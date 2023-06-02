Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silverside Deli 2121 S McClelland St

No reviews yet

2121 S McClelland St

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Popular Items

Full Menu

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$12.00

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Collard Greens Melt

$14.00

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Beef Sandwich w/ MILD Giardiniera

$15.00

Italian Beef Sandwich w/ SPICY Giardiniera

$15.00

Miso Crusted Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Vegan Collard Greens

$15.00

Sides

Fries - Chopped Cheese

$12.00

Fried Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fries - Cajun, Hand Cut

$7.00

Fries - Plain, Hand Cut

$6.00

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Drinks

Large Soda

$3.50

Medium Soda

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Dessert

Mango & Tropical Fruit Sago

$6.00

Extras

Extra Chicken Side (1 Piece)

$4.00

Extra Chopped Cheese (1 Portion)

$5.00

Extra Giardiniera, MILD

$1.50

Extra Giardiniera, SPICY

$1.50

Extra Protein (1 Portion)

$5.00

Extra side of house sauce

$0.75

Extra side of teriyaki

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kid's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Vegan Menu

Vegan Collard Greens

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet Sandwiches & Coffee

2121 S McClelland St, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

