Silver Moon Pub

32 North Jefferson Street

Huntington, IN 46750

Popular Items

Savory Fig & Cheese Toastie
Adult Grilled Cheese with Ham
Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup


Today's Soup Offerings

🍀Mom's St Patrick's Day Cabbage Soup

$4.00+

Celebrate the day with Mom's cabbage soup.. featuring a variety of veggies and good hearty things, this is the pot you seek at the end of your rainbow!

Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Features roasted bell pepper and fire-roasted Roma tomatoes in a seasoned, slightly spicy creamy bisque. This is a favorite!

Starters/Shared Plates

Premium Charcuterie Board

Premium Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Perfect for 2-4 people to share. Features Genoa salami, Bresaola, assorted cheeses, cornichons, dried fruit, grapes, seasoned nuts, olives, and rotating surprises!

Premium Cheese Board

$14.00Out of stock

No meat? No problem! Our charcuterie board with extra cheeses!

"Cowboy Caviar" Bean, Veggie & Cheese Dip

$6.00+

A delicious mix of roasted corn, three kinds of beans, garden bell peppers, mini cucumber, red onion, green onion, pickled jalapeños, and feta with a spicy vinaigrette.

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$6.00+

Chunks of smoked whitefish in creamy goodness.. with garlic, green onion, and spices. Served with rosemary sourdough flatbread crackers.

Salads

BBQ Brisket Salad

$13.00Out of stock

BBQ brisket, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, green onion, roasted corn, crispy jalapeños, greens, Gochujang ranch dressing.. delicious!!

Quinoa Mediterranean Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

Quinoa, mini cucumbers, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta, and cherry tomatoes with a creamy balsamic dressing.

Broccoli Salad

$9.50+

Mom's broccoli salad is always a hit! Broccoli florets, red onion, carrot, apple, dried cranberries, and pecans.. add bacon if you like!

Silver Moon House Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

A blend of peppery arugula, parmesan shavings, apple slices, slivered almonds.. all dressed in a cider vinaigrette.

Toasted Sandwiches

NEW‼️ Cajun Shrimp (Medium spicy!)

$14.00

NEW! Cajun Shrimp toasted sandwich on a beautiful custom honey roll from The Bread Guy in Markle, IN! Moderately spicy and delicious.. served with melted havarti cheese and lightly roasted cherry tomatoes. Go for it!!!

Adult Grilled Cheese with Ham

$14.00

This is a must-have! Prosciutto, Havarti, Gouda, Honeycrisp apple, Arugula, Dijon mustard, Hot honey. Served toasted on a ciabatta roll.

Savory Fig & Cheese Toastie

$12.00+

Meatless or add bacon!! Delicious fig jam and Honeycrisp apple covered by lovely melted gruyere cheese. Topped with arugula and served open-faced on our custom roll from The Bread Guy in Markle, IN!

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Tangy & spicy BBQ sauce with brisket smothered by melted Muenster cheese. Topped with dill pickle and a light slaw topping on a fresh ciabatta roll.

No-Meat Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

No-meat version of our signature sando. All the cheese and flavors, none of the pork!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Downtown Huntington's newest pub .. right across from the courthouse! Come visit us today.. or order online for pick-up!

32 North Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750

