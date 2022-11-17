Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso

review star

No reviews yet

777 Cross Hollow Road

Cedar City, UT 84721

Classic Club
Jim's Favorite Panini
Deli Turkey

Bakery

Blueberry Patch Muffin

Blueberry Patch Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

Orange Blossom Muffin

Orange Blossom Muffin

$3.25

Orange Poppy Seed Muffin

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.25

Chocolate Brownie

Gingersnap

Gingersnap

$1.99

Gingersnap Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Milk Chocolate and Semi Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Butterscotch and White Chip Cookie

Butterscotch and White Chip Cookie

$1.99

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts

Apple Cranberry Crisp

$4.50

Bread Roll

$0.99

Golden Harvest Donut Holes

$1.99Out of stock

A Cup of Spudnut Donut Holes

Golden Harvest Spudnut

Golden Harvest Spudnut

$1.99

Glazed Potato Donut

Pumpkin Roll

Pumpkin Roll

$4.99
Silo's Sweet Roll

Silo's Sweet Roll

$4.69

Cinnamon Roll made with Butter Toffee and Pecans Frosted with Cream Cheese and Caramel

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.75Out of stock

This delicious Pumpkin Bread is available with or without chocolate chips

Slice O' Lemon Cake

Slice O' Lemon Cake

$3.25

Iced Lemon Pound Cake

Ultimate Raspberry Danish

Ultimate Raspberry Danish

$4.99

Raspberry and Cream Cheese Danish

Wholesome Banana Slice

Wholesome Banana Slice

$3.25

Banana Bread with Walnuts and Pecans

Fresh Wheat Bread Loaf

Fresh Wheat Bread Loaf

$7.59

Bread made fresh in house from Fresh Ground Whole Wheat Flour

Classic Crunch Granola

Classic Crunch Granola

$7.59

This delicious homemade granola comes in 4 flavors; Cinnamon, Almond Vanilla, Coconut Pecan, Cran Raz. Each bag contains 8- 1/2 cup servings.

Lucious Lemon Pie

$18.50

Pie Crust

$2.49

1 Dozen Pie Crust

$26.00Out of stock

Creamery

Cream Float

Cream Float

$3.29+

Soft serve custard with coffee or the fountain soda of your choice

Snow Delight

Snow Delight

$2.20+

Soft serve custard with chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce, or caramel sauce topping, and nuts optional

Crème Brulèe

Crème Brulèe

$4.95

Crème Brulèe served with Whipped Cream and Fresh Raspberry

1 quart Custard

$5.50Out of stock

1 quart Sherbet

$5.50Out of stock

1 gallon Custard

$22.00Out of stock

1 gallon Sherbet

$22.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Daybreak Melt

Daybreak Melt

$5.99

House Bread, Turkey Meat, Fried Egg, Cheese, with Barbecue & Mayonnaise

Early Riser Sandwich

Early Riser Sandwich

$6.99

House Bread, Turkey Meat, Fried Egg, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Jalapeños with Barbecue & Mayonnaise

Sunrise Wrap

Sunrise Wrap

$6.99

Tortilla with Potatoes, Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Cheese, Green Chilies (Salsa & Sour Cream on the side)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.30

Fried Egg

$1.10

2 Turkey Bacon Slices

$1.25

2 Pork Bacon Slices

$1.25

Salads

Small Country Chicken Salad

Small Country Chicken Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, mini peppers, and sliced chicken (served with your choice of dressing)

Large Country Chicken Salad

Large Country Chicken Salad

$9.29

Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, mini peppers, and sliced chicken (served with your choice of dressing)

Small Fresh Garden Salad

Small Fresh Garden Salad

$5.29

Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, and mini peppers (served with your choice of dressing)

Large Fresh Garden Salad

Large Fresh Garden Salad

$7.99

Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, and mini peppers (served with your choice of dressing)

Sandwiches

Blue Ribbon BLT

Blue Ribbon BLT

$7.99

House Bread, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayonnaise

Classic Club

Classic Club

$7.99

House Bread, Beef, Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles with Mayonnaise

Deli Turkey

$7.99

House Bread, Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, with Mayonnaise

Italian Style Panini

Italian Style Panini

$7.99

Focaccia Bread, Beef Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Spinach with Italian Dressing

Jim's Favorite Panini

Jim's Favorite Panini

$7.99

Focaccia Bread, Turkey, Cheese, Cranberry Sauce, Baby Spinach with Cream Cheese

Sodbuster Veggie

Sodbuster Veggie

$7.99

House Bread, Cheese, Cucumber, Lettuce, Sprouts, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, with Cream Cheese

Traditional Roast Beef

$7.99

House Bread, Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, with Mayonnaise

