  • Home
  • /
  • Norco
  • /
  • SilverLakes - The FieldHouse - 5555 Hamner Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

SilverLakes - The FieldHouse 5555 Hamner Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5555 Hamner Ave

Norco, CA 92860

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

eggs, bacon, 3 cheese blend, and hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla

Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.00

fried egg sandwich with sausage served on a croissant

French Toast Sticks

$8.00

served with maple syrup and cinnamon sugar

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

$8.00

diced fruit with berries

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

vanilla yogurt with honey, granola and fresh fruit

Breakfast Tornado Rolls

$8.00

2 bacon, sausage, egg and cheese tornados served with salsa

Muffins

$3.00

chocolate or blueberry muffin

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

assorted bagels served with cream cheese

Oatmeal

$6.00

Snacks

Whole Candy

$3.00

Tong Jerky

$10.00

Jack Links

$5.00

Red Vines

$5.00

Whole Fruit

$2.00

Frozen Minute Maid

$3.00

Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Cliff Bar

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Main Items

The FieldHouse Breakfast Burger

$13.00

juicy all beef patty, crispy bacon, one egg sunny side up, garlic aioli and sliced avocado served on a toasted brioche bun

Veggie Breakfast Skillet

$13.00

eggs scrambled with tomatoes, grilled peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms and spinach sizzling on a bed of FieldHouse breakfast potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese and avocado

Omelet Your Way

$13.00

3 eggs and choice of 3 fixins

Cinnamon Sugar "Churro" Pancakes

$11.00

fluffy short stack, topped with strawberries and powdered sugar served with butter and maple syrup

SilverLakes Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers and onions, FieldHouse breakfast potatoes and mild salsa, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Island French Toast

$12.00

thick slices of sweet Hawaiian bread, lightly battered and pan fried to perfection, served with soft butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup

Peruvian Style Steak and Eggs "Lomo Saltado"

$16.00

marinated New York steak strips, stir fried with tomatoes, onions and FieldHouse fries, served over cilantro lime rice and topped with a fried egg

Chilaquiles Verde

$13.00

crispy corn chips, salsa verde, fresh avocado, refried beans, sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro and red onions, topped with a fried egg

Loco Mole

$16.00

our version of Hawaiian comfort food "Loco Moco" - cilantro lime rice, all beef patty, fried egg, all drizzled with Sabino's house made mole sauce

Avocado Toast

$12.00

grilled Texas toast, garlic herb butter, house made guacamole topped with fresh arugula, lemon olive oil and red pepper flakes

Sides

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

FieldHouse Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Platter

$3.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Two Applewood Bacon Strips

$3.00

Two Eggs any Style

$3.00

Kids

Pancake Sandwich

$10.00

sausage patty with one egg between fluffy homestyle pancakes served with maple syrup, and choice of side

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.00

bacon, scrambled eggs & cheese, melted inside a flour tortilla with mild salsa, sour cream, and choice of side

Keiki French Toast Strips

$10.00

strips of our famous Island French Toast, served with maple syrup and your choice of side

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

short stack of fluffy homestyle pancakes with sweet chocolate chips in every bite and your choice of side

Saturday/Sunday Special

Chicken Pozole

$12.00

pozole is made with seasoned chicken, simmered in a delicious chili broth, with white hominy and sliced veggies, topped with chili peppers, diced onions, shredded cabbage, sliced radish, salsa and lime

Pork Pozole

$12.00

pozole is made with tender pork, simmered in a delicious chili broth, with white hominy and sliced veggies, topped with chili peppers, diced onions, shredded cabbage, sliced radish, salsa and lime

Menudo

$12.00

menudo is an authentic Mexican recipe simmered for hours to develop a rich and satisfying broth - our menudo is cooked in a red chili broth with hominy, served in large bowls topped with lime juice, onion, cilantro, and oregano

Little Something

Seasonal Fruit Platter

$9.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Captain Crunch Bowl

$5.00

English Muffin - Butter and Jam

$4.00

Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese

$6.00

Breakfast Bar (Alcohol)

FieldHouse Bloody Mary

$12.00

FieldHouse Bloody Maria

$12.00

FieldHouse Michelada

$12.00

MichelAQUAS

$12.00

Morning Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Lunch

California Club & Chips

$13.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast - includes a bag of chips

Cali Beast Burrito

$14.00

carnitas, fries, beans, cheese and pico de gallo

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$11.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing and diced chicken

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

$8.00

diced fruit with berries

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

vanilla yogurt with honey granola and fruit

Churro

$5.00

two churros tossed in cinnamon sugar

Hot Dog & Chips

$7.00

all beef hot dog - includes a bag of chips

Hot Dogs

$5.00

Nachos

$10.00

Pizza Slice

$6.00

Pizza Box

$25.00

Pizza slice

$6.00

Ham sand

$5.00

Snacks

Whole Candy

$3.00

Tong Jerky

$10.00

Jack Links

$5.00

Red Vines

$5.00

Whole Fruit

$2.00

Frozen Minute Maid

$3.00

Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Cliff Bar

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Ham sand

$5.00

Appetizers

Dozen Bone In Wings

$23.00

1 dozen bone-in-wings with choice of sauce, buffalo, FieldHouse fire or sweet home Alabama

