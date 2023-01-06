Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade

1319 3rd Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Popular Items

Blaze
Classic
Regular Chicken Karaage Bowl

Ramen

Classic

Classic

$15.25

creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg*

Blaze

Blaze

$16.00

spicy creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*

Shoyu

Shoyu

$15.25

clear chicken stock with shōyu, choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bamboo shoots, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*

Shoyu on Fire

Shoyu on Fire

$16.00

spicy clear chicken stock with shōyu, green onions, corn, fried jalapeños, seaweed, micro cilantro, lime & seasoned egg*

Veggie

Veggie

$16.00

vegetable stock with miso base, mixed veggies, mixed greens, corn, tofu, mushroom, fried broccolini & avocado

Garlic Truffle

Garlic Truffle

$16.75

blend of cream pork + vegetable stock, garlic, TRUFF truffle oil, kale, mushrooms, black pepper, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$17.95

Tokyo style, creamy pork + fish stock, bean sprouts, lime, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles and double protein. tip: squeeze lime on noodles

Cajun Mazemen

Cajun Mazemen

$16.75

blend of chicken stock + Cajun Sauce, corn, green onions, lime, shrimp, pork sausage, fresh garlic. served with thick noodles. tip: squeeze lime and mix well

Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

soy beans w/ truffle salt

Regular Crispy Chicken Karaage

Regular Crispy Chicken Karaage

$7.95

Japanese style boneless fried chicken. served with spicy aioli sauce

Large Crispy Chicken Karaage

Large Crispy Chicken Karaage

$11.95
Creamy Broccolini

Creamy Broccolini

$5.75

fried broccolini with creamy sesame dressing

Grilled Gyoza 6 pcs

Grilled Gyoza 6 pcs

$6.95

handmade juicy pork dumplings grilled - served with house made gyoza sauce

Fried Gyoza 6 pcs

Fried Gyoza 6 pcs

$6.95

handmade juicy pork dumplings fried - served with spicy aioli with lemon

3 Kinds Mushrooms w Butter

3 Kinds Mushrooms w Butter

$6.95Out of stock

sautéed eringi, shiitake, and button mushrooms with butter & mixed greens. goes well with rice

Crispy Rice w Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice w Spicy Tuna

$6.95

spicy tuna, crispy rice, avocado, jalapeños & eel sauce. served with ginger

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$4.75

marinated pork belly, pickled onions, sesame aioli & green onions

Spicy Chicken Bun

Spicy Chicken Bun

$4.75

chicken karaage, ghost pepper kimchi, green onions & teriyaki sauce

Impossible Bun

Impossible Bun

$5.75

panko fried impossible plant meat, shredded cabbage, hot mustard & katsu sauce

SLR House Salad

SLR House Salad

$7.50

choice of protein, kale, mixed greens, corn, pickled onions, housemade onion dressing

Rice Bowl

Regular Chicken Karaage Bowl

Regular Chicken Karaage Bowl

$8.00

Japanese style fried chicken, teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, green onion & red ginger over rice

Regular Pork Bowl

Regular Pork Bowl

$8.00

pork belly, pickled onions, green onions, fried jalapeños & seasoned egg over rice

Regular Soboro Bowl

Regular Soboro Bowl

$8.00

ground chicken with scrambled egg, green onion, and red ginger over rice

Regular Spicy Tuna Bowl

Regular Spicy Tuna Bowl

$9.00

spicy tuna, mixed greens, fried onions, housemade onion dressing & avocado over rice

Regular Mabo Tofu Bowl

Regular Mabo Tofu Bowl

$8.00

tofu and impossible meat in a spicy black bean sauce, green onion & red ginger over rice

Large Chicken Karaage Bowl

Large Chicken Karaage Bowl

$12.00

Japanese style fried chicken, teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, green onion & red ginger over rice

Large Pork Bowl

Large Pork Bowl

$12.00

pork belly, pickled onions, green onions, fried jalapeños & seasoned egg over rice

