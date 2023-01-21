- Home
Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
2799 NW Myhre Rd
Silverdale, WA 98383
Popular Items
Fresh Ideas From Our Kitchen
Asian Chicken Salad
Crab Rangoon
Wontons filled with a rich mixture of crab, cream cheese, and a special blend of seasonings, fried to crispy perfection, and served alongside our house-made ginger-apricot sauce.
Korean BBQ Chicken
Kung Pao Calamari
Wasabi Burger
Black Jack Burger
Po'Boy
Popcorn Shrimp
Cajun Catfish
Creole Pizza
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzels
Brewhouse Nachos
Crunchy chips layered with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, roasted garlic, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, and black olives. Topped with guacamole and chipotle sour cream.
Calamari & Shrimp
A crispy mix served with green beans, green olives, pesto aioli, and ginger apricot sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Spicy pulled chicken with roasted bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla. Served with creamy roasted corn dip.
Creamy Artichoke and Spinach Dip
Baby spinach and rich artichokes with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, and a pinch of nutmeg. Served with toasted French Milano garlic bread.
Firecracker Wings
Choose between two styles: -Tossed in our spicy garlic ginger Firecracker Sauce -Tossed in our house made spicy dry rub Or try it duo style! Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese for dipping.
Street Tacos
Choose between our three styles: -House roasted pulled chicken, cheese, and black bean salsa -Tender ribeye, guacamole, and chipotle sour cream -Fried cod, pineapple relish, and chipotle sour cream Try one or all three!
More Chips
Soups and Small Salads
Bowl Clam Chowder
Bowl Silver City Gumbo
Cup Clam Chowder
Cup Silver City Gumbo
Small Apple Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Crunchy romaine tossed with a parmesan-romano blend, garlic croutons, and our famous Caesar dressing.
Small House Mixed Green Salad
Field greens, romaine, cucumbers, vine ripe tomatoes, shredded carrots, and garlic croutons.
Entrée Salads
Washington Apple Salad
Matchstick Granny Smith apples with mixed greens, spiced walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette, gorgonzola cheese, and dried cranberries.
Firecracker Chicken Salad
Grilled dark meat chicken marinated in our Firecracker wing sauce; tossed in blue cheese dressing with golden toasted almonds, fresh shredded carrots, crisp celery, and crispy fried onion strings.
Shrimp Louie Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with thousand island, vine ripe tomatoes, black olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, and chives then topped with grilled shrimp skewers basted with a garlic lemon butter.
BBQ Crispy Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our roasted corn citrus lime dressing with vine ripe tomatoes and avocado. Topped with crispy chicken, our Magnificent BBQ, and crispy fried onion strings.
Entrée Brewhouse Caesar
Crunchy romaine tossed with a parmesan-romano blend, garlic croutons, and our famous Caesar dressing.
Entrée House Salad
Field greens, romaine, cucumbers, vine ripe tomatoes, shredded carrots, and garlic croutons.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Baked Salmon Sandwich
Open faced ciabatta bread coated with a Sockeye Salmon spread, including artichoke heart and sweet onions. Topped with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, and vine ripe tomatoes, then baked until golden.
Big Daddy Burger
Fresh ground chuck on a poppy seed bun with green leaf lettuce, vine ripe tomato, pickled red onion, thick bacon, cheddar cheese, and our secret burger spread. You know with a name like Big Daddy, it's got to be good!
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Cilantro and spice marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with pepper jack, layered with cilantro mayo, crispy onion strings, lettuce, and vine ripe tomato.
Magnificent BBQ Burger
Fresh ground chuck patty on a poppy seed bun, layered with mayo, green leaf lettuce, vine ripe tomato, crispy fried onion strings, crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese, and Magnificent BBQ sauce.
Magnificent Mustard Reuben
Ridgetop Red basted corned beef with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, tart sauerkraut and sweet Magnificent honey mustard glaze on grilled marbled rye.
Prime Rib French Dip
Oven roasted fatty prime rib thinly sliced on toasted French Milano garlic bread. Served with a rich beef au jus.
Sockeye Salmon BLT
Wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon charbroiled then brushed with a garlic lemon butter. Served on a buttery brioche bun with green lead lettuce, vine ripe tomato, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, and lemon dill dressing.
