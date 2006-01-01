SilverLakes - The FieldHouse 5555 Hamner Ave
5555 Hamner Ave
Norco, CA 92860
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, bacon, 3 cheese blend, and hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fried Egg Sandwich
fried egg sandwich with sausage served on a croissant
French Toast Sticks
served with maple syrup and cinnamon sugar
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup
diced fruit with berries
Yogurt Parfait
vanilla yogurt with honey, granola and fresh fruit
Breakfast Tornado Rolls
2 bacon, sausage, egg and cheese tornados served with salsa
Muffins
chocolate or blueberry muffin
Bagel & Cream Cheese
assorted bagels served with cream cheese
Oatmeal
Snacks
Main Items
The FieldHouse Breakfast Burger
juicy all beef patty, crispy bacon, one egg sunny side up, garlic aioli and sliced avocado served on a toasted brioche bun
Veggie Breakfast Skillet
eggs scrambled with tomatoes, grilled peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms and spinach sizzling on a bed of FieldHouse breakfast potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese and avocado
Omelet Your Way
3 eggs and choice of 3 fixins
Cinnamon Sugar "Churro" Pancakes
fluffy short stack, topped with strawberries and powdered sugar served with butter and maple syrup
SilverLakes Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers and onions, FieldHouse breakfast potatoes and mild salsa, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Island French Toast
thick slices of sweet Hawaiian bread, lightly battered and pan fried to perfection, served with soft butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Peruvian Style Steak and Eggs "Lomo Saltado"
marinated New York steak strips, stir fried with tomatoes, onions and FieldHouse fries, served over cilantro lime rice and topped with a fried egg
Chilaquiles Verde
crispy corn chips, salsa verde, fresh avocado, refried beans, sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro and red onions, topped with a fried egg
Loco Mole
our version of Hawaiian comfort food "Loco Moco" - cilantro lime rice, all beef patty, fried egg, all drizzled with Sabino's house made mole sauce
Avocado Toast
grilled Texas toast, garlic herb butter, house made guacamole topped with fresh arugula, lemon olive oil and red pepper flakes
Sides
Kids
Pancake Sandwich
sausage patty with one egg between fluffy homestyle pancakes served with maple syrup, and choice of side
Breakfast Quesadilla
bacon, scrambled eggs & cheese, melted inside a flour tortilla with mild salsa, sour cream, and choice of side
Keiki French Toast Strips
strips of our famous Island French Toast, served with maple syrup and your choice of side
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
short stack of fluffy homestyle pancakes with sweet chocolate chips in every bite and your choice of side
Saturday/Sunday Special
Chicken Pozole
pozole is made with seasoned chicken, simmered in a delicious chili broth, with white hominy and sliced veggies, topped with chili peppers, diced onions, shredded cabbage, sliced radish, salsa and lime
Pork Pozole
pozole is made with tender pork, simmered in a delicious chili broth, with white hominy and sliced veggies, topped with chili peppers, diced onions, shredded cabbage, sliced radish, salsa and lime
Menudo
menudo is an authentic Mexican recipe simmered for hours to develop a rich and satisfying broth - our menudo is cooked in a red chili broth with hominy, served in large bowls topped with lime juice, onion, cilantro, and oregano
Little Something
Breakfast Bar (Alcohol)
Lunch
California Club & Chips
turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast - includes a bag of chips
Cali Beast Burrito
carnitas, fries, beans, cheese and pico de gallo
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing and diced chicken
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup
diced fruit with berries
Yogurt Parfait
vanilla yogurt with honey granola and fruit
Churro
two churros tossed in cinnamon sugar
Hot Dog & Chips
all beef hot dog - includes a bag of chips
Hot Dogs
Nachos
Pizza Slice
Pizza Box
Pizza slice
Ham sand
Snacks
Appetizers
Dozen Bone In Wings
1 dozen bone-in-wings with choice of sauce, buffalo, FieldHouse fire or sweet home Alabama
Half Dozen Bone In Wings
1/2 dozen bone-in-wings with choice of sauce, buffalo, FieldHouse fire or sweet home Alabama
Two Soft Warm Salted Pretzels w/ Smoked Sausage
served with a side of pub mustard and beer cheese
Loaded BBQ Pulled Pork Fries
house fries, shredded bbq pulled pork, chopped scallions, topped with American cheese
Ultimate Nachos
cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans & pico de gallo
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and creamy caesar dressing
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
romaine lettuce, grilled corn, red onion, carrots, sliced southern fried chicken, herb ranch dressing or choice of Nashville hot chicken
Pork Pozole
pozole is made with tender pork, simmered in a delicious chili broth, with white hominy and sliced veggies, topped with chili peppers, diced onions, shredded cabbage, sliced radish, salsa and lime
Chicken Pozole
pozole is made with seasoned chicken, simmered in a delicious chili broth, with white hominy and sliced veggies, topped with chili peppers, diced onions, shredded cabbage, sliced radish, salsa and lime
Menudo
menudo is an authentic Mexican recipe simmered for hours to develop a rich and satisfying broth - our menudo is cooked in a red chili broth with hominy, served in large bowls topped with lime juice, onion, cilantro, and oregano
House salad
Sides
Flatbreads
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
dill pickles, cole slaw
The Fieldhouse Burger
all beef patty, sliced red onion, pickles, lettuce, American cheese on brioche bun
Norco Burger
all beef patty, crispy onions, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, pickles, and FieldHouse bbq sauce on brioche bun
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
pickle, tomato and cole slaw
Classic Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado on Texas toast
Ham sand
Appetizers
Bacon Loaded Mac N Cheese
Two Soft Warm Salted Pretzels w/ Smoked Sausage Bites
served with a side of pub mustard and beer cheese
All Beef Sliders on Hawaiian Roll
American cheese, grilled onions, FieldHouse dressing
Loaded BBQ Pulled Pork Fries
house fries, shredded bbq pulled pork, chopped scallions, topped with American cheese
Sweet and Spicy Maple Bacon
5 thick slices of maple bacon tossed in our signature sweet and spicy sauce
Turkey Leg
Soups & Salads
Sides
FieldHouse Entrees
10 oz Ribeye Steak
Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter
8oz NY Steak
Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter
BBQ Grilled Salmon
Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter
Herb Roasted Half Chicken
Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter
Smoked Andouille Sausage
Served with house salad or caesar salad, 2 sides, warm bread and sweet butter
Pasta
Flatbreads
Burgers & Sandwiches
Wednesday Special
Steak Tacos
3 steak tacos served with rice , beans and salsa
Steak Burrito
Steak, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and beans
New York Steak
10 oz. new york steak served with choice of mashed potaotes, baked potato and a side salad
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup served in a sourdough bread bowl
Carne Asada Nachos
Carne asada, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa
Chicken Tenders
3 pc. chicken tenders served with house fries
Shrimp Campari Pasta
6 small shrimps, angel hair pasta, wine, lime, tomatoes and a dash of red pepper
Chicken Campari Pasta
Chicken, Angel hair pasta, wine, lime and a dash of red pepper
Campari Pasta
Angel hair pasta, wine, lime, tomatoes and a dash of red pepper