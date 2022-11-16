Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Burgers

Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

721 PLEASANT ST

Saint Joseph, MI 49085

Popular Items

Burnt Ends Melt
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Maple Bourbon Pecan Chicken

Session Plates

Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

Fresh brussels sprouts fried for a light crispy finish tossed with applewood smoked bacon and house maple bourbon syrup

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

A large, sharable Bavarian pretzel served with a hatch chile queso, pmento cheese and sweet jalapeno mustard for dipping

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Hand breaded and fried Wisconson white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch and shakshuka dipping sauces

Baked Tuscan Cheese Dip

$10.00

Blend of artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, marinated tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese served with flour tortilla chips

Seafood Medley

$17.00

Popcorn shrimp, breaded calamari tubes & tentacles and clam strips served with house remoulade and sweet pineapple chili sauces for dipping

Jalapeno Bacon Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls

$10.50

Hand rolled and filled with white cheddar and smoke gouda cheeses, jalapeno bacon and poblano peppers served with a side of chipotle ranch

Nacho Fries

Waffle fries topped with shredded white cheddar cheese, black bean corn relish, salsa verde, avocado, cilantro and chipotle ranch

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Waffle fries tossed in white truffle oil, fresh parsley and grated parmesan cheese served with house truffle aioli

Chips & Dip

$7.00

Flatbreads

Asiago Chicken

$13.00

Asiago cheese spread, grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, grilled artichokes and paremesan cheese

Pork Mojito Flatbread

$13.00

Pork carnita, candied jalapenos, sliced cucumber, mozzarella cheese and a mint chimichurri

Truffle Steak & Mushroom Flatbread

$13.00

Sliced mushrooms, steak, truffle, italian seasonings, mozzarella, and parmesan

Grinder Flatbread

$13.00

Spicy Shakshuka sauce, mild Italian sausage, mixed vegetables and mozzarella cheese

Fresh Greens

Buffalo Mozz Salad

Mixed greens and arugula lightly tossed in a herb oil then topped with freshly torn Buffalo Mozzarella and roasted red and yellow tomatoes finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar reduction

Strawberry Peaches & Cream Salad

Tender baby spinach, fresh strawberries, sliced peaches, creamy goat cheese and candied pecans. Recommended Dressing: Lemon Vinaigrette

SW-MI Salad

Mixed greens topped with salsa verde, black bean corn relish, avocado, white cheddar cheese, cilantro and fried tortilla strips served with choice of dressing on the side. (Recommended with Chipotle Ranch)

Napa Caesar Salad

Freshly chopped Napa cabbage tossed in house Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons, fried capers, parmesan cheese and freshly cracked pepper

Backyard Garden Salad

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, red onion, bell peppers, shredded white cheddar and croutons served with your choice of dressing on the side

Handhelds

Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Smoked gouda and white cheddar cheeses melted between toasted sourdough with basil pesto and tomato chutney

Maple Bourbon Pecan Chicken

$16.00

Maple and pecan crusted chicken breast topped with jalapeno bacon and white cheddar cheese finished with a fig spread on an artisan bun

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Mexican street corn dip, salsa verde, corn tortilla strips, white cheddar cheese, mixed greens and chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Beyond a Sloppy Joe (Vegan)

$17.00

The World’s first plant based beef braised with a Gojuchang paste and our house ketchup with sweet pepper strips topped with fresh chopped Napa cabbage, pickled onions and a ginger-honey hoissin sauce served on a gluten free bun

Steelhead Trout B.L.T.

$16.00

Crispy skin Steelhead trout filet topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and remoulade finished with a lemon vinaigrette served on a toasted artisan bun

Harbor Burger*

$16.50

Grilled 7 oz. custom blend steak burger topped with melted Wisconson white cheddar cheese curds on an artisan bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side *Attention: Foods may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Burnt Ends Melt

$15.25

Smoked brisket burnt ends smother ed with cherry chipotle BBQ sauce and smoked gouda cheese finished with frizzled onions served on toasted sourdough

Mexican Street Corn Burger*

$17.00

Grilled 7oz custom blend steak burger topped with Mexican street corn, salsa verde, corn tortilla strips and fresh cilantro on an artisan bun

Harbor Havana

$16.00

Slow roasted pork carnita, smoked balogna and bacon topped with white cheddar cheese, sweet & spicy pickles and a sweet jalapeno mustard on toasted sourdough bread

The Bucky Ray Burger*

$17.00

Grilled 7 oz custom blend steak burger topped with pimento cheese spread, jalapeno bacon, fried green tomatoes and house remoulade on an artisan bun

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Basket of Waffle Fries

Green Salad

$3.00

Small side plate of mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, shredded white cheddar and croutons

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of coleslaw

Pickles

$3.00

Side of Pickles

Dressing

$0.50

Side of House Made Dressing

Condiments

Side of Condiment(s)

Pub Chips

$3.00

Soup Of Day

$5.00

Features

Butternut Squash Risotto

$17.00

Butternut squash seasoned arborio rice, with brussels sprouts, parmesan cheese, and grilled french baguette. Can be made vegan upon request

Brewers Plates

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Beer battered cod served with waffle fries, coleslaw, and housemade remoulade

Pork Ribeye

$25.00

8oz char-grilled pork ribey topped with a confit wild mushroom blend and served with broccolini, caulilini and baby baked potatoes