Large Soboro Bowl

Large Soboro Bowl

$12.00

ground chicken with scrambled egg, green onion, and red ginger over rice

Large Spicy Tuna Bowl

Large Spicy Tuna Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

spicy tuna, mixed greens, fried onions, housemade onion dressing & avocado over rice

Large Mabo Tofu Bowl

Large Mabo Tofu Bowl

$12.00

tofu and impossible meat in a spicy black bean sauce, green onion & red ginger over rice

Additional Toppings

Extra - Pork Belly (1 pc)

Extra - Pork Belly (1 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Pork Belly

Extra - Chicken Breast (3 pc)

Extra - Chicken Breast (3 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Chicken Breast

Extra - Tofu Block (6 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Tofu Block

Extra - Shrimp (2 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Shrimp

Extra - Sausage Slices (3 pc)

$2.50

extra portion of Pork Sausage

Extra Broth (Soup Base)

Extra Broth (Soup Base)

$6.50

extra portion of Soup Base

Extra Noodle (Thin/ Thick)

$3.00

extra portion of Ramen Noodle

Side - Seasoned Boiled Egg (1 egg)

$2.00

extra portion of seasoned Boiled Egg

Side - Chili Paste

$1.00

extra portion of Chili Paste with Spicy Sauce

Side - Black Garlic Oil

$1.50

extra portion of Black Garlic Oil with Garlic Paste

Side - Truffle Oil

$1.50

extra portion of Truffle Oil

Side - Avocado (1/8)

Side - Avocado (1/8)

$1.75

side portion of Avocado Slice

Side - Bamboo Shoot

$1.75

extra portion of seasoned Bamboo Shoot

Side - Bean Sprout

Side - Bean Sprout

$1.75

extra portion of blanched Bean Sprout

Side - Green Onion

$1.00

extra portion of chopped Green Onion

Side - Corn

$1.75

extra portion of blanched Corn

Side - Spinach

$2.00

extra portion of blanched Spinach

Side - Steamed Mushroom

$1.75

extra portion of blanched Mushroom Slice

Side - Sautéed Garlic Mushroom

$1.75

extra portion of sautéed Garlic Mushroom

Side - Sautéed Kale

$2.00

extra portion of sautéed Kale

Side - Fresh Garlic

$0.75

extra portion of minced Fresh Garlic

Side - Butter (2 pc)

$1.00

extra portion of Butter Block

Side - Dry Seaweed (3 pc)

$1.75

extra portion of Dry Seaweed

Side - Fried Broccolini

$2.00

extra portion of fried Broccolini

Side - Fried Jalapeño (1 pc)

$1.00

side portion of fried jalapeño

Side - Ghost Pepper Kimchi

Side - Ghost Pepper Kimchi

$2.75

extra portion of Ghost Pepper Kimchi

Side - Lime (1/4)

$0.50

side portion of Lime Wedge

Side - Lemon (1/4)

$0.50

side portion of Lemon Wedge

Side - White Ginger

$0.50

extra portion of White Ginger

Side - Red Ginger

$0.50

extra portion of Red Ginger

Side - Rice

$2.50

Desserts

2 pc Churros

$3.95Out of stock

2 pc of 10 inch long churros coated with cinnamon sugar. regular and flavored churro available

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.95

12 oz Can

Diet Coke

$2.95

12 oz Can

Sprite

$2.95

12 oz Can

San Pellegrino (Flavor)

$2.95

Sparkling juice in Can

Perrier

$2.95

Sparkling water in Can/ Bottle

Calpico

Calpico

$2.95

Japanese beverage in Can/ Bottle

Boylan Soda (Flavor)

$3.95

Flavored soda in Bottle

Hot Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Refillable hot green tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Iced Matcha Green Tea

$2.95

Refillable iced matcha green tea

Lemonade

$2.95

Refillable lemonade

Red Bull

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1319 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

