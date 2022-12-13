Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silver Hooks Seafood

1920 Crest View Dr, Ste 4

Hudson, WI 54016

New Combo

#1 - 2 Piece Cod Combo (Grilled or Fried)

$14.99
#2 - 2 Piece Catfish Combo (Fried)

$14.99
#3 - 3 Piece Jumbo Chicken Tenders (Grilled or Fried)

$14.99
#5 - 2 Piece Walleye Combo (Grilled or Fried)

$18.99
#6 - 2 Piece Halibut Combo (Grilled or Fried)

$22.99

New Sandwiches

#1 - 1 Piece Cod (Grilled or Fried) on a Soft Fresh Bun

$9.99
#2 - 1 Piece Catfish (Fried) on a Soft Fresh Bun

$9.99
#3 - 1 Piece Jumbo Chicken Tender (Grilled or Fried) on a Soft Fresh Bun

$9.99
#4 - 1 Piece Walleye (Gilled or Fried) on a Soft Fresh Bun

$14.99
#5 - 1 Piece Halibut (Grilled or Fried) on a Soft Fresh Bun

$18.99

New Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

New Dipping Sauces

Silver Hooks Signature Sauce

$0.79

Stingin Honey Teriyaki

$0.79Out of stock

Spicy Honey Bourbon

$0.79Out of stock

Angry Buffalo

$0.79

Medium Buffalo

$0.79

Garlic Parmesan

$0.79

Sweet & Smoky BBQ

$0.79

Lemon Pepper

$0.79Out of stock

Classic BBQ

$0.79

Asian Sesame Chili Sauce

$0.79Out of stock

Creamy Garlic Dill

$0.79Out of stock

Bacon Horseradish and Caper Sauce

$0.79Out of stock

Bourbon Ketchup

$0.79

Malt Vinegar and Dill Mayo

$0.79

Classic Tartar Suce

$0.79

Tomato Ginger Sauce

$0.79Out of stock

Classic Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.79

Franks Classic Hot Sauce

$0.79

Classic Ranch

$0.79

Chipotle BBQ

$0.79

Creamy Siracha Sauce

$0.79Out of stock

Classic Honey Mustard

$0.79

Smokey Ranch

$0.79
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Silver Hooks is America's Best tasting Seafood Restaurant. Silver Hooks is known for its fresh seafood, affordable pricing, and generous portion sizes.

1920 Crest View Dr, Ste 4, Hudson, WI 54016

