Pizza
Sandwiches
Steakhouses

Silverbird Wood Fired

review star

No reviews yet

133 East Elm Street

Penn Yan, NY 14527

Popular Items

Large Pie (16”) - Build Your Own
Regular Wings (Dozen)
Bacon Ranch Wrap

Appetizers

Portobello Mushroom Strips

$11.00

Fried and Grilled

Bruschetta

$10.00

Covered in shaved Parmesan cheese and balsamic reduction served on toasted rosemary focaccia

Arancini

$10.00

Flavored risotto, stuffed with our house five cheese blend, rolled in bread crumbs and deep fried

Potato Skins

$10.00

Topped with crisp bacon, cheese blend, and spicy chili, served with sour cream

Steamed Clams

$11.00

Clams in white wine with tomato, onions, and mushrooms. OR in a coconut curry sauce with green onions. Served with bread.

Double Stuffed Quesadilla

$11.00

7-cheese blend, tomato, onion, and black olives.

Basket

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00
Garlic Parmesan French Fries Basket

Garlic Parmesan French Fries Basket

$9.00

Poutine Basket

$11.00

Fries topped with beef gravy, cheese curds and green onions

Loaded French Fries Basket

$12.00

Angry bird chili, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and green onions with sour cream

Fry Basket

$8.00

Your choice of Beer Battered Fries, Onion Rings, or Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Wings

Regular Wings (Half Dozen)

$9.00

Regular Wings (Dozen)

$15.00

Boneless Wings (Half Dozen)

$9.00

Boneless Wings (Dozen)

$15.00

Smoked Wings (Dozen)

$15.00

Smoked (Half Dozen)

$9.00

Trash Platter

All trash platters come with french fries and macaroni salad, Angry Bird Chili, ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, and onion straws. Extra meat available for $3, and $5 on Cheesesteak

Hot Dog Trash Plate

$13.00+

Hamburger Trash Plate

$13.00+

Cheeseburger Trash Plate

$14.00+

Pork Single Trash Plate

$14.00+

House Carolina, Blackberry, and Jack Daniel's

Cheesesteak Trash Plate

$15.00+

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots, bell peppers

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Green leaf tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons

Warm Spinach Salad

$11.00

Warm spinach, onion, bacon and mushroom tossed in bacon balsamic with a hard boiled egg

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, onions, cucumbers and bell peppers, served with hummus and bread

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, celery, carrots, croutons, bleu cheese, and Buffalo chicken

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onions, cucumbers, carrots, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, mexicorn, black beans, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips and grilled chicken

Steak Salad

$14.00

Green leaf, tomato, cucumber, carrots, sautéed onions and mushrooms, roasted garlic, crumbly bleu cheese, grilled steak and break

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, crumbly bleu cheese, Buffalo sauce

Bacon Ranch Wrap

Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing

Chicken Bruschetta Wrap

Chicken Bruschetta Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, bruschetta, shaved parmesan, balsamic reduction

Smoked Cubano Wrap

$12.00

House smoked pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and house Carolina Golden sauce

California Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, mexicorn, black beans, avocado, salsa, cheddar jack cheese

BLT Wrap

$9.00

Build Your Own Wrap

$9.00

Burgers

Angus Reserve Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Black ‘n Bleu Burger

$13.00

Blackened burger and bleu cheese

Early Bird

Early Bird

$13.00

Bacon jam, fried egg, American cheese

O’Leary Burger

$13.00

Mushroom and Swiss with balsamic reduction

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Bacon, onion rings and cheddar cheese

Sandwiches

Beef On Weck American Flamingo

Beef On Weck American Flamingo

$13.00

Roast beef on Kimmelweck brioche with horseradish aioli

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

House smoked brisket on a hoagie with Jack Daniel's BBQ and onion straws

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved steak, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, American cheese on hoagie

Chicken Deluxe

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon swiss cheese on a croissant

Dodo Bird

Dodo Bird

$12.00

Meatballs, red sauce, 5-cheese blend on hoagie

Flameback

Flameback

$12.00

Buffalo grilled chicken breast and 5-cheese blend on sliced bread

Cod Po Boy

$12.00

Fried perch, lettuce, tomato on hoagie with bistro sauce

Peregrine Falcon

$14.00

Roast beef, onion, mushroom, horseradish aioli, honey mustard on rosemary focaccia

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

House smoked pulled pork with cheddar cheese and blackberry BBQ sauce on brioche

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island on rosemary focaccia

Silverbird Club

$11.00

Club sandwich with ham, turkey, and bacon on sliced bread with mayonnaise and whole grain mustard.

