Silver Queen

review star

No reviews yet

125 North Wayne Street

Monroe, GA 30655

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice and Bean Bowl
Taco Plate
Quesadilla

Starters

Chips and Salsa.

Chips and Salsa.

$4.00

Fresh tomato, onion, pico, + cilantro.

Cheese Dip.

Cheese Dip.

$4.00+

Liquid gold. Served with chips.

Bangin' Shrimp

$12.00
Nachos

Nachos

$9.00+

Fresh tortilla chips topped with pico, avocado, queso, queso fresco, cilantro + sour cream. Add chicken, pastor, or brisket to make them extra special.

Totchos

Totchos

$12.00+

Think nachos, but tater tots instead of chips. Queso, chili mayo + scallions over tots. Add chicken, pastor, or brisket for extra deliciousness. Oh, yes we did. Recommended by Napoleon Dynamite

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Fried Cauliflower. Drizzled with Honey Hot Sauce and served with roasted garlic dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

Fried Pork Sammie

Fried Pork Sammie

$12.00

Fried Pork Steak, SQ Mayo, Tomato and Arugula

Po Boy

Po Boy

$15.00

Choice of Shrimp or Grouper + lettuce, tomato, pickles, remoulade.

Brisket Philly

Brisket Philly

$14.00

Peppers and Onion, Cheese Dip, Homemade Remoulade

Chicken Sammie

Chicken Sammie

$10.50

Choose Plain or Honey Hot, made with pickles + ancho chili mayo.

SQ Burger

$10.00
Blue Burger

Blue Burger

$12.00

Bacon, pickles, pickled reds, chili mayo, roasted tomato + blue cheese sauce.

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.00

Bacon jam, queso, pickles, caramelized onion, chili mayo.

Entrees

Fajitas For Two

Fajitas For Two

$28.00+

Peppers, Onion, Scallion, Rice and Beans, Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce and Sour Cream

Honey Hot Chicken Mac

$18.00

Shrimp and Grits Entree

$16.00

Fried Pork Steak

$18.00
Catch of the Day

Catch of the Day

$26.00

Fresh FIsh Filet, Butternut Squash Risotto, Broccolini

8oz Filet

$25.00

Ribeye

$25.00Out of stock

Right Side

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$13.00

Pick two tacos: Fried chicken, brisket, shrimp, fish, or veggie. Served with Rice + Beans.

Burrito

Burrito

$13.00

Choice of grilled or tinga chicken, pastor, brisket, shrimp, fish, or veggies. Rice + beans, pico, corn, cheese + sour cream. It's huge.

Enchilada

Enchilada

$13.00

Two enchiladas + red or green sauce. It's really that simple.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

Chipotle slaw, pico + sour cream. Choice of: grilled or tinga chicken, pastor, brisket, shrimp, fish, or veggies

Rice and Bean Bowl

Rice and Bean Bowl

$13.00

Choice of taco served over rice & beans. Taco choices: grilled or tinga chicken, pastor, brisket, shrimp, fish, or veggies

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Bacon, Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Corn and Roasted Garlic Ranch

Silver Queen Salad

Silver Queen Salad

$8.50

Avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, celery, cucumbers, sunflower seeds + cilantro.

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$16.00

A bunch of veggies, obviously. :)

Kids

Mini Quesadilla

$5.00

Mini Rice and Bean Bowl

$5.00

Mac and Cheese Bowl

$5.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake Bites

Cheese Cake Bites

$8.00

Cheesecake fried and bite sized.

Queenie Cup

Queenie Cup

$7.00

Imagine that a blizzard and a frosty had a baby.

Brownie and Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sides

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00
Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$5.00
Tots

Tots

$4.00

Voo Doo Potato Chips

$4.00

Fries

$4.00+
Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$4.00
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00
Roasted Corn

Roasted Corn

$4.00
Broccolini

Broccolini

$5.00

Specials

Soup of the Week

$7.00
Burrito Lunch Special

Burrito Lunch Special

$8.00

Grilled or honey hot fried chicken Rice, Beans, Cheese, and Red salsa with a side of Salsa and chips, and a Drink

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Plates

Breakfast Taco Plate

$13.00

Breakfast Taco

$5.00+
Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.00+

Breakfast Sammie

$7.00
French Toast

French Toast

$5.00+

Half or whole order | sourdough + powdered sugar sprinkle

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Veggie Hash

$10.00+

Brunch Burger

$10.00+

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00
Grit Bowl

Grit Bowl

$8.00+

Grits + scrambled eggs and cheese.

Eggs Benny

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00
Po Boy

Po Boy

$15.00

Choice of Shrimp or Grouper + lettuce, tomato, pickles, remoulade.

Chicken Sammie

Chicken Sammie

$10.50

Choose Plain or Honey Hot, made with pickles + ancho chili mayo.

Silver Queen Salad

Silver Queen Salad

$8.50

Avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, celery, cucumbers, sunflower seeds + cilantro.

Steak And Eggs

$18.00

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$10.00

Sides

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Two Eggs

$3.50

Grits

$3.00+

Toast

$2.00

Starters

Cheese Dip.

Cheese Dip.

$4.00+

Liquid gold. Served with chips.

Chips and Salsa.

Chips and Salsa.

$4.00

Fresh tomato, onion, pico, + cilantro.

Breakfast Nachos

$12.00

Merch

SQ Cup

$40.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Silver Queen is the dream of two friends, Wes Kent and Andrew Williams, who were raised in Monroe. Andrew and Wes were brought up to have a strong work ethic, creative curiosity, and to truly love their neighbors. Their dreams of restaurant ownership started to take shape in 2016 as they launched the Silver Queen food truck.

Website

Location

125 North Wayne Street, Monroe, GA 30655

Directions