Half Dozen Bone In Wings

$15.00

1/2 dozen bone-in-wings with choice of sauce, buffalo, FieldHouse fire or sweet home Alabama

Two Soft Warm Salted Pretzels w/ Smoked Sausage

$18.00

served with a side of pub mustard and beer cheese

Loaded BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

$18.00

house fries, shredded bbq pulled pork, chopped scallions, topped with American cheese

Ultimate Nachos

$18.00

cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans & pico de gallo

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and creamy caesar dressing

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

romaine lettuce, grilled corn, red onion, carrots, sliced southern fried chicken, herb ranch dressing or choice of Nashville hot chicken

Pork Pozole

$12.00

pozole is made with tender pork, simmered in a delicious chili broth, with white hominy and sliced veggies, topped with chili peppers, diced onions, shredded cabbage, sliced radish, salsa and lime

Chicken Pozole

$12.00

pozole is made with seasoned chicken, simmered in a delicious chili broth, with white hominy and sliced veggies, topped with chili peppers, diced onions, shredded cabbage, sliced radish, salsa and lime

Menudo

$12.00

menudo is an authentic Mexican recipe simmered for hours to develop a rich and satisfying broth - our menudo is cooked in a red chili broth with hominy, served in large bowls topped with lime juice, onion, cilantro, and oregano

House salad

$12.00

Sides

Crispy Bacon Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fieldhouse Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Just for Kids

Fried Chicken Tenders and FieldHouse Fries

$11.00

Three Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Pizza Flatbread

$16.00

mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$18.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

dill pickles, cole slaw

The Fieldhouse Burger

$16.00

all beef patty, sliced red onion, pickles, lettuce, American cheese on brioche bun

Norco Burger

$17.00

all beef patty, crispy onions, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, pickles, and FieldHouse bbq sauce on brioche bun

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

pickle, tomato and cole slaw

Classic Turkey Club

$15.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado on Texas toast

Ham sand

$5.00

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie and Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Southern Apple Pie a La Mode

$10.00

Appetizers

Dozen Bone In Wings

$23.00

1 dozen bone-in-wings with choice of sauce, buffalo, FieldHouse fire or sweet home Alabama

Half Dozen Bone In Wings

$15.00

1/2 dozen bone-in-wings with choice of sauce, buffalo, FieldHouse fire or sweet home Alabama

Bacon Loaded Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Two Soft Warm Salted Pretzels w/ Smoked Sausage Bites

$18.00

served with a side of pub mustard and beer cheese

All Beef Sliders on Hawaiian Roll

$11.00

American cheese, grilled onions, FieldHouse dressing

Loaded BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

$13.00

house fries, shredded bbq pulled pork, chopped scallions, topped with American cheese

Sweet and Spicy Maple Bacon

$9.00

5 thick slices of maple bacon tossed in our signature sweet and spicy sauce

Turkey Leg

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Ultimate FieldHouse Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

romaine lettuce, grilled corn, red onion, carrots, sliced southern fried chicken, herb ranch dressing or choice of Nashville hot chicken

The FieldHouse Chopped Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, chopped bacon, boiled egg, kalamata olives, feta cheese with creamy basil dressing

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Platter

$18.00

FieldHouse garden salad & choice of 3 sides

Sides

Truffle Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Crispy Bacon Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

French Sauteed Green Beans

$6.00

Ultimate Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Roasted Herb Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$6.00

FieldHouse Entrees

10 oz Ribeye Steak

$32.00

Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter

8oz NY Steak

$28.00

Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$42.00

Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$31.00

Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter

BBQ Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

$27.00

Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter

Smoked Andouille Sausage

$25.00

Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter

Pasta

BackYard Smothered 6 oz Meatball

$16.00

fresh angel hair pasta, fresh basil and garlic toast

Fresh Seasonal Veggie Pasta

$13.00

fresh angel hair pasta tossed with blistered baby heirloom tomato, roasted garlic, seasonal vegetables, fresh basil, Italian oregano and olive oil

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$21.00

grilled bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, FieldHouse fire bbq sauce

Margherita Pizza Flatbread

$16.00

mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Burgers & Sandwiches

Texas Triple Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

3 cheese sandwich on Texas toast

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

dill pickles, cole slaw

The Old Fashion

$15.00

all beef patty, sliced red onion, pickles, lettuce, American cheese on brioche bun

Norco Burger

$17.00

all beef patty, crispy onions, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, pickles, and FieldHouse bbq sauce on brioche bun

Mushroom Blue Cheese Burger

$15.00

all beef patty, sauteed mushrooms and onions, crumbled blue cheese

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

pickle, tomato and cole slaw

Classic Turkey Club

$14.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado on Texas toast

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie and Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Southern Apple Pie a La Mode

$10.00

Wednesday Special

Steak Tacos

$12.00

3 steak tacos served with rice , beans and salsa

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Steak, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and beans

