.29

Sundaes

$3.99

Brownie

$4.99

Milk Shake

$3.99

Ice Cream Topping

$0.69

Al A Mode

$1.00

Carrot Cake

$4.29Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.99

Cinn Roll

$3.99

Blueberry Muffin

$0.99

Choc Chip Muffin

$0.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$0.99

Sub Muffin For Toast

$0.50

Churro Sampler

$9.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids Mini Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Cheese Omelette

$6.00

Kids 1/2 Waffle

$6.00

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$6.50

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$6.50

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids burger

$6.00

Kids Personal Pizza

$6.00

Kids Crispy Fish

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

535 North Cedar Street, Imlay City, MI 48444

Directions

Gallery
Silver Grill image
Silver Grill image

