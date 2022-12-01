- Home
Silver Grill
535 North Cedar Street
Imlay City, MI 48444
Popular Items
Breakfast Entrees & Benedicts
Rise n' Shine
2eggs | choice of meat | 1 breakfast side and toast
Rodeo Round Up
3 eggs | 2 bacon | 2 sausage | 1 ham | 2 breakfast sides and toast
Big Ham
3 eggs | 4 ham | 1 breakfast side and toast
Home Style
3 eggs | 3 sausage patties | 1 breakfast side and toast
Hungry Man
3 eggs | 3 bacon | 3 sausage | 1 breakfast side and toast
Special Breakfast
2 eggs | 2 bacon | 2 sausage | 1 ham | 1 breakfast side and toast
Mini breakfast
1 egg | choice of meat | 1 breakfast side and toast
Steak n' Eggs
NY steak | 2 eggs | 1 breakfast side and toast
Country Fried Steak n' Eggs
Breaded NY steak w/country gravy | 2 eggs | 1 breakfast side and toast
Sirloin n' Eggs
Ground sirloin | 2 eggs | 1 breakfast side and toast
Gyro n' Eggs
Gyro meat | tomato, onion & cucumber sauce | 2 eggs | 1 breakfast side and toast
Sunrise
2 eggs | choice of meat and toast
Cali Benny
OG Benny
SCB Benny
3 Oz Hollandaise Sauce
Irish Skillet
Omelettes
Superman
Ham | green pepper | onion | bacon | sausage and American cheese
Farmers
Ham | green pepper | onion | mushroom | tomato and American cheese
Western
Ham | green pepper | onion and American cheese
Meat Lovers
Ham | bacon | sausage and American cheese
Vegetarian
Onion | green pepper | tomato | mushroom | broccoli and Swiss cheese
Danny's
Ham | onion | mushroom | sour cream and Swiss cheese
Mexican
Pico de Gallo | green pepper | onion | cheddar cheese and chili
Country
Sausage | onions | Swiss cheese and country gravy
BLT Omelette
Bacon | tomato | American cheese | lettuce and mayo
Greek
Tomato | onion and feta cheese
Philly Steak n' Cheese Oml
Roast beef | caramelized onion | green pepper | mushroom | provolone cheese and cream cheese
Ham & Cheese
Ham and American cheese
Broccoli & Cheddar
Build Your Own Omelet
Bacon & Cheese Oml
Sausage & Cheese Oml
Mushroom & Swiss Oml
Spinach & Swiss Oml
Cornbeef Hash And Swiss Oml
Hawiian Oml
Ham | onion | pineapple and Swiss cheese
Rueben Omelette
Easy Eats
Breakfast Sandwich
Mini American cheese omelette | choice of meat | burger bun | lettuce, tomato and Mayo served with hash browns
Corned Beef Hash N' Eggs
2 eggs | corned beef hash and toast
Breakfast Burrito
Choose one of our omelette creations and we’ll wrap it up served with hash browns
Breakfast Skillet
Choose one of our omelette creations | skillet potatoes | 2 eggs and toast
2 Eggs & Toast
Eggs + Side + Toast
OG Breakfast Sandwich
Griddle & Biscuits
1 Biscuits n' Gravy
2 Biscuits n' Gravy
3 Biscuits n' Gravy
Country Waffle
BACON Waffle
Belgian Waffle
Chicken n' Waffles
Cottage Cheese Crepes
Plain Crepes
Sweet Cream Crepes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Bluberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip pancakes
French Toast
Raisen French Toast
Red Velvet Waffle
Red Velvet Pancakes
Cranberry Walnut French Toast
Texas French Toast
CTC French Toast
Full Red White Blueberry Pancakes
Sides
Hashbrowns
Side Of Meat
Side Of Gravy
Tomato Slices
Pinapple Slices
Corned Beef Hash
Egg
Toast
Oatmeal
Half Side Of Meat
Apple Sauce
Skillet Potato
Bagel
Bagel W/ Crm Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Side of Pancakes (2 silver dollar)
