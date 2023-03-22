Silverlake Ramen in El Paso - West Towne Marketplace
6450 N Desert Blvd
#B101
El Paso, TX 79912
Food
Ramen
Classic
creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg*
Blaze
spicy creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*
Shoyu
clear chicken stock with shōyu, choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bamboo shoots, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*
Shoyu on Fire
spicy clear chicken stock with shōyu, green onions, corn, fried jalapeños, seaweed, micro cilantro, lime & seasoned egg*
Veggie
vegetable stock with miso base, mixed veggies, mixed greens, corn, tofu, mushroom, fried broccolini & avocado
Garlic Truffle
blend of cream pork + vegetable stock, garlic, TRUFF truffle oil, kale, mushrooms, black pepper, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles
Tsukemen
Tokyo style, creamy pork + fish stock, bean sprouts, lime, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles and double protein. tip: squeeze lime on noodles
Cajun Mazemen
blend of chicken stock + Cajun Sauce, corn, green onions, lime, shrimp, pork sausage, fresh garlic. served with thick noodles. tip: squeeze lime and mix well
Appetizer
Edamame
soy beans w/ truffle salt
Regular Crispy Chicken Karaage
Japanese style boneless fried chicken. served with spicy aioli sauce
Large Crispy Chicken Karaage
Creamy Broccolini
fried broccolini with creamy sesame dressing
Grilled Gyoza 6 pcs
handmade juicy pork dumplings grilled - served with house made gyoza sauce
Fried Gyoza 6 pcs
handmade juicy pork dumplings fried - served with spicy aioli with lemon
3 Kinds Mushrooms w Butter
sautéed eringi, shiitake, and button mushrooms with butter & mixed greens. goes well with rice
Crispy Rice w Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, crispy rice, avocado, jalapeños & eel sauce. served with ginger
Pork Bun
marinated pork belly, pickled onions, sesame aioli & green onions
Spicy Chicken Bun
chicken karaage, ghost pepper kimchi, green onions & teriyaki sauce
Impossible Bun
panko fried impossible plant meat, shredded cabbage, hot mustard & katsu sauce
SLR House Salad
choice of protein, kale, mixed greens, corn, pickled onions, housemade onion dressing
Rice Bowl
Regular Chicken Karaage Bowl
Japanese style fried chicken, teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, green onion & red ginger over rice
Regular Pork Bowl
pork belly, pickled onions, green onions, fried jalapeños & seasoned egg over rice
Regular Soboro Bowl
ground chicken with scrambled egg, green onion, and red ginger over rice
Regular Spicy Tuna Bowl
spicy tuna, mixed greens, fried onions, housemade onion dressing & avocado over rice
Regular Mabo Tofu Bowl
tofu and impossible meat in a spicy black bean sauce, green onion & red ginger over rice
Large Chicken Karaage Bowl
Japanese style fried chicken, teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, green onion & red ginger over rice
Large Pork Bowl
pork belly, pickled onions, green onions, fried jalapeños & seasoned egg over rice
Large Soboro Bowl
ground chicken with scrambled egg, green onion, and red ginger over rice
Large Spicy Tuna Bowl
spicy tuna, mixed greens, fried onions, housemade onion dressing & avocado over rice
Large Mabo Tofu Bowl
tofu and impossible meat in a spicy black bean sauce, green onion & red ginger over rice
Additional Toppings
Extra - Pork Belly (1 pc)
extra portion of Pork Belly
Extra - Chicken Breast (3 pc)
extra portion of Chicken Breast
Extra - Tofu Block (6 pc)
extra portion of Tofu Block
Extra - Shrimp (2 pc)
extra portion of Shrimp
Extra - Sausage Slices (3 pc)
extra portion of Pork Sausage
Extra Broth (Soup Base)
extra portion of Soup Base
Extra Noodle (Thin/ Thick)
extra portion of Ramen Noodle
Side - Seasoned Boiled Egg (1 egg)
extra portion of seasoned Boiled Egg
Side - Chili Paste
extra portion of Chili Paste with Spicy Sauce
Side - Black Garlic Oil
extra portion of Black Garlic Oil with Garlic Paste
Side - Truffle Oil
extra portion of Truffle Oil
Side - Avocado (1/4)
side portion of Avocado Slice
Side - Bamboo Shoot
extra portion of seasoned Bamboo Shoot
Side - Bean Sprout
extra portion of blanched Bean Sprout
Side - Green Onion
extra portion of chopped Green Onion
Side - Corn
extra portion of blanched Corn
Side - Spinach
extra portion of blanched Spinach
Side - Steamed Mushroom
extra portion of blanched Mushroom Slice
Side - Sautéed Garlic Mushroom
extra portion of sautéed Garlic Mushroom
Side - Sautéed Kale
extra portion of sautéed Kale
Side - Fresh Garlic
extra portion of minced Fresh Garlic
Side - Butter (2 pc)
extra portion of Butter Block
Side - Dry Seaweed (3 pc)
extra portion of Dry Seaweed
Side - Fried Broccolini
extra portion of fried Broccolini
Side - Fried Jalapeño (1 pc)
side portion of fried jalapeño
Side - Ghost Pepper Kimchi
extra portion of Ghost Pepper Kimchi
Side - Lime (1/4)
side portion of Lime Wedge
Side - Lemon (1/4)
side portion of Lemon Wedge
Side - White Ginger
extra portion of White Ginger
Side - Red Ginger
extra portion of Red Ginger
Side - Rice
Side - Truffle Oil
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Drinks
NA Drinks
Coke
12 oz Can
Diet Coke
12 oz Can
Sprite
12 oz Can
San Pellegrino (Flavor)
Sparkling juice in Can
Perrier
Sparkling water in Can/ Bottle
Calpico
Japanese beverage in Can/ Bottle
Ginger Ale
Flavored soda in Bottle
Hot Green Tea
Refillable hot green tea
Iced Black Tea
Iced Matcha Green Tea
Refillable iced matcha green tea
Lemonade
Refillable lemonade
Boylan Soda
Alcohol
Beer
Sake
Wine & Cocktails
Dessert (EP)
Mochi
Monaka
Taiyaki
Churros/Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6450 N Desert Blvd, #B101, El Paso, TX 79912