Silo's Signature Burger

Silo's Signature Burger

$9.25

Whole Wheat Bun, Smoked Hamburger, Cheese, Pickles, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onion with BBQ and Mayonnaise

Silo's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Hamburger Patty

$5.50

Grilled Hamburger Patty

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.29Out of stock

Broccoli, Carrots, Cheese, and Turkey Bacon

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.29Out of stock

Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Creamy Corn Chowder

Creamy Corn Chowder

$5.29

Potatoes, Corn, and Turkey Bacon

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.29Out of stock

Tomatoes, Basil, and Cream

Vegetable Beef Soup

Vegetable Beef Soup

$5.29Out of stock

Homestyle Vegetable Beef Soup

White Chicken Chili

White Chicken Chili

$5.29

White Beans, Chicken, and Green Chilies

Month Special

Potato Salad

$4.95Out of stock
Italian Pasta Salad

Italian Pasta Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Pasta salad with veggies, cheese, pepperoni, and Italian dressing.

Cottage Cheese Salad

Cottage Cheese Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Lightly seasoned cottage cheese with fresh tomato and cucumbers

Caffeine Drink

Latte

$3.95+

Steamed Milk with Espresso

Breve

$4.49+

Steamed Half & Half with Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Steamed Milk with Espresso and Foam

Frappé

Frappé

$4.99+

A Blended Shake

House coffee

House coffee

$2.19+

Medium Roast Drip Coffee

Cold Brew

$2.85+

Medium Roast Cold Brewed

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso with Hot Water

Midnight oil

$3.29+

Espresso Shots with Drip Coffee

Espresso Shot

$1.09

1 gal House Coffee with Creamer and Sugar

$24.59Out of stock

Non Coffee

Apple Cider

$3.29+

100% Apple Cider, Spices, Caramel

Hot Chocolate

$3.29+

Steamed Milk with Chocolate

Steamer

$3.19+

Steamed Milk with Flavoring

Cup of Milk

$1.59+

Cup of Ice

$0.25+

Cup of Water

$0.25+

1 gallon Apple Cider

$19.00Out of stock

1 gallon Hot Chocolate

$22.00

Tea

House Tea

House Tea

$2.29+

Choose your Tea Flavor!

Immunitea

$5.59

A Blend of Herb Teas and Essential Oils to boost your Immune System

Royal English Breakfast

$4.49+
Refresher Tea

Refresher Tea

$3.59+

Refreshing Iced Tea

Ginger Lemon Tea

$5.59

Fresh ginger with lemon Tea, lightly sweetened

Fountain Drink

Fountain Soda

$1.59+

Carbonated Soda

Silver Fizz

Cherry Lime Fizz

$2.19+

Lime, Cherry, and Sprite

Coca Berry Fizz

$2.19+

Raspberry, Blackberry, and Coca Cola

Dark Berry Fizz

$2.19+

Blackberry, Coconut, and Dr. Pepper

Peachy Fizz

$2.19+

Peach, Mango, Coconut, Lime, and Sprite

Rosy Colada Fizz

$2.19+

Coconut, Strawberry, Pineapple, and Mellow Yellow

Summer Fizz

$2.19+

Peach, Raspberry, and Sprite

100% Natural Orchard Smoothie

Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.29+

Contains: White Grape, Lemon, and Pear

Mango

Mango

$6.29+

Contains: Mango, Banana, Pear, White Grape, and Pineapple

Peach Pear Apricot

Peach Pear Apricot

$6.29+

Contains: Peach, Pear, Apricot, and White Peach

Pineapple Blend

Pineapple Blend

$6.29+

Contains: Pineapple, Banana, White Grape, Pear, and Apple

Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.29+

Contains: Strawberry, White Grape, and Pear

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.29+

Contains: Strawberry, Banana, White Grape, Pear, and Apple

Bottled Drinks

Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.49Out of stock

PurePH8 Water

$2.00
Simply Apple Juice

Simply Apple Juice

$3.49Out of stock

Simply Cranberry

$3.49Out of stock
Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$3.49Out of stock
Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$3.49
Simply Raspberry Lemonade

Simply Raspberry Lemonade

$3.49Out of stock

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.99Out of stock

Simply Fruit Punch

$3.49Out of stock

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$1.50
Green Drink

Green Drink

$7.50Out of stock

Fresh greens blended in Pineapple Juice

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 8:05 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:05 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:05 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:05 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:05 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:05 pm
Restaurant info

Farm Fresh Food! Fast and Friendly Service! Bakery Items made in house with Fresh Ground Whole Wheat Flour!

Website

Location

777 Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City, UT 84721

Directions

Gallery
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso image
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso image
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso image
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso image

