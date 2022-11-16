- Home
Silver Springs Diner
5300 E Silver Springs Blvd., Unit: G
Silver Springs, FL 34488
Outstanding Omelets
Southern Omelet
Our custom mixed pork sausage, monterey jack cheese, sweet onions, and green peppers, all covered in our famous sausage gravy. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Hen House Omelet
Tender pulled chicken, monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, topped with chicken gravy and cilantro. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Triple Cheese Omelet
Triple the cheese, triple the fun! This omelet is stuffed with American, monterey jack, and cheddar cheeses. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
44 Magnum Omelet
A meat lover’s dream; diced ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, and monterey jack cheese. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Granma's Veggie Garden Omelet
Cream cheese, green onions, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, green peppers, onions, cilantro, and seasoned breakfast potatoes fill this treasure. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Ole Danny Boy Omelet
This Irish favorite is stuffed with our famous homemade corned beef hash and has melted Swiss cheese inside and out. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Southwestern Omelet
Custom seasoned ground beef, sweet onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese. Topped with spicy Texas chili, shredded American cheese, and a big dollop of sour cream. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Western Omelet
Some classics never go out of style. Diced breakfast ham, onions, American cheese, and green peppers. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Big Bubba Omelet
Stuffed with American cheese, sausage, onions, green peppers and seasoned potatoes, then smothered in sausage gravy. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Meat & Cheese Omelet
Your choice of chicken, ham, bacon, or sausage, with cheddar cheese, expertly prepared and topped with shredded cheddar. Note: All omelets are made using 3 large eggs, and are served with our famous Homemade Hash Brown Potatoes, grits or oatmeal, and toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Build Your Own Omelet
Omelet contains three eggs and cheese, plus any customer added ingredients.
Biscuits & Gravy
B & G, Full Order (2 Biscuits covered in gravy)
Two fresh baked biscuits smothered in our homemade sausage gravy, using our own recipe with onions, real cream, and spices.
B & G, Half Order (1 Biscuit covered in gravy)
One fresh baked biscuit smothered in our homemade sausage gravy, using our own recipe with onions, real cream, and spices.
B & G, Full, PLUS 2-Eggs & Meat COMBO
Two fresh baked biscuits smothered in our homemade sausage gravy, two eggs cooked to order and choice of breakfast meat.
B & G, Half, PLUS 2-Eggs & Meat COMBO
One fresh baked biscuit smothered in our homemade sausage gravy, two eggs cooked to order and choice of breakfast meat.
All About Eggs
Classic Diner Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of specialty meat, homemade hash browns, toast, whipped butter, and homemade jam.
Just Eggs
Two eggs cooked to order with toast, whipped butter, and homemade jam.
Eggs & Spuds
Two eggs cooked to order with our famous homemade hash browns, toast, butter, and homemade jam.
Meat & Eggs
Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of specialty meat, toast, whipped butter, and homemade jam.
Scrambled Eggs & Ham
Three eggs scrambled with ham and American cheese. Served with our homemade hash browns, toast, whipped butter, and homemade jam.
Lumberjack
Two eggs cooked to order, your choice of specialty meat, homemade hash browns, and a half-order of sausage gravy and biscuits.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
We serve you our famous homemade corned beef hash with Swiss cheese, two eggs any style, toast, and our homemade jam.
Breakfast Egg & Cheese Muffin
We start with a toasted English muffin and pile on a big slice of tomato, a sausage patty, one egg cooked to order, and top it with a slice of American cheese.
Stuffed Chicago Hash Browns
Two eggs scrambled, sausage, and American cheese between two layers of hash browns, covered in sausage gravy. Served with your toast, southern whipped butter, and homemade jam.
Fried Egg Sandwich
One egg cooked to order with American cheese, real mayo, a big slice of fresh tomato and crispy lettuce on toast (with optional meat of your choice).
Open Faced Egg & Meatloaf Sandwich
Our homemade meatloaf served open faced on a slice of grilled Texas Toast and topped with pepper jack cheese and an egg.
Avocado on Toast
Fresh guacamole, tomato, and secret spices piled on a slice of your choice of bread. Also available with an optional egg.
Steak & Eggs
Classic 50's Diner Specialties
Elvis Presley's Peanut & Banana "On Steroids!"
Our HUGE Cinnamon Roll grilled and filled with peanut butter, peanuts, and bananas. Topped with more of the same, plus white frosting and chocolate sauce. (Big enough to share!)
Jerry Lee's Country Fried Steak
Fresh, never frozen, tenderized hand-breaded and fried beef steak, topped with our famous sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, our famous hash browns, toast, and homemade jam.
Big Bopper's Chicken & Biscuits
Served the Bopper’s style with slow cooked and pulled chicken and gravy over two warm flaky biscuits.
Buddy Holly's Biscuit Stack
Flaky buttermilk biscuit topped with our famous sausage gravy, one egg cooked to order, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Served with homemade hash browns.
World’s Best Pancakes and Belgian Waffles
Old World Buttermilk Pancakes & Waffles
All made with fresh buttermilk in small batches. Light and moist, these cakes and Belgians will delight you!
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes and Waffles
We start with Granny Smith apples, cinnamon and other apple pie spices and expertly add to the inside and outside of this delight, and top it all with whipped cream.
Blueberry Pancakes & Waffles
We don’t just top with some blueberries; we bake them inside, and then top your selection with more blueberries, our homemade blueberry syrup, and whipped cream.
Double Chocolate Pancakes and Waffles
We add chocolate chips to the batter and then we top them with more chips, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.
