Wing

BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN WINGS (NAKED)

FRESH, CRISPY WINGS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE

6 Piece Naked

$10.50

10 Piece Naked

$16.75

16 Piece Naked

$25.50

24 Piece Naked

$33.50

30 Piece Naked

$48.50

SOUTHERN CHICKEN WINGS (BREADED)

FRESH, SOUTHERN STYLE CHICKEN WINGS FRIED GOLDEN BROWN

6 Piece Southern Fried

$10.50Out of stock

10 Piece Southern Fried

$16.75Out of stock

16 Piece Southern Fried

$25.25Out of stock

24 Piece Southern Fried

$33.50Out of stock

30 Piece Southern Fried

$48.25Out of stock

BONELESS CHICKEN BITES

FRESH, LIGHTLY DIPPED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE

6 Piece Boneless

$9.75

10 Piece Boneless

$15.00

16 Piece Boneless

$22.50

24 Piece Boneless

$30.00

30 Piece Boneless

$44.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

FRESH, LIGHTLY DIPPED CHICKEN TENDERS WITH YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE DIPPING SAUCE

3 Piece

$9.00

5 Piece

$12.50

10 Piece

$22.50

16 Piece

$30.50

24 Piece

$38.00

30 Piece

$56.50

The Packaged Wing Meal Deals

Family of 4 Packaged Wing Meal

$65.00

12 NAKED Wings, 12 BONELESS Wings, 8 BATTERED Tenders, Double Fudge Brownies

Family of 8 Packaged Wing Meal

$128.00

24 NAKED Wings 24 BONELESS Wings 16 BATTERED Tenders, Double Fudge Brownies

Sauce/Seasoning

Homemade Blue Cheese

$1.50+

Homemade Ranch

$1.50+

$ Wing Sauce

Signature Sides

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.00+Out of stock

MOTHER SAUCE WITH A CREAMY BLEND OF GOURMET CHEESES

HOUSE FRIED RICE

$4.00+Out of stock

WOK-TOSSED WITH EGG, PEAS AND CARROTS, BEAN SPROUTS, GREEN ONION, SPICES, AND FRESH HERBS IN A SAVORY SAUCE

SEASONED POTATO WEDGES

$4.00+

POTATOES WEDGES COOKED GOLDEN BROWN WITH HOUSE SEASONINGS

CORN BREAD

$4.00+Out of stock

RUSTIC CORN BREAD LOAF WITH HONEY BUTTER

BRAISED GREENS W TURKEY

$4.00+Out of stock

FRESH KALE AND COLLARED GREENS SLOW BRAISED IN A SMOKEY TURKEY STOCK

SWEET PLAINTAINS

$4.00+Out of stock

TOSSED IN EVOO AND ROASTED TO PERFECTION

ARROZ CON GANDULES

$4.00+Out of stock

SHORT GRAIN RICE COOKED WITH FRESH SOFRITO & PIGEON PEAS

SWEET POTATOES

$4.00+Out of stock

OVEN ROASTED WITH A SWEET BUTTER-RUM SAUCE

CREAMY COLESLAW

$4.00+

FRESH SHREDDED CABBAGE & CARROTT TOSSED IN A CREAMY DRESSING

POTATO SALAD

$4.00+Out of stock

IDAHO POTATOES, HARD BOILED EGGS WITH FRESH VEGETABLES, HERB AND SPICES MIXED WITH A MAYO BASED DRESSING.

MACARONI & TUNA SALAD

$4.00+Out of stock

MACARONI PASTA WITH FRESH TUNA SALAD MIXED IN A MAYO BASED DRESSING

GARDEN PASTA SALAD

$4.00+Out of stock

ROTINI PASTA WITH FRESH GARDEN VEGETABLES, HERBS, AND SPICES MIXED IN A HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

BISTRO SALAD

$4.00+Out of stock

CRISPY GREENS MIXED WITH GARDEN TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, SWEET RED ONION CHEDDAR CHEESE, HOMEMADE CROUTONS

Carrot & Celery with Dip

$5.00+

Fresh, chilled vegetable Sticks

Party Menu

Party Wings

Traditional Wings NAKED

$80.00+

Traditional Wings BREADED

$80.00+

Classic Wings BONELESS

$75.00+

Battered Chicken TENDERS

$40.00+

Beverage

REFRESHING BEVERAGES

Fresh Brew Green Tea with Fresh lemon & Mint

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00+

Ginger ale

$2.00+

Fanta

$2.00+Out of stock

Spring Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.00+

Diet Pepsi

Wild Cherry Pepsi

Out of stock

Mountain Dew

Out of stock

Ginger Ale

Dr. Pepper

Out of stock

Mug Root Beer

Out of stock

Sierra Mist

Out of stock

Crush Grape

Out of stock

Crush Pineapple

Out of stock

Crush Orange