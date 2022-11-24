Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Silverball Subs

627 Reviews

$$

347 New Leicester HWY

Asheville, NC 28806

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Half Sub
3 Way Combo
Build Your Own Whole Sub

BYO Classic Subs

Build Your Own Half Sub

Build Your Own Half Sub

$8.45

Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.

Build Your Own Whole Sub

Build Your Own Whole Sub

$14.95

Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.

Premium Subs

Italian Half

Italian Half

$8.45

Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami and Provolone. dressed Silverball Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano) for that classic NY/NJ deli taste. Our most popular Sub

Italian Whole

$14.95

Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami and Provolone. dressed Silverball Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano) for that classic NY/NJ deli taste. Our most popular Sub

Hot Stuff Half

Hot Stuff Half

$9.95

A collaboration with our long time friend Danny Reed at Hot Stuff Tattoo has produced The Hot Stuff, a spicy take on the classic Italian. This devil comes with Hot Ham, Hot Soppressata, Pepperoni, Provolone, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo and is dressed Silverball Style. Keep it cold or Fan The Flame and get it Hot Pressed

Hot Stuff Whole

$15.95

A collaboration with our long time friend Danny Reed at Hot Stuff Tattoo has produced The Hot Stuff, a spicy take on the classic Italian. This devil comes with Hot Ham, Hot Soppressata, Pepperoni, Provolone, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo and is dressed Silverball Style. Keep it cold or Fan The Flame and get it Hot Pressed.

The Primo Carnera Half

The Primo Carnera Half

$9.95

Prosciuttini, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano

The Primo Carnera Whole

$15.95

Prosciuttini, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano

Country Club Half

Country Club Half

$9.95

Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh shredded lettuce, Tomato, Duke's Mayonnaise, Salt and Pepper

Country Club Whole

$15.95

Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh shredded lettuce, Tomato, Duke's Mayonnaise, Salt and Pepper

Night Club Half

Night Club Half

$9.95

Hot Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Pepper Jack Cheese topped with shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayo and picked Jalapenos

Night Club Whole

$15.95

Hot Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Pepper Jack Cheese topped with shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayo and picked Jalapenos

Privateer (Cuban Style) Half

Privateer (Cuban Style) Half

$8.45

Thumann's Deli Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Pickles, Hot Pressed Our take on a Cuban

Privateer (Cuban Style) Whole

$14.95

Thumann's Deli Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Pickles, Hot Pressed Our take on a Cuban

Buccaneer Half

Buccaneer Half

$9.95

Thumann's Deli Roasted Pork, Genoa Salami, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Hot Pressed Our take on a Tampa style Cuban

Buccaneer Whole

$15.95

Oven Roasted Pork, Genoa Salami, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Hot Pressed Our take on a Tampa style Cuban

The Earl Half (Vegetarian)

The Earl Half (Vegetarian)

$8.45

Roots Original Hummus, Provolone Cheese, Olives, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, dressed "Silverball Style" ( Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper)

The Earl Whole (Vegetarian)

$14.95

Roots Original Hummus, Provolone Cheese, Olives, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, dressed "Silverball Style" ( Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper)

The Redtail Half (Vegetarian)

The Redtail Half (Vegetarian)

$8.45

Roots Chipotle Hummus, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Banana Pepper, Fresh Jalapeño, Oil, Vinegar.

The Redtail Whole (Vegetarian)

$14.95

Roots Chipotle Hummus, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Banana Pepper, Fresh Jalapeño, Oil, Vinegar.

The Jean Lafitte (Muffuletta Style) Half

The Jean Lafitte (Muffuletta Style) Half

$9.95Out of stock

Our version of a Muffuletta. Mortadella, Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, House made Olive Tapenade, dressed "Silverball Style" (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano

The Jean Lafitte (Muffuletta Style) Whole

$15.95Out of stock

Our version of a Muffuletta Mortadella, Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, House made Olive Tapenade, dressed "Silverball Style" (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil+Vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano

The Lester Half

The Lester Half

$10.45

Thumann's Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Salt and Pepper

The Lester Whole

$16.75

Thumann's Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Salt and Pepper

The Marie Half

The Marie Half

$9.95

Roast Beef Hot Pressed with choice of Swiss or Provolone cheese served with a side of warm Au Jus

The Marie Whole

$15.95

Roast Beef Hot Pressed with choice of Swiss or Provolone cheese served with a side of warm Au Jus

