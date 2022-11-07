Silver Queen
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Silver Queen is the dream of two friends, Wes Kent and Andrew Williams, who were raised in Monroe. Andrew and Wes were brought up to have a strong work ethic, creative curiosity, and to truly love their neighbors. Their dreams of restaurant ownership started to take shape in 2016 as they launched the Silver Queen food truck.
Location
125 North Wayne Street, Monroe, GA 30655
