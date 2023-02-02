Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silverback Coffee of Rwanda. LA 400 S Hope St #110

400 S Hope St #110

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Order Again

Juices & Smoothies

#1 Cucumber Kale

$10.00

#1Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Mint, Avocado, Chlorophyll, Strawberries & Pineapple – with Almond milk

#2 Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$10.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie – with Almond milk or Orange Juice

#3 Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$10.00

Blueberry Banana Smoothie – with Almond milk or Orange Juice

#4 Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$10.00

Mango Strawberry Smoothie – with Almond milk or Orange Juice

#5 Vitamin C

$10.00

Mango, Pineapple & Orange

#6 Island Escape

$10.00

Pineapple, Mango, Mint & Lemonade

#7 Cold Buster

$10.00

Orange & Carrot Juice

#8 Ray of Sunshine

$10.00

Orange, Pineapple & Apple

#9 Immunity Shield

$10.00

Apple, Carrots, Orange & Ginger

#10 Dr Green

$10.00

Kale, Green Apples, Cucumber, Spinach, Celery, Ginger & Parsley

#11 Orange Juice

$10.00

Orange Juice (Fresh Squeezed)

#12 The Burner

$10.00

Celery, Lemon & Turmeric

#13 Hope Filler

$10.00

Celery, Orange & Ginger

#14 The Shoot

$10.00

Celery Juice

For The Love Coffee

The Village Drip - Medium

$3.75+

Highlights the standard of hot black coffee

The Village Drip - Dark

$3.75+

Highlights the standard of hot black coffee

French Press 24oz

$6.00

Pour Over 12oz

$6.00

Classic Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Americano

$4.00

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Macchiato

$4.00

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Cortado

$4.50

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Flat White

$4.50

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Cappuccino

$4.50

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Latte (Hot)

$4.50

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Latte (Cold)

$5.00

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Gorilla Eye (Hot Only)

$4.50

Classic drinks in their traditional sizes (Available Hot or Iced)

Sweet Treats

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Coffee made for those who crave a little sweet to start their day (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.50

Coffee made for those who crave a little sweet to start their day (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Silverback Caramel Latte

$5.50

Coffee made for those who crave a little sweet to start their day (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Silverback Mocha Latte

$5.50

Coffee made for those who crave a little sweet to start their day (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Rose Latte

$5.75

Coffee made for those who crave a little sweet to start their day (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Jen's Latte

$5.50

Coffee made for those who crave a little sweet to start their day (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Baby Wyatt (no coffee)

$4.00

Coffee made for those who crave a little sweet to start their day (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Tea Lattes & Elixirs

Matcha Americano

$4.00

A line of non-coffee beverages elevated to their highest form (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Matcha Latte

$5.50

A line of non-coffee beverages elevated to their highest form (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Matcha Rose

$5.75

A line of non-coffee beverages elevated to their highest form (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Chai Latte

$5.00

A line of non-coffee beverages elevated to their highest form (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$5.75

A line of non-coffee beverages elevated to their highest form (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Lavender Fog

$5.00

A line of non-coffee beverages elevated to their highest form (Available Hot 12oz or Iced 16oz)

Cold Brew & Nitro Bar

Silver Lining Cold Brew

$6.00

An iced coffee lover’s dream come true -16 oz (Not available Hot)

Silver Lining Nitro

$6.50

An iced coffee lover’s dream come true -16 oz (Not available Hot)

Vanilla Oat Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

An iced coffee lover’s dream come true -16 oz (Not available Hot)

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$5.75

An iced coffee lover’s dream come true -16 oz (Not available Hot)

Simply Refreshing

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

A selection of non- coffee infusions served of over ice -16oz (Not available Hot)

Tropical Green Iced Tea

$3.50

A selection of non- coffee infusions served of over ice -16oz (Not available Hot)

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50

A selection of non- coffee infusions served of over ice -16oz (Not available Hot)

Hibiscus Rose Lemonade

$5.00

A selection of non- coffee infusions served of over ice -16oz (Not available Hot)

