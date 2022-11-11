Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silver Moon Diner 9605 Pulaski Highway

review star

No reviews yet

Middle River, MD 21220

Middle River, MD 21220

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Burrito
Kids Silver Dollars
Meat Lovers Omelette

Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.95

Corned Beef Hash served w/ any style eggs and a side of homefries

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.75

Country Fried Steak & Egg served with sausage gravy. Comes with a side of home fries & toast.

Healthy Choice

$8.75

Two eggs any style, served with fresh fruit & toast.

NY & Eggs

$21.75

14 ounce New York steak w/ home fries & toast

Two Eggs Any Style

$6.25

Two Eggs to the style of your liking, served w/homefries and toast

Virginia Ham Steak & Eggs

$15.50

Virginia Ham Steak & eggs of your choice. Served with home fries & toast.

Omelettes

Asparagus Omelette

$9.25

Asparagus omelette served with homefries and toast.

Broccoli Omelette

$9.25

Broccoli omelette with homefries and toast.

Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Omelette with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, or Provolone. Served with home fries & toast

Crab Omelette

$14.95

Colossal crabmeat with omelette. Served with homefries & toast

Feta and tomato omelette

$9.75

Feta and tomato omelette. Served with home fries and toast.

Green Peppers Omelette

$9.25

Green Peppers Omelette served with home fries and toast

Gyro and Feta omelette

$9.75

Gyro and Feta omelette served with home fries and toast.

Italian Omelette

$10.25

Sausage, Green Peppers, onions, tomato, and Mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.25

Omelette with Bacon, Sausage, and Ham. Served with homefries or french fries & toast.

Meat Omelette

$9.25

Omelette with your choice of Ham, Bacon, Pork Sausage, or Scrapple. Served with home fries or French fries & toast.

Mushrooms Omelette

$9.25

Mushrooms omelette served with home fries and toast.

Nova Scotia Lox & Onion omelette

$11.95

Nova Scotia Lox & Onion omelette. Served with homefries and toast.

Spanish Omelette

$9.00

Omelette with salsa. Served with home fries and toast

Spinach and Feta Omelette

$9.75

Spinach and Feta omelette served with homefries and toast.

Spinach Omelette

$9.25

Spinach omelette served with homefries and toast.

Vegetable omelette

$10.95

Green peppers, mushroom, onions, and tomato omelette. Served with home fries and toast.

Western Omelette

$9.25

Omelette served with Ham, Peppers, and Onions. Served with home fries & toast.

Egg Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Poached eggs and Canadian Bacon drizzled with Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

Crab Benedict

$16.75

Crab cake topped with poached eggs, drizzled with Hollandaise sauce on an english muffin.

Florentine Benedict

$12.95

Spinach and Tomato with poach eggs drizzled with Hollandaise Sauce on an English muffin

Nova Benedict

$14.95

Nova Lox with poached eggs and capers, drizzled with Hollandaise sauce on an english muffin.

Other Breakfast Dishes

Creamed Chip Beef on Toast

$10.95

Creamed Chip Beef on toast served with home fries.

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

Egg Sandwhich

Sausage Gravy

$10.95

Biscuits covered in Sausage gravy served with home fries.

Tropical Health Platter

$7.95

Fruit Salad, cottage cheese, and Jello on a bed of lettuce

Breakfast Burritos

Egg and Cheese Burrito

$8.95

Egg and Cheese burrito served with home fries.

Ham, Egg and Cheese burrito

$10.25

Ham, Egg, and Cheese burrito

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

$10.25

Sausage Egg and Cheese burrito served with home fries.

Western Burrito

$11.25

Ham, Green Peppers, and onions burrito served with home fries.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

$8.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.75

Lumberjack

$14.95

Pancakes served with ham, bacon, scrapple, sausage, and two eggs.

Oreo Pancakes

$9.25

Pancakes loaded and topped with Oreo cookie crumbles with whipped cream

Pancakes

$7.25

Three Golden Brown PAncakes

Pancakes Deluxe

$11.50

Pancakes served with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Scrapple

Rolled Pancakes

$9.50

Rolled Pancakes with your choice of Preserves

Short Stack

$5.50

2 Pieces of Pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.25

10 small silver dollar pancakes

Belgian Waffles

Chicken and Waffle

$13.95

Super Waffle

$14.95

Waffle served with all meats and two eggs any style.

