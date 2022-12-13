Silver Hooks Seafood
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Silver Hooks is America's Best tasting Seafood Restaurant. Silver Hooks is known for its fresh seafood, affordable pricing, and generous portion sizes.
1920 Crest View Dr, Ste 4, Hudson, WI 54016
