Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 8:05 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 8:05 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 8:05 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 8:05 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 8:05 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 8:05 pm
Farm Fresh Food! Fast and Friendly Service! Bakery Items made in house with Fresh Ground Whole Wheat Flour!
Location
777 Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City, UT 84721
