Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
721 PLEASANT ST
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
Session Plates
Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Fresh brussels sprouts fried for a light crispy finish tossed with applewood smoked bacon and house maple bourbon syrup
Bavarian Pretzel
A large, sharable Bavarian pretzel served with a hatch chile queso, pmento cheese and sweet jalapeno mustard for dipping
Cheese Curds
Hand breaded and fried Wisconson white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch and shakshuka dipping sauces
Baked Tuscan Cheese Dip
Blend of artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, marinated tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese served with flour tortilla chips
Seafood Medley
Popcorn shrimp, breaded calamari tubes & tentacles and clam strips served with house remoulade and sweet pineapple chili sauces for dipping
Jalapeno Bacon Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls
Hand rolled and filled with white cheddar and smoke gouda cheeses, jalapeno bacon and poblano peppers served with a side of chipotle ranch
Nacho Fries
Waffle fries topped with shredded white cheddar cheese, black bean corn relish, salsa verde, avocado, cilantro and chipotle ranch
Truffle Fries
Waffle fries tossed in white truffle oil, fresh parsley and grated parmesan cheese served with house truffle aioli
Chips & Dip
Flatbreads
Asiago Chicken
Asiago cheese spread, grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, grilled artichokes and paremesan cheese
Pork Mojito Flatbread
Pork carnita, candied jalapenos, sliced cucumber, mozzarella cheese and a mint chimichurri
Truffle Steak & Mushroom Flatbread
Sliced mushrooms, steak, truffle, italian seasonings, mozzarella, and parmesan
Grinder Flatbread
Spicy Shakshuka sauce, mild Italian sausage, mixed vegetables and mozzarella cheese
Fresh Greens
Buffalo Mozz Salad
Mixed greens and arugula lightly tossed in a herb oil then topped with freshly torn Buffalo Mozzarella and roasted red and yellow tomatoes finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction
Strawberry Peaches & Cream Salad
Tender baby spinach, fresh strawberries, sliced peaches, creamy goat cheese and candied pecans. Recommended Dressing: Lemon Vinaigrette
SW-MI Salad
Mixed greens topped with salsa verde, black bean corn relish, avocado, white cheddar cheese, cilantro and fried tortilla strips served with choice of dressing on the side. (Recommended with Chipotle Ranch)
Napa Caesar Salad
Freshly chopped Napa cabbage tossed in house Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons, fried capers, parmesan cheese and freshly cracked pepper
Backyard Garden Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, red onion, bell peppers, shredded white cheddar and croutons served with your choice of dressing on the side
Handhelds
Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese
Smoked gouda and white cheddar cheeses melted between toasted sourdough with basil pesto and tomato chutney
Maple Bourbon Pecan Chicken
Maple and pecan crusted chicken breast topped with jalapeno bacon and white cheddar cheese finished with a fig spread on an artisan bun
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, Mexican street corn dip, salsa verde, corn tortilla strips, white cheddar cheese, mixed greens and chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
Beyond a Sloppy Joe (Vegan)
The World’s first plant based beef braised with a Gojuchang paste and our house ketchup with sweet pepper strips topped with fresh chopped Napa cabbage, pickled onions and a ginger-honey hoissin sauce served on a gluten free bun
Steelhead Trout B.L.T.
Crispy skin Steelhead trout filet topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and remoulade finished with a lemon vinaigrette served on a toasted artisan bun
Harbor Burger*
Grilled 7 oz. custom blend steak burger topped with melted Wisconson white cheddar cheese curds on an artisan bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side *Attention: Foods may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Burnt Ends Melt
Smoked brisket burnt ends smother ed with cherry chipotle BBQ sauce and smoked gouda cheese finished with frizzled onions served on toasted sourdough
Mexican Street Corn Burger*
Grilled 7oz custom blend steak burger topped with Mexican street corn, salsa verde, corn tortilla strips and fresh cilantro on an artisan bun
Harbor Havana
Slow roasted pork carnita, smoked balogna and bacon topped with white cheddar cheese, sweet & spicy pickles and a sweet jalapeno mustard on toasted sourdough bread
The Bucky Ray Burger*
Grilled 7 oz custom blend steak burger topped with pimento cheese spread, jalapeno bacon, fried green tomatoes and house remoulade on an artisan bun
Sides
Waffle Fries
Basket of Waffle Fries
Green Salad
Small side plate of mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, shredded white cheddar and croutons
Coleslaw
Side of coleslaw
Pickles
Side of Pickles
Dressing
Side of House Made Dressing
Condiments
Side of Condiment(s)
Pub Chips
Soup Of Day
Features
Brewers Plates
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod served with waffle fries, coleslaw, and housemade remoulade
Pork Ribeye
8oz char-grilled pork ribey topped with a confit wild mushroom blend and served with broccolini, caulilini and baby baked potatoes
Steelhead Trout Florentine
Lake Erie Steelhead Trout filet pan seared then baked with grilled artichokes, roasted tomatoes, spinach and an asiago cheese spread finished with a lemon vinagraitte. Served with broccolini, caulilini and baby baked potatoes
Primavera Pasta
Cavatappi noodles tossed with sauteed vegetables and a palomino sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, fresh basil and grilled toast points
Chicken & "Mac N' Cheese" Waffles
Waffle battered chicken breast deep fried and served over a jalapeno bacon mac n’ cheese waffle topped with candied jalapenos and a side of our house made maple bourbon sauce
Sous Vide Brick Chicken
Slowed roasted half chicken seared on a cast iron skillet topped with a chimichurri sauce and served over a roasted potato and black bean corn hash
BBQ Platter
Bourbon glazed pastrami rubbed ribs, grilled chicken drummies, smoked balogna, BBQ burnt ends, andouille sausage, sweet & spicy pickles, fried green tomato, pickled onions, coleslaw and frizzled onions
Wild Mushroom Bowl
Confit wild mushrooms served over a Harissa spiced 5-grain blend with fried garbanzo beans, broccolini and caulilini. Finished with mushroom potstickers and ginger-honey hoissin drizzle
Kids Menu
Build Your Own Pizza
Choice of Pepperoni or Cheese. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.
