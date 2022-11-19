Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dough Miner Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

945 S 300 W STE 101

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic Pasty
Miner's Breakfast Pasty
Gold Digger Doughnut

Savory

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Doughnut Sammie

$9.50

A delicious breakfast sandwich made up of a farm-fresh fried egg, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese all between one of our brioche doughnuts.

Funeral Potato Pasty

Funeral Potato Pasty

$11.50

Potatoes, onion and garlic in a creamy cheese sauce.

Campfire Quiche Pasty

Campfire Quiche Pasty

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, cremini mushrooms, potatoes, onions, feta, basil and roasted red pepper pesto.

Miner's Breakfast Pasty

Miner's Breakfast Pasty

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, cheddar cheese and scallions.

The Classic Pasty

The Classic Pasty

$11.50

A mix of rib eye and sirloin steak with potatoes, carrots, turnips and onion made in the classic Cornish style.

Impossible Sausage, Egg & Cheese Doughnut Sammie

$9.50

An "impossibly" delicious breakfast sandwich made up of a farm-fresh fried egg, Impossible breakfast sausage, and cheddar cheese all between one of our brioche doughnuts.

Gobble Gobble

$12.50

Thanksgiving in a pasty! Stuffing with turkey gravy, shredded chicken, and sausage with roasted veggies.

Autumn Risotto

Autumn Risotto

$12.50

Butternut squash, risotto, brown butter sage, fresh kale, goat cheese and parmesan

Sausage Roll

$6.00Out of stock
Party Pasty Sliders

Party Pasty Sliders

$79.50

A smaller party-size version of our popular Cornish-style pasties filled with any of our currently offered fillings. These are approximately ½ the size of our standard pasty and perfect for parties, tailgates or any other celebration. These are available by special order only, require at least a 24-hour notice and are sold in packs of one dozen. They are available in any of our "Signature" fillings, (Classic, Miner's Breakfast, Campfire Quiche and Funeral Potato) Please specify in the Special Instructions box which filling you would like. Free delivery in the Salt Lake area for any order over 4 dozen.

Sweet

Gold Digger Doughnut

Gold Digger Doughnut

$3.50

Classic cake with salted brown butter glaze and dusted with gold glitter.

Strawberries & Cream Doughnut

Strawberries & Cream Doughnut

$3.50

Classic cake with fresh strawberry glaze, strawberry crumble and mascarpone cream.

Chocolate Tantrum Doughnut

Chocolate Tantrum Doughnut

$3.50

Classic cake with chocolate glaze and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

French Toast Stick Doughnut

French Toast Stick Doughnut

$3.50

Classic cake with cinnamon sugar and maple glaze drizzle.

Dirty Chai Doughnut

Dirty Chai Doughnut

$3.50

Classic cake with espresso spiced sugar and a warm chai glaze.

Canyon Custard

Canyon Custard

$3.95

Our unique brioche style yeasted doughnut filled with in house made custard and topped with a dark chocolate ganache

Cherry Dynamite

Cherry Dynamite

$3.95

Our brioche yeasted doughnut jammed with fresh cherry jam and dusted with sugar

Jumbo Pumpkin Spice Muffin

Jumbo Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$4.50

Pumpkin Muffin with cream cheese filling and brown butter crumble

Desserts

Wow, what a cookie

Wow, what a cookie

$3.50

An incredible, in-house made-from-scratch chocolate chunk cookie, sprinkled with Maldon sea salt.

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Mini size pumpkin cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and topped with mascarpone cream

Holiday Pasty Slider Pies

$69.95

A smaller party-size version of our popular Cornish-style pasties. These are about ½ the size of our standard pasty and perfect for your holiday celebration. These are available by special order only, require at least a 72-hour notice, and are only available in packs of one dozen. They are available in either Apple or Cherry Pie. Please specify in the Special Instructions box which filling you would like. Free delivery in the Salt Lake area for any order over 4 dozen.

Sides

Soup

$4.00

Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Kombucha

$3.50

Rose Hill Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Specialty Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Merch

Blue Made for Mountains Tee

Blue Made for Mountains Tee

$18.00
Gray Logo Tee

Gray Logo Tee

$18.00
Gray Dynamite Tee

Gray Dynamite Tee

$18.00
Blue TommyTee

Blue TommyTee

$18.00
Gray Tommy Hoodie

Gray Tommy Hoodie

$38.00
Navy Logo Hoodie

Navy Logo Hoodie

$38.00
White Long Sleeve

White Long Sleeve

$35.00

Long Sleeve Dri-Fit T-Shirt with our "Made for the Mountains" logo slapped on the back shoulder.

Navy Long Sleeve

Navy Long Sleeve

$35.00

Long Sleeve Dri-Fit T-Shirt with our "Made for the Mountains" logo slapped on the back shoulder.

Made for Mountains Dad Hat

Made for Mountains Dad Hat

$20.00
Navy Tommy Hat

Navy Tommy Hat

$26.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$26.00
Bag Coffee Beans

Bag Coffee Beans

$14.50

Our custom, rich dark blend coffee, is low on the acidity scale and specially blended to remind you of the best diner coffee you have ever had.

Signature Hot Cocoa

Signature Hot Cocoa

$12.00

Made from 100% real Coca beans.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Cornish-ish Cafe specializing in pasties and craft doughnuts and more!

Website

Location

945 S 300 W STE 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nohm
orange star4.5 • 56
165 W 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Seasons Plant Based Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
916 Jefferson Street Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Templin Family Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
936 South 300 West Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Water Witch Bar
orange star4.6 • 392
163 W. 900 S. Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Mozz Artisan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
545 west 700 south salt lake city, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Deadpan Sandwich
orange starNo Reviews
545 West 700 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston