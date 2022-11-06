Silver's Delight All Natural Juice

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Jerk Fish Sandwich
Pineapple Ginger

Chicken

Chicken w/coco bread

1/2 lb

$14.00

1 lb

$21.00

2 lb

$38.00

5 Lb

$68.00

Oxtails

Oxtails

$35.00

Roti

Tofu Roti

$12.00

Vegetarian Selections

TOFU

$11.95

Vegetable Burger

$11.95

Curried Vegetables

$11.95

Calaloo

$11.95

Calaloo wSaltfish

$12.95

Vegetarian Salmon

$11.95

Vegetarian Shrimp

$11.95

Ackee And Saltfish

$13.95

Ackee And Calaloo

$13.95

Vegetarian Chicken

$13.95

Vegetable Plate

$8.50

Choice of White rice, yellow rice and Rice and Peas.... With Vegetables and Plantain

Chef's Specials

Salmon Filet

$15.95

Served with Pasta in Alfredo Sauce and Vegetables or Rice

Chicken Breast w/Lemon Butter Sauce

$13.95

Served with Pasta in Alfredo Sauce and Vegetables

Silver's Delight Fried Chicken

$11.95

Filet Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts Lightly Battered and Fried to perfection Served with Vegetables

Wings & Fries

8 Jerk Wings

$12.95

8 BBQ Wings

$12.95

Sandwiches

Jerk Burger Sandwich

$12.95

Jerk Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Jerk Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Desserts

Pastry

$4.75

Ice Cream

$4.50

Rum Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Mango Cream

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Spice Bun

$3.00

Lunch Menu

Brown Stew Chicken Lunch

$10.95

Curry Chicken Lunch

$10.95

Curry Goat Lunch

$15.95

Jerk Chicken Lunch

$12.95

Catering Beverages

Gallon Pineapple-Mango

$35.00

Gallon Reggae Punch

$35.00

Gallon Tea

$35.00

Gallon Lemonade

$35.00

1/2 Gallon Pineapple-Mango

$17.00

1/2 Gallon Reggae Punch

$17.00

1/2 Gallon Tea

$17.00

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$17.00

16oz Pineapple-Mango

$5.00

16oz Reggae Punch

$5.00

16oz Tea

$5.00

16oz Lemonade

$5.00

All Natural Juice

Peanut Punch

$6.00

Raw Peanut, Almond, Soya

Ruff Ryder Stamina Punch

$8.00

Sea Moss, Oat Meal, Barley, Soya

Pineapple Ginger

$5.00

Fresh Pineapple, Ginger

Chicken Dinners

Dinner Brown Stew Chicken

$12.95

Tender Pieces of Lightly Breaded and Fried Chicken in Tasty Brown Sauce

Dinner Curried Chicken

$12.95

Tender Pieces of Chicken Marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices simmered in a rich curry sauce with potatoes

Dinner Jerk Chicken

$13.95

Choice pieces of chicken marinated in a fine blend of Jamaican herbs and spices, grilled and served with our own jerk sauce

Jerk/Curry Chicken

$15.00

BROWN STEW AND JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

JERK AND BROWN STEW CHICKEN COMBO WITH COICE OF RICE STEAMED VEGETABLES AND PLANTAIN

CURRY AND BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$15.00

COMBO BROWNTEW CHCKEN SERVED WITH CHOICE OF RICE STEAMED VEGETABLES AND PLAINTAIN

Oxtail and/or Goat Dinners

Oxtail/Goat Combo

$35.00

Tender chunks of oxtail and goat simmered in their own sauces to pure taste perfection

Dinner Oxtails

$33.00

Pieces of Oxtails marinated and seasoned in Jamaican herbs and spices Steamed over low heat until tender in rich brown sauce.

Dinner Curried Goat

$21.95

Marinated and cooked in a yellow curry sauce

Sampler Platter

$37.00

Jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken, Curry Goat, Oxtails

6inch Pans

6inch Pan Rice & Peas

$45.00

6inch Pan White Rice

$40.00

6inch Pan Yellow Rice

$43.00

6inch Pan Callaloo

$65.00

6inch Pan Fried Plantain

$45.00

6inch Pan Brown Stew Chicken

$50.00

6inch Pan Curried Chicken

$59.00

6inch Pan Jerk Chicken

$75.00

6inch Pan Oxtails

$150.00

6inch Pan Salmon Filet

$75.00

6inch Pan Jerk Wings

$95.00

6inch Pan Steamed Vegetables

$35.00

6in Goat

6in Goat

$120.00

Retail Menu

Lion Fire

$35.00+

Peppermint Tea

$5.00

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Jerk Sauce

$8.00

Virastan

$15.00+

Jerk Seasoning

$8.00

Misc

$3.00

Shirley Cookies

$2.00

Spice Bun

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located at 2879 East Point St. East Point, GA. We offer a wide array of fresh food – Brown Stew Chicken, Curry Goat, Fish and Shrimp Combos, Sauteed Shrimp, Tofu, Vegetable Burger, Curried Chicken, and Oxtails. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!

Website

Location

2879 E Point St, East Point, GA 30344

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