New York Steak

$23.00

10 oz. new york steak served with choice of mashed potaotes, baked potato and a side salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Chicken noodle soup served in a sourdough bread bowl

Carne Asada Nachos

$18.00

Carne asada, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

3 pc. chicken tenders served with house fries

Shrimp Campari Pasta

$17.00

6 small shrimps, angel hair pasta, wine, lime, tomatoes and a dash of red pepper

Chicken Campari Pasta

$15.00

Chicken, Angel hair pasta, wine, lime and a dash of red pepper

Campari Pasta

$12.00

Angel hair pasta, wine, lime, tomatoes and a dash of red pepper

Illuminate VIP Bar

Coffee

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Cutwater

$10.00

Long Drink

$8.00

Truly

$8.00

Ultra/Estrella

$6.00

Spacedust

$8.00

Budweiser Zero

$5.00

Jack Frost

$13.00

Cranberry X-Mas

$13.00

Spiked Hot Cocoa/Coffee

$13.00

Water/Soda

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Tall Can

$11.00

Santa's Smokin Grill

Jumbo dog combo

$9.00

Pulled Park combo

$9.00

turkey Leg

$9.00

Holiday tamales

$9.00

Elote cup or Grilled Corn

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Kettles & Wraps

Tomato Basil

$5.00+

Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Cowboy Chili

$5.00+

Chicken Enchilada

$5.00+

Churros 4 pcs

$5.00

Pretzel Bites With Nacho cheese sauce

$6.50

Nachos

$6.50

tater tots with nacho cheese

$6.00

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Mexican Chocolate

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Liquor

Bartons Well

$6.00

Tito's

$8.00

Absolute

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Bartons Well

$9.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

DBL Absolute

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$21.00

Bartons Well

$6.00

Ford's Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Empress

$15.00

DBL Bartons Well

$9.00

DBL Ford's Gin

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL Empress

$22.00

Bartons Well

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi Gold 8yr

$12.00

DBL Bartons Well

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Gold 8yr

$16.00

El Toro Well

$6.00

El Jimador Silver

$7.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$42.00

DBL El Toro Well

$9.00

DBL El Jimador Silver

$11.00

DBL Hornitos Plata

$14.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$15.00

DBL Cazadores Repo

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$21.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$27.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$75.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$63.00

Old Crow Well

$6.00

Fireball

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Basil Hayden's

$18.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$30.00

DBL Old Crow Well

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$16.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$27.00

DBL Blanton's Single Barrel

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

McCallen 12

$25.00

McCallen 18

$55.00

Glenfiddach 12 Year

$18.00

Glenlivet Single Malt 14 Year

$19.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$19.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$70.00

DBL McCallen 12

$38.00

DBL McCallen 18

$90.00

DBL Glenfiddach 12 Year

$27.00

DBL Glenlivet Single Malt 14 Year

$29.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Triple Sec

$9.00

DBL Hennessey

$23.00

DBL Jagermeister

$15.00

Cocktails

Blood Orange Martini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

CJ's Berry Mojito

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

FH Fashioned

$16.00

FH Mule

$14.00

FH Paloma

$16.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hawaiian Slider

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Rasberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

Rock Farm Ramble

$16.00

Spa Day Martini

$16.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

Beer

Michilada

$2.00

Michilada

$2.00

24oz Budlight

$8.00

24oz Michelob Ultra

$8.00

24oz Estrella Jalisco

$9.00

24oz Pacifico

$9.00

24oz Modelo

$9.00

24oz Stella

$9.00

24oz FH Blonde

$8.00

24oz FH RED

$8.00

24oz FH IPA

$8.00

24oz Elysian Spacedust IPA

$10.00

24oz Elysian Contact Haze

$10.00

24oz Salty Crew

$10.00

24oz Battlesnakes

$9.00

24oz Huckleberry Seltzer

$10.00

24oz 8O5

$9.00

24oz Mango Cart

$9.00

24oz Coors Light

$8.00

24oz Modelo Negra

$10.00

24oz Goose Island IPA

$9.00

24oz Blue Moon

$10.00

24oz Elysian Frost Ale

$10.00

24oz Kilt Lifter

$10.00

24oz Spaten Lager

$9.00

16oz Budlight

$6.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$6.00

16oz Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

16oz Pacifico

$7.00

16oz Modelo

$7.00

16oz Stella

$7.00

16oz FH Blonde

$6.00

16oz FH RED

$6.00

16oz FH IPA

$6.00

16oz Elysium Spacedust IPA

$8.00

16oz Elysium Contact Haze

$8.00

16oz Salty Crew

$8.00

16oz Battlesnakes

$7.00

16oz Huckleberry Seltzer

$8.00

16oz 8O5

$7.00

16oz Mango Cart

$7.00

16oz Coors light

$6.00

16oz Modelo Negra

$6.00

16oz Goose Island IPA

$7.00

16oz Blue Moon

$8.00

16oz Elysian Frost Ale

$8.00

16oz Kilt Lifter

$8.00

16oz Spaten Lager

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
<