Top Notch Burger
Fresh ground chuck patty on a toasted brioche bun layered with thousand island dressing, green leaf lettuce, vine ripe tomato, caramelized onion, and American cheese.
Adult Chicken Strips
House Specialties
Chicken Pot Pie
A hearty delight with Hefeweizen infused oven roasted chicken layered with caramelized root vegetables and savory herbed chicken gravy and topped with a flakey caramelized cheddar pie crust.
Bucklin Hill Baby Back Ribs
Three quarter rack of spice rubbed pork ribs slowly braised until almost falling off the bone, basted in our signature Magnificent BBQ sauce, and served with coleslaw and steak fries.
Bavarian Hefeweizen Chicken
Pan seared chicken breast layered with herbed goat cheese, roasted mushrooms, and Hefeweizen chicken jus. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Huli Huli Sockeye Salmon
Wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon filet marinated in a sweet Hawaiian sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with ginger scented jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables, all topped with a sweet candied pineapple relish.
Maui Wowie Chicken
An authentic island barbecue favorite - grilled dark meat chicken marinated in house made Huli Huli sauce, topped with a sweet pineapple relish and served over ginger scented jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.
Mahi-mahi Tacos
Three tacos with your choice of grilled or blackened Mahi-mahi wrapped in corn or flour tortillas that are layered with a salsa mayo, napa cabbage, and fresh cilantro. Served with lime and a side of black bean salsa.
Panko Encrusted Fish and Chips
Alaskan cod hand dipped in our own Hefeweizen beer batter and coated in panko bread crumbs. Served with steak fries, coleslaw, and dill tartar sauce.
Pasta
Jambalaya Fettucine
Cajun seasoned cream sauce, spicy chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, red onions, red bell peppers, and tomatoes tossed together with fettuccine pasta.
Tillamook Cheese & Rigatoni
Our Chef's twist on the classic macaroni and cheese - a rigatoni and creamy cheese blend baked with a crunchy herbed bread crumb topping.
Bacon Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in a Scotch ale infused alfredo sauce with caramelized onions, bell peppers, gorgonzola cheese, pan seared bacon, and grilled chicken.
Shrimp Scampi Fettuccine
Sautéed shrimp smothered in creamy beurre blanc sauce with fresh diced vine ripe tomatoes and chopped parsley.
Pizza
San Falese
Our traditional pizza crust lightly brushed with garlic oil and topped with mozzarella and cheddar, then layered with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and a touch of green onion.
El Diablo
It's soooo good it must be sinful; tender spicy pulled chicken, rich andouille sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon, green onion, and fragrant roasted garlic atop Tillamook pepper jack.
Greek
Our classic crust rubbed with basil pesto, rich feta and mozzarella cheeses, sweet roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and toasted pine nuts.
Brewer's Special
Not only does our brewer love it, but so will you... pepperoni and spicy andouille sausage layered atop parmesan and mozzarella.
California Chicken
Spicy pulled chicken, Tillamook pepper jack, black olives, green onions, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh ripe avocado, and creamy sour cream top this house favorite.
Pepperoni
This is not your normal pepperoni - layered with rich mozzarella, mounded pepperoni, and angel hair parmesan - it's a classic.
Veggie
Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, olives, roasted garlic, red bell pepper, red onion, vine ripe tomatoes, parmesan, and parsley.
Cheese
Steak
New York Cut
The classic center cut topped with a zesty steak butter, crispy fried onion strings, gorgonzola cheese, and chives and served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables along with your choice of soup or salad.
Top Sirloin
Che's center cut - a firm texture steak & very juicy with excellent flavor. Topped with a zesty steak butter, crispy fried onion strings, gorgonzola cheese, and chives and served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables along with your choice of soup or house salad.
Dessert
Sides
Alfredo Sauce
Apple Slices
Bacon - 2 pc
Beef Patty
Blackened Salmon
Carrots & Celery
Cheddar-Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce
Coleslaw
Fries
Garden Patty
Garlic Bread
Garlic Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinara Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Rice
Salmon
Sauerkraut
Seasonal Veggies
Shrimp Skewer - Single
Sirloin - 5 oz
Sour Cream
Wing Sauce
Kids Menu
2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383