Strawberry & Banana Mountain
We take three of our already famous jumbo cakes, and add fresh strawberries and bananas, homemade syrup, and a thick layer of strawberry cream cheese between each cake. We then top this mountain with more fruit, our homemade strawberry syrup, real whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
Thick Sliced French Toast
Silver Springs French Toast
4 wedges of extra thick bread soaked in OUR special egg batter, grilled golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
We slice our famous homemade cinnamon rolls in half, soak them in our special batter, and grill them to a golden brown and top with powered sugar.
Jimmy's Sweet and Crunchy French Toast
Jimmy's Dad's version of French Toast. Two slices of bread soaked in our toast batter, coated with crushed frosted flakes, deep fried to a golden brown, and dusted with powdered sugar. Sweet Crunchy Perfection!
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Meats
The Best Corned Beef Hash you will EVER eat. 6 oz
Our World Famous Homemade Hash Browns, 8 oz
Grits
Oatmeal
Egg
Biscuit
Gravy
Strawberries
Blueberries
Sliced Bananas
Cottage Cheese
Pancake, 6" to 7"
Cinnamon Rolls
Bread/Toast
Peanut Butter
Creamed Cheese
Soups & Chili
Soup of the Day
A variety of soups cooked fresh daily on a rotating basis.
Spicy & Meaty Texas Chili
Our Homemade Cowboy Chili is extra meaty, thick, and spicy. Made Texas style with NO beans.
Soup/Chili & Grilled Cheese
A cup or bowl of our homemade soup of the day or Chili, with a Very Cheesy Grilled Cheese Sandwich.
Sandwiches or Wraps
Club Sandwich
This three-layered treat contains Chicken, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99
BLT Sandwich or Wrap
Generous quantities of smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, and tomatoes with mayo on the bread of your choice. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only: 1.99 Add: Soup: 1.99
Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded and deep fried fish with cheese, tomato, pickles, and tartar sauce on a bun. Served with Coleslaw and French Fries.
Classic New York City Rueben
Our famous corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, on grilled Dark Rye Toast. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99 Add: Soup: 1.99
Very Cheesy Grilled Cheese Sandwich
This very cheesy creation is made with a double portion of your favorite cheese or cheeses on your choice of bread. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
A thick slice of our homemade meatloaf grilled with a slice of Texas Toast. We top it with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and cover it all in rich beef gravy. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99
Corned Beef and Swiss on Rye
Thin sliced pile of our famous home cured corned beef, Swiss Cheese, pickles, and spicy Dijon mustard on grilled dark rye bread. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Beef round steak thinly sliced and grilled with sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone and American Cheese blend. Served on a fresh baked Hoagie bun. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99
Hot Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Tender pulled chicken piled high on the bread of your choice with real mashed potatoes covered in rich gravy.
Magnificent Burgers
Classic Burger
We charbroil our special ground and seasoned beef to order and serve it with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a buttered grilled bun. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99 or Garden Salad: 3.99
Very Cheesy Cheeseburger
We charbroil special ground and seasoned beef to order and serve it with your choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, American, Swiss, or blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a buttered grilled bun. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99 or Garden Salad: 3.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Special ground and seasoned beef charbroiled to order and serve it with melted Swiss cheese and sliced mushrooms, on a buttered grilled bun. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99 or Garden Salad: 3.99
Patty Melt
Grilled burger to order, topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese and served on buttered and grilled Rye. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99 or Garden Salad: 3.99
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Special ground and seasoned beef charbroiled to order, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, on a buttered grilled bun. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99 or Garden Salad: 3.99
Tex-Mex Spicy Chili Cheeseburger
Charbroiled special ground and seasoned beef to order, and topped with jalapeno peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, and Texas chili on a buttered and grilled Texas Toast. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99 or Garden Salad: 3.99
Dogs
New York Street Dog
New York style all-beef natural casing hot dog served on a steamed hot dog bun. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99 or Garden Salad: 3.99
Atlanta Coney Dog
This Atlanta Coney Dog comes to you on a steamed bun, topped with our Texas chili (NO Beans), diced onions, and mustard. NOTE: Includes your choice of French Fries, Chips, Southern Potato Salad, or Coleslaw, and a crisp pickle spear. Substitute: Onion Rings for only 1.99. Add: Soup: 1.99 or Garden Salad: 3.99
Hot Lunch Plates
Chicken Strip Basket with Fries
Four spiced and breaded chicken breast strips, deep fried to a golden brown and served with French fries and a pickle.
Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes, and our mushroom sirloin gravy. Served with the vegetable of the day.
Soft Tacos, Chips, Salsa
Three soft shelled tacos featuring your choice of beef or fish with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Fish & Chips
Three filets battered and deep fried to perfection. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Lunch Sides
Breakfast
Jess's Bacon Stuffed Pancakes
3 Silver dollar pancakes stuffed with bacon. Served with 2 eggs and drink.
Jr. French Toast
1 Fluffy piece of French Toast sprinkled with powered sugar, served with one egg, your choice of bacon or sausage and a drink.
Jr Silver Springs Diner Breakfast
One egg, hash browns, bacon or sausage, toast, and a drink.
Jr. Waffle Breakfast
1/2 waffle served with one egg, bacon or sausage and a drink.
Lunch
Coffee <Free Refills in Dinning Room>
Tea, Hot, Iced & Sweet <Free Refills in Dinning Room>
Hot Chocolate
Milk, White & Chocolate
Fountain Soda <Free Refills in Dinning Room>
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