Bella Half

Bella Half

$8.45

Bella Whole

$14.95
The Lou Half

The Lou Half

$9.95

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Spicy Mustard, Hot Pressed

The Lou Whole

$15.95

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Spicy Mustard, Hot Pressed

The Lemmy Half

The Lemmy Half

$9.95

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and house made "Triple Crown" Horseradish Sauce

The Lemmy Whole

$15.95

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and house made "Triple Crown" Horseradish Sauce

The Mountaineer Half

The Mountaineer Half

$9.95

Oven Roasted Pork, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Hot Pressed

The Mountaineer Whole

$15.95

Oven Roasted Pork, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Hot Pressed

The Burglar Half

The Burglar Half

$9.95

Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Silverball Sauce, Sesame Seeds

The Burglar Whole

$15.95

Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Silverball Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Fowl Ball Half

Fowl Ball Half

$9.95

Turkey, Genoa Salami, Bacon, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Honey Mustard, Salt and Pepper

Fowl Ball Whole

$15.95

Turkey, Genoa Salami, Bacon, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Honey Mustard, Salt and Pepper

The Jolene Half

The Jolene Half

$9.95

Turkey, Roots Chipotle Hummus, Soppressata, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Fresh Jalapeño

The Jolene Whole

$15.95

Turkey, Roots Chipotle Hummus, Soppressata, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Fresh Jalapeño

Sides

Chips Honey Sriracha

Chips Honey Sriracha

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips Bee Sting Honey Sriracha

Chips Rosemary and Garlic

Chips Rosemary and Garlic

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips Rosemary and Garlic Small batch made in North Carolina!

Chips Dill Pickle

Chips Dill Pickle

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips The Mama Gin Dill Pickle Small Batch made in North Carolina!

Chips Coastal Crab Boil

Chips Coastal Crab Boil

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips Coastal Crab Boil Small Batch made in North Carolina!

Chips Cream Cheese and Chive

Chips Cream Cheese and Chive

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips Sir Walter Cream Cheese and Chive Small batch made in North Carolina!

Chips Down East BBQ

Chips Down East BBQ

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips Down East Carolina BBQ Small batch made in North Carolina!

Chips Southern Twang Salt and Vinegar

Chips Southern Twang Salt and Vinegar

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips Southern Twang Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Small batch made in North Carolina!

Chips Outer Banks Sea Salt

Chips Outer Banks Sea Salt

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips Outer Banks Sea Salt small batch made in North Carolina!

Chips Jalapeno Queso

Chips Jalapeno Queso

$2.79

Carolina Kettle Chips Cozumel Jalapeno Queso Small Batch made in North Carolina!

Lays

$1.50
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$1.75Out of stock

House made Mediterranean style Orzo Pasta Salad

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.75

Drinks

Boylan's Fountain Cane Cola

$2.25+

Boylan's Fountain Root Beer

$2.25+

Boylan's Fountain Black Cherry Soda

$2.25+

Boylan's Fountain Red Birch Beer

$2.25+

Boylan's Fountain Lemon Lime

$2.25+

Boylan's Fountain Lemonade

$2.25+

Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Unsweet Tea

$2.25+
Bottle Cheerwine

Bottle Cheerwine

$2.50
Bottle Mountain Dew

Bottle Mountain Dew

$2.50

made with real Cane Sugar

Diet Coke

$1.75

12 oz Can

Guayaki Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

Guayaki Yerba Mate Enlighten Mint

$3.50

Guayaki Yerba Mate Tropical Uprising

$3.50

Bottle Spring Water

$1.75

3 Way Combo

3 Way Combo

$3.95

Add chips and a Boylan's Fountain drink to a Sub to make it a 3 Way Combo

Sweets

Brownie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Beers

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

16 ounce Can

El Segundo Broken Skull IPA

El Segundo Broken Skull IPA

$6.00

16 oz can

El Segundo Broken Skull Lager

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

16 ounce can

Gift Certificates

Ten Dollars

$10.00

Fifteen Dollars

$15.00

Twenty Dollars

$20.00

Twenty Five Dollars

$25.00

Fifty Dollars

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family Owned Sub Shop specializing in Classic NY/NJ Deli Style subs using Thumann's Meats and Cheeses, Annie's Bakery Bread and Farmers Market Produce located in Asheville NC.

Website

Location

347 New Leicester HWY, Asheville, NC 28806

Directions

