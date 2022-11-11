- Home
- /
- Middle River
- /
- Silver Moon Diner - 9605 Pulaski Highway
Silver Moon Diner 9605 Pulaski Highway
No reviews yet
9605 Pulaski Highway
Middle River, MD 21220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash served w/ any style eggs and a side of homefries
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Country Fried Steak & Egg served with sausage gravy. Comes with a side of home fries & toast.
Healthy Choice
Two eggs any style, served with fresh fruit & toast.
NY & Eggs
14 ounce New York steak w/ home fries & toast
Two Eggs Any Style
Two Eggs to the style of your liking, served w/homefries and toast
Virginia Ham Steak & Eggs
Virginia Ham Steak & eggs of your choice. Served with home fries & toast.
Omelettes
Asparagus Omelette
Asparagus omelette served with homefries and toast.
Broccoli Omelette
Broccoli omelette with homefries and toast.
Cheese Omelette
Omelette with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, or Provolone. Served with home fries & toast
Crab Omelette
Colossal crabmeat with omelette. Served with homefries & toast
Feta and tomato omelette
Feta and tomato omelette. Served with home fries and toast.
Green Peppers Omelette
Green Peppers Omelette served with home fries and toast
Gyro and Feta omelette
Gyro and Feta omelette served with home fries and toast.
Italian Omelette
Sausage, Green Peppers, onions, tomato, and Mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers Omelette
Omelette with Bacon, Sausage, and Ham. Served with homefries or french fries & toast.
Meat Omelette
Omelette with your choice of Ham, Bacon, Pork Sausage, or Scrapple. Served with home fries or French fries & toast.
Mushrooms Omelette
Mushrooms omelette served with home fries and toast.
Nova Scotia Lox & Onion omelette
Nova Scotia Lox & Onion omelette. Served with homefries and toast.
Spanish Omelette
Omelette with salsa. Served with home fries and toast
Spinach and Feta Omelette
Spinach and Feta omelette served with homefries and toast.
Spinach Omelette
Spinach omelette served with homefries and toast.
Vegetable omelette
Green peppers, mushroom, onions, and tomato omelette. Served with home fries and toast.
Western Omelette
Omelette served with Ham, Peppers, and Onions. Served with home fries & toast.
Egg Benedict
Classic Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs and Canadian Bacon drizzled with Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
Crab Benedict
Crab cake topped with poached eggs, drizzled with Hollandaise sauce on an english muffin.
Florentine Benedict
Spinach and Tomato with poach eggs drizzled with Hollandaise Sauce on an English muffin
Nova Benedict
Nova Lox with poached eggs and capers, drizzled with Hollandaise sauce on an english muffin.
Other Breakfast Dishes
Breakfast Burritos
Egg and Cheese Burrito
Egg and Cheese burrito served with home fries.
Ham, Egg and Cheese burrito
Ham, Egg, and Cheese burrito
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Burrito
Sausage Egg and Cheese burrito served with home fries.
Western Burrito
Ham, Green Peppers, and onions burrito served with home fries.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Banana Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Lumberjack
Pancakes served with ham, bacon, scrapple, sausage, and two eggs.
Oreo Pancakes
Pancakes loaded and topped with Oreo cookie crumbles with whipped cream
Pancakes
Three Golden Brown PAncakes
Pancakes Deluxe
Pancakes served with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Scrapple
Rolled Pancakes
Rolled Pancakes with your choice of Preserves
Short Stack
2 Pieces of Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes
10 small silver dollar pancakes
Belgian Waffles
Chicken and Waffle
Super Waffle
Waffle served with all meats and two eggs any style.
Waffle Deluxe
Waffle served with ham, bacon, sausage, and scrapple.
Waffle Matinee
Waffle served with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or scrapple
Waffle Plain
Waffle Sundae
Waffle served with Banana, nuts, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.
Waffle with Fruit
Waffle served with your choice of preserves and whipped cream
Waffle with Ice Cream
Belgian Waffle Served with ice cream and whipped cream
French Toast
Banana Cream French Toast
French Toast topped with Bananas, Graham Crumbles, and Whipped Cream
French Toast
French Toast Deluxe
French toast with ham, sausage, scrapple, and bacon.
He-Man
French Toast served with ham, bacon, sausage, scrapple and two eggs any style.