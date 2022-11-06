Silver's Delight All Natural Juice
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located at 2879 East Point St. East Point, GA. We offer a wide array of fresh food – Brown Stew Chicken, Curry Goat, Fish and Shrimp Combos, Sauteed Shrimp, Tofu, Vegetable Burger, Curried Chicken, and Oxtails. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!
Location
2879 E Point St, East Point, GA 30344
Gallery