Cheeseburger
(2) with cheddar cheese. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.
Fried Chicken Strips
(2) with your choice of sauce. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.
Buttered Noodles
Topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
White Cheddar cheese toasted between two slices of sourdough bread. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.
Grilled Tenderloin Steak
Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.
Non-Alcoholic
To-Go Alcohol
32oz. Crowler Fill
32 oz Crowler filled with your choice on one of our handcrafted beers! + $.10 Deposit
64oz. Growler Fill
64 oz Growler filled with your choice on one of our handcrafted beers!
4PK - So Heffen Good
4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (German Hefeweizen) ABV 4% | IBU 13
4PK - Kumbaya Brown
4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (Brown Ale) | ABV. 5.4% IBU 24
4PK - Tourist Trap
4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (Premium American Lager) | ABV. 5.1 % IBU 18
4PK - Hops, Sweat & Tears
4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (IPA) | ABV. 6.8% IBU 66
4pk - Black Box
16 oz 4pk + Deposit | (BBA Imperial Breakfast Stout with coffee, chocolate, maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla beans) ABV. 13% IBU 62
4PK - Grandma's Favorite Recipe
4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (Lactose Kettle Sour) | ABV. 5.0% IBU 7 | *This beer contains lactose*"
4PK - Shipfaced
4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (English BarleyWine) | ABV. 12.6% IBU 60"
4PK - Maple Grenade
(BBA Double Oatmeal Stout with Maple Syrup) | ABV. 13% IBU 62 Notes of cigar, cocoa, and oak, round off this beast of a beer. Aged in bourbon barrels for four months to mellow the intensity, and primed with maple syrup, this beer is sure to explode with awesomeness.
Bottle Table Red
This semi-dry table red is light and fresh with flavors highlighted by some of the areaʼs local fruits. A balanced wine that pairs well with most dishes, especially those with lightly seasoned sauces.
Bottle Meritage
Meritage is a blend of cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, and merlot. Each offers its own unique characteristic with black cherry flavors, black pepper, and slight earthy fruit character compliment each other to create a harmonious blend.
Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon
Full-bodied with silky tannins and dark fruit flavors of black currant, black cherry, and blackberry with touches of cedar spice, tobacco, and vanilla.
Bottle Riesling
This semi-dry white wine has a crisp acidity that is balanced by a touch of natural grape sugar. The light, refreshing character makes it a perfect accompaniment to seafood, chicken, and spicy dishes.
Bottle Chardonnay
This white features local crisp apples and peaches, without all the heavy toasty, buttery, and vanilla flavors of traditional oak-aged chardonnays. The fresh fruit character and bracing crispness of this wine is a great finish to a summer day.
Bottle of Sparkling Riesling
A semi-dry sparkler made from ripe Riesling grapes. This clean wine has a ripe apple fruit character with a hind of orange muscat in the finish.
Bottle of Pinot Grigio
A clean, crisp dry wine made in the classic Italian style. Fermented in stainless steel, the delicate fruit characters derived solely from the ripe berries are enhanced allowing apple and peach flavors to come forward on this palate.
4Pk - Wobbly Traveler
A soft alcoholic warmth, accompanied by notes of caramel and raisin in a full bodied scotch ale. Malty, and a wee bit sweet, but an impeccable choice for those of us who wish to travel wobbly.
4PK - Das Gute Zeug
A balance of rich malty sweetness paired with a mild woody bitterness, makes this German Oktoberfest the perfect beer to transition you from summer to fall. Notes of caramel, nuts, and biscuit flavors bring together this easy drinking beer.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.
721 PLEASANT ST, Saint Joseph, MI 49085