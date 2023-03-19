  • Home
Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade

review star

No reviews yet

1080 Peachtree Street NE

Suite 9

Atlanta, GA 30309

Food Midtown

Ramen-Midtown

Classic

Classic

$14.75

creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg*

Blaze

Blaze

$15.50

spicy creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*

Shoyu

Shoyu

$14.75

clear chicken stock with shōyu, choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bamboo shoots, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*

Shoyu on Fire

Shoyu on Fire

$15.50

spicy clear chicken stock with shōyu, green onions, corn, fried jalapeños, seaweed, micro cilantro, lime & seasoned egg*

Veggie

Veggie

$15.50

vegetable stock with miso base, mixed veggies, mixed greens, corn, tofu, mushroom, fried broccolini & avocado

Garlic Truffle

Garlic Truffle

$16.25

blend of cream pork + vegetable stock, garlic, TRUFF truffle oil, kale, mushrooms, black pepper, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$17.50

Tokyo style, creamy pork + fish stock, bean sprouts, lime, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles and double protein. tip: squeeze lime on noodles

Cajun Mazemen

Cajun Mazemen

$16.25

blend of chicken stock + Cajun Sauce, corn, green onions, lime, shrimp, pork sausage, fresh garlic. served with thick noodles. tip: squeeze lime and mix well

Appetizer-Midtown

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

soy beans w/ truffle salt

Regular Crispy Chicken Karaage

Regular Crispy Chicken Karaage

$7.95

Japanese style boneless fried chicken. served with spicy aioli sauce

Large Crispy Chicken Karaage

Large Crispy Chicken Karaage

$11.95
Creamy Broccolini

Creamy Broccolini

$5.75

fried broccolini with creamy sesame dressing

Grilled Gyoza 6 pcs

Grilled Gyoza 6 pcs

$6.95

handmade juicy pork dumplings grilled - served with house made gyoza sauce

Fried Gyoza 6 pcs

Fried Gyoza 6 pcs

$6.95

handmade juicy pork dumplings fried - served with spicy aioli with lemon

3 Kinds Mushrooms w Butter

3 Kinds Mushrooms w Butter

$6.95

sautéed eringi, shiitake, and button mushrooms with butter & mixed greens. goes well with rice

Crispy Rice w Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice w Spicy Tuna

$6.95

spicy tuna, crispy rice, avocado, jalapeños & eel sauce. served with ginger

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$4.75

marinated pork belly, pickled onions, sesame aioli & green onions

Spicy Chicken Bun

Spicy Chicken Bun

$4.75

chicken karaage, ghost pepper kimchi, green onions & teriyaki sauce

Impossible Bun

Impossible Bun

$5.75

panko fried impossible plant meat, shredded cabbage, hot mustard & katsu sauce

SLR House Salad

SLR House Salad

$7.50

choice of protein, kale, mixed greens, corn, pickled onions, housemade onion dressing

Rice Bowl-Midtown

Karaage Rice Bowl

$8.00+

Soboro Bowl

$8.00+

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$9.00+

Pork Bowl

$8.00+

Mabo Tofu Bowl

$8.00+

Additional Toppings

Extra - Pork Belly (1 pc)

Extra - Pork Belly (1 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Pork Belly

Extra - Chicken Breast (3 pc)

Extra - Chicken Breast (3 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Chicken Breast

Extra - Tofu Block (6 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Tofu Block

Extra - Shrimp (2 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Shrimp

Extra - Sausage Slices (3 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Pork Sausage

Extra Broth (Soup Base)

Extra Broth (Soup Base)

$6.50

extra portion of Soup Base

Extra Noodle (Thin/ Thick)

$3.00

extra portion of Ramen Noodle

Side - Seasoned Boiled Egg (1 egg)

$2.00

extra portion of seasoned Boiled Egg

Side - Chili Paste

$1.00

extra portion of Chili Paste with Spicy Sauce

Side - Black Garlic Oil

$1.50

extra portion of Black Garlic Oil with Garlic Paste

Side - Truffle Oil

$1.50

extra portion of Truffle Oil

Side - Avocado (1/4)

Side - Avocado (1/4)

$1.75

side portion of Avocado Slice

Side - Bamboo Shoot

$1.75

extra portion of seasoned Bamboo Shoot

Side - Bean Sprout

Side - Bean Sprout

$1.75

extra portion of blanched Bean Sprout

Side - Green Onion

$1.00

extra portion of chopped Green Onion

Side - Corn

$1.75

extra portion of blanched Corn

Side - Spinach

$2.00

extra portion of blanched Spinach

Side - Steamed Mushroom

$1.75

extra portion of blanched Mushroom Slice

Side - Sautéed Garlic Mushroom

$1.75

extra portion of sautéed Garlic Mushroom

Side - Sautéed Kale

$2.00

extra portion of sautéed Kale

Side - Fresh Garlic

$0.75

extra portion of minced Fresh Garlic

Side - Butter (2 pc)

$1.00

extra portion of Butter Block

Side - Dry Seaweed (3 pc)

$1.75

extra portion of Dry Seaweed

Side - Fried Broccolini

$2.00

extra portion of fried Broccolini

Side - Fried Jalapeño (1 pc)

$1.00

side portion of fried jalapeño

Side - Ghost Pepper Kimchi

Side - Ghost Pepper Kimchi

$2.75

extra portion of Ghost Pepper Kimchi

Side - Lime (1/4)

$0.50

side portion of Lime Wedge

Side - Lemon (1/4)

$0.50

side portion of Lemon Wedge

Side - White Ginger

$0.50

extra portion of White Ginger

Side - Red Ginger

$0.50

extra portion of Red Ginger

Side - Rice

$2.50

Side - Truffle Oil

$0.50

Desserts

2 pc Churros

$3.95

2 pc of 10 inch long churros coated with cinnamon sugar. regular and flavored churro available

Drinks Midtown

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.95

12 oz Can

Diet Coke

$2.95

12 oz Can

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz Can

Lemonade

$2.95

Refillable lemonade

Calpico

Calpico

$2.95

Japanese beverage in Can/ Bottle

Perrier

$2.95

Sparkling water in Can/ Bottle

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Flavored soda in Bottle

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Refillable hot green tea

Iced Matcha Green Tea

$2.95

Refillable iced matcha green tea

Alcohol

Beer

Sapporo Draft

Sapporo Draft

$6.50

Japanese lager

Asahi 12 oz DRAFT/ BOTTLE

$6.00

Japanese premium lager

Sapporo PITCHER

$22.00

Sake

Soto Junmai 180 mL CAN

Soto Junmai 180 mL CAN

$9.00

One cup of sake, served chill

SCB Nigori 375 mL BOTTLE

SCB Nigori 375 mL BOTTLE

$12.00

Unfiltered sake, served chill, shake well before pouring

Ippin Junmai Daiginjo 300 mL BOTTLE

$18.00

Premium brand diaginjo sake

Hot Sake Small

$6.00

Hot Sake Large

$9.00

Wine & Cocktails

14 Hands Rose 375 mL CAN

14 Hands Rose 375 mL CAN

$7.95

Rose wine in can

Miami Cocktail Peach Bellini 250 mL CAN

Miami Cocktail Peach Bellini 250 mL CAN

$6.00

Peach Bellini in can, served with ice

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Serving Good Vibes

Location

1080 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 9, Atlanta, GA 30309

