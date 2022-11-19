Dough Miner Cafe

Party Pasty Sliders

$79.50

A smaller party-size version of our popular Cornish-style pasties filled with any of our currently offered fillings. These are approximately ½ the size of our standard pasty and perfect for parties, tailgates or any other celebration. These are available by special order only, require at least a 24-hour notice and are sold in packs of one dozen. They are available in any of our "Signature" fillings, (Classic, Miner's Breakfast, Campfire Quiche and Funeral Potato) Please specify in the Special Instructions box which filling you would like. Free delivery in the Salt Lake area for any order over 4 dozen.