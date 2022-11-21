American
The Silver Spoon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
529 SW C Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) - 1925 W Gore Blvd
4.5 • 371
1925 W Gore Blvd Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurant