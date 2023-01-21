Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse

review star

No reviews yet

2799 NW Myhre Rd

Silverdale, WA 98383

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Firecracker Wings
Prime Rib French Dip

Fresh Ideas From Our Kitchen

Asian Chicken Salad

$18.49
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$18.99

Wontons filled with a rich mixture of crab, cream cheese, and a special blend of seasonings, fried to crispy perfection, and served alongside our house-made ginger-apricot sauce.

Korean BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Kung Pao Calamari

$20.99

Wasabi Burger

$17.99

Black Jack Burger

$17.49Out of stock

Po'Boy

$18.99Out of stock

Popcorn Shrimp

$18.99Out of stock

Cajun Catfish

$29.99Out of stock

Creole Pizza

$20.49Out of stock

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$17.49
Brewhouse Nachos

Brewhouse Nachos

$17.99

Crunchy chips layered with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, roasted garlic, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, and black olives. Topped with guacamole and chipotle sour cream.

Calamari & Shrimp

Calamari & Shrimp

$18.99

A crispy mix served with green beans, green olives, pesto aioli, and ginger apricot sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Spicy pulled chicken with roasted bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla. Served with creamy roasted corn dip.

Creamy Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Creamy Artichoke and Spinach Dip

$15.99

Baby spinach and rich artichokes with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, and a pinch of nutmeg. Served with toasted French Milano garlic bread.

Firecracker Wings

Firecracker Wings

$18.49

Choose between two styles: -Tossed in our spicy garlic ginger Firecracker Sauce -Tossed in our house made spicy dry rub Or try it duo style! Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese for dipping.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.49

Choose between our three styles: -House roasted pulled chicken, cheese, and black bean salsa -Tender ribeye, guacamole, and chipotle sour cream -Fried cod, pineapple relish, and chipotle sour cream Try one or all three!

More Chips

Soups and Small Salads

Bowl Clam Chowder

$13.49

Bowl Silver City Gumbo

$13.99

Cup Clam Chowder

$8.49

Cup Silver City Gumbo

$8.49

Small Apple Salad

$9.99
Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crunchy romaine tossed with a parmesan-romano blend, garlic croutons, and our famous Caesar dressing.

Small House Mixed Green Salad

Small House Mixed Green Salad

$8.99

Field greens, romaine, cucumbers, vine ripe tomatoes, shredded carrots, and garlic croutons.

Entrée Salads

Washington Apple Salad

Washington Apple Salad

$13.99

Matchstick Granny Smith apples with mixed greens, spiced walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette, gorgonzola cheese, and dried cranberries.

Firecracker Chicken Salad

Firecracker Chicken Salad

$17.99

Grilled dark meat chicken marinated in our Firecracker wing sauce; tossed in blue cheese dressing with golden toasted almonds, fresh shredded carrots, crisp celery, and crispy fried onion strings.

Shrimp Louie Salad

Shrimp Louie Salad

$18.49

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with thousand island, vine ripe tomatoes, black olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, and chives then topped with grilled shrimp skewers basted with a garlic lemon butter.

BBQ Crispy Chicken Salad

BBQ Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our roasted corn citrus lime dressing with vine ripe tomatoes and avocado. Topped with crispy chicken, our Magnificent BBQ, and crispy fried onion strings.

Entrée Brewhouse Caesar

Entrée Brewhouse Caesar

$13.99

Crunchy romaine tossed with a parmesan-romano blend, garlic croutons, and our famous Caesar dressing.

Entrée House Salad

Entrée House Salad

$13.99

Field greens, romaine, cucumbers, vine ripe tomatoes, shredded carrots, and garlic croutons.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Baked Salmon Sandwich

Baked Salmon Sandwich

$18.49

Open faced ciabatta bread coated with a Sockeye Salmon spread, including artichoke heart and sweet onions. Topped with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, and vine ripe tomatoes, then baked until golden.

Big Daddy Burger

Big Daddy Burger

$17.49

Fresh ground chuck on a poppy seed bun with green leaf lettuce, vine ripe tomato, pickled red onion, thick bacon, cheddar cheese, and our secret burger spread. You know with a name like Big Daddy, it's got to be good!

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$16.49

Cilantro and spice marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with pepper jack, layered with cilantro mayo, crispy onion strings, lettuce, and vine ripe tomato.

Magnificent BBQ Burger

Magnificent BBQ Burger

$17.49

Fresh ground chuck patty on a poppy seed bun, layered with mayo, green leaf lettuce, vine ripe tomato, crispy fried onion strings, crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese, and Magnificent BBQ sauce.

Magnificent Mustard Reuben

Magnificent Mustard Reuben

$18.99

Ridgetop Red basted corned beef with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, tart sauerkraut and sweet Magnificent honey mustard glaze on grilled marbled rye.

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.99

Oven roasted fatty prime rib thinly sliced on toasted French Milano garlic bread. Served with a rich beef au jus.

Sockeye Salmon BLT

Sockeye Salmon BLT

$20.49

Wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon charbroiled then brushed with a garlic lemon butter. Served on a buttery brioche bun with green lead lettuce, vine ripe tomato, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, and lemon dill dressing.

Top Notch Burger

Top Notch Burger

$16.49

Fresh ground chuck patty on a toasted brioche bun layered with thousand island dressing, green leaf lettuce, vine ripe tomato, caramelized onion, and American cheese.