Side of French Toast (1pc)
Side Honey
Soup & Salad
Honey Walnut Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Beef Taco Chop Salad
Chef Salad
Chicken Greek Salad
Chicken Club Salad
Apple Orchard Salad
House Salad
Tuna Salad Plate
Bowl Of Soup
Cup Of Soup
Quart Of Soup
Baby Greek Salad
Side Ceasar Salad
Add Cheese To Salad
Crock Of Chili
Loaded Crock Of Chili
Chili Upcharge
Loaded Chili Upcharge
Turkey Cob Salad
Extra Dressing 2oz
Extra Dressing 3oz
Extra Blu Cheese 2oz
Extra Blue Cheese 3oz
Extra Taziki 2oz
Extra Tazkiki 3oz
Add Extra Chicken Breat
Add Extra Chicken
Add Extra Honey Walnut Chicken
1 Pc Chicken Breast
Sub Honey Walnut Chicken For Salads
Sandwiches
Tony's Special
Silvers Cheese Steak
Chicken Club
Gyros Pita
Chicken Cheddar Rollup
American Club
Silvers Ultimate French Dip
xL BLT
Reuben
California Club
(Not so) Slim Jim Panini
Grilled Cheese
Hot Dog
Coney Dog
Cold Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna Melt
Corned Beef And Swiss Sandwich
Chicken Gyro
Clubhouse Grill Panini
Smokehouse Turkey Panini
Croissant Sandwich
Fajita Roll Up
Burgers
The Original American Burger
American cheese | burger sauce | lettuce | tomato | onion and pickle
Southwest Quesadilla Burger
Pico de Gallo | cheddar | lettuce | jalapeño | southwest ranch in a tortilla
Wild West BBQ Burger
Cheddar cheese | grilled onion | bacon | BBQ | onion ring and your choice of fixings
'Shroom n' Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms | Swiss cheese and beef gravy
Blue Jay Burger
Patty Melt
Grilled rye | grilled onions and Swiss cheese
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Sides
Appetizers
Macho Nachos
Fresh made chips | taco meat | cheese sauce | lettuce | tomato | onion | black olives and jalapeños
Wing Dings
Bone in wings | sauced up or original
Spinach Dip
Creamy spinach dip | baked with mozzarella and fresh made tortilla chips
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded pickle chips and sauce of your choice
Egg Rolls
Chicken Quesadillas
Chicken | pico de Gallo | cheddar cheese | southwest ranch w/ lettuce, tomato and jalapeños on the side
Onion Rings Basket
Basket of onion rings and sauce of your choice
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks | marinara or ranch dipping sauce
Breaded Cauliflower
Beef & Pork
Chicken
Grill Favorites
Baked Spaghetti
Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan
Smothered Burrito
Hot Sandwich
Stir Fry
Senior Chicken Stir Fry
Senior Shrimp Stir Fry
Shrimp N Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken Morrella
New York Broiled Steak
Ocean Perch
Michigan Lake Perch
Detroit Syle Conneys Special
Bbq Grilled Chickn Mac N Cheese
Fishermans Feast
Steakhouse Ny Steak
Veal Parmesan
Twice Baked Lasagna
Drinks
Desserts
Texas French toast sundae
Strawberry Short cake
Apple Burrito
Dessert Crepe With Fruit
Specialty cake
Ice Cream
Apple Pie
Cherry Pie
Coconut Cream
Lemon merengue
Brownie Al A Mode
NY Cheesecake
Sundaes
Brownie
Milk Shake
Ice Cream Topping
Al A Mode
Carrot Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Roll
Cinn Roll
Blueberry Muffin
Choc Chip Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Sub Muffin For Toast
Churro Sampler
Kids Breakfast
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
535 North Cedar Street, Imlay City, MI 48444