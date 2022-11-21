Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Silver Spoon

review star

No reviews yet

529 SW C Avenue

Lawton, OK 73501

Popular Items

Salad Trio
Apple-Almond Chicken Salad
50/50 Sandwich & Side

Beverages

Large Togo Drink

$2.29

Small Togo Drink

$1.59

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

50/50 Options

$10.00

Burgers

Gourmet Burger

$12.00

Oklahoma Onion Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Diablo Burger

$13.00

Chili Burger

$14.00

Cold Sandwiches

Apple-Almond Chicken Salad

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Ham & Swiss (Cold)

$10.00

Triple Decker Club

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Provolone (Cold)

$11.00

Hot Sandwiches

A.D.'s Chicken Chipotle Club

$12.00

Ham & Swiss (Hot)

$10.00

Reuben on Rye

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Provolone (Hot)

$11.00

Salads

Salad Trio

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

John's Favorite Salad

$14.00

Skinny Salad

$11.00

Stellar Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Chopped

$10.00

Wraps/Quesadillas

Black Bean Succotash Quesadilla

$11.00

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Hamburger Wrap

$11.00

Monterey Jack & Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Seaside Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Chopped Salad Wrap

$12.00

Cheese Fries

Chicken Fajita Cheese Fries

$11.00

Steak Fajita Cheese Fries

$12.00

Cheeseburger Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

A la Carte

Desserts

Carmelita

$5.29

Carrot Cake

$6.29

Death by Chocolate Cake

$6.29

Gourmet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.29

Italian Cream Cake

$6.29

Lemon Saucer

$4.29

Pecan Pie Cake

$5.29

Snickerdoodle

$4.29

Vera Mae's Cheesecake

$6.29

Wedding Cookies

$0.75

Wedding Cookies x3

$1.99

Hot Off the Press

A.D.'s Chicken Chipotle Club

$11.00

Chicken Fried Burger

$11.00

Gourmet Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Ham & Swiss (Hot)

$9.00

Monterey Jack & Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Reuben on Rye

$10.00

Seaside Quesadilla

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Provolone (Hot)

$10.00

Salads

Salad Trio

$9.50

Chef's Salad

$11.00

John's Favorite Salad

$13.00

Skinny Salad

$10.00

Stellar Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Other Offerings

50/50 Sandwich & Side

$10.00

50/50 Soup & Salad

$10.00

50/50 Sandwich & Salad

$10.00

Baked Potato Soup Bowl

$8.00

Baked Potato Soup Cup

$6.50

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$8.00

Tortilla Soup Cup

$6.50

Side of Black Pepper Chips

$1.69

Side of Fries

$2.69

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.69

Side Salad

$3.29

Side of Cornbread

$0.99

Side Pasta Salad

$3.29

Side Chicken Salad

$3.29

Quart Chicken Salad

$20.99

Quart Potato Soup

$18.99

Quart Tortilla Soup

$18.99

Quart Honey Dijon

$16.99

Children's Menu

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla (Kid's)

$6.00

Grilled Cheese (Kid's)

$6.00

Ham & Cheese (Kid's)

$6.00

Turkey & Cheese (Kid's)

$6.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

529 SW C Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501

Directions

