Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade
920 East University Drive
Suite D-103
Tempe, AZ 85288
Combo Appetizer
- Fried Gyoza 4 pcs$7.50
Fried juicy pork dumplings (6 pcs)
- Chicken Karaage 4 pc$8.50
- Edamame$4.95
Soy beans w/ truffle salt
- Creamy Broccolini$6.25
Fried broccolini with creamy sesame dressing
- Pork Bun$5.25
Marinated pork belly, pickled onions, sesame aioli & green onions
- Spicy Chicken Bun$5.25
Chicken karaage, ghost pepper kimchi, green onions & teriyaki sauce
Ramen
- Classic$16.00
Creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg*
- Blaze$16.75
Spicy creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*
- Shoyu$16.00
Clear chicken stock with shōyu, choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bamboo shoots, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*
- Shoyu on Fire$16.75
Spicy clear chicken stock with shōyu, green onions, corn, fried jalapeños, seaweed, micro cilantro, lime & seasoned egg*
- Garlic Truffle$17.50
Blend of cream pork + vegetable stock, garlic, TRUFF truffle oil, kale, mushrooms, black pepper, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles
- Veggie$16.75
Vegetable stock with miso base, mixed veggies, mixed greens, corn, tofu, mushroom, fried broccolini & avocado
- Tsukemen$19.05
Tokyo style, creamy pork + fish stock, bean sprouts, lime, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles and double protein. tip: squeeze lime on noodles
- Cajun Mazemen$17.50
Blend of chicken stock + Cajun Sauce, corn, green onions, lime, shrimp, pork sausage, fresh garlic. served with thick noodles. tip: squeeze lime and mix well
Appetizer
- Edamame$4.95
Soy beans w/ truffle salt
- Regular Crispy Chicken Karaage$8.50
Japanese style boneless fried chicken, served with spicy aioli sauce (Regular)
- Large Crispy Chicken Karaage$12.95
Japanese style boneless fried chicken, served with spicy aioli sauce (Large)
- Crispy Rice w Spicy Tuna$7.50
Spicy tuna, crispy rice, avocado, jalapeños & eel sauce. served with ginger
- Grilled Gyoza 6 pcs$7.50
Grilled juicy pork dumplings (6 pcs)
- Fried Gyoza 6 pcs$7.50
Fried juicy pork dumplings (6 pcs)
- Pork Bun$5.25
Marinated pork belly, pickled onions, sesame aioli & green onions
- Spicy Chicken Bun$5.25
Chicken karaage, ghost pepper kimchi, green onions & teriyaki sauce
- Impossible Bun$6.25
Panko fried impossible plant meat, shredded cabbage, hot mustard & katsu sauce
- Creamy Broccolini$6.25
Fried broccolini with creamy sesame dressing
- SLR House Salad$8.00
Choice of protein, kale, mixed greens, corn, pickled onions, onion dressing
Rice Bowl
- Regular Chicken Karaage Bowl$8.75
Japanese style fried chicken, teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, green onion & red ginger over rice
- Regular Pork Bowl$8.75
Pork belly, pickled onions, green onions, fried jalapeños & seasoned egg over rice
- Regular Soboro Bowl$8.75
Ground chicken with scrambled egg, green onion, and red ginger over rice
- Regular Spicy Tuna Bowl$9.75
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, fried onions, onion dressing & avocado over rice
- Regular Mabo Tofu Bowl$8.75
Tofu in a spicy black bean sauce, green onion & red ginger over rice
- Regular Curry Rice Bowl$8.75
Impossible Katsu Curry with a house made curry sauce over a bed of rice, topped with Japanese pickled cucumbers and sesame seeds.
- Large Chicken Karaage Bowl$12.75
Japanese style fried chicken, teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, green onion & red ginger over rice
- Large Pork Bowl$12.75
Pork belly, pickled onions, green onions, fried jalapeños & seasoned egg over rice
- Large Soboro Bowl$12.75
Ground chicken with scrambled egg, green onion, and red ginger over rice
- Large Spicy Tuna Bowl$13.75
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, fried onions, onion dressing & avocado over rice
- Large Mabo Tofu Bowl$12.75
Tofu in a spicy black bean sauce, green onion & red ginger over rice
- Large Curry Rice Bowl$12.75
Impossible Katsu Curry with a house made curry sauce over a bed of rice, topped with Japanese pickled cucumbers and sesame seeds.
Drinks
Alcohol
- Ozeki Dry One Cup$8.00
14%, One Cup Ozeki sake has been Japan's most popular cup sake for the last 55 year. It has a well-balanced flavor and clean aftertaste.
- Draft Sake Bomb$10.50
- Vodka$8.95+
- Rum$8.95+
- Tequila$10.95+
- Whiskey$8.95+
- Gin$9.95+
- Other$8.95+
Desserts
- 2 pc Churros$4.50
2 pc of 10 inch long churros coated with cinnamon sugar. regular and flavored churro available
- 2 pc Churros w Ice Cream$6.50
2 pc of 10 inch long churros coated with cinnamon sugar and served with ice cream and chocolate syrup. regular and flavored churro available
- 1 pc Ice Cream$2.95
ice cream with drizzle of chocolate syrup
Additional Toppings
- Pork Belly (1 pc)$2.95
extra portion of Pork Belly
- Chicken Breast (3 pc)$2.95
extra portion of Chicken Breast
- Tofu Block (6 pc)$2.95
extra portion of Tofu Block
- Extra Spicy Tuna$3.50
- Seasoned Boiled Egg$2.50
- Chili Paste$1.50
- Black Garlic Oil$1.50
- Avocado (1/4)$1.75
- Bamboo Shoot$2.00
- Bean Sprout$1.75
- Green Onion$1.50
- Pickled Onion$1.75
- Corn$1.75
- Spinach$2.50
- Steamed Mushroom$2.00
- Sauteed Garlic Mushroom$2.00
- Sauteed Kale$2.00
- Fresh Garlic$0.75
- Butter$1.25
- Dry Seaweed (3 pc)$2.00
- Extra - Broth$7.50
extra portion of Soup Base
- Noodle$3.00
- Rice$2.50
- Fried Broccolini$2.50
- Fried Jalapeno$1.50
- Ghost Pepper Kimchi$3.25
- Shrimp (2 pc)$3.00
- Pork Sausage (3pc)$3.00
- Truffle Oil$2.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
920 East University Drive, Suite D-103, Tempe, AZ 85288