Adult Chicken Strips

$16.99

House Specialties

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$20.99

A hearty delight with Hefeweizen infused oven roasted chicken layered with caramelized root vegetables and savory herbed chicken gravy and topped with a flakey caramelized cheddar pie crust.

Bucklin Hill Baby Back Ribs

Bucklin Hill Baby Back Ribs

$32.99

Three quarter rack of spice rubbed pork ribs slowly braised until almost falling off the bone, basted in our signature Magnificent BBQ sauce, and served with coleslaw and steak fries.

Bavarian Hefeweizen Chicken

Bavarian Hefeweizen Chicken

$21.99

Pan seared chicken breast layered with herbed goat cheese, roasted mushrooms, and Hefeweizen chicken jus. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Huli Huli Sockeye Salmon

Huli Huli Sockeye Salmon

$29.99

Wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon filet marinated in a sweet Hawaiian sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with ginger scented jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables, all topped with a sweet candied pineapple relish.

Maui Wowie Chicken

Maui Wowie Chicken

$19.99

An authentic island barbecue favorite - grilled dark meat chicken marinated in house made Huli Huli sauce, topped with a sweet pineapple relish and served over ginger scented jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.

Mahi-mahi Tacos

Mahi-mahi Tacos

$18.49

Three tacos with your choice of grilled or blackened Mahi-mahi wrapped in corn or flour tortillas that are layered with a salsa mayo, napa cabbage, and fresh cilantro. Served with lime and a side of black bean salsa.

Panko Encrusted Fish and Chips

Panko Encrusted Fish and Chips

Alaskan cod hand dipped in our own Hefeweizen beer batter and coated in panko bread crumbs. Served with steak fries, coleslaw, and dill tartar sauce.

Pasta

Jambalaya Fettucine

Jambalaya Fettucine

$23.49

Cajun seasoned cream sauce, spicy chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, red onions, red bell peppers, and tomatoes tossed together with fettuccine pasta.

Tillamook Cheese & Rigatoni

Tillamook Cheese & Rigatoni

$21.49

Our Chef's twist on the classic macaroni and cheese - a rigatoni and creamy cheese blend baked with a crunchy herbed bread crumb topping.

Bacon Chicken Alfredo

Bacon Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed in a Scotch ale infused alfredo sauce with caramelized onions, bell peppers, gorgonzola cheese, pan seared bacon, and grilled chicken.

Shrimp Scampi Fettuccine

$23.49

Sautéed shrimp smothered in creamy beurre blanc sauce with fresh diced vine ripe tomatoes and chopped parsley.

Pizza

San Falese

San Falese

$18.99

Our traditional pizza crust lightly brushed with garlic oil and topped with mozzarella and cheddar, then layered with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and a touch of green onion.

El Diablo

El Diablo

$20.49

It's soooo good it must be sinful; tender spicy pulled chicken, rich andouille sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon, green onion, and fragrant roasted garlic atop Tillamook pepper jack.

Greek

Greek

$20.49

Our classic crust rubbed with basil pesto, rich feta and mozzarella cheeses, sweet roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and toasted pine nuts.

Brewer's Special

Brewer's Special

$18.49

Not only does our brewer love it, but so will you... pepperoni and spicy andouille sausage layered atop parmesan and mozzarella.

California Chicken

California Chicken

$20.49

Spicy pulled chicken, Tillamook pepper jack, black olives, green onions, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh ripe avocado, and creamy sour cream top this house favorite.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$17.49

This is not your normal pepperoni - layered with rich mozzarella, mounded pepperoni, and angel hair parmesan - it's a classic.

Veggie

Veggie

$18.49

Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, olives, roasted garlic, red bell pepper, red onion, vine ripe tomatoes, parmesan, and parsley.

Cheese

$15.49

Steak

New York Cut

$42.99

The classic center cut topped with a zesty steak butter, crispy fried onion strings, gorgonzola cheese, and chives and served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables along with your choice of soup or salad.

Top Sirloin

Top Sirloin

$35.99

Che's center cut - a firm texture steak & very juicy with excellent flavor. Topped with a zesty steak butter, crispy fried onion strings, gorgonzola cheese, and chives and served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables along with your choice of soup or house salad.

Dessert

Magnificent Chocolate Brownie

$11.00

Apple Blackberry Crisp

$10.50

Magnificent Cheesecake

$11.00

Irish Bread Pudding

$10.00

Irish Cookie Sliders

$10.50

Sides

Alfredo Sauce

$3.99

Apple Slices

$2.49

Bacon - 2 pc

$3.99

Beef Patty

$8.00

Blackened Salmon

$11.00

Carrots & Celery

$3.49

Cheddar-Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.49

Fries

$5.49

Garden Patty

$3.99

Garlic Bread

Garlic Fries

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Marinara Sauce

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Rice

$3.49

Salmon

$11.00

Sauerkraut

$2.49

Seasonal Veggies

$4.49

Shrimp Skewer - Single

$6.00

Sirloin - 5 oz

$11.00

Sour Cream

$2.49

Wing Sauce

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Kids 2 Topping Pizza

$10.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Sundae

$4.99

Kids Ice Cream

$3.99

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.49
Coke

Coke

$4.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.49
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$4.49

Iced Tea

$4.49

Juice

$3.20
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$4.49
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$4.49

Roy Rogers

$4.49
Seagram's Ginger Ale

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$4.49

Shirley Temple

$4.49
Silver City/Valholl Root Beer

Silver City/Valholl Root Beer

$4.49
Sprite

Sprite

$4.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.49

Sweet Tea

$4.49
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383

Directions