Steelhead Trout Florentine

$29.00

Lake Erie Steelhead Trout filet pan seared then baked with grilled artichokes, roasted tomatoes, spinach and an asiago cheese spread finished with a lemon vinagraitte. Served with broccolini, caulilini and baby baked potatoes

Primavera Pasta

$16.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed with sauteed vegetables and a palomino sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, fresh basil and grilled toast points

Chicken & "Mac N' Cheese" Waffles

$24.50Out of stock

Waffle battered chicken breast deep fried and served over a jalapeno bacon mac n’ cheese waffle topped with candied jalapenos and a side of our house made maple bourbon sauce

Sous Vide Brick Chicken

$25.00

Slowed roasted half chicken seared on a cast iron skillet topped with a chimichurri sauce and served over a roasted potato and black bean corn hash

BBQ Platter

$26.00

Bourbon glazed pastrami rubbed ribs, grilled chicken drummies, smoked balogna, BBQ burnt ends, andouille sausage, sweet & spicy pickles, fried green tomato, pickled onions, coleslaw and frizzled onions

Wild Mushroom Bowl

$23.00

Confit wild mushrooms served over a Harissa spiced 5-grain blend with fried garbanzo beans, broccolini and caulilini. Finished with mushroom potstickers and ginger-honey hoissin drizzle

Kids Menu

Build Your Own Pizza

$7.95

Choice of Pepperoni or Cheese. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.

Cheeseburger

$7.95

(2) with cheddar cheese. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.

Fried Chicken Strips

$7.95

(2) with your choice of sauce. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.

Buttered Noodles

$7.95

Topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

White Cheddar cheese toasted between two slices of sourdough bread. Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.

Grilled Tenderloin Steak

$7.95

Includes choice of 2 sides and a beverage.

Non-Alcoholic

SHBC Handcrafted Root Beer

Soda

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

2% Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Juice

$2.25

To-Go Alcohol

32oz. Crowler Fill

32 oz Crowler filled with your choice on one of our handcrafted beers! + $.10 Deposit

64oz. Growler Fill

64 oz Growler filled with your choice on one of our handcrafted beers!

4PK - So Heffen Good

$12.90

4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (German Hefeweizen) ABV 4% | IBU 13

4PK - Kumbaya Brown

$12.90

4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (Brown Ale) | ABV. 5.4% IBU 24

4PK - Tourist Trap

$12.90

4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (Premium American Lager) | ABV. 5.1 % IBU 18

4PK - Hops, Sweat & Tears

$13.40

4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (IPA) | ABV. 6.8% IBU 66

4pk - Black Box

$23.40

16 oz 4pk + Deposit | (BBA Imperial Breakfast Stout with coffee, chocolate, maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla beans) ABV. 13% IBU 62

4PK - Grandma's Favorite Recipe

$16.90

4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (Lactose Kettle Sour) | ABV. 5.0% IBU 7 | *This beer contains lactose*"

4PK - Shipfaced

$21.40Out of stock

4 pack - 16 oz cans + Deposit | (English BarleyWine) | ABV. 12.6% IBU 60"

4PK - Maple Grenade

$22.40Out of stock

(BBA Double Oatmeal Stout with Maple Syrup) | ABV. 13% IBU 62 Notes of cigar, cocoa, and oak, round off this beast of a beer. Aged in bourbon barrels for four months to mellow the intensity, and primed with maple syrup, this beer is sure to explode with awesomeness.

Bottle Table Red

$21.00

This semi-dry table red is light and fresh with flavors highlighted by some of the areaʼs local fruits. A balanced wine that pairs well with most dishes, especially those with lightly seasoned sauces.

Bottle Meritage

$29.00

Meritage is a blend of cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, and merlot. Each offers its own unique characteristic with black cherry flavors, black pepper, and slight earthy fruit character compliment each other to create a harmonious blend.

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Full-bodied with silky tannins and dark fruit flavors of black currant, black cherry, and blackberry with touches of cedar spice, tobacco, and vanilla.

Bottle Riesling

$26.00

This semi-dry white wine has a crisp acidity that is balanced by a touch of natural grape sugar. The light, refreshing character makes it a perfect accompaniment to seafood, chicken, and spicy dishes.

Bottle Chardonnay

$26.00

This white features local crisp apples and peaches, without all the heavy toasty, buttery, and vanilla flavors of traditional oak-aged chardonnays. The fresh fruit character and bracing crispness of this wine is a great finish to a summer day.

Bottle of Sparkling Riesling

$29.00

A semi-dry sparkler made from ripe Riesling grapes. This clean wine has a ripe apple fruit character with a hind of orange muscat in the finish.

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$26.00

A clean, crisp dry wine made in the classic Italian style. Fermented in stainless steel, the delicate fruit characters derived solely from the ripe berries are enhanced allowing apple and peach flavors to come forward on this palate.

4Pk - Wobbly Traveler

$16.40Out of stock

A soft alcoholic warmth, accompanied by notes of caramel and raisin in a full bodied scotch ale. Malty, and a wee bit sweet, but an impeccable choice for those of us who wish to travel wobbly.

4PK - Das Gute Zeug

$13.40Out of stock

A balance of rich malty sweetness paired with a mild woody bitterness, makes this German Oktoberfest the perfect beer to transition you from summer to fall. Notes of caramel, nuts, and biscuit flavors bring together this easy drinking beer.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.

721 PLEASANT ST, Saint Joseph, MI 49085

