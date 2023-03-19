Silver Moon Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Downtown Huntington's newest pub .. right across from the courthouse! Come visit us today.. or order online for pick-up!
Location
32 North Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monte Cristo Wine Bar - 142 North Main Street
No Reviews
142 North Main Street Roanoke, IN 46783
View restaurant
The Original Oley's Pizza - Southwest Location
4.3 • 225
10910 US-24 Fort Wayne, IN 46814
View restaurant
More near Huntington