Blue Algae Lemonade

$5.50

A selection of non- coffee infusions served of over ice -16oz (Not available Hot)

Hot Tea

English Breakfast Hot Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Cinnamon Hot Tea

$4.00

Organic Green Hot Tea

$4.00

Peppermint Hot Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Hot Tea

$4.00

Rose Hot Tea

$4.00

Lavender Hot Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Hot Tea

$4.00

Extras

Extra Shot

$1.25

Extra Matcha

$2.00

Extra Charcoal

$1.00

Extra Oat Milk

$1.00

Extra Almond Milk

$1.00

Extra Soy Milk

$1.00

Extra Caramel Sauce

$0.75

Extra Mocha Sauce

$0.75

Extra Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Extra Hazelnut Syrup

$0.50

Extra Lavender Syrup

$0.50

Extra Rose Syrup

$0.50

Extra Pumpkin Sauce

$0.75

Extra Gingerbread Syrup

$0.50

Extra Mint Syrup

$0.50

Extra Marshmallow Syrup

$0.50

Extra Sugar Free Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Extra Raspberry Syrup

$0.50

Breakfast

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.50

Silverback French Toast

$14.00

3 thick cut toast, filled with sweet house filling, bananas & maple syrups

French Toast

$13.00

3 thick cut toast with strawberries, blueberries & maple syrup

Breakfast Bagel

$11.50

Eggs, cheese, mayo, & bacon

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo, potatoes, cheese, eggs, side of homemade spicy salsa

Soy Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Soyrizo, eggs, potatoes

Lox Bagel

$15.00

Smoked salmon, red onions, tomatoes, capers, cream cheese

Sunset Bagel

$13.00

Egg, garlic cream cheese, avocado, pickled red onions, bacon & pepper jack cheese

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.50

Egg, cheese, soy or chorizo or bacon

Traditional Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs-any style, thick cut bacon, toast with a side of fruit or potatoes

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.50

Chipotle sauce, chorizo, pico de gallo, eggs, cheese blend, parsley.

Oatmeal

$7.00

Cinnamon, Granola. With Choice of steamed Milk

Lunch

Turkey Wrap

$16.00

Mayo, mustard, bacon, tomatoes, turkey, lettuce-side of chips/fruit or salad

Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken, avocado, jack cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, mayo- side of fruit/chips or salad

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Avocado, carrots, sprouts, greens, tomatoes, cucumber hummus-side of/ fruit/chips or salad

Western Salad

$17.50

Chopped romaine, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, chicken, feta cheese, avocado, tri color tortilla chips, avocado lime dressing.

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Mixed spinach greens, almonds, feta cheese, strawberries, cherry tomatoes, avocado with balsamic dressing - add chicken

Cesar Salad

$13.00

parmesan cheese, croutons, Cesar dressing-add chicken

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Romaine, hard boil egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, chicken, avocado, blue cheese, ranch dressing

House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, balsamic dressing-add chicken

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$16.50

Chipotle dressing, chicken, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.00

Chicken, pesto, tomatoes, mixed greens & roasted peppers

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Pesto, tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella cheese, greens, basil, basalmic glaze

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Cheese blend, chicken on spinach tortilla -side of guacamole-side of pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese blend-side of guacamole- side of pico de gallo

BLT

$14.00

Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, mustard-side of chips

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Tomatoes, everything seeds, olive oil, chili flakes add salmon 4, add poached egg 3

Turkey Sandwich

$17.50

Turkey, Mayo, mustard, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, Swiss cheese, lettuce-side of chips

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$14.00

Pesto, tomatoes, turkey, lettuce-side of chips

Flatbread

$12.00

Bacon Flat Bread Ranch, Bacon, Banana Peppers & Fresh Mattarella

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Comes with side of toast

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Born from adversity, cultivating unity. ☕️🦍💚 Coffee Wholesaler + Roaster + Retailer + Cafe. Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 S Hope St #110, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Directions