Triple Pig

$15.00

Fried Seafood

Beer Battered Shrimp

$11.00

Served with your choice of side.

Cod Basket

$11.00

Served with your choice of side.

Scallop Basket

Scallop Basket

$12.00

Served with your choice of side.

Neptunes Trio

$13.00

Fried shrimp, perch and scallops served with your choice of side

Wood Fired Pizza

Single Slice

$1.50

Small Pie (12”) - Build Your Own

$12.00

Large Pie (16”) - Build Your Own

$15.00

Large 12"Gluten Free

$15.00

Birds of Paradise

$19.00+

Garlic oil, cheese blend, sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, roasted red peppers, green peppers, black olives, broccoli, banana peppers and spinach

Silverbird Supreme

$19.00+

Red sauce, cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and black olives

Red Rooster

$19.00+

Buffalo or BBQ chicken, garlic oil, roasted red peppers, cheese blend and crumbly bleu cheese

Phoenix

$19.00+

Garlic oil, balsamic reduction, spinach, cheese blend, feta, tomato, black olives, red onion, and fresh basil

Brazilian Macaw

$19.00+

Sweet and spicy sauce, cheese blend, chicken, green peppers, red onions and coconut flakes

Thunderbird

$19.00+

Garlic butter, cheese blend, bacon, chicken, pepperoni, jalapeno peppers, crumbly bleu cheese, and horseradish

Crested Caracara

$19.00+

Chipotle ranch, cheese blend, cheddar, tomato, jalapeno, chicken and cilantro

Irish Lapwing

$19.00+

Garlic oil, cheese blend with feta, bacon, tomato, potato, seasoned with sage and rosemary

Red-Billed Streamtail

$19.00+

Red sauce, cheese blend, Caribbean jerk chicken, ham, pineapple, and roasted red peppers

White Wagtail

$19.00+

Garlic oil, cheese blend with ricotta, feta, white mushrooms, spinach and truffle oil

Weekly

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Choice of side.

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Two Slice Kids Special

$6.00

4 Boneless Wings With Fries

$6.00

4 Regular Wings With Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos (4)

$2.00

Side Orders

Angrybird Chili-Bowl

$5.50

Angrybird Chili-Cup

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.75

French Fries

$3.75
French Onion Bowl

French Onion Bowl

$5.50
French Onion Cup

French Onion Cup

$3.75

Garlic Parmesan French Fries

$4.25

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$3.75

Hummus & Bread

$3.75

Macaroni Salad

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Pasta Red Sauce

$3.75

Power Mix

$3.75

Salt Potatoes

$3.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Soup of The Day-Bowl

$5.50

Soup of The Day-Cup

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Beef

12oz Steak Frites

$28.00

12oz NY Strip

$26.00

Served with salad, and choice of Frites or Side & Veg

12oz Ribeye

$28.00

Served with salad, and choice of Frites or Side & Veg

Chicken

Brushetta Entree

$17.00

Topped with bruschetta, shaved parmesan and balsamic reduction

Cordon Bleu

$17.00

Topped with ham, Swiss cheese and parmesan, Dijon sauce

Seafood

White Fish

$17.00

Jumbo sea scallops wrapped in bacon, pan seared, veggie blend and choice of side

Shrimp Skewers

$18.00

2 skewers in Jack Daniel's BBQ, black bean and corn salsa, tortilla chips.

Veg & Grain

Barley, bulgur, red and white quinoa, wild rice and veggie blend.

Ancient Grain Medley

$15.00

Barley, bulgar, red and white quinoa, wild rice, and vegetable blend. Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp. Served with a side salad.

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

Apparel

T-shirt

$20.00

Longsleeve

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Pasta

Pasta Meatballs

$17.00

Pasta and red sauce with meatballs

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

7-cheese blend topped with bread crumbs. Add pulled pork, brisket, or cheesesteak. Served with a side salad.

Alfredo

$15.00

Creamy parmesan alfredo sauce, broccoli, and garlic bread. Add steak or shrimp. Served with a side salad.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good food, good people, good times!

133 East Elm Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527

Directions

Silverbird Wood Fired image
Silverbird Wood Fired image

Map