Waffle Deluxe

$11.95

Waffle served with ham, bacon, sausage, and scrapple.

Waffle Matinee

$9.50

Waffle served with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or scrapple

Waffle Plain

$7.25

Waffle Sundae

$11.75

Waffle served with Banana, nuts, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.

Waffle with Fruit

$10.75

Waffle served with your choice of preserves and whipped cream

Waffle with Ice Cream

$9.50

Belgian Waffle Served with ice cream and whipped cream

French Toast

Banana Cream French Toast

$9.25

French Toast topped with Bananas, Graham Crumbles, and Whipped Cream

French Toast

$7.25

French Toast Deluxe

$11.95

French toast with ham, sausage, scrapple, and bacon.

He-Man

$14.95

French Toast served with ham, bacon, sausage, scrapple and two eggs any style.

Monte Cristo

$10.95

Old Fashioned French Toast

$7.25

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.25

Bagel

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Blueberry Preserve

$3.95

Brioche Roll

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.25

English Muffin

$2.25

Fresh Strawberries

$3.95

Fruit Salad Bowl

$4.25

Fruit Salad Cup

$2.95

Golden Brown Toast

$2.00

Ham

$3.25

Sausage

$3.25

Scrapple

$3.25

Side Chip Beef

$4.25

Side Corn Beef Hash

$4.95

Side Home Fries

$4.50

Side One Egg

$1.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.25

Side Three Eggs

$4.50

Side Two Eggs

$3.25

Strawberry Preserve

$3.95

Turkey Bacon

$4.95

Turkey Sausage

$4.95

Grits

$3.25

Oatmeal

$3.50

Children Menu

Kids French Toast

$3.95

Kids One Egg

$3.95

Kids Pancakes

$3.95

Kids Silver Dollars

$3.95

Kids One Egg (Copy)

$3.95

Appetizer

Appetizer Deluxe

$13.45

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.95

Buffalo Wings 10 piece

$13.75

Buffalo Wings 8 piece

$11.75

Chicken Fingers Appetizer

$10.95

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

$3.50

Chicken Noodle - Cup

$2.75

Chicken Noodle - Quart

$10.95

Combo Platter

$13.45

Crab Soup - Bowl

$5.25

Crab Soup - Cup

$4.25

Cream of Crab - Quart

$15.95

Disco Fries

$6.50

Dolmades

$8.50

Fresh Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried Shrimp Appetizer

$12.95

Maryland Crab - Quart

$14.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Pizza Fries

$6.50

Potato Skins

$9.95

Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Shrimp Bisque - Bowl

$5.25

Shrimp Bisque - Cup

$4.25

Steamed Shrimp

$17.95

Stuffed Mushroom Appetizer

$12.95

Stuffed Potato

$7.50

Zucchini Sticks

$8.95

Dinner Side

$3.25

Crab Dip

$14.95

Oyster Rockefeller

$13.95

Oyster In A Shell

$12.99

Mozarella Caprese

$9.95

Mini Crabcakes

$18.99

Clams Casino

$12.99

Mussels Marinara

$11.99

Salads

Black & Bleu Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$14.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.95

Greek Salad

$10.75

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$16.95

Grilled Asian Salad

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Salad Special

$13.95

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Salmon Caesar salad

$19.95

Seafood Salad

$13.95

Shrimp and Mango Salad

$13.95

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Victoria Salad

$17.25

Cold Salad Platters

Egg Salad Platter

$8.75

Fresh Chicken Salad Platter

$8.95

Fresh Diced Shrimp Salad Platter

$11.95

Tunafish Salad Platter

$9.95

Whole Jumbo Shrimp Supreme

$14.95

Weight Conscious

Chicken Protein Platter

$10.95

Protein Platter

$10.95

Tropical Health Platter

$9.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.25

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.95

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$6.25