Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3465 West 6th Street, #160, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown - Chapman Plaza
No Reviews
3465 West 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurant
Umaya LA - 3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100
No Reviews